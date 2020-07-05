Important Bill Barr Interview Segment With Maria Bartiromo: “This is the closest we have ever come to an organized effort to push a president out of office”…

As Max Ehmann said in 1927 “whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.” From an important reference point, this quote holds additional meaning when cast against the backdrop of this Bill Barr segment. [More on that later.]
This morning Maria Bartiromo released a previous segment of her interview with AG Bill Barr that was not originally broadcast. It is a very insightful segment. AG Barr begins by acknowledging a very key and foundational point: President Donald Trump was indeed targeted by various entities in a concerted effort to remove him from office. Do not let the importance of just that statement alone sit without its appropriate weight.
Second, another key aspect from the attorney general perspective is highlighted at 03:30 to 03:53 where he notes the role and responsibility of media. The importance of a distinction Barr makes is subtle for most, but for CTH it’s important because of THIS.
I would urge everyone to take the time to watch this segment.
LikeLike
No duh! Fix it already!
LikeLike
Okay, so…
NOW WHAT?
None of this will get people on the fence or on the other side to vote for President Trump. Our impatient, frustrated outrage at the lack of justice does not produce votes, as far as I can see.
Am I missing something? How does this convince our opponents or a non-voter who pays no attention (like my brother-in-law, who complains about Leftists and gives lip service in favor of the president, but who is terrified of registering to vote because he hates government forms and connections of any kind) to VOTE FOR TRUMP?
LikeLike
Praying that the “tribunals” will begin soon.
LikeLike
““This is the closest we have ever come to an organized effort to push a president out of office”…”
Closest? Like it wasn’t actually an organized effort to push a president out of office, just the closest to an organized effort to push a president out of office? That could be not very close at all, just closer than any other time. Even when he is at his strongest, Barr is so weak.
LikeLike
My great hope is that President Trump and his team (Barr, Durham, etc) are carefully laying the groundwork for all of the corruption to hit the fan bigly at the moment that will provide the most impact on the November elections. Closely followed by prosecutions.
LikeLike
It’s not close to an effort, it’s an organized coup which should be put down immediately with prejudice. How Freekin hard is that to say?
LikeLike
This is several weeks old. Stale. Yes, we are watching, but nothing happening. Fingers crossed, just not very hopeful. Been there, done that…
LikeLike