Positioning – Nikki Haley Resigns Boeing Board In Advance of Likely Bail-Out…

If Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton had a child, it would be Nikki Haley. Ms. Haley and her paid staff of political wind-testers, are constantly scanning the horizon for optics and issues that might upend her aspirations to the presidency. Today she quits the board of Boeing after the likelihood of a government bailout starts to rise….
(Via CNBC) Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped down from Boeing’s board of directors after less than a year because she opposes government aid to help the aircraft manufacturer weather the coronavirus crisis, the company said Thursday.
Boeing earlier this week said it is seeking $60 billion in government aid for itself and its massive supply chain because of the virus. The manufacturer’s suppliers include United Technologies, General Electric, Spirit Aerosystems and dozens of others. The administration hasn’t yet said what Boeing, a top U.S. military contractor could receive.
President Donald Trump this week threw his support behind the manufacturer, saying: “We have to protect Boeing.”
“While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses,” Haley said in her resignation letter. “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.” (read more)
Ms. Haley is a political opportunist, trying to protect her neo-con/conservative image that thrills the traditional GOPe NeverTrump republicans; her agenda is to ride the gender wave into the White House in 2020. She might succeed, but she’ll never stop us from seeing her marionette strings….
#NeverNikki
I don’t know when she will ride her gender wave. But it won’t be in 2020. She is Romney’s daughter though. I would agree with that. Trump and his staff trust her like Judas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Trump goes overseas two things happen.
1. How many Boeing aircraft can we put you down for?
2. How much military hardware are you going to buy to offset your trade imbalance?
These two are Trump headline items.
LikeLike
If she tries to run for POTUS in 2024, I won’t vote for Nikki.
LikeLike
I’ll repeat myself: Haley looks viable only to herself and other Bubble Dwellers.
I don’t see any possibility of Haley attracting younger American voters.
LikeLike
I’m not so sure of that. Many Gen X and Millennial women on the right and center right want someone like Nimrata to represent the country rather than a bombastic figure like Donald Trump. It’s hard for me to believe as well, but I heard more than a few of my peers that simply want a softer, more docile, and more establishment type of Republican Party.
They want a head of their party that makes them feel acceptable to their leftist friends and colleagues.
Haley fits the bill by being a pro war neocon, female, getting rid of the Confederate flag as SC governor, and avoiding hot button social issues like abortion and LGBT issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s quite the political animal, it seems…
LikeLike
Coronavirus 2020 and now Nikki “might succeed” in 2020?! I can’t take anymore, I need some Spiritual news. I have to hold on to the fact that God is in still in control. President Trump is not going anywhere until his time is finished. Our God has this man covered. Pontius Pilate said to Jesus, “don’t you know I have the power to crucify you?” Jesus said, “you would have now power over me unless it was given to you from above.” Jesus also said “all power in heaven and earth has been given to me.” Amen and Amen! There are the facts and then there’s the TRUTH. Hold on.
LikeLike
I told ya’ll several years ago, #NeverNikki was/is a political snake.. Some things never change..
LikeLike
She shoulda died with the #Cobia Rules She enacted in SC..
LikeLike
It seems to me that too many people have now noticed the wizard moving the levers of the machine for Nikki’s obvious gambit to gain any followers other than Rick Wilson and Jonah Goldberg.
LikeLiked by 1 person