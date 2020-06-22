Black Lives Matter Con Artist, Shaun King, Demands All Images of White Jesus Destroyed…

Shaun King is a well known Black Lives Matter con artist who has grifted on racial grievance for a decade even lying about his own family and race. Shaun King is white, provably white, and he found his professional & financial niche by conning black people, including Oprah Winfrey, into believing he is black. [Shaun King]
After spending several years drumming up racial division King attached himself to the very first well publicized BLM effort in Ferguson Missouri. There was a lot of money to be made selling the completely false Mike Brown story; so Shaun King hooked up with DeRay McKesson to create the new financial conduit known as Black Lives Matter. His scams and cons are very well known to long-term CTH readers.
Together McKesson and King sell a toxic stew of Marxism, racism, and hatred; and as a consequence their business model intersects with Islamic extremism. As we noted earlier there is a lot of similarity between 2010’s Islamist Spring and 2020’s BLM protests. Here’s the latest example courtesy of the lying, liar who lies for a living:
Under the ideology of Black Lives Matter Islam is the dominant and preferred religion; Christianity is viewed as against their interests. The reason is simple, the doctrines of Islam are political, the doctrines of the BLM movement are identically political.
Within the overall U.S. movement Antifa is essentially white ISIS and the Black Lives Matter crowd are racial grievance activists funded by coastal liberals and Marxists.
Here’s a video from about five years ago when Shaun King was exposed as a white man making money from the “black movement”. Watch how CNN anchor Don King instantly evolves into a defender and apologist… These people are sick, mentally.
.
I don’t always take my racial advice from racist sources but when I do, I always turn to Talcum X (King). Why black people haven’t beaten his ass for appropriating their race for personal profit is beyond me.
……
Who’s ‘Admin’?
I am. My actual name is Amond. Growing up all of my classmates kept mispronouncing it as Admin so the nickname stuck.
how often you comment on this site?
fairly often.
ok
dam typos. Admon. LOL
Im stealing it.
Talcum X at it again.
Don King is a great American, Don Lemon is a clown.
to which oprah/triple/ stand- in are you referring. take a good look!
“Don King” – LOL!!! erm… this Don King?
really good “oops”
Shaun King = “Talcum X” = A professional grifter who ALWAYS threatens to sue people who call him out for his scams.
Do not underestimate this.
Churches are going to be destroyed now, and who is going to stop the. This should be considered a hate crime and King should be arrested.
Agree
If you’re looking for a history redux, this it.
Bolsheviks, reincarnated.
They’re as blind, stupid and lethal as the originals.
There is nothing new under the sun.
Well, this will play well in Peoria. We should thank this fake black grifter. He may have opened a can of worms even Dems can’t cover for.
Or recover from….let’s hope so!
Black or white
~> lies matter
First it was the statues. Next will be the people.
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/37gmm4.jpg?w=625&zoom=2
If they start tearing down statues of Jesus and Mary will people finally wake up and fight back on these mobs?
Good question for the democrat mayors in Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, etc….Citizens overwhelmingly disapprove of this BS, they pay taxes with the expectation of police protection, law and order, a civil society and safety. How can anyone even think of voting for these corrupt democrat mayors, governors and legislators???
Young people are not at all attached to religion compared to previous generations. Same for the young’s appreciation of the Constitution.
Anyone who hates America, or hates religion, particularly the one it was founded on understand that the time is ripe.
That’s a line even peaceful people are not going to let them cross.
When churches are burned and stained glass windows busted out what will church leaders do? Too many of them tow the sjw line. Riots/protests have fizzled out….
Nothing worse than a self-loathing white man trying to talk about a religion he knows nothing about.
Shaun King should be charged with a hate crime