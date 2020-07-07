Flynn Case Update: DOJ Provides Defense With Handwritten Notes from Tashina Guahar Meeting January 25th – And Dana Boente Notes Which Explain the Reason He Was Retired…

Today the DOJ has released additional exculpatory information to the Flynn defense team surrounding hand-written notes taken by Tashina Guahar and FBI agent Peter Strzok. The 1/25/17 meeting takes place the day after two FBI agents interview Flynn at the White House. There’s also an internal document from the DOJ dated 1/30/17, and notes by former DOJ AAG -who later became FBI counsel- Dana Boente.
[NOTE: Keep in mind the last day for Jody Hunt, Noel Francisco and Dana Boente was last Friday, July 3rd. Coincidental timing?]
The notes and internal document are filed under seal per Judge Sullivan’s prior order. However, with previous filings the documents were made public the following day; so we might see the content tomorrow.
Tashina Guahar and Dana Boente were part of the small group inside Main Justice who convinced AG Jeff Sessions to recuse. But you don’t need to wait for the court to release the March 30, 2017, Boente notes, because we already have them.
When the special counsel team was stirring the pot for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, they leaked the Boente notes to their allied resistance member, Rachael Maddow. Those notes form the basis/justification for Boente signing the second renewal of the FISA warrant against Carter Page (April 2017). James Comey called Dana Boente because he needed the FISA extended and could not call Jeff Sessions.
Comey enlisted Boente into the operation against President Trump. Ultimately these notes form the basis for why the DOJ demanded Boente leave his position in May. This is why Boente was removed {Go Deep}.
In 2015 the DOJ-OIG (office of inspector general) requested oversight of the DOJ National Security Division. It was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the DOJ-NSD.
When John Carlin resigned as Asst. Attorney General in charge of the DOJ National Security Division in October 2016 he was replaced by Principal Deputy Asst. Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Mary McCord. After President Trump took office on January 20th, 2017, Sally Yates was Acting AG and Mary McCord was in charge of the DOJ-NSD.
Yates and McCord were the two Main Justice officials who then engaged with White House Counsel Don McGahn on January 26th, 2017, regarding the General Flynn FBI interview conducted on January 24th.
The January 25th meeting notes [released today] likely document Tashina Guahar and Peter Strzok preparing Sally Yates and Mary McCord for that confrontation with Don McGhan. The Trump-Russia Collusion Conspiracy was the headline they were driving..
On January 30th, 2017, Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend the Trump travel ban from extremist countries. Yates was replaced on January 31st by the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Dana Boente.
With his shift to Main Justice Dana Boente was Acting Attorney General, and Mary McCord was Asst. AG in charge of the DOJ-NSD. Boente was in the Acting AG position from Jan 31st, 2017, until Jeff Sessions was confirmed on February 8th, 2017.
When Jeff Sessions became AG, Dana Boente became Acting Deputy AG, a role he would retain until Rod Rosenstein was confirmed on April 25th, 2017. [Mary McCord remained head of the DOJ-National Security Division]
On March 2nd, 2017, Dana Boente was one of the small group who participated in a conversation that led to the recusal of Jeff Sessions from anything related to the 2016 election. This recusal included the ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane, which was later picked up by Robert Mueller.
The other attendees for the recusal decision-making meeting (see above schedule) included Sessions’ chief of staff Jody Hunt; Criminal Chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Jim Crowell; Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) in the Department of Justice National Security Division Tash Gauhar (FISA lawyer); and Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools. [Note: Tash Gauhar was lawyer for FBI Clinton case; and Scott Schools was part of drafting Clinton exoneration letter.]
The Main Justice group influenced Jeff Sessions to recuse.
With AG Jeff Sessions recused on March 2, 2017, FBI Director James Comey now reported to Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente. [Technically, Boente is still EDVA U.S. Attorney and is only ‘acting’ as Deputy AG] Additionally, on March 31st, 2017, President Trump signs executive order 13787 making the U.S. EDVA Attorney the 3rd in line for DOJ succession.
