Cuban Immigrant Warns President Trump About The Danger of Socialism/Communism – Video and Transcript…

During a roundtable discussion on the future of Venezuela, Cuban immigrant Maximo Alverez shares a warning about current political events in the United States from his own experience in Cuba.
[Video and Transcript Below] – Note: Audio improves as video progresses.
[Transcript] – Maximo Alverez: Listen, before I start, I need to first thank you for your sacrifice and the job you have done. And I also want to make sure that we understand that you are surrounded with very good people here in the State of Florida. And just to mention a few, we have the best Governor and Lieutenant governor in DeSantis and Jeanette Nunez. We have the best two senators in Mario, Mario is a congressman, but the two senators, Scott and Marco.
Best congressmen for sure, guys sitting to your left, my dear friend. And I can not forget somebody who’s just been promoted very recently or I hope he gets vetted in front of the Senate, our dear Carlos [inaudible 00:00:27:36], very young man with a tremendous future. Thank you very much because you have selected those people and I assure you, they will be eternally loyal to you and they have your back. I assure you of that.
Now, my story is very simple. We always talk about socialism. Socialism is nothing but communism during Halloween. There’s no such thing as socialism. America has always been the most socialist country in the world. We’re definitely the most generous. Look at the people in this table. Look at our backgrounds. Just thinking that in 1961, as a 13 year old, by myself, on my way to Spain. I wasn’t even coming here. I arrived in this great country and almost 60 years later, I’m sitting next to the President of the United States talking about the American dream.
The only country in the world, no other country in the world that you can start a business from the trunk of your car and within a very few years with hard work, commitment, and all the core values that we learn from this very culture of ours, we can become very important to our future. We can become those people who make the next generation better than the one before. This is the only country. Why do you think you had to close the border?
Because everybody in the world wants to come over here. Nobody’s ever forced to come over here. We come over here, in my case because my parents chose that I would not be indoctrinated by the communist country, by the totalitarian country, by the totalitarian regime. They don’t educate children. Absolutely not. And this is something that we need to understand. What is happening in our backyard today, I experienced as an 11 year old. I remember vividly all the promises that a guy named Castro gave and how 99% of the people swallowed the pill.
It took many years later after I read somebody named Saul Alinsky that I realized that all those people were nothing but useful idiots. I remember Castro while in the mountains being interviewed and asked if he was a communist. He went crazy. “I dare you,” he says,” [foreign language 00:00:31:12]” the Roman Catholic. Educated by the Jesuits he was. “How dare you? We even have a priest in the mountains.” We used to have priests in the mountains.
I remember I was in Marist Brothers, Christopher Columbus here for those who you know. And I remember the Brothers, the Marist Brothers used to send young kids to the mountains because it was the second coming of our Lord. He was going to save Cuba. I remember how he promised to the farmers, to the [foreign language 00:31:48] that you’re going to own the land. I remember all the promises that we hear today about free education and free healthcare.
About free education and free healthcare and free land. My God, no freedom. But he never said that until after he was in power, got rid of all the police, got rid of all the military, been there for the last 60 years and counting. And he destroyed each and every one who helped him. The Catholic church, everybody.
And why do I know that? Because I happened to come to this country with a very last nine cloister nuns from Convent Santa Clara, because he had taken over the convent. And I was on my way to Spain, I wasn’t even coming here, because I was going to join my brother, who my parents had already sent a few months before because he was in the age where the government will take him for indoctrination purposes.
My dad who had experienced the same thing coming from Spain at the turn of the century, running away, not from socialism, communism. He knew better. I remember when he used to tell my mom, “Fefe, this SOB’s a communist.” My mother says, “Luca, how can you say that? He’s Catholic. Look, he’s wearing …” He had rosary beads all over his neck.
It just so happened that when I was on my way to Spain to meet my brother, I was going to go to the marriage brothers in La Coruna, Spain. Same brothers here at Christopher Columbus, by the way. My brother died. And I was kept in this country. Greatest blessing I ever had. But imagine what happened to mom and dad.
