Once You See The Strings on the GOP Marionettes…

….it is impossible to return to a time when you did not see them.
Almost five years ago CTH first outlined the GOPe splitter strategy and the subsequent tripwires showcasing how the Republican political establishment manipulated the conservative movement, and our activity within elections, for many years.
In the background it took almost two years of research and tracking to identify their 2016 agenda before we could intercept it. What follows below is of a similar level of importance.
Those who can see the maneuvers of the GOPe may have noticed the recent positioning of two key players, Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney. Both Haley and Cheney are part of a decepticon club positioning to undermine President Trump and the America First agenda. We have previously outlined the agenda of Haley (here); so it’s time to review Cheney.
When Paul Ryan left congress he exited his role as the primary inside resistance operative; however, he did not stop the agenda. Knowing President Trump was now officially the head of the formal republican party, prior to departure Ryan positioned Liz Cheney as an influence agent with her role as Republican Conference Chairwoman. Essentially an explosive anti-MAGA cell with instructions to activate at a time of maximum damage.
We first warned of the Liz Cheney issue in November of 2018 after the mid-term election.
Newly installed Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (U-DC) appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the GOPe can best infiltrate the MAGA agenda.
Ms. Cheney outlines how the ‘Prescott-Bush-Stapleton’ Wall Street coalition will openly embrace all of the Trump agenda initiatives because the GOPe are able to hide behind the minority shield once again. [Thus, the dance of the decepticons]
The professionally republican no longer have the power to promote the MAGA agenda, thus the GOPe evolve back into fully embracing border security etc. It is predictable, albeit eye-opening for some, to watch them morph in real time. (link)
Two recent resistance articles highlight Ms. Cheney’s decepticon agenda mid-2020. CNN article here and Wall St. Journal article here. While both articles are narrated from the resistance perspective, each of them holds some common truth.
(WSJ) […] With national polls showing Mr. Trump sliding ahead of November’s election, many Republicans see Ms. Cheney—a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney—emerging as a figure poised to help redefine the GOP when Mr. Trump is no longer leading it.
“If you’re trying to rebuild the team postelection, having a strong woman with conservative credentials from flyover country is a pretty strong platform,” said former Senate GOP aide Stewart Verdery (link – paywall)
(CNN) […] Republican sources close to Cheney told CNN they believe her recent posture towards the White House could be an attempt to carve out her own distinctive lane, positioning herself well in case Trump loses reelection. She would be able to make the case to her GOP colleagues that she was one of the few who pushed back on the President’s excesses — but without doing so in a way that antagonized him or his supporters.
[…] Cheney chose not to run for the Senate earlier this year, saying she wanted to stay in the House to stop “socialist Democrats.” Some of her colleagues say they view her as a potential House speaker if Republicans regain the House in the future. (link – CNN)
If we can retake the House of Representatives this fall, Ms. Cheney is going to try and position herself to become “speaker” or “majority leader”. Neither position would be good for the America First agenda. Cheney is a decepticon; they do not change. They morph to retain positions of power.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When protestors and rioters are given special rights to assemble, yet our businesses are forced to close and we are not permitted to join in fellowship – we are pissed.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure fury; specifically because most who carry it necessarily avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that.
When the FBI sends 15 special agents to investigate a NASCAR garage door-pull; and when they kneel before those en route to tear down our national monuments we notice.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government in both political parties. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re so far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached…
Rino Hillary.
The new Carly Fiorina.
Has this warmonger b1tch apologized for believing the bounty hoax. Schiff got caught again.
This is why i tell thr sheeple we must vote out all rinos. Vote dem to get them out. Its the only message they understand. You have to be willing to lose on the short term to win the long game. If not the Republican party will never change. We are stuck with the uniparty.
If people would learn to vote on the primaries, we would not have to hold our noses and vote for the rhinos!
The uniparty selects the primary candidates. Rigged game. What did the first 2 years matter???Republicans blocked Trump like they were democrats. They are democrats. 2 parties do not exist.
voting Dem is like shooting yourself so you won’t be mugged
better to primary the weak GOP then empower the party that wants you dead
Revenge of The Stepford Wives
I think the only questions should be
– why she is spitting on 65+ million Americans who really do want Trump as President and the MAGA agenda TO BE IMPLEMENTED.
