Why Did The DOJ Declassify and Release the FISA Application on July 21, 2018?….

On July 21, 2018, amid the apex of all things Trump-Russia being carefully narrated by the special counsel team, why did the DOJ release the Top Secret Classified Intelligence document known as the Carter Page FISA application?
At the time it happened everyone was so consumed with the content of the release, almost no-one stopped to ask that question. Except, well, me.
Put yourself back into that 2018 time-frame: the Trump-Russia collusion hoax was being pushed hard; the Nunes memo -vs- the Schiff memo was being argued and the media was writing furiously about leaks from anonymous sources “with knowledge of the investigation” etc. Congress was being blocked from all their document requests and their bucket lists for declassification. Rod Rosenstein was refusing to testify to the House Intel Committee led by Devin Nunes. The DOJ was blocking documents related to surveillance of President Trump. The media was saying there was no surveillance of Trump. Congress was desperate to break the stonewalling and asked President Trump to declassify a list of documents they provided. Rod Rosenstein threatened Trump that if he declassified documents it would be add to a potential obstruction investigation and claim. Etc. Etc.
Hell, despite his recusal from these matters, AG Sessions was getting major heat over the blockage from DOJ… the battle was intense. Sessions announced an Illinois USAO John Laush to try and mediate the issues. Laush was a major fail.
Then, amid all of that stonewalling, blocking, redacting of documents, failure to unredact, and refusal to declassify…. suddenly, all of a sudden, presto, here’s the most top secret classified document release ever.
To fulfill a FOIA request by Judicial Watch and the New York Times. A FOIA request?
Seriously?
Considering all of the documents that would have been the easiest NOT to release because it is a top secret classified intelligence product; and considering the denial of that FOIA request would have easily withstood all judicial challenge because of the nature of it’s content; all of a sudden… hey, here you go. Here it is.
It just never made sense.
I have finally found the answer to that question; and while I must hold back on some details, we are at a point where you too should know.
First, an admission that I was wrong.
I always thought Robert Mueller was a false front, a semi-cogent face for a team of 17 lawyers that moved in to take over Main Justice. I was not wrong about Mueller, he was exactly that: a hand selected name to give credibility to a team assembly, and a man who would acquiesce to the smart, familiar and legal minds that were really running the resistance operation.
Where I was wrong, was thinking Rosenstein was a countermeasure to those who took control over Main Justice.
He was not.
Rod Rosenstein was doing exactly the same as Mueller, acquiescing to every request, instruction and demand by the seventeen legal squatters who took over Main Justice.
As Rod Rosenstein recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he never once questioned the special counsel about any request, demand or instruction; and he never once challenged their motives for the requests they made.
As Deputy AG, and with AG Sessions recused, Rod Rosenstein should have been on top of the special counsel; but he wasn’t. He intentionally wasn’t.
The entire time the special counsel was operating, seventeen assembled members of the Trump resistance, were running the show inside the U.S. Department of Justice. They controlled everything.
AG Jeff Sessions was fire-walled; he saw nothing, and he had no input into anything. That was the first step in the resistance operation.
The second step was to instruct Rosenstein that every request made by the team was part of their investigation; regardless of how it might seem disconnected, it was all part of their investigative process. That’s how they steamrolled Rosenstein into sitting in a corner and waiting for documents to sign; authorities to grant (scope memos etc.); indictments to approve; and requests to be fulfilled.
Seventeen members of the special counsel were running Main Justice. Seventeen members of the resistance, with input guidance and assistance from Lawfare, were running Main Justice. That’s the paradigm shift that needs to baseline everything.
When the FISA application was released in July 2018, it was released by the special counsel team. Technically Rosenstein released it; however, unofficially it was released by the demand of the resistance operators under the auspices that it was part of their investigative technique; part of the ongoing operation.
Except that wasn’t the real motive.
The real motive for releasing the FISA application, under the auspices of granting a FOIA request, was because the resistance already knew the New York Times had obtained it illegally.