One day, you lose both kids. This is a family who had never been involved in politics. My father came at age 18 from Spain, running from communists. By himself, never went back. After a long, long life of sacrifice, when he was about to enjoy the fruit of his labors just like a president that is helping us today, because he could have been just having a good time, one of his many beautiful golf courses. But no.
But yet he gave up enjoying the fruit of his labors to do this. So did my dad, that’s why I love you. Exactly the same. So when they’re about to do that from one day to the next, they end up in this country with the shirt that he was wearing on his back. And they did maximum, have been here already for years. But thank God for Pedro Pan.
Talking about socialism, Catholic church, 14,000 kids who came like me in this country without parents. And we were provided an opportunity. This is what makes our country great. They didn’t give me free nothing, they gave me the opportunity. That is the most valuable thing in the world.
Now, when I said they didn’t give me any free something, please understand that at 13 years old, I had to be provided with a home, had to be provided with food and an education. That is socialism, that’s Americanism, that’s the America that these people are trying to destroy today by using funny terms like socialism. They’re not, they’re communists. Don’t ever forget that. I know our President understands that because he knows, he’s been all over the world. And you’re surrounded with great people, very loyal people, and we have our back.
I remember the first time I gave little speech about something like this, tell him about I came from Cuba, blah, blah, blah. I remember this was around October 2016. I thought you were a little crazy for the sacrifice you were about to take, but I predicted that we were going to elect you in November and I was going to see you in the White House in January. Thank you very much.
Because of the situations right now, I cannot give you hug. Otherwise, thank you very much. And I going to leave you with one last thing. Never forget about my dad who only had a sixth grade education, but I think he was the greatest philosopher I ever met. He used to tell us how lucky he was because he was able to come from Spain to Cuba. And then he came from Cuba to United States. And he saw me graduate from college and that was the biggest prize he ever had. And he said, “Don’t lose these place because you’re never going to be as lucky as me. Because if you lose this place, you have no place to go.”
So with that, please keep that in mind. And please, people, explain that to our young people who are demonstrating out there. Don’t be useful idiots. Please understand what’s happening in our country. See what happens to our parents and see what is happening to America today. Mr. President, thank you very much. And thank you for your hard work.
If you ever wonder why President Trump is considering a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, replay this video for your answer.
The reason President Trump is open to providing legal status to Latino immigrants is because many -perhaps most- of those same immigrants love America more than our native population…
This gentleman is a great Patriot.
This man is sincere! And deadly serious!
He knows exactly whereof he speaks. Both of my wife’s grandparents (paternal and maternal) came over here from Spain in the early 20th century for the exact same reasons as this man’s father.
He has maybe a better perspective than most on “American socialism” versus real hardcore communism. I have often interchanged the terms but considering his experience, he is quite right; they are different here. Bernie and AOC and the rest of the DemonRATS are communists at their core, but are trying to soften their marketing appeal by using “socialism” instead of the truth.
Awesome speech.
I saw this earlier on Parler. This man is awesome, and he is correct. I overlook the part about the senators in Florida. Sure, maybe he is watching fake news at FAUX news.
But, as he said there is no such thing as socialism, I say there is no such thing as communism either, it is fascism with the same mask as those who espouse socialism. Just a mask, nothing special about it and it’s not something actually worn like the masks the human scum in “government” are trying to demand people wear over the controlavirus.
Fascism is at the core of all “isms”. It’s always all about CONTROL. Total control, totalitarian… control.
And we must stop it as it is rampant and literal in our nation at this point.
Yes I doubt that the man studies politicians deeply beyond what they say, especially when they say it en Espanol. I simply disregarded his mention of Rubio.
In the first minute he says Florida Senators like Little Marco has Trumps back? He needs to stop watching fake news.
This gentleman has a great deal more to say than just expressing respect for Rubio.
You want he should bad-mouth his Senator who is fighting on the same side as he?
Be reasonable, Richie, and please listen to more than the first minute.
Listen to this gentleman speak of his 90somethig yo mother, still in Venezuela.
I heard most of it but he appears to be unaware of what we here at CTH are made aware of daily. Mitt Romney is another great example..
What makes you think his Senator (little marco) is fighting on the same side as he when you should already know Rubio for one is a deep state phony political hack?
