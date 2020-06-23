Former Governor Nikki Haley, Who Wants to Be President, Promotes Fake Bubba Wallace Noose Narrative…

There are a lot of racially motivated politicians who are using the NASCAR ‘fake noose‘ story to proclaim their woke credentials. However, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is particularly interesting because in many ways she has staked her political future around her expressed racial sensitivities. This bet, she believes, will advance her to the White House. [Background]

While governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley led a movement to remove all historic references and memorials to the southern confederacy. It was a political calculation she viewed would help her career later on. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see this:

The problem is… as more and more politicians and well known pundits and media stake their reputation on this Bubba Wallace hoax it becomes more difficult for NASCAR and investigators to admit the truth. An easily solved mystery that should have been explained to the public in a matter of hours has now dragged on for days. [SEE HERE]

Picture of Bubba Wallace garage stall (#4) on Monday while FBI were investigating:

Picture of Talladega Speedway garage stall (#4) in 2019:

Side-by-side that shows the Bubba Wallace claimed “noose” was actually just a manual garage pull down rope, tied to make a loop.

Video of Talladega Speedway garage pull-down ropes (aka nooses) in several garages throughout the years:

.

At this point everyone refusing to admit what is brutally obvious just looks silly.