In fact The New York Times had the FISA application since March 17, 2017, when SSCI Security Director James Wolfe, operating under instructions from SSCI resistance coordinator, Mark Warner, took pictures of each page of the FISA application and sent them to journalist Ali Watkins at Buzzfeed.
Ms. Watkins then shared the FISA with fellow resistance allies at the Washington Post and New York Times. To cover her tracks Ms. Watkins did not immediately write about the FISA application, and I suspect the editors at Buzzfeed may not have known.
In exchange for her pre-planned role, The New York Times then hired Watkins; and, under the legal tutelage of the NYT Watkins based her reporting on the Trump-Russia narrative from there.
However, in March 2017 what Watkins, Wolfe, media and Mark Warner did not immediately know, was that the FBI was conducting a leak investigation; a genuine leak investigation, and the SSCI was suspected. The FISA application picked up by James Wolfe and delivered to the SSCI contained a leak tracer, a trap. When the tracer showed up on media reports, the FBI knew where it was leaked from – the SSCI.
Unfortunately, what the FBI did not know – was that SSCI Vice Chairman Mark Warner was the inside resistance operative giving Wolfe the instructions on how to proceed.
In May 2017, the FBI informed Vice-Chair Warner and Chairman Richard Burr that someone in the SSCI leaked the FISA application. In essence FBI investigators just told the culprit they were investigating a leak he created. Think about the ramifications.
As part of the overall investigation to locate the specific leaker, all of the SSCI was subject to review and quiet investigation. As the FBI worked through a process of elimination, that’s when the FBI discovered the Mark Warner text messages to Adam Waldman, the lawyer for Chris Steele. Not coincidentally the Warner text messages end in May 2017; exactly when he was first notified by the FBI about the specifics of the leak hunt.
What also started in May 2017?….. The special counsel.
One important aspect to the coordinated demand and incessant drumbeat by the media for a special counsel, was a need to control the outcome of the FBI leak investigation.
Total control. This was all connected.
The resistance took over Main Justice with the appointment of the special counsel; and one of their priorities was to stop anyone from: (a) finding out the FISA application had leaked; (b) block anyone from finding out how it was leaked; (c) block any independent FBI activity surrounding the leak.
Remember, in this period of 2017 the media side of the resistance operation were denying Trump was under any surveillance. They were denying anyone in/around the Trump campaign was under surveillance. However, they were also reporting on the investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative from the investigative perspective, while using and exploiting the information they had in the March 17th leak of the FISA.
March 17th was less than two months after President Trump was inaugurated. The FISA was leaked even before it was renewed in April (Boente/Comey), and renewed again by the instructions of the special counsel team on June 29th.
When the New York Times sent a FOIA for the FISA application, they did so as a necessary legal cover because they already illegally possessed it. [Keep in mind, the copy they had was not redacted at all.]
When the Trump-Russia narrative was at it’s apex in July 2018; and with a need to deploy all weapons against the upcoming mid-term election; and when the resistance group needed to provide legal cover for the New York Times; the FISA application was released by the resistance unit running Main Justice.
It was released as cover for the New York Times (and others) who were already reporting on it; and it allowed the NYT, and others, to fully weaponize the fictitious aspect to the narrative about the FBI genuinely being concerned about Trump colluding with Russia.
So who do you think released the Mark Warner text messages for the same purpose?
BINGO. Yup, the same resistance group. It was all an effort to cloud, cover and control.
Key takeaway. The seventeen members of the special counsel were intentionally brought into Main Justice to organize the resistance. The DOJ was running the resistance operation. AG Jeff Sessions was fire-walled and clueless; and DAG Rosenstein was just approving anything put in front of him because it was sold as part of the investigative process.
Regardless of the FBI investigation, the DOJ resistance operation held ultimate control.
Some in the FBI were not happy… not happy at all…. but not in a position to do anything about Main Justice patting them on the head and telling them to run along now.
