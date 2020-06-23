Former Governor Nikki Haley, Who Wants to Be President, Promotes Fake Bubba Wallace Noose Narrative…

Posted on June 23, 2020 by

There are a lot of racially motivated politicians who are using the NASCAR ‘fake noose‘ story to proclaim their woke credentials.  However, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is particularly interesting because in many ways she has staked her political future around her expressed racial sensitivities.  This bet, she believes, will advance her to the White House. [Background]

While governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley led a movement to remove all historic references and memorials to the southern confederacy.  It was a political calculation she viewed would help her career later on.  So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see this:

The problem is… as more and more politicians and well known pundits and media stake their reputation on this Bubba Wallace hoax it becomes more difficult for NASCAR and investigators to admit the truth.  An easily solved mystery that should have been explained to the public in a matter of hours has now dragged on for days.  [SEE HERE]

Picture of Bubba Wallace garage stall (#4) on Monday while FBI were investigating:

Picture of Talladega Speedway garage stall (#4) in 2019:

Side-by-side that shows the Bubba Wallace claimed “noose” was actually just a manual garage pull down rope, tied to make a loop.

Video of Talladega Speedway garage pull-down ropes (aka nooses) in several garages throughout the years:

.

At this point everyone refusing to admit what is brutally obvious just looks silly.

This entry was posted in Agitprop, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, media bias, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

259 Responses to Former Governor Nikki Haley, Who Wants to Be President, Promotes Fake Bubba Wallace Noose Narrative…

Older Comments
  1. Jason Ross says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Nikki Haley is John McCain with female sex organs.

    Like

    Reply
  2. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    She’s a terrible race baiter. She’d be like the Obama 2.0 for Repubs.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. carterzest says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    I love this place. This reminds me of the treehouse of yore. Crowdsourcing at its finest. Great eyes and logic Tazio Nuvolari 😉 and WTG SD for picking up the ball and running it in.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/22/turning-left-the-equality-of-misery-nascar-edition/comment-page-2/#comment-8382233

    #FakeNoose #BubbaSmollett

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. sarasotosfan says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    What is really silly is news anchors devoting dead time to express relief at the outcome of the “investigation” and how beautiful the support for Wallace was.

    Like

    Reply
  5. GuyGadbous says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Hey Nikki, go make me a sandwich…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. LINER011 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Give them an inch, they take a mile. This whole stature outrage was started by Haley. Now, she falls hook, line, and sinker for this latest racial hoax. What does that say about here judgement?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Screaming Eagle says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    NASCARED takes a knee – and it was right to their nuts !!…..serves ’em right…………I think it was Jefferson that said – “those who would trade liberty for security, will get neither, and deservedly so!”

    Like

    Reply
  8. lcsteel says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Congratulations Sundance! You solved the hoax before the FBI could.

    Perhaps you should be director.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. El Torito says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    There is nothing she wouldn’t do to advance her objective. Positioning, just in case…

    Like

    Reply
  10. professorquicksand says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    And just like that! NASCAR jumped the shark. ™

    Like

    Reply
  12. California Joe says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Has either the FBI or NASCAR admitted that the “noose” is really a garage pull down for the overhead door that in every other garage door at the racetrack and has been there since the place was built? If they haven’t then they are deceiving the whole world!!! President Trump should call out FBI Director Wray and the US Attorney’s Office for the blatant deceit!!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. James Street says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    This meme never gets old

    Like

    Reply
  14. thinkwell says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Nikki Haley was born in the USA to non USA citizen parents. A true natural born Citizen is born in the USA to USA citizen parents. Haley is merely a statutory born citizen (a citizen by statute rather than by inherent nature). She is Constitutionally ineligible to become president or VP, but few people adhere to the Constitution anymore, so who knows, she may be the next B Hussein whatever-his-real-name-is..

    Like

    Reply
  15. JCM800 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Nikki Haley needs to let that cut under her nose, heal.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s