Question: If Dana Boente was appointed “Acting Attorney General” on January 31st, 2017 (he was), then why did Don McGahn need to draw up XO 13787 on March 31st, 2017… especially after confirmed AG Jeff Sessions was already in place Feb 9th?
The answer likely has to do with a sign-off needed for FISA.
See the issue?
How does somebody (unknown) advise White House Counsel Don McGahn to draw up an executive order so that Boente can sign a FISA…. without telling Don McGahn the reason why AG Sessions can’t sign off on the FISA? See the issue now?
In the period between March 2nd and April 25th – With AG Sessions recused, and without a Deputy AG confirmed, Dana Boente is simultaneously:
- U.S. Attorney for EDVA
- Acting Deputy AG.
- Acting AG for all issues related to Sessions recusal.
It is James Comey and Dana Boente who sign the April 2017 FISA renewal for Carter Page.
(Page #271 – Carter Page FISA Application)
This dynamic would later become important as notes Boente took from conversations with James Comey became evidence for Mueller’s expanded obstruction investigation. [3/2/17 Mary McCord is still head of DOJ-NSD]
Somehow, almost guaranteed to be leaked by the special counsel team (Aaron Zelby and Andrew Weissmann, Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente’s personal and handwritten notes were mysteriously leaked to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
[Backstory Here]
On April 20th, 2017, Mary McCord announces her intent to resign from the DOJ National Security Division effective with the confirmation of Deputy AG nominee Rod Rosenstein.
On April 25th, 2017, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is confirmed.
Rosenstein now takes over the responsibilities held by Acting DAG Dana Boente; this includes the FBI counterintelligence probe.
I can almost guarantee you Boente was removed by AG Barr specifically because of his role in this FISA fraud…… He willingly signed-on to the objective of James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Boente knew he was targeting the White House and President Trump.
Was Noel Francisco the attorney who argued the DACA case in front of the Supreme Court? The one where CJ Roberts said the paperwork wasn’t correct? Is he another traitor?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was thinking the same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And DACA was delayed almost 2 yrs. Decided at the end of this Court Session. The Court decision was unconstitutional. Time to remove Chief Injustice Roberts. Or get another Constitutional Justice on the bench with RBG or Breyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roberts said one president could not reverse a prior president’s executive order unless it gives a reason that satisfied the Supreme Court. Yes, one president can bind future administrations unless SCOTUS lets them out.
Another Roberts let’s-not-make-a-Supremc-Court-ruling-a-campaign-issue opinion, like Obamacare, the census, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s sounds very bad with respect to illegal UN actions, like under Obama.
2A bad.
LikeLike
Good point. I have always suspected that DOJ attorney’s were ”throwing the game” with poor arguments because of the several times SC decisions were based on insufficient legal arguments. Francisco also won a few but might have been luck instead of skill.
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter how good you are if John Roberts has made up his mind before you open your mouth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Words of wisdom and clarity.
LikeLike
The ‘BIG Ugly’ can not happen soon enough.
I’ve heard Labor Day by Whittaker and Solomon. Not soon enough, if ever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
labor day? where did they say that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Labor day 2070.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Solomon said it on Lou Dobbs tonight. Whitaker was on with Maria Bartiromo and said it a few days ago.
LikeLike
Solomon said it on Bulls and Bears today.
LikeLike
Big ugly??? How about big nothing. Bill the cleaner Barr had slam dunk cases against Comey McCabe and clinesmith and hasnt indicted anyone. No evidence of a grand jury. Key players haven’t been interviewed. Bill the cleaner Barr is more interested in a jelly donut than indictments. He has successfully slow rolled Trump. If Trump wins then Barr will resign. The cleaner is the swamps insurance policy
LikeLiked by 3 people
I swear, you read this blog relentlessly hoping to say the same thing each time. Why?
