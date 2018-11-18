Sunday Talks: Liz Cheney Discusses GOPe Priorities…

Newly installed Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (U-DC) appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the GOPe can best infiltrate the MAGA agenda.
Ms. Cheney outlines how the ‘Prescott-Bush-Stapleton’ Wall Street coalition will openly embrace all of the Trump agenda initiatives because the GOPe are able to hide behind the minority shield once again. [Thus, the dance of the decepticons]
The professionally republican no longer have the power to promote the MAGA agenda, thus the GOPe evolve back into fully embracing border security etc. It is predictable, albeit eye-opening for some, to watch them morph in real time.
Good grief, can we never get rid of the same old names and faces?
Time for Harry Whittington to take Liz hunting.
Maybe Ted Nugget could put on one of his canned hunts.
As long as largest % of people ‘give’ their children to tax payer funded government “public indoctrination”, expect more of the same from the ‘widget’ factories.
Bill, it’s really scary, because if I didn’t know better, which at one time I did Not, I would think Liz C. is rather attractive–I mean she presents herself so well, speaks so well. It is really dangerous–the fake ads about the new speaker and his fake border wall bill–it all really upsets me, especially when I remember how naïve I once was about the Bush’s, even when I new they were more liberal than I was and didn’t agree about spreading “democracy” through war and conquest.
I don’t watch these Sunday talk shows anymore, but did even one Republican guest bring up the “irregularities” in voting across the country? Like how it’s possible for Republicans to be winning with in person voting but lose 3 to 1 in mail in ballots and provisional ballots? Probably not.
The democrats have a magic wand … in fact, several of them.
With the mail in ratio I would bet early voting is in a similar category. That allows Vote early, vote often. No way to cross check states. No way to purge voter rolls. No way to eliminate non-eligible voters. Dimms have covered all the bases and we’re still in the locker room.
And it’s a great way to rack up votes from people who would never show up at a poll to cast a vote. Just go into the public housing areas, register people, get them to sign their name on the mail in ballot and the dimm ballot harvester does the rest. That’s why in Florida so many signatures on the ballot didn’t match the signature on the envelope.
“thus the GOPe evolve back into fully embracing border security etc.”
Well, that’s more than can be said for everyone, as some want it all to be just some sort of mickey mouse “training exercise”, especially those from the most spendy ($750 Billion/yr) federal government department..
The Vichy GOPe gone be doin’ lots O’stuff to KAG. It’s like when they held majorities in the House and the Senate and dey wuz goin’ to reverse all the transformation Obama did. They sure talk a great game.
It may be unfortunate to note, but when it comes to our borders, as oppose to just about everyone else’s borders, we have an increasingly Vichy DODe.
At the Florida inaugural ball in January 2001, VP Cheney got the live band “Hail to the Chief” intro. GW got the recording.
Attention passengers! Welcome to the GOPe. As you work your way through the current state of America, for your own safety please make sure that any inconvenient facts and associated criticisms are stored neatly within yourself. In other words, keep your seatbacks and personal opinions in the fully upright and locked position. We apologize if your dedicated GOPe Establishment U.S. Senators, U.S. House Representatives and their Pay Masters cannot respond to your every inquiry. They may merely be previously committed to representing other more lucrative interests more relevant to their own pocketbooks and their own position. And as always, have a nice day and think happy thoughts as because of the wonderful and caring GOPe establishment, you are safe and protected from any contrary opinions and all of your thinking is being done for you.
GOPe hiding behind the minority shield that they took great pains to create? Check. Saw that one coming right from the start, pilgrim!
An interesting twist, to me, is that POTUS apparently did not anticipate VOTER FRAUD as a way for these slithery snakes to reject his highly successful rallies in key states. Neither did I.
I hope he blows them all out of the water now! I really see no reason for POTUS to hold his fire at this point. Man those torpedoes, Mr President! God speed!