– why she thinks she and her GOPe cronies in any way deserve our consideration since she and they have actively worked to undermine President Trump since 2016.
Because the DC establishment are all democrats. Even the Republicans are democrats. They pretend to be Republicans to the rubes back home.
dead-on, Bill
Simple, “Money Talks” and “Power Corrupts” she will make a lot more money and have a lot more power as part of the “Republicans splitting from Trump” resistance than as one of us supporting MAGA.
Send her back home . . . Wyoming, clean-up on aisle 7
I bet she supports Black Lesbians Matter.
I have a hard time seeing myself voting GOPe post Trump (hopefully after 2024) unless another real Patriot emerges.
These swamp creatures are the worst. Haley, Chaney, Rubio, etc., et al.
From the foul mouthed one himself …this guy completely gets what Sundance is talking about, but with more colorful language 😛
If you can take the “colorful” language and “colorful” gestures; he is directly over the target.
I agree with this nut. I said weeks ago that i wanted democrat streets drowning in red. I want that seething energy of violence to burst forth and create chaos. Lay waste to all of them. May they swim in their own urine and feces. Reap what they sow.
Defund the police ??? Okay. But when a few punks run a train on your wife don’t call me. Be the beta cuck that i know they are. And then when they wipe themselves off, the punks will run a train on them. While their wife watches them get turned out prison style. Glorious! I embrace the violence and destruction. May it truly hurt.
He is totally spot on. In the US as here in Europe. The LEFT march in lockstep. We worry about how someone comes across, that we might offend. This is bs of the first water. We have to stop the cannibalism, UNITE, destroy the currently constituted leftists and then have discussions about lace or net curtains.
That was refreshing. Not to ride his coattails ..however I’ve been arguing the same thing over at TGWP and BB. Going after the naysayers and demoralizers spouting things like “Trump needs to sooo sommmthing!” etc. But this guy blows me off the face of the earth:)
sorry “dooo sommmthing”
Not sure I get it. IMO, we don’t need a race or class war. The war we need to win is with the media, the globalists and socialists. The war is about America first. Class structure is inherent in a capitalist society. President Trump is a billionaire and it takes someone of his stature, experience and personal values to lead us in that war. Why would we want a class war? It’s not about race or class but instead values, American values. In Cheney’s case it’s about her lack of what’s good for the country vs her selfish ego, and lack of loyalty.
The RINO’s must never be allowed to rise again.
They have not changed a bit. As Sundance says. they have temporarily shape shifted. They will return like cockroaches when the MAGA lights go out.
Yep. Enemy.
the MAGA lights must never go out!
It is too bad to have to utterly despise a Cheney –
I thought Dick Cheney was really great when he was on that USN destroyer during the 2000 Presidential campaign, telling us – and mainly focused I think towards our people in the military, especially following the attack on the Cole in the Gulf of Aden in October 2000 – “help is on the way” – you are no longer going to be used and abused –
The Cheney “franchise” has been totally blackened –
I don’t want to see any Cheneys posing as Republicans while working against OUR President, that WE elected!
Goodbye, Cheneys!
WSB,
Before we prevent them from rising again,
We must take them DOWN!,…8
Hard to believe it was that long ago, Sundance. It’s what drew me here in the first place. When you started describing the splitter strategy you could just sense the anger and frustration of the UinParty mechanics on finding that somebody had figured out their secret-sure-to-win strategy and was publishing it for everyone in the world to see. On reading your descriptions it was clear that somebody had spent a hell of a lot of time crafting this rather complex plan . . . only to have some guy with a website blow ’em out of the water with the same wicked glee as a kid passing out instructions for the magician’s tricks.. Loved it then, loved it now. Y’all been doin’ real good!
Believe me, when they realized info from their December 2014 RNC winter retreat was in public… they were not happy.
They’re still pretty miserable. It shows in their faces.
And unless you are from the traditional South, it’s easy to misunderstand how the utter, often brutal finality, of “cold anger” is just a short distance away from a full-on tribal blood feud.
Ahhh….Here’s my Sundance.
I’d like to think that any real Conservative or MAGA would know better than to instill their trust in these Decepticon RINO’s. If not, we need to spread the message.
In my world, “Cheney” is already a dirty word – even with Republicans. These people are totally in a bubble.