Be responsible indeed and leave the power of Political Correctness for the fake news media where it belongs..
Little Lyin Marco
Senate Intel Chairman Marco Rubio: “terror groups on BOTH far left and right are instigating, committing acts of violence and looting”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/31/senate-intel-chairman-marco-rubio-terror-groups-on-both-far-left-right-are-instigating-committing-acts-of-violence-looting/
We must agree to disagree then, Richie. Focusing on one detail while missing the point of the message overall misses influencing all those who are not focused on Rubio.
The point is the socialism message, and Rubio is definitely on the anti-socialism side.
Fwiw, Rubio is an id10t. Saw him personally in 2015/2016 primaries when he stopped here.
For Sale At Any Price, and Little Marco does need lots and lots of water…
Most Miami people will tell you that Rubio is corrupt . He’s corrupt but still ours because at least for south Fl there is slim pickings . One day we can get a real MAGA rep down here , but right now there is no alternative sad to say .
The real point is that good people do not know who the enemy is. Thats why we lose. That is the detail I choose to focus on. That is the point of my comment. Another speech on the failures of socialism is not going to do anything.
Ritchie;
How many Republican voters, regardless of ethnicity, know what we here at CTH know, regarding Uniparty duplicity?
Too darn few. So, to use THAT as your yardstick, your going to be rejecting a lot, who just need educating.
I have a BOX of business cards printed up, with the CTH website address. I have some of Sundances articles on different topics, as well.
In order for more Republican voters to know what “we here at CTH know”, we need to EDUMACATE them.
And yeah, Rubio is one of many who WATCHED Reagan, and subsequently ran as a “Reagan Republican” wearing the mask, hiding the demon underneath.
Los Tres Amigos..
Wow! This man just brought me to tears! Made me feel a mix of overwhelming gratitude, pride, and responsibility for the stewardship of this great experiment, the land of, for and by the People, The United States of America.
Lord, I pray you will cover this beautiful man and his family with your protection and blessings.
Thank you for highlighting this amazing speech, Sundance!
Doesn’t matter, liberal fight unconventionally, they will win in the end.
Well that’s not the spirit. Not the spirit at all.
Agree, not the spirit but he makes the point. Republicans/Conservatives/Patriots (us) have no Lawfare-type organization working on our behalf. Where (or who) is the counter to George Soros? Rush last week stating we’ve lost a generation or more of our youth because the education system has been taken over by anti-America types. Duh! Anyone with children or grandchildren didn’t need Rush to point that out. We have the likes of The Turtle, Paul Ryan, Mittens, and John Roberts betraying us and our causes daily. We have a Civil Service that is liberal and running the Administrative State. We’re six feet under and folks are throwing dirt on us. All we have, that we can truly count on, is Donald Trump, our President. And I’ll throw in Ric Grenell. I am certain, although I cannot prove it, that there at least a couple of million people that would vote Conservative if there chose to vote. Those folks are our salvation. God bless President Trump and our Country.
We still hold the cards. We have the people on our side. It will take a generation or two to come back but we will begin by capping the communists at the knee within our education systems and the culture. The cultural pushback from the right is already happening, and it’s going to happen fast because right wing intellectuals are not to be trifled with, compared to their army of twitter SJWs. It seems bleak but it’s just going to take time.
From your lips to God’s ears.
Without action spirit means nothing, especially when you are looking at a potential repeat of the Weimar Republic in the late twenties up to WWII. Another stimulus, more printing of money etc. etc. mob rule in the major cities, destruction of monuments and property, people on the unemployment line, impotent leadership, I could go on. Even if one only has the faintest historical knowledge of the Weimar Republic surely one can recognize that the signs are there.
pantifa,commies,socialists,anarchists….1930-1933……
Did your Crystal Ball or your Magic 8 Ball tell you? Or was it your Ouija Board?
…I prefer TEA LEAVES ❤
Oh yes, thank you. Tea Leaves it is lol!