I understand your position you’ve stated it so many times. I can see why, logically, you feel this way.
However, I don’t understand why you feel you must say it 100 times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably has something to do with this:
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” – Mark Twain
LikeLike
Touché.
LikeLike
Whenever a 25 foot ladder is needed, Barr can be depended upon to come up with a 5 foot ladder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time I read one of these I remember that scene in Captain America Winter Soldier where Captain America realizes that everyone except him is really hydra.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m hoping July since it is the month of fireworks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger Stone is in a dreadful situation, being sent to Stalag (CV)19.
Seems to me that Stone’s conviction should be reversed as the fruit of a poisonous orchard…
Not that I particularly like Stone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe when Whittaker and Solomon’s mother’s are in LABOR.
LikeLike
Heard from your bff Grassley yet?
/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley is expressing his outrage over the o.j. Simpson verdict today. And making sure the middle east wars continue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote Grassley an email on his contact site challenging him to take Sundance up on his offer to meet and educate him on the specifics of the question he posed. I was pretty brutal with my accusations that no one in the government really cared a hoot about anything other than themselves and their continued “ride on the gravy train of PUBLIC service” while the nation goes down due to their apathy in regard to their oath to the Constitution. I’m sure he’ll ignore the elephant in the room….as usual.
LikeLike
Call me when someone is indicted. When the phone doesn’t ring, I will know who it is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So all they are going to do is fire people and that is suppose to take care of this problem. I am just so mad I could spit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo. That is how people in DC are punished. And they get pissy when that happens. No one in DC wants arrests because they are all doing it. Get caught and you get fired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fired, but you retain your pension.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
LikeLike
And they will all return in a Biden administration.
LikeLike
But firing them so they can go on to a cushy consultant/lobbyist job paying more than they “earned” during government “service” IS punishing them. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could possibly be because they cooperated with Durham but probably slim chance. Why is Bruce Ohr still employed?
LikeLike
The Attorney General is using these State attorney generals and producing some excellent results. What could have been, but for Sessions taking a knee.
I like to think these releases are being done once their usefulness to Durham and the case he is building are finished, but thats me
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a little nudge to Sullivan to get the dismissal order signed, or there will be more drip, drip, drip implicating his buddies in the Deep State, too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought that as well. Case not over? You sure? Ok then, here’s some more. Now is it over? Are you sure?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not until Sullivan signs the dismissal order- the order the appeals court told him to sign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By this point I’d think the appeals court is starting to get a little concerned that he’s not dismissed the case they ordered him to dismiss.
LikeLike
Maybe, but would he care? Do these people have “friends”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there was any doubt that Sullivan is compromised, it’s all gone now. I get the feeling Sullivan is between a big rock and a very hard place. Deserves to be squished like a bug.
LikeLike
Do you have the feeling that Barr is reacting to Sullivan’s continued refusal to Dismiss the case? More damaging materials are produced the longer the Motion To Dismiss is not granted. If it was granted immediately, the last 2 batches damaging of materials probably would not have been produced…no further duty to produce Brady materials if the case is no longer pending. Basically, Barr is sticking it to Sullivan and Team Mueller.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It is hard for me to tell if Barr is dripping his way to victory, or stalling to make it past the Nov. 3 finish line, when the deep state pulls off Comeback Joe’s stunner over Mr. Trump via ballot harvesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or he could be signaling to uncooperative witnesses in the Durham investigation, “Look what we found! Wouldn’t you like to know what else we have on you? Call and Let’s Make a Deal.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get that feeling but would have preferred that Barr/DOJ would have put it ALL on the table initially. A patriot’s life and reputation are at stake. DOJ should be investigating Sullivan. His behavior reeks of conspiracy.
LikeLike
What the implications of this coming out now if the powers that be were aware of this back in the spring?
