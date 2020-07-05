Important Bill Barr Interview Segment With Maria Bartiromo: “This is the closest we have ever come to an organized effort to push a president out of office”…

As Max Ehmann said in 1927 “whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.” From an important reference point, this quote holds additional meaning when cast against the backdrop of this Bill Barr segment. [More on that later.]

This morning Maria Bartiromo released a previous segment of her interview with AG Bill Barr that was not originally broadcast. It is a very insightful segment. AG Barr begins by acknowledging a very key and foundational point: President Donald Trump was indeed targeted by various entities in a concerted effort to remove him from office. Do not let the importance of just that statement alone sit without its appropriate weight.

Second, another key aspect from the attorney general perspective is highlighted at 03:30 to 03:53 where he notes the role and responsibility of media. The importance of a distinction Barr makes is subtle for most, but for CTH it’s important because of THIS.

I would urge everyone to take the time to watch this segment.