I lay that at RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s feet; Trump can lead only so many charges up so many hills–and then SOMEONE has to have his back. Dem voter fraud in ANY election is a no-brainer; Trump busted his ass campaigning, but the RNC and others who are professional election advisers totally duffed these midterms. *facepalm* She and others in our side had better start getting on the 2020 game NOW.
Seriously…does anyone think a Whittaker DOJ may prosecute any of the ramped midterm fraudsters??? A few prosecutions may alter their (the Dems) game a little bit…
If full throttle, and I will only believe it when I see it…it would alter the landscape drastically.
I’d actually like to see Reince Prebius get back his RNC job from the ineffective Ronna McDaniel’s. Great, she raised alot of money, and blew it on the wrong races (20M to save Coffman and Comstock from what I’ve read). The money is only good when you spend it in the right places.
MAGAbear…great suggestion, but I wonder if ol’ Reince is available/interested AND if Ronna would step aside for the sake of party. Doubt it, but that change at the top would be an assuring one.
Just wait, the President anticipated and knew about voter fraud long ago.
Disappointing, but not unexpected.
Hence, I’m an avowed Independent.
Cheney is worthless. About the same as
self proclaimed “conservative” Kevin McCarthy.
I pray for President Trump and America
every day.
Would so love to see Sarah Sanders in GOP hierarchy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sara is she is the Presidents right hand lady. He lets her speak for him.
And her dad !
Same old stuff. Come on WY., don’t tell me you’ve been Californicated like AZ. We’re trying to bust the McCain machine. I guess you have to bust the Cheney Gang.
Last night we were discussing this phenomenon. DEMs will say that their plans are more popular, they’re the future bc they keep winning more and more elections with far left candidates. But in addition to the rampant election. theft that’s never discussed we elect Republicans on issues they say they’ll resolve but then never implement it or worse work against.
The wall and immigration reform at great examples of this.
It’s not that these ideas are unpopular with Americans. It’s that they’re cloaked by fraud and intentionally ignored by the GOPe and we’ve had no recourse. We should start recall efforts every time one of them makes a move to go against the agenda they were elected to carry out. Or something – anything. Any idea?
We’ve got to put a stop to this and start the meme going that our political will is being stolen from us via fraud.
I would love to see a fifty state-wide audit. Immediately.
While it’s going on I’ll watch them little devils skate in Hades. Heck, if they agreed to an audit, they would put “Dr.” Brenda Snipes in charge!
Federal audit.
WSB, the mistake would be to think we’re winning. If the corrupt uni-party power structure remains intact, they will blatantly take whatever they want in 2020. President Trump’s lack of a sheriff for the last 2 years is killing him. There’s a lot of moving parts right now, and all those moving parts are looking to run out the clock on the Trump Administration. This is the one scenario I never envisioned. A completely corrupted law enforcement mechanism and nobody willing to step up and be the new sheriff in town. This is a critical moment for our President. And this is a critical time for all of us. All we can do is watch now.
The Republicans need to make a clean break from all the GOPe globalists i.e. Bushes, Cheney’s, Romney’s, McCains any and all sons, brothers, daughters, nephews, nieces, namesakes, distant relatives in any Republican leadership positions local, state or Federal! IMHO! President Trump is remaking the party into one that represents WTP and not the euroweanies. President Trump has shown how little the previous Presidents since Reagan have done that actually benefited the country and it ain’t much!
Shes full of it our President will put Pelosi as speaker because he has a lot on her anyone on this site knows it. Our President tweeted that he will make sure that Pelosi is speaker even if She needs Republican votes. Paul Ryan sucked. The lie about Suburban women coming bact to the GOP wont work. They love our President we lost the house because the dems stole seats and nevertrumpers either retired or lost because they did not represent his agenda. Cheney lies good but she did endorse our President. People think with there wallets. I have registered more republicans from the democrat party in the last 2 years than ever in my life time. We need to foucus on indipendant voters.
What the heck happened to Liz Cheney? She used to be semi-cute not too long ago, but she’s dowdy grandma now.