Considering her father, the rotten fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.
“Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.”
Says it all.
Can’t wait for the Tucker Carlson episode where explains how Paul Ryan sabotaged the House Republicans efforts to expose Spygate. Bet he has Liz on a few times to assist in the re-election of President Trump.
He needs to neutralize Liz Cheney now. Take her out.
Paul Ryan owns him, so you shouldn’t hold your breath.
Ryan didn’t simply sabatage House Republican efforts to expose Spygate,…by which you mean refusing to authorise subpoenas, refusing to go to court to sue for documents, and authorising that rediculuos ethics investigation against Nunes, which forced him to step down as Chairmen of th committee, and be replaced by Investigate to Exhonerate rooster Gowdy.
That was just a small part of it. Ryan GIFTED the Speakers gavel to Nancy, by declaring himself a lame duck Speaker, and then persuading 40 of his colleagues to join him in retiring.
He didn’t itroduce legislation in the House, designed to put Democrat reps on the unpopular side of issues in their home disticts (a common trick of the majority party in an election year).
The list goes on,..point is he GAVE the,House to the Dems,..WHY?
Because the Insurance policy called for it; a Republican House could NOT be seen as INITIATING an Impeachment, against a Republican POTUS; Ryan COULD NOT do what Nancy did.
And, those planning the insurance policy had to KNOW he would be willing to do that, at the planning stage;
Otherwise, the whole Insurance plan makes no sense.
Ergo, Ryan was in on and complicit in the coup, from day one.
YES
You are getting very close. The establishment badly needed Republicans losing the House in 2018, so they took a dive. Someone should look into the business dealings of the 40 House Republicans that voluntarily retired in 2018.
Liz Cheney will never be seen as “a woman from flyover country.” She is, always has been, and always will be Dick Cheney’s daughter.
Once she is in a position of significant power, that white hot anger of the MSM toward Dick Cheney will return with a vengeance.
Not if she opposes PDJT in reaching for that position. She’ll be the darling of the left (temporarily).
One can only wonder…. WHEN the indictments start flying like popcorn….When the perp walks are finally being shown on MSM since that is all that will be happening for days on end….
LikeLiked by 3 people
With all due respect; what you describe is exactly why the Republicons (decepticons) in the Senate have done everything in their considerable power to insure there will BE no indictments or perp walks.
THEY are the invisible power that continues to exert itself the protect the small group.
And, THEY put forward Barr as A.G.
So, sorry to burst your bubble, but Durham will ONLY issue a report, no indictments. And while it WILL reveal SOME more, it will cover up a couple of key aspects. One, that the Republican leadership in both Houses of Congress was totally involved in the coup, from day one.
Two, that Russians had NOTHING to do with the wikileaks material.
Three, that CIA and foriegn intel agencies were involved early on.
There may be one or two other key aspects they feel they MUST not acknowledge, all else they can let out, in a “investigate to exhonerate” fashion.
There will be no perp walks, not from Barrs Dept. Of Injustice.
Thinking of WikiLeaks again – I think it would be an interesting development if something would occur to bring Julian Assange to the forefront – let the man talk, let the man breathe.
I want to know more.
Looks like the Benedict Iscariot club has infiltrated the Repubs. They been working on that for years. RINO-CINOs are the worst of the worst. They pretend to be conservative & fake like they really love & care for the United States & her citizens. They are a Trojan Horse enemy within. These Lindsey Graham-Mitt Romney types are diabolical disgusting donkey sphincter spies in disguise & assassins of the Constitution & Bill of Rights.
There is a saying about the above thought that fits the fakes perfectly. But I am incensed at the moment and can’t remember how it goes. These pukes aren’t even sunshine patriots. There is no vestige of real patriotism in them.
God help us! I pray they are primaried & replaced by true US patriots. And that they repent of their treason,
SamFox
SamFox;
Those who don’t study and learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
These country club types have ALWAYS been the bane of the Republican party.
In the ’60’s, they were called “Rockefeller Republicans”, and Goldwater had to wrest the nomination away from them, much as Donald Trump did, and they then conspired with Democrats, the CIA/FBI and Media, to undermine his campaign, JUST like with Candidate DJT. Only difference is, with Goldwater they succeeded.
