Political Optics – Justin From Canada Tentative Over USMCA Trade Visit – Worried Tariffs Will Still Apply…

The publicly sold narrative is Canadian PM Justin Trudeau holding out on a celebratory USMCA visit to Washington DC over worries about U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. However, the background issue is Justin maintaining his “resistance” bona-fides during a U.S. election year.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is coming, but Justin has all those pesky political optics to worry about. Or something….
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was still unsure whether he would go to Washington D.C. next week to celebrate a new North American trade treaty, citing concern about possible U.S. tariffs on aluminum.
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next week, has said he would like Trudeau to attend.
“We’re still in discussions with the Americans about whether a trilateral summit next week makes sense,” Trudeau said in a news conference. “We’re obviously concerned about the proposed issue of tariffs on aluminum and steel that the Americans have floated recently.”
U.S. national security tariffs on imported steel and aluminum – including from Canada and Mexico – were a major irritant during negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, which was reached last year and entered into force on July 1.
But now, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is considering domestic producers’ request to restore the 10% duty on Canadian aluminum to combat a “surge” of imports. (link)
Yes, they are concerned about the optics.
Just as BLM has culturally appropriated “the Blacks” to forward their marxist agenda, they have found a small group of “Native Americans”, like the drum beater with the Covington kids, willing to play the role.
The purpose of the “protest” is to have video of the mean PoPo or Natl. Guard using “chemical agents” (tear gas) to disperse the ‘peaceful protesters’ so that the msm can show it, rather than any coverage of the celebration at Rushmore.
All so predictable,…..and unfortunately those so inclined (TDS/TDV infected) are falling for it, as we strive mightily to keep our anger Cold.
How did the police, who were literally manning a road checkpoint right there, allow the "protesters" to park 4 extra long vans in a manner that blocked the highway, remove one tire on each vehicle and get away clean with the jack handles in their possession? My old CO used to say, prior planning prevents poor performance. Obviously there was no planning.
He needs to be more worried about documents that were delivered to your POTUS from a man named Norman Traversy claiming (which is fact) that Trudeau and other entities are corrupt and under the agreement Section 27 the government is to investigate any corruption or the consequences are tariffs! There is video of the amazing deliverance to the US Embassy in Ottawa on Canada Day after 12 noon when the treaty came into effect.
