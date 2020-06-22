Black Lives Matter Con Artist, Shaun King, Demands All Images of White Jesus Destroyed…

Shaun King is a well known Black Lives Matter con artist who has grifted on racial grievance for a decade even lying about his own family and race. Shaun King is white, provably white, and he found his professional & financial niche by conning black people, including Oprah Winfrey, into believing he is black. [Shaun King]

After spending several years drumming up racial division King attached himself to the very first well publicized BLM effort in Ferguson Missouri. There was a lot of money to be made selling the completely false Mike Brown story; so Shaun King hooked up with DeRay McKesson to create the new financial conduit known as Black Lives Matter. His scams and cons are very well known to long-term CTH readers.

Together McKesson and King sell a toxic stew of Marxism, racism, and hatred; and as a consequence their business model intersects with Islamic extremism. As we noted earlier there is a lot of similarity between 2010’s Islamist Spring and 2020’s BLM protests. Here’s the latest example courtesy of the lying, liar who lies for a living:

Under the ideology of Black Lives Matter Islam is the dominant and preferred religion; Christianity is viewed as against their interests. The reason is simple, the doctrines of Islam are political, the doctrines of the BLM movement are identically political.

Within the overall U.S. movement Antifa is essentially white ISIS and the Black Lives Matter crowd are racial grievance activists funded by coastal liberals and Marxists.

Here’s a video from about five years ago when Shaun King was exposed as a white man making money from the “black movement”. Watch how CNN anchor Don King instantly evolves into a defender and apologist… These people are sick, mentally.