Oh, there’s so much more…. this is just an appetizer.
The SSCI
The Gang of Eight
The DOJ
The ICIG
Why did Warner/Burr, the SSCI and the DOJ resistance need ICIG Michael Atkinson?
…..Control, in the event a whistle-blower tried poking his head up.
CTH is like the Travelers Aid Society for this long journey.
So pretty much, Main Justice was taken over and turned into the CHAZ?
“Rod Rosenstein was doing exactly the same as Mueller”
Always absolutely obvious. That explains the supportive memes for Rosie….it’s like the Sessions debacle here…. Sessions was a minor hero, only trolls questioned the great man, until it became equally obvious that the Mueller inquiry would not have happened unless good ‘ol Jeff recused the day after he was appointed, clearly never telling PDJT his intention to do so pre appointment.
I will never forgive Sessions.
Beauregard was the linchpin……a key component in the insurance policy and he is still in denial.
Neither will I. IT was a willing choice he made to decieve President Trump, which opened the dooe for his impeachment. He willingly deceive him and us. In my book he is a traitor.
A lot of Republican voters in Alabama can not forgive Sessions. Tucker Carlson says he does not understand why a football coach is tied with Sessions in the Senate race, and maybe Tucker really does not know, but there must be reasons why he is pushing Sessions.
If Jeff Sessions is returned to the senate by Alabama voters Professor Gruber will be – once again- vindicated as the most realistic evaluator of the American electorate's overall mental ability.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tonight's Tucker Carlson segment with Sessions was the biggest disappointment in the history of his show. Tucker pretended not to know why Sessions is trailing in the run-off, as if he didn't know (or didn't think his viewers knew) about Sessions' betrayal of the President.
Tonight's Tucker Carlson segment with Sessions was the biggest disappointment in the history of his show. Tucker pretended not to know why Sessions is trailing in the run-off, as if he didn't know (or didn't think his viewers knew) about Sessions' betrayal of the President.
In the very succinct words of Ron White, "you just can't fix stupid."
Nailed it. And the testimony by Mueller before Congress was a complete act…Mueller knew and directed everything.
Barr…dirty cop
Mueller…dirty cop
Rosenstein…dirty cop
Wray…dirty cop
Prove me wrong.
STAY SAFE!!!!!
It's all about preventing any investigation of where all the money was going and who to. I strongly suspect that Sullivan will NOT dismiss the charges against Flynn, but will just sit there until hell freezes over or he gets a superior court decision he likes to continue to string along the case.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is time for Flynn's lawyer to return to the App Ct and petition them to enter the order dismissing the case because the District judge refuses to follow the App Ct's order. The App Ct has the power to dismiss it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sidney may be waiting until after July, which I think was the date of the now-cancelled hearing. After that, he has no excuse for not just signing the dismissal order and giving to his staff to upload to PACER (the electronic dockets).
"until after July 16"
More please, and quickly.
More please, and quickly.
Thanks so much Sundance for this ray of sunshine brought before my eyes tonight as I listen to Laura Ingraham blather on about Covid-19 and getting the schools up and running…

Finally!
Finally!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Laura has a good friend in Mary McCord who is up to her eyes in this and she has defended her on many occasions if that tells you what Laura truly cares about.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mockingbird show
Sundance, who inside DOJ was leaking to “The Marketswork” (Jeff Carlson)?
Mr. Carlson has vigorously defended Rosenstein and Boente in the past, what is his motivation for doing so? (Their actions are indefensible)
If it was either Boente or Rosenstein or one of their acolytes, why would they leak classified documents to this relatively unknown blogger?
A whistle blower who is now perhaps a very cooperative witness for John Durham's posse?
SD in re: NY times holding the FISA illegally. Might want to revisit the date 45 met with NYT owner
https://www.npr.org/2018/07/29/633677391/trump-and-new-york-times-publisher-clash-over-their-private-meeting
I think my comments on your threads addressed this around that time as well. I had suspected 45 had called him out on already possessing the FISA. I think you either concurred or referenced it on your own in a later article.