And yes, they “bugged” Goldwater’s campaign.
Romneys DAD was even involved in backstabbing Goldwater.
do you mean the summer soldier and sunshine patriot from Thomas Paine, his pamphlet “The American Crisis” which opens thusly:
“These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Rino-Cino perhaps Rino-Chino
No more Cheney’s and Bushes!!! Or Nikki Haley either. YUCK!
https://mobile.twitter.com/C_3C_3/status/1279245529684246539
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoops – https://twitter.com/C_3C_3/status/1279245529684246539
Having trouble – trying again –
That tweet says it all. You can bet Haley and Cheney’s long knives will be out for Noem.
After seeing Noem’s speech tonight, I say she’ll bitch-slap and hog-tie both RINOs.
Noem seems good but she did NOT clap for build a wall. Watch the video.
Does she have to clap at everything that is said in order to signal agreement?
Any women who can ride and rope a cow ,will have no problem with these two.She came out of the 2010 Tea Party[and I donated to her],she has seen the dodo in DC.And in here speech,she said they[she and POTUS] have been working on this before her inauguration.Just remember the show ‘The Apprentice”
Hey sundance. Theres gotta be a word for cold anger that stews and grows. Being fueled by year’s of example after example of these people giving us hugs with knives up their sleeves.
And Liz Cheney is the most unappealing female to put forth as a face of the party. She is repulsive.
But she will solidify the alphabet community to vote for us.😳
That’s not how it works. I think you forgot the /s.
IS SHE HUNTER TOO ????…SOOOOO……
Seeings how the wish washy republicons always seem to pick their worst people for leadership, who will never stand up for America or the constitution, she’ll be a shoe-in for these political whore hacks. I’ve also noticed the republicons are pushing more women into politics. I think it’s because they’re more easily influenced and controlled.
I’ll never forget when guilliani gave up his bid for president and put his support behind McCain, they laughed about the fact they pushed the Christian Right out of the Republican Party. I’m pretty sure that’s why they fought so hard against the honorable judge Roy Moore. He was a strong constitutional Bible believer and they can’t be having that in the gop senate. They’re more apt to stand on principle if they believe in someone higher than themselves and their pocketbook.
All I can say is that Sundance needs to be careful, very careful. The last person (Brietbart) that exposed this sh*t was soon dead. They have your number. Be careful.
As for Liz Cheney, I am shocked and somewhat dismayed, however, not surprised. The Bush Tribe runs deep and unforgiving. I am still shocked because I once trusted her.
But, that’s the game played in politics. I am 69 and I learn more from this site daily than I do from anything else. I trust Sundance and the conservative treehouse.
They don’t pick the “worst people”, they pick whoever they can reliably and completely control. They don’t want independent ultra smart people. They need small minded, selfish stooges who can recite scripts and stick to a narrative. And those are usually compromised people who have a familial relationship to other Uniparty stooges.
There’s always just a few degrees of separation between today’s puppets and puppets from 30 years ago.
Patriots need to eliminate domestic enemies.
The RNC continues to use that back stabbing Hailey to raise money for winred and how she is helping the President. BS
I get at least 15 TEXT daily from the GOP. I hate to turn them down, but my support for Trump is higher than ever.
I wonder if he even knows what they send to us on behalf of his name. It borders on ridiculous and outright harassment. Who does that money donated to the GOP really benefit?
I will vote for Trump even when I am dying but my financial situation has changed. I can’t give like I used to do and yet, they hound me with every name they can think of daily to contribute with a 5x match. I ask, a match from who?
I will vote for Trump and if I can, I will be a poll worker. That’s all a simple local Republican can do.
Got an email from “Nikki” and told WIN RED never to send me anything from her again.
RNC needs to wake up. We do not like Nikki.
She will NEVER BE PRESIDENT or have ANYTHING to do with the 2020 administration. And neither will Cheney. NEVER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ronna should really slap her Uncle Pierre down for not standing with the President – she should be solidly on the side of our President and let any Republican in office know that they will not have the RNC on their side with their mealy-mouthed behavior.
Sundance speaks so clearly from our hearts it is uncanny. I have been following a long time and have yet to hear another someone speak so closely to my heart on most every subject. He nails almost every subject. God bless Sundance!
Ok…….I do not know what the comment about Kristi Noem did not clap for the wall was all about…….So what …..
Did you hear her speech tonite? …Dawg….she was on fire..
And…..She’d been clapping all night..
So here is the way you fix this Haley / Cheju fun fest.
You tell Pence: “Thank You” for your hard work.
Time to go play with your rabbits.
Then you run with Kristi Noem as your Vice President..
Boom…..Issue over.
If he stays with Pence, it might get a little tough.
Pence……
How did he do on the Virus?
How did he do on the Transition?
How did he do in charge of voter fraud?…..Remember Georgia?
He had Flynn Fired
The RNC….Priebis…….choose Pence as VP
He gave away the keys to the Transition Office, thereby allowing fake documents to be sent from there starting the entire Russian fiasco
I got all the links, but on my phone
Kristi Noem….
Gunny,
I WISH he would, but to do that he might as well, at the same time announce he was leaving the,Republicon party, taking his,supporters with him, and starting his own MAGA or America First Party, and regretfully I don’t see him doing that before the election.
I fear Pence is like Bush Sr. was for Reagan, the traitor in the midst.
She’s in for a rude surprise!
Once Trump transform the party, HE WILL MAKE THE SHOTS who will be taking over leadership positions!
Of course, RINOs will not be allowed in the Trump RNC!
As a long time lurker and admirer of CTH, and the comments from certain frequent posters, who appreciates all news MAGA/KAG and the sunlight provided herein, I can’t help but finally post in response to these words from Sundance that serve to rouse our spirits. Indeed, the Decepticons deserve the same fate as all the Uniparty traitors and usurpers. Cold fury is not blind and, with help, we can see who needs to be illuminated/called out for their misdeeds and ulterior motives. Regardless, there needs to be a unity among those who stand for the Constitution and the rule of law. We have faith that POTUS fights for us. Now is the time to show that we stand behind him and we place our faith in those who have our nation and it’s people at heart. I read this in a post not to long ago, made by a certain letter, and I can’t help thinking how very appropriate these words fit as an addendum to Sundance’s eloquence. We will prevail, gentle ladies and men. Until then, we fight.
THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated. – Thomas Paine
May peace be with each of you!
I think the cold anger can become the blue flame (for me it has) … so hot and intense you can’t see it … but its there waiting to burn thru anything these fools throw at us thru November …
So who do we trust as Speaker? Of course not Cheney, but McCarthy? Who?
Jim Jordan?
I’d trust him in a heartbeat.
“When Paul Ryan left congress he exited his role as the primary inside resistance operative; however, he did not stop the agenda.”
Mr. Ryan was a guest on Sean Hannity’s radio show many years ago when he was in the minority. This was either early in BHO’s reign of terror upon the Republic, or at the end of the previous administration. He said all of the right things.
However, when he became Speaker, he did none of those things. Mr. Hannity never forgot that he had reneged on just about everything he said. If you believe the old adage, “A man is only as good as his word”, that says it all. Mr. Ryan would be useless in the world’s diamond district enclaves, where multi-million dollar deals were conducted with a handshake, rather than a contingent of lawyers. (I don’t know if they still are).
I personally know the primary author (an attorney) of H.R. 3576, known as:
– Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA)
This bill would amend title 18, of the United States Code, to limit the authority of States and localities to regulate conduct, or impose penalties or taxes, in relation to rifles and shotguns.
It was introduced and sponsored by former Rep. Chris Collins, (R-NY). It was refined slightly when it got to Washington, DC. The primary purpose was to supersede the conflicting hodgepodge of state laws concerning rifles and shotguns. such as banning them for certain cosmetic features (flash suppressors, pistol grips, bayonet lugs, etc.) and restrictions on magazine capacities.
After months of languishing in limbo, we here in western NY were told by senior powers-that-be in DC that “Second Amendment legislation was not on the Speaker’s priority list”.
This is when it could have easily been passed, sent to a Republican Senate and signed by PDJT.
We were told PDJT wanted to govern by passing laws such as this, rather than by Executive Orders.
A similar fate is why the two bills for concealed carry reciprocity never went anywhere. This would have made your CCL valid anywhere in the USA, just like a license to operate a motor vehicle.
https://scopeny2a.org/federal-firearms-legislation
