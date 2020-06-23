Former Governor Nikki Haley, Who Wants to Be President, Promotes Fake Bubba Wallace Noose Narrative…

There are a lot of racially motivated politicians who are using the NASCAR ‘fake noose‘ story to proclaim their woke credentials. However, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is particularly interesting because in many ways she has staked her political future around her expressed racial sensitivities. This bet, she believes, will advance her to the White House. [Background]
While governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley led a movement to remove all historic references and memorials to the southern confederacy. It was a political calculation she viewed would help her career later on. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see this:
The problem is… as more and more politicians and well known pundits and media stake their reputation on this Bubba Wallace hoax it becomes more difficult for NASCAR and investigators to admit the truth. An easily solved mystery that should have been explained to the public in a matter of hours has now dragged on for days. [SEE HERE]
Picture of Bubba Wallace garage stall (#4) on Monday while FBI were investigating:
Picture of Talladega Speedway garage stall (#4) in 2019:
Side-by-side that shows the Bubba Wallace claimed “noose” was actually just a manual garage pull down rope, tied to make a loop.
Video of Talladega Speedway garage pull-down ropes (aka nooses) in several garages throughout the years:
.
At this point everyone refusing to admit what is brutally obvious just looks silly.
Nikki Haley is John McCain with female sex organs.
LikeLike
She’s a terrible race baiter. She’d be like the Obama 2.0 for Repubs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love this place. This reminds me of the treehouse of yore. Crowdsourcing at its finest. Great eyes and logic Tazio Nuvolari 😉 and WTG SD for picking up the ball and running it in.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/22/turning-left-the-equality-of-misery-nascar-edition/comment-page-2/#comment-8382233
#FakeNoose #BubbaSmollett
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! Better than the worthless FBI. How much you want to bet them saying it was there last year was BECAUSE of Tazio and Sundance bringing it to light?
LikeLike
Seconded
LikeLike
What is really silly is news anchors devoting dead time to express relief at the outcome of the “investigation” and how beautiful the support for Wallace was.
LikeLike
Hey Nikki, go make me a sandwich…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
And….”Don’t forget my beer”…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give them an inch, they take a mile. This whole stature outrage was started by Haley. Now, she falls hook, line, and sinker for this latest racial hoax. What does that say about here judgement?
LikeLiked by 4 people
NASCARED takes a knee – and it was right to their nuts !!…..serves ’em right…………I think it was Jefferson that said – “those who would trade liberty for security, will get neither, and deservedly so!”
LikeLike
Congratulations Sundance! You solved the hoax before the FBI could.
Perhaps you should be director.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lcsteel, that’s because the FBI no longer investigates crimes, it invents them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is nothing she wouldn’t do to advance her objective. Positioning, just in case…
LikeLike
And just like that! NASCAR jumped the shark. ™
LikeLike
Grats Sundance, DOJ statement proving ya right 😀
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndal/pr/joint-statement-us-attorney-jay-e-town-and-fbi-special-agent-charge-johnnie-sharp-jr
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has either the FBI or NASCAR admitted that the “noose” is really a garage pull down for the overhead door that in every other garage door at the racetrack and has been there since the place was built? If they haven’t then they are deceiving the whole world!!! President Trump should call out FBI Director Wray and the US Attorney’s Office for the blatant deceit!!!
LikeLike
This meme never gets old
LikeLike
Nikki Haley was born in the USA to non USA citizen parents. A true natural born Citizen is born in the USA to USA citizen parents. Haley is merely a statutory born citizen (a citizen by statute rather than by inherent nature). She is Constitutionally ineligible to become president or VP, but few people adhere to the Constitution anymore, so who knows, she may be the next B Hussein whatever-his-real-name-is..
LikeLike
Nikki Haley needs to let that cut under her nose, heal.
LikeLike