Once You See The Strings on the GOP Marionettes…

….it is impossible to return to a time when you did not see them.

Almost five years ago CTH first outlined the GOPe splitter strategy and the subsequent tripwires showcasing how the Republican political establishment manipulated the conservative movement, and our activity within elections, for many years.

In the background it took almost two years of research and tracking to identify their 2016 agenda before we could intercept it. What follows below is of a similar level of importance.

Those who can see the maneuvers of the GOPe may have noticed the recent positioning of two key players, Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney. Both Haley and Cheney are part of a decepticon club positioning to undermine President Trump and the America First agenda. We have previously outlined the agenda of Haley (here); so it’s time to review Cheney.

When Paul Ryan left congress he exited his role as the primary inside resistance operative; however, he did not stop the agenda. Knowing President Trump was now officially the head of the formal republican party, prior to departure Ryan positioned Liz Cheney as an influence agent with her role as Republican Conference Chairwoman. Essentially an explosive anti-MAGA cell with instructions to activate at a time of maximum damage.

We first warned of the Liz Cheney issue in November of 2018 after the mid-term election.

Newly installed Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (U-DC) appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the GOPe can best infiltrate the MAGA agenda. Ms. Cheney outlines how the ‘Prescott-Bush-Stapleton’ Wall Street coalition will openly embrace all of the Trump agenda initiatives because the GOPe are able to hide behind the minority shield once again. [Thus, the dance of the decepticons] The professionally republican no longer have the power to promote the MAGA agenda, thus the GOPe evolve back into fully embracing border security etc. It is predictable, albeit eye-opening for some, to watch them morph in real time. (link)

Two recent resistance articles highlight Ms. Cheney’s decepticon agenda mid-2020. CNN article here and Wall St. Journal article here. While both articles are narrated from the resistance perspective, each of them holds some common truth.

(WSJ) […] With national polls showing Mr. Trump sliding ahead of November’s election, many Republicans see Ms. Cheney—a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney—emerging as a figure poised to help redefine the GOP when Mr. Trump is no longer leading it. “If you’re trying to rebuild the team postelection, having a strong woman with conservative credentials from flyover country is a pretty strong platform,” said former Senate GOP aide Stewart Verdery (link – paywall) (CNN) […] Republican sources close to Cheney told CNN they believe her recent posture towards the White House could be an attempt to carve out her own distinctive lane, positioning herself well in case Trump loses reelection. She would be able to make the case to her GOP colleagues that she was one of the few who pushed back on the President’s excesses — but without doing so in a way that antagonized him or his supporters. […] Cheney chose not to run for the Senate earlier this year, saying she wanted to stay in the House to stop “socialist Democrats.” Some of her colleagues say they view her as a potential House speaker if Republicans regain the House in the future. (link – CNN)

If we can retake the House of Representatives this fall, Ms. Cheney is going to try and position herself to become “speaker” or “majority leader”. Neither position would be good for the America First agenda. Cheney is a decepticon; they do not change. They morph to retain positions of power.

When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.

When protestors and rioters are given special rights to assemble, yet our businesses are forced to close and we are not permitted to join in fellowship – we are pissed.

Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure fury; specifically because most who carry it necessarily avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.

When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that.

When the FBI sends 15 special agents to investigate a NASCAR garage door-pull; and when they kneel before those en route to tear down our national monuments we notice.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.

We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.

The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government in both political parties. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re so far beyond the place where labels matter.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.

He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.

He is our weapon.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.

We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached…