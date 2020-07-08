Tucker Carlson Challenges Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth…

During last night’s open monologue Fox News host Tucker Carlson took on the attacks from the far-left and specifically Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth.

  1. Julian says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:29 am

    Speaking of Ilhan Omar – when is Crime Fighter extraordinaire AG Billy ‘Bob’ Barr indicting and charging Ms. Omar (not her real name) for immigration & tax fraud and having her deported from the country?

    Tick-Tock…..

    Still waiting Sean…

    • henry says:
      July 8, 2020 at 7:08 am

      Federal crimes only apply to people of a certain race and political party obviously.

      I am waiting to see Raz charged with Federal crimes, too.
      Beetlejuice, Inless, daBozo, Granny killer, morons of Portland and Seattle..
      Pretty sure all are chargeable under rights deprivations?
      Long wait….

    • skip says:
      July 8, 2020 at 7:34 am

      I’ve given up trying to predict what the next moves will be. I suspect she will be in with the group from the House that will end up being outed and either Jailed or tared and feathered. She just might be classified as a Terrorists and subject to SPECIAL consideration..
      skip

    • Kirsty I says:
      July 8, 2020 at 7:35 am

      I guess ‘some people did something’,
      and now they want to tear down everything America is,

  2. Abster says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:34 am

    Senator Duckworth is a disgrace to this great nation.

  3. Dani TX says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:38 am

    Tammy Duckworth like many in our government are citizens but not Americans. There is a huge difference, in my mind.

  4. nuwildcat1977 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:53 am

    Well done Tucker. The scary thing is that these cretins are voted into office in the first place. An uninformed (ignorant) electorate and a media complex providing cover explains most of it. The media needs more like Tucker Carlson who takes them head on, exposing them for the frauds that they are.

  5. Strategery says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:00 am

    That was great!
    Now do Warner.

  6. hocuspocus13 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:01 am

    The Best Question People…
    🇺🇸
    How can we allow those who despise America lead America?

  7. maleficient says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:01 am

    Yeah well done Tucker, then you totally lose me by having on and supporting Judas Hefe Sessions. What a joke calling Sessions an “honorable man”. DEEP STATE!!

  8. Hoss says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:05 am

    I bet Duckworth has her Purple Heart mounted and displayed in a shadow box somewhere. I’d even bet it is prominently displayed in her senate office. The Purple Heart, would be the medal adorned with the visage of George Washington. It has been awarded to combat wounded American military men and women since the Revolutionary War …. Fortunately, I never received one during my combat tours in Vietnam. My Soldier Father received two. One is WW2, the other in Korea. They are beautiful … Tammy is a disgrace!!!

  9. amwick says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:06 am

    She was a helicopter pilot, and lost both her legs. I guess she figures that this gives her lifelong immunity against criticism.
    She was born in Thailand, her father was in the Army and the Marines, her mother was Thai Chinese. There is noise about her as VP choice, but, rules for VP eligibility are identical to those for POTUS. It isn’t clear if she is actually eligible, the question seems moot, and will never be addressed. It hinges on that ambiguous phrase “natural born citizen”. This is a sore point with me.

    • Ausonius says:
      July 8, 2020 at 7:29 am

      Might one say that her injuries have caused a deep bitterness against America? That reaction is not unknown.

      Given her statements, and those by Omar shown by Mr. Carlson, and the speech at Mount Rushmore, the Election of 2020 will clearly be a choice between tearing down America and constructing a Communist Totalitarian country versus trying to keep our freedoms safe from DEMS everywhere, including mayors, governors, and Roberts and his Leftists.

  10. chuck lowe says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:30 am

    There are literally thousands of people who come in third, but Tucker is the only number two. He is the second most important American in the United States, behind DJT.

  11. Pa Hermit says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:45 am

    The masks really came off with the Obama elections. Both sides of the aisle are now exposed and they have zero qualms about it! The only way out of this is through elections and the Left really wants control of that process. This chinaflu gives them that window and and they are whole hog about getting every inch of it and more. Sundance can’t do it by himself(?) and fight not only the Left, but Big Tech too. Censure is a hot commodity and the Left wants control of that. Cold anger just might not be enough. The silent majority needs woke to the Lefts means. The tables need turned and let the Left feel the Alinsky effect!