Tally-ho.
“Rod Rosenstein was doing exactly the same as Mueller, acquiescing to every request, instruction and demand by the seventeen legal squatters who took over Main Justice.”
Your not suppose to judge a book by it’s cover, but yeah. In this case it is a person.
Mr. Rosenstein looks like a doormat. Congratulations on sucking up to that bunch, Mr. Rosenstein. All you did was verify to the world and have cemented into history that your nothing but a spineless little wimp.
Such a pathetic little man….
Actually, I think more like co-conspirator.
I see the co-conspirator charge and raise you a count of full treason.
This burns my ass that these people will damage this country without any remorse while spitting in the face of us one and all at the direction of Osama the ultimate enemy.
The truly sick part is we have a dirty and corrupt anti American intelligence community and most should be behind bars for life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree……but this didn’t just happen; it’s been going on for decades.
This exposure was brought forth by the election of Donald John Trump, who was never, ever suppose to be elected because he was not part of the club.
Sooooo…..are you as outraged that for the last few decades this kinda crap has been going on and you didn’t care or didn’t know and just went on your merry way?
Those are the thoughts that I have….every. single.day.since 2015.
I worked in NYS government as an elected official!!!! And I didn’t put up with the criminal BS…or at least I “thought” I didn’t…
See what I mean?
I have paid attention to politics since 1979 and it just amazes me how corrupted it has become. I have always suspected certain things but have never had confirmation of these things until the election of PDJT. If any of the things that these people have done to him and this country was done by us ordinary people we would have been in prison yrs ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right but we, the ordinary people , are not in the club and do not have the protections.
In Trump’s case, he was aware and had protections but obviously not enough and that is where his comment on news interviews: “I knew it was bad But I didn’t know it was this bad”….if you recall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish someone would put up statues of Rosenstein and Sessions so I could pull them down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to think that POS Sessions has the audacity to run for the Senate. It's the middle finger to all of us. He is as corrupt as anyone in the swamp. Please, alabama don't send that POS back to his den in the swamp.
I’m not so sure that Sessions is really as bad as some might think…color me gullible, or stupid but I believe this corruption goes much deeper than Sessions…maybe, just maybe, he really didn’t believe the evil ones would actually go down this road.
He was on Tucker tonight and Sessions has always fought hard for the American people on specific issues…check out his net worth …and that will tell us how much he is bought …but, maybe I am naive, hopeful or otherwise, something about Sessions indicates to me that he was not deliberately gunning for Trump and trying to take him or his agenda down, as the other globalists were…
That’s just my take and I could be wrong and will give the nod to those who prove me wrong.
No angst on my part.
Good grief. (Better Ad Rem?)
What an appetizer. I have always wondered (have my ideas) who is the true driving force behind all this. To be blunt, it is impossible to believe some of the players (especially Warner) have the brain power to orchestrate this. I personally don't think Obama has the brain power, regardless of how he is perceived by the elite. One thing I know is that God knows, and I am hopeful that it is His will to expose it. Thank you for all you do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Any time now I expect Sessions to drop the hammer and present the 2500 sealed indictments any day now. IMO Sessions is a black hat of the highest degree who played the game perfectly. Hopefully he will be discovered and shamed into disgrace any time he shows his face. Still on the fence about Barr, but it doesn't really look promising.
Did you catch Sessions on Tucker tonight? Tucker stated he was a big fan of Sessions…and there you have it.
Trial balloons are out there, per Rush last 2 days, that R’s are looking for Tucker to run for POTUS in 2024….
Interesting perspective; watch, wait and see …..
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. This is just silly,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree…but that's what was said about Donald Trump running for POTUS…so, we will wait and see….or at least I will wait and see what happens.
