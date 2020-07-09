Supreme Court Blocks and Punts on Trump Financial Records Cases…

Apparently stall tactics are all the rage amid a political judiciary that is collapsing from a quickly metastasizing cancer inside the third branch of government.
Today the Supreme court blocked in part, and punted in part, on three cases related to the resistance effort to gain the private financial records of President Trump. The bottom line is that none of the decisions today will likely be resolved before the November election.
♦ In the Trump -v- Vance case, a subpoena by a Manhattan district attorney, the justices (by a vote of 7-2) rejected the president’s claim that he is immune from state grand jury proceedings while he is in office. However, the decision in that case does not mean financial records the grand jury seeks will be turned over. As Amy Howe notes: “the court sent the case back to the trial court and agreed that the president could still argue that complying with this subpoena would interfere with his ability to do his job.”
This was the case outcome that likely frustrated President Trump the most because it forces him to continue fighting, and spending, against Lawfare resistance activists in state courts as accusations are brought by politically motivated state prosecutors.
♦ In the Trump -v- Mazars case, which is a combination of two rolled-up cases combining different legislative efforts (congressional subpoenas) to gain Trump’s financial records, the justices (again 7-2) sent the combined cases back to lower courts after highlighting that legislative subpoenas must be made for a “valid legislative purpose” not for law enforcement. This aspect is based on the clear separation of powers in the constitution.
We anticipated this ruling in the Trump -v- Mazars case because it was clear the efforts of the House were fishing expeditions. Despite initiating an impeachment effort in order to bolster their attempt; and then attempting to backdoor the congressional subpoenas under the guise of the impeachment effort; the Supreme Court rejected that approach.
SCOTUS BLOG – […] Having found both sides’ proposed tests wanting, Roberts outlined a middle ground for the lower courts in these cases, as well as other courts going forward, to follow. Courts, Roberts instructed, should “perform a careful analysis that takes adequate account of the separation of powers principles at stake, including both the significant legislative interests of Congress and the ‘unique position’ of the President.”
Among other things, courts should consider whether the president’s papers are really necessary (because the information cannot be obtained elsewhere); whether the subpoena is as limited in scope as it can be while still serving Congress’ purpose; what evidence Congress has offered to “establish that a subpoena advances a valid legislative purpose”; and what burdens a subpoena imposes on the president. Because the lower courts did not adequately consider these “special concerns,” Roberts explained, the cases will now return to those courts for additional proceedings. (more)
Trump -v- Vance (Manhattan case) decision:
.
Trump -v- Mazars (legislative case) decision:
.
The Rebel alliance is waiting for their instructions.
Thomas and Alito are the only justices with the guts to make judicial decisions. For any future vacancies to the Supremes, I hope Trump takes their counsel and appoints accordingly because his last two picks were Justice Kennedy picks.
True but the Communists cannot retort that “it’s clear, Trump’s picks, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch are in his back pocket, blah, blah, blah….”
Since Trump is both a billionaire and president he has unlimited legal resources. He is methodical and winning a war of attrition. It will take years for the lower courts to rule. And then potus will file more appeals. He will be retired in 2025 before the cases are decided. Roberts is clever. This is a signal that further action by the democrats will be a long and useless endeavor. Roberts gives the appearance of deciding against Trump but he never does anything to hurt potus.
Agreed……
In MAZARS, the 2 dissenters, Thomas and Alito, were in agreement with the basis of the decision being a separation of powers issue, but disagreed with remanding back to the lower Courts and wanted to just reject the attempt by the House to “go fishing”.
I think this one will just go away, because everything the house does now is null and void after the election and this will not be heard before the election.
“wanted to just reject the attempt by the House to “go fishing”.”
Ie. the only ones honest enough to acknowledge exactly what was going on.
Lawyers will never run out of work as long as Roberts is on the court. 😕
I guess we could call this a narrow win on the first case with the second one going into OT.
What happens with the Grand Jury case, is that one ruled on tomorrow?
Where House get the Mueller Grand Jury info.
I thought they already decided that one…Ans: No
I don’t believe there is anything in the tax records. If there was it would have been exposed long ago. This is all about continuing the perception that there is something there and Pres. Trump is hiding it.
And the fact that the communists are insistent that Pres. Trump lied about his net worth; they want to spin that he really isn’t rich after all……..how childish can we all get….as if that’s our most pressing issue.
In reality, no one, (with 1/2 a brain), cares a twit about his income…
Give me a break!
Bingo. There are more than enough moles and apparatchiks buried in the IRS to have leaked anything they want long ago.
The only difference between a dead dog and a dead lawyer in the middle of the road…there are skid marks in front of the dog. Sorry Sydney. Present company excluded. Especially a lawyer with the same Texas twang as my aunt Nanalou Grueter.