What kind of lame attitude is that? WMU Alumni? As in Western Michigan University? I thought you were the Bucking Broncos or something… You sound more like the Kowering Kittens… Isn’t Terry Crews a WMU Alum? I’m glad to see him represent WMU with a little courage (https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/in-defense-of-terry-crews/)….
Lol… you’re listen to the lunatics….Listen and hear The Lord Jesus.
Lol… you’re listen to the lunatics….Listen and hear The Lord Jesus.
ROLCON
It has never made sense to me why today’s Mexican immigrant would want to be a Democrat?
If nothing else, why would anyone who has gone through the hardship of getting here in-order to escape where they came from want it to be just like it was for him or her in the first place?
Trump just got the minimum-wage raised for all Mexicans in Mexico. You would think that alone would make every Mexican a “Trumper”.
Fangdog, there’s a distinction between Cubans who came here post Mariel Boatlift and Mexicans/Hondurans/MS13/Salvadorans/Guatemalans….illegally crossing the border.
There are very few south of the border who came here legally. I’d be interested to know if any are here legally for the past 20 years.
Of course they will vote Democrat (IF they become citizens), they’re used to subverting the law and getting away with it, with freebies to boot….demanding more.
Just look at the Dreamers. They’re the first ones to protest anytime they don’t get their way, and it matters not that they’re illegal. They know they’re a protected class.
Not all of them are protesting. Only the activist ones along with the open borders fanatics. I trust Trump. He knows what he is doing. Never thought about it the way Sundance explained but many DACA’s may be more patriotic than those rioting. I expect Trump’s EO will have reasonable conditions.
The yankees from NYC do the same exact thing. They escape from New York that the democrats have so royally screwed up and come down here to Florida where 99% of them vote for every democrat on the ticket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
DeWalt,
Thank you. This was an important posting, with a valid question.
Best,
Simple Citizen
This was a fantastic round table. I saw the full event the other day. Actually quite moving.
Every Trump supporter should watch this, because this is what you are fighting for in a nutshell.
The upcoming election is pivotal to stop the USA from going down a very dark path.
There should be no wobbling over things you aren’t too keen on, whether it be a slow Durham investigation or DACA etc. None of that means a jot, if you lose your country because you decided to stick your hand in the sand over 1 issue to the expense of all others. The left have gone insane, and President Trump is the WALL to stop them from tearing everything down.
Full event / discussion below:
Heartfelt Testimony if there ever was one.
Thank you for sharing this here; am sharing this you tube link. Hopefully ears will hear sooner rather than too late.
Mr. President, If your DOJ would just make a move, Any move on some front that is destroying this country,it would improve the countries mood 10 fold.
I still don’t think it’s his DOJ Deep State still there.Still refusing release of docs too.
This gentleman brought back memories. Began early life in Union City, New Jersey. It was originally a town known for its German population; however, by about 1965, the area had a very strong Cuban population. All of these families were extremely well educated, faithful to God and simply kind. Oh yeah, and before I forget, they WERE ALL ANTI COMMUNIST AND ANTI FIDEL.
Many of these families lived in New Jersey to have a little more space, and commuted to Manhattan for work. There were more doctors in two city blocks than there currently would be affiliated to a large hospital network such as a Cedars-Sinai (kidding, but not too far off).
It was a very healthy atmosphere, full of passionate people who were very family focused and kind. Listening to this gentleman made me recall this time and I am appreciative.
Best…
Didn’t the Cubans in Miami turn the state for a Trump win in 2016? I agree with Sundance. Recent immigrants love the freedom offered by our nation even more than natural born Americans do, because they (barely) survived the Communist lie.
Many natural-born Americans, however, are asleep at the wheel. They simply haven’t suffered enough, to truly *appreciate* the hard-won freedoms afforded them in our glorious, Constitutional Republic. The majority of US citizens don’t even bother to exercise the power of their vote!
Foreign-born voters, i.e. the naturalized new citizens vote for democrats by a 2 to 1 margin.
Not those Cubans in Miami.. And look at all the demographics represented in the Trump rallies. Thousands upon thousands of minorities are solid MAGA patriots. The Democrat party is apoplectic at his draw from their past strongholds. The red-pilling is REAL.