Thank you Sundance. Would be praying for you and OUR cause, but as a veteran sinner, I may not stand in good with the Lord. Will be sending money instead. Fight on.
MACAULEY, we are all veteran sinners, none of us are righteous no not one. Get down on your knees before the Almighty God and ask forgiveness for your transgressions. He will forgive you and ask him to bring you close to Him. I will be praying for you tonite.
We know all the leaks were done with the express purpose of coordinating defenses among the conspirators.

We call this the lowest common denominator.
We call this the lowest common denominator.
Strzok-Page texts were supposedly released by Rosenstein as they were going to surface anyway from the Flynn case. I'm not sure I believe that anymore. Was Rosenstein following instructions from the Resistance on that to preempt a whistleblower?
WOW!!! Sundance! I always wondered about those Text messages between Warner and Waldman…. PLEASE tell me Warner and that crooked ass Burr and side kick lil Marco will go down!
This is total lawlessness now. Sullivan refuses to dismiss the Flynn case regardless of the court order…ZERO arrests for the criminal conspiracy to remove a duly elected President by multiple government employees, who bold faced lied and perjured themselves with NO consequences!!!
We have foreign nationals elected to Congress and openly, publicly advocate for the overthrow of Capitalism and the government she was elected to. History being erased by a Communist organization calling themselves Black Lives Matter in the name of racial justice.
Riots, Looting, shootings in broad open daylight and corporations kneeling to the bullshit call of wokeness, destroying everything and every idea of what America was and is…..The culture war is in full battle now.
WE BETTER WIN THIS ONE!!!!!!
Best I remember, Sullivan set a hearing schedule BEFORE the Writ of Mandamus petition. Final hearing (after the amicicus stuff) was to be July 17. I figure he is waiting until then to do what the Appeals Court ordered.
This is a high stakes game our hero Sundance is playing.
There are some heavy rollers out there on the other side who are capable of doing ANYTHING as we have seen in recent times. There is no crime they will not commit, no deed so dastardly- these are some of the most evil people that Satan has ever unleashed on this planet.
On the other hand, I have never seen such courage displayed as what we are seeing now as Sundance attempts to clean the Augean stables aka the Swamp. I feel like I am watching history in the making, an almost mythological battle of epic proportions.
We can only imagine the risks that he is taking on behalf of our Country- his life, his fortune and his sacred honor are all on the line.
I do believe that Sundance is traveling under the protection of Divine Providence and shielded by our prayers and good wishes. The comments for these essays have been the best I’ve ever read- positively inspirational. Such an outpouring of love and support is something that is never seen in any media and it is a reflection on the goodness, generosity and patriotism of those who call themselves Treepers.
Let us all keep the faith and continue without fear. It is going to be a long hot summer in this part of the world.
Inspiring, Seneca. I hope Sundance sees it. Thanks for posting it.
Love the picture of a Claymor …. “IF you can read these words, you are on the WRONG SIDE fool…
I’ll take a half-doz of those and a half-doz Frag’s….say 8 mags for the colt, a box of link for the 60, and a hand full of loose rounds… I got my own 357 for Baby…. Let’s load up and get going!…
You are such a force of goodness Sundance! Walk lightheartedly on your journey my friend. Your way is easy now. You have us Treepers in every part of the Nation and we HAVE YOUR BACK!
Well, alrighty then. RR is still a scum sucker. We just get to add “clueless” to scum sucker.
Time for Flynn to blast email all he knows, while on Tucker’s telling, $crew the gag order. No one else follows the law. Enough is enough.
So, where are the honest people who set up Wolfe with a marked FISA Application?
Did they have to go to ground when they caught Warner instead?
Where are they now? Can’t they be protected? Why can’t we hear from them?
