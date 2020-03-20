Positioning – Nikki Haley Resigns Boeing Board In Advance of Likely Bail-Out…

If Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton had a child, it would be Nikki Haley. Ms. Haley and her paid staff of political wind-testers, are constantly scanning the horizon for optics and issues that might upend her aspirations to the presidency. Today she quits the board of Boeing after the likelihood of a government bailout starts to rise….

(Via CNBC) Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped down from Boeing’s board of directors after less than a year because she opposes government aid to help the aircraft manufacturer weather the coronavirus crisis, the company said Thursday.

Boeing earlier this week said it is seeking $60 billion in government aid for itself and its massive supply chain because of the virus. The manufacturer’s suppliers include United Technologies, General Electric, Spirit Aerosystems and dozens of others. The administration hasn’t yet said what Boeing, a top U.S. military contractor could receive.

President Donald Trump this week threw his support behind the manufacturer, saying: “We have to protect Boeing.”

“While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses,” Haley said in her resignation letter. “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.” (read more)

Ms. Haley is a political opportunist, trying to protect her neo-con/conservative image that thrills the traditional GOPe NeverTrump republicans; her agenda is to ride the gender wave into the White House in 2020. She might succeed, but she’ll never stop us from seeing her marionette strings….

#NeverNikki