LikeLike
How did someone, Sullivan, who apparently can not even read, ever become a judge?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clinton diversity appointment. Senior judge (71). Law clerks write Sullivan’s opinions.
It was a law clerk who had to correct him on Flynn’s work as a lobbyist not starting until after Flynn left the White House. Sullivan had to come out of his chambers and grudgingly correct the record on the “treason” accusation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You forgot the /sarc /eeo switch.
LikeLike
He has his orders. Drag it out as long as possible or we release the evidence on you. He is playing along with the DS for his survival.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney could always file another mandamus. The appeals panel majority let Sullivan save face by sending it back, and letting him hold his hearing, rather than summarily entering the order to dismiss themselves. They may not like him blowing off an appeals court.
LikeLike
white fragility
LikeLike
When do these people actually do anything for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The TRUTH will set you FREE!” Thank you Sundance, your fellow countrymen are forever indebted to you for your wisdom, and especially for your courage…
LikeLiked by 3 people
AG Sessions was the mole!
AG Sessions offered his resignation at exactly the point where 45 would be SHAMPEACHED!
AG Sessions had several on committee to recuse…
Of course 45 looked at AG Sessions and realized the TRUTH! so many can say whatever they want but Top to Bottom Rinos and Nevertrumpers waited with baited breath for 45 demise and even threw 2018 Congress…look at how Sad Clown Pelosi fixes VOTES WITH MAJORITY IRON FIST while Ryan ran House with kid gloves…No Wall…No Healthcare…No Infrastructure…only poison pill pulling of SALT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions and rod recommend Trump fire comey
Trump fires comey
Rod appoints special counsel and sessions offers to resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Names of ‘confidential human sources’ in the PDJT campaign are still hidden.
It is not wild speculation to think that sessions was a plant into the Trump campaign, who insisted on being AG without telling PDJT he was going to recusewhile the ‘insurance coup’ played on.
Somehow, the names of these FBI/CIA spies in the GOP campaign need to be made public. The5e is no reason to hide them, because the whole enterprise was fraudulent and criminal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Publius2016, Unfortunately I believe that you are correct.
LikeLike
Meanwhile Sullivan is ignoring the higher court’s instruction to close the Flynn case.
You can be sure that the Supreme Court is allowing Sullivan to ignore the district oversight.
But, but, but…
We have got to give the “system” time to work the irregularities out…
…in other words “NOTHING TO SEE HERE, move on”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dismissal must be written with the right color ink, with the right color pen, on the right grade of paper, with all the correct initialing, punctuation, etc. etc. or it’s not legal according to Red King Roberts (conclusion first, then justification).
LikeLike
“In the period between March 2nd and April 25th – With AG Sessions recused, and without a Deputy AG confirmed, Dana Boente is simultaneously:
U.S. Attorney for EDVA
Acting Deputy AG.
Acting AG for all issues related to Sessions recusal.”
Too bad Mr. Boente was not loyal to his country, or his President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody has ever explained to me why “leakage” of these notes and publication by MSNBC is in anyway different than what Wikileaks did. Assange sits in jail. Maddow a member of the “resistance”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have answered your own question!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe diGenova made an interesting comment yesterday.
He said July 5th, 2016 should go down in history as the day the SpyGate / coup was publicly launched by James Comey. Freeing Hillary Clinton, and unleashing the IC on Donald Trump.
It’s been 4 years, and not a single Indictment.
(I couldn’t find The Big Ugly post that referred to the hoped-for legal takedown … but I would hope we could indict 5-10 smaller players this month. I’m not sure what is gained by waiting … Durham & 8-9 senior attorneys ate at work.)
P.S. This is more fruit from attorney Jeff Jensen. Where the H–l is John Ratcliffe? Can we have Ric Grenell back?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ratcliffe or Barr may be the one declassifying the notes. Not sure if Jensen has the authority to do that. These releases are strategic in some way, though.
And Sidney said she had someone in the DOJ giving her information to draft those incredibly specific Brady requests.