I can certainly forgive minorities their votes *prior* to 2016. The Republican half of the UNiparty was certainly no prize. Who should they have voted for? Bush? McStain? UGH..
Gracie Garcia, I am a foreign born US citizen and I have NEVER voted for ANY damned democrat!!!
Thank you!
It’s not President Trump who needs to be warned. It’s all the fools who plan on voting for Zombie Biden.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately I believe that the crossroad has already been passed, and the road the US travels on is very similar to what these people have warned us about. Yes, elections do have consequences, and we are all guilty of putting the corrupt in office and reelecting them for apparently the sole purpose of a SCOTUS pick……but look where even that has gotten us.
He should be on the campaign trail with Trump. Dump Pence and bring this guy
Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaake Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup!
The moderate Democrat voters need to be red-pilled. They voted SO STUPIDLY in 2018. The ‘party of the little guy’ is Marxist. Open your eyes.
This fine gentleman would be one to introduce President Trump just as he did in this video.
It should be at his next rally and / or at the Convention.
Circulate this and keep a copy of the video for yourself. People need an education instead of three word catchy slogans and false promises from the left.
Become an active citizen to save our Republic. NOW is the time!
“The reason President Trump is open to providing legal status to Latino immigrants is because many -perhaps most- of those same immigrants love America more than our native population… ”
Let me respectfully disagree. (It ain’t 1961 anymore – JFK the anti-communist would never get anywhere in today’s democrat party)
I understand the thought about hoping immigrants would love America, and it sounds positive and hopeful.
But let’s look at the data of how the foreign-born voters actually vote. That would be legal-immigrants-naturalized.
Basically – they vote for Democrat over Republican by at least 2 to 1. Some places 4 to 1. (Source data all over the web, try www dot CIS dot org.
Look at California. It used to be a Republican lock.
Same for several other states – mass immigration flips states from red to blue.
Look at how incumbent GOP Senator Ted Cruz barely beat an unknown newcomer democrat nobody.
In Texas. Solely due to demographic flip.
Look at the mass immigration numbers of about 1,100,000 legal immigrants/year.
That is a huge influx of Democrat voters.
The marxist democrat party must not just be defeated,
they must be destroyed.
Very moving . I heard a similar story back in the late 80s when I worked with a younger Cuban guy who I noticed on his bio was born in 1960 and asked him if his parents had fled when Castro took over. He said no , they lived in a small town and his Mother ( like the people mentioned by this speaker) was all for Castro, the great liberator etc. while his Father was dubious. Then when he was in 4th grade and his brother in 5th , a Government guy came to their school and announced that the smartest kids (which included him and his brother ) were being chosen to finish their “education” in a government school in Bulgaria starting the next term ( this was during Cold War). That was way too personal for his Mother and they got to Spain as quickly as possible and eventually to the US. He said he didn’t even want to imagine if they hadn’t left.
Yeah, but we are witnessing a fading of the light which is unstoppable.
The more mendicants you have, even the more non millionaires you have, then democracy means these people can eventually vote themselves your wealth, your work product and for you to subsidise their lives forever. It’s called socialism. Being a Republic helps a bit.
All of Western Europe is “socialist”. Much US political policy from both parties has been “socialist” for 60 years, leavened by a Constitution that resists collectivism. Marxist Cuba only confuses the matter, that isn’t the US’s future.
The US was the last hold out, but that must crumble, then many here with their heads in the sand will finally realise that demographics is destiny. Coulter is correct (now you can run screaming from the room).
If Socialism / Communism is so great…
Why has it ultimately failed everywhere it’s been implemented?
Why do it’s elites have to hide the truth from their people?
Why do it’s elites have to rule over their people with a tyrannical fist?
Why is it a crime for people living under it’s rule to question or criticize it?
Why are the communist elites the only ones who enjoy the system?
Why do people need to be brainwashed and manipulated in order to support it?
Why are the people poor and the elites wealthy?
Communism is nothing more than a noble ideal which is utopian in nature, but completely unrealistic and unworkable in reality because the natural law of the jungle dictates life, and with human beings in charge, it always morphs into an aristocratic power elite lording over and abusing the people
Capitalism in it’s proper form is a system that recognizes the law of the jungle but gives people the opportunity to advance, while safeguarding the most vulnerable
This is really an incredible story explained in this video : The reading of the “ Naked Communist “ 1963 to Congress .