Safe House
Out of U S
CIA nor other spy operations can be trusted
I’ve been waiting on you to get back around to that! Can’t wait to hear the rest of the story which I’ve never let go of it but don’t possess the smarts, contacts, and tenacity to get it done much less write about it in way that would makes sense to anyone. When I first heard about it I was here and I suspected It was those 2 goons but a hell of a lot more of them in a campaign to destroy our newly elected President. Thank you then and Thank you now. Patiently awaiting….
By declassifying “a” version of the FISA warrant, the cabal would be able to tell the NYTimes precisely what the leak tracer marking was. (Was it the date?)
Some of the ‘declassified’ FISA version is still redacted. The leak tracer marking itseIf SHOULD ALSO BE REDACTED in the declassified version. Any declassification should not reveal any portion which is different from the purloined version the NYTimes has in its possession. The part of the FISA warrant where the purloined copy was marked or changed in some way, should have been redacted. The manner of marking for leak tracing should cerainly be classified.
If the ‘declassified’ version released by rosenstein revealed to the NYT that part which differed from its illegslly-obtained leak-traced copy, that is strong evidence of criminal conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Search the archives, Sundance has covered this in detail.
Firstly, under each article Sundance usually includes 3 links, to previous articles, written in blue, which give context.
Secondly, on the Home page, there is a search box, type in your query, like “Carter page FISA leak trap” and it will take you to articles from the archives.
There is a TREASURE TROVE of material going back many years in the archives, with deep dive articles on many subjects.
I strongly encourage ALL to use this resource to the fullest. Ultimately, you’ll be glad you did, though you may have to face some unpleasant truths along the way.
In the end, the TRUTH shall set you FREE!
Had something to due with the date. Sundance covered it here a ways back but I cannot find it.
Patriots! We need to rally around Sundance, there is no better time to defend the USA as we know it. Donate. Defend. The time is NOW.
This is such an organized conspiracy to overthrow our President it’s shocking.
These last posts by Sundance are very deep and incredibly disturbing.
So many liars and traitors digging their graves deeper!
2 key points
1) the leak investigation caught them and it allowed number 2
2) Fbi agents were pissed – but knew not to whistleblow due to the corrupt IG Atkinson
All shows motive and intent.
those Agents are available for chapter.
What does your last sentence mean? Typo? Or chapter means something?
Am I the only one reading this post getting the feeling that Sundance just gave as a little crumb of what he’s about to unleash?
I also get the feeling our fearless leader has made some allies while Journeying to the top of his/our Everest… and those allies equate to sherpas helping along the way to help reach the Summit. And they have intimate knowledge that outsiders can not possibly know. Making their help invaluable.
Or maybe I’m wishful thinking………TBD
Keep up the fight SD!!! We got your back and so does God Almighty. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am thinking wishfully along with you.
Pulling the pin, you Glorious bastard!
Treepers, I don’t post often but I think this is very important. Sundance and others have been doing great work against stiff odds. This is just a friendly suggestion to donate today. Button is on the right column. There is nothing as important as getting this story to break open and be prosecuted. Do what you can so Sundance can DO.
Damn, damn double damn!
Oh how I hope watch the putrid traitor Richard Aaron Burr hoisted on Sundance’s petard .
Me thinks the narrative about nothing being done about all the corrupt people involved may be disinformation.
SD you connect so many dots and most of them pop up time and time again. Then they go away by distraction or cover up. But they keep popping up. Could this be a massive house of cards ready to fall?
Timing is everything.
Sundance told Barr over a year ago to focus on the reason that Wolfe was not prosecuted. That is the key to the “insurance policy” that Sundance referenced. If Barr and Durham are not willing to go “there” then perhaps Sundance has the means to push them… or at least embarass them.
SD is doing this on purpose. Just in case Durham is considering pulling a Huber on us and leaving us with no investigation and lies.
Smart move SD. Tie up Durham’s hands and box him in so that he cannot move anywhere except to indict.
Coordination is what made the entire resistance project possible. The role of the SSCI was also coordinated. That coordinated effort would have been known, allowed, and quietly approved by the Senate majority leader himself.