LikeLike
This is amazing research. All that is necessary for the common man to follow along is ” a POS lawyer count ” connected to this timeline. How many bad lawyers involved! Bad / unethical lawyers.
POS is an acronym for Personal Observation System ( POS ).
POS lawyers are embedded in every element of the COUP against America. WHY ? WHY has no lawyer been hung yet ? WHY ? WHY ? Lawyers here..
Lawyers there …lawyers everywhere ..
The FIRST LAWYER BAR WAS CREATED IN 1878 ….in Saratoga NY. ….. 7 years after the Act of 1871 ! Root of ALL Evil.
LikeLike
When you get “fired”, do you lose your pension, benefits, et al? I’d like to believe it were so, but I don’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It almost never happens because it requires a CONVICTION of a crime against the national security of the United States as found in 5 USC Section 8312. The crimes include such things like gathering or delivering defense information to aid a foreign government, espionage, sabotage against the U.S., advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government, harboring or concealing the enemy, and activities to harm the U.S. armed forces during war.
Remember the key word: CONVICTION.
LikeLike
Here’s the actual criminal code. Note that the crimes include perjury and disclosure of classified information. I doubt there’s even a handful of pension/annuity denials yearly based on these provisions. These folks protect their own.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/8312
LikeLike
What role did noel fransisco the solicitor general play?
LikeLike
I’ve now figured out when someone high up leaves, a document release is imminent that will ruin their reputation.
How utterly stupid of them to get used like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dana Boente resigned at the end of June. What’s that make him now? How does his resignation affect anything related to his potential legal accountability and was he allowed to resign before this release for that reason?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any news on what Sullivan is up to? It’s been almost two weeks (hasn’t it?) since the court ordered him to comply with the law and dismiss the case, yet afaik we haven’t heard a PEEP out of him.
LikeLike
Why wouldn’t an innocent President say a hoax investigation of Russian collusion was a cloud over his presidency? It seems like a rather normal comment to make!
LikeLike
What I don’t get is how the notes of this conversation between Comey and Boente on March 30, 2017 has anything to do with General Flynn. How could this be Brady evidence that exonerates General Flynn. Flynn was interviewed by Strozk and Pienka in January, 2017. Flynn resigned on February 13, 2017. How does the conversation between Comey and Boente have anything to do with whether or not Flynn lied during his interview?
Something is missing here. Perhaps tomorrow we will know.
LikeLike
DOJ/FBI was using the wrap up smear to get warrants. DOJ/FBI would leak false dirt to their favored press personalities, who then write/broadcast stories on the dirt. The DOJ then cites to the press stories as the basis for obtaining the warrants. Getting warrants based upon nothing.
LikeLike
so the Question Sundance keeps hovering over – is who advised Mr. Gahn? was it simply Ms Yates and thats it?
LikeLike
What is the legal significance or otherwise of Jody Hunt’s departure? I get that he was in the meeting discussing the recusal of Sessions, but Trump also nominated him (and he was confirmed) as head of the Civil Division thereafter, and he oversaw the legal defense of Trump administration policies along with the White House’s broad refusal to respond to congressional oversight requests. Are they looking at those who were in the meeting and advised Sessions to recuse?
LikeLike
“I can almost guarantee you Boente was removed by AG Barr specifically because of his role in this FISA fraud…… He willingly signed-on to the objective of James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Boente knew he was targeting the White House and President Trump.”
Sundance…….does this mean Barr is doing the right thing……for the right reasons?
LikeLike
If I recall the oh, so just Mandela’s, Winnie and Nelson, were big supporters of doling out justice via “necklacing” or igniting a large tire filled with petrol that was placed over the evil doer. Perhaps the coup players might enjoy some old school revolutionary justice and could get their racial bonafides as their little melons explode as their brains boil, just like in Pompey. Step right up Bonete, Comey, Stzoke
LikeLike