Nikki Haley Registers “Stand For America” PAC – RNC Shares MAGA Donor Datafile…

Last month Nikki Haley purchased a $2.4 million home in Kiawah Island, Charlestown county, South Carolina (link). Nikki Haley released her book “With All Due Respect” on November 12th (link). Mrs. Haley also took a position on the board of directors for Boeing Co, likely an extension of success for her prior efforts recruiting Boeing to the state. (link)

The board position, home purchase and book tour follows a very predictable pattern for those who follow GOPe politics closely. Indeed, there is speculation Nikki Haley was/is positioning for a 2024 presidential bid; speculation that generally aligns with the pattern.

However, there are some recent Big Club moves that indicate a slightly different timeline; perhaps a dual-purposed timeline. [All citations embedded] Ambassador Haley has launched a Super-PAC [FEC Registration ID C00679472] called “Stand For America“. SuperPAC’s are not required to file extensive information.

In addition Haley has launched a similarly named Stand For America website (LINK) with the accompanying 501-c(4) non-profit status; and launched the accompanying traditional source & social media affiliates [ YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram ] you would expect to see with an advanced political campaign.

It appears the registration for most of the activity is currently in New York, NY. In combination with the board and book it takes a team to manage the totality of the political network as constructed. That team means financing. The network has to get paid.

Now, at first blush – to the casual observer, this level of political apparatus would generally indicate an aspiring campaign infrastructure. However, two parts of the assembly are too advanced to be projecting a position five-years into the future.

(1) Putting a SuperPAC together, “Stand For America”, immediately requires a legal assembly while affording the benefit of unlimited donor contributions. Only at the point where the candidate declares an intent to run for office does a leadership PAC (more traditional) become the vehicle for limited campaign contributions; and a disconnect between the candidate and the SuperPAC becomes legally required.

(2) The more interesting aspect, that indicates a more earlier timed entry into elections, is the visibility of the RNC sharing the Trump donor base with Nikki Haley allowing Stand For America to start contacting Trump donors and requesting preliminary “registration” for support. If you have contributed directly to Donald Trump you are likely receiving email contacts from Nikki Haley via Stand For America right now.

Nikki Haley, via Stand For America’s initial use of the RNC provided database, appears to be requesting recipients to sign up or “register their support”; they are also providing the opportunity to donate directly to the SuperPAC. The infrastructure for donations is fully assembled. [Donations to qualified SuperPAC’s do not need to be reported to FEC]

It would be almost too proactive to have this advanced infrastructure for a 2024 race. The RNC data-sharing of the MAGA voter/donor files is also curiously early for a 2024 race.

Considering the abject lack of activity from RNC President Ronna McDaniel in actual electioneering work; and considering the failures (inactivity) of the RNC in the 2018 mid-terms and the 2019 elections; Ms. McDaniel’s only significant accomplishment has been the fundraising….

…And that fundraising is entirely because of people donating to President Trump.

The RNC is riding the coattails of President Trump’s ability to generate small donor support. The RNC database has grown ONLY because of the historic scale of small grass-roots donors to President Trump. Nothing RNC President Ronna McDaniel has done independently has contributed to the success of RNC fundraising. The RNC is notably absent in the actual ground-level work for local candidates; heck, many local races don’t even have a republican candidate (see Virginia).

So the questions are: Why is the RNC sharing the data-file of President Trump’s donors right now? Why is Ronna McDaniel giving future candidate Nikki Haley access to those valuable donor lists four years ahead of a Nikki Haley campaign?

One concerning answer to that question might be the current status of the impeachment effort. The email from Nikki Haley’s PAC actually seems to lean in that direction. They don’t mean to expose themselves, but they do.

Notice the contact subject line: “I will always stand with our president”… Then notice how the body of the contact has nothing to do with Nikki Haley supporting President Trump:

…Instead the body of the information is entirely about promoting Nikki Haley, it doesn’t mention President Trump even once.

If you decide to click on the link to “become a founding member”, again it takes you to the registration for Nikki Haley’s SuperPAC. Screengrab below:

Put it all together and there is a very nefarious picture from the Club.

As we said earlier; Haley would be crushed if she came out to challenge President Trump or was seen to be positioned against the MAGA voters. So Haley is doing what Haley does best, she is positioning her most immediate political self-interest to receive maximum benefit by riding in the Trump passenger seat.

If the DC UniParty is successful in eliminating, or fatally wounding President Trump, Haley will proclaim her support in an effort to replace him.

That’s how Haley works.

Haley is the female version of Mitt Romney.

Haley has a plan.

2024 if necessary, but 2020 if possible.

The RNC Club supports the plan.

