Sunday Talks: Liz Cheney Discusses GOPe Priorities…

Newly installed Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (U-DC) appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the GOPe can best infiltrate the MAGA agenda.

Ms. Cheney outlines how the ‘Prescott-Bush-Stapleton’ Wall Street coalition will openly embrace all of the Trump agenda initiatives because the GOPe are able to hide behind the minority shield once again. [Thus, the dance of the decepticons]

The professionally republican no longer have the power to promote the MAGA agenda, thus the GOPe evolve back into fully embracing border security etc. It is predictable, albeit eye-opening for some, to watch them morph in real time.

Advertisements