As read in 1963:
The book, Naked Communist.
https://www.pdfdrive.com/the-naked-communist-e33404834.html
Kudos to Jennifer for standing up and adding her voice to those warning about the perils of Marxism.
STUNNING VIDEO … I have watched it 3 times. The message here is so deep and yet fundamental.
We have more to fear – not from tyrants, but from ‘masses of useful idiots’. We must fear ignorance more than nuclear weapons. Silver tongue devils can manipulate them like putty. This is our great challenge in these times, the horrendous ‘monster factories’ (universities) and ‘idiot boxes’ (Mainstream media) is the enemy as this is where ignorance feeds, where it gets its false poisoned food. Alex Tocqueville comes to mind
“A democracy can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury.”.
Here are some of his other fine quotes. He is a man for our times NOW. Read him “DEMOCRACY IN AMERICA”
The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.
Liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith.
Americans are so enamored of equality that they would rather be equal in slavery than unequal in freedom.
The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.
The health of a democratic society may be measured by the quality of functions performed by private citizens.
In other words, a democratic government is the only one in which those who vote for a tax can escape the obligation to pay it.
The genius of democracies is seen not only in the great number of new words introduced but even more in the new ideas they express.
History is a gallery of pictures in which there are few originals and many copies.
No protracted war can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country.
The main business of religions is to purify, control, and restrain that excessive and exclusive taste for well-being which men acquire in times of equality.
I spent a week in Luanda, Angola on a job assignment the first week of 1997. It did wonders for my perspective of this country. Wonders.
This is an incredible speech that should be shown to every school child in the US. God bless him!
wow,,,,beautiful
President Trump is considering making the DACA “kids” eligible for citizenship in his bid to KILL DACA for good afterward.
That’s a great thing, but if these “kids” grew up here, it’s highly possible that some of them are of the same ilk as isis lives matter and pantifa.
Time will tell.
Imagine if Maximo Alverez’s eloquent opinions and other real life stories were allowed to be disseminated on all university and college campuses as a counter to all the “theoretical” professorial propaganda about the wonders of Marxism and Communism. The warnings about these youth indoctrination facilities were being made by some but the Republican Party, the DOJ etc didn’t care or take it seriously enough. But as Maximo has shown–wisdom and experience can prevail over youthful ignorance and indoctrination, if it is given a chance.
The recent interactions between Trump and many in the Latino or Hispanic American community have created a sense of increasing unity and amicable, mutual-co-operation. I had similar optimistic feelings of unity and declining racial hostilities occurring within the black community after POTUS’s Opportunity Zone initiatives, lowest unemployment rate etc
But then, the Dem/BLM/Marxist “systemic racism” campaign took advantage of Floyd’s “death by white cop” scenario and the race war scheme was ignited and exploited once again. I wonder what the Dems have planned to drive a wedge between Hispanic Americans and P Trump’s positive economic proposals and his non-Hispanic American supporters.
Many … not “most” …
Mark Levin
“Historian Victor Davis Hanson proposed several measures to address left-wing political corruption across academia”
He provides 5 measures.
Below is his summary/last paragraph.
And truer words were never spoken . . .
“Hanson continued, “If they did that, I have a feeling a lot fewer people would want to go, you know. Eighteen and 19-year-olds are not sophisticated. They’re just told, ‘Go to college, and you’ll make more money, and you won’t have to work in a plant.’ No, it doesn’t work that way. Go to college, borrow $200,000 for your sociology degree, work at Starbucks, move to the city, get pissed off, and then go riot. That’s pretty much the formula for Antifa.”
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2020/07/10/victor-davis-hanson-radical-long-term-solutions-leftist-academic-corruption/
I like this guy. I was the same age when I came from the Old Country. Me and my cousins went to the Marist Brothers too. Wow.
I gotta tell you, Cuba was stolen from us. Twice.
The concept of “latino” is absolute BS. Made up by the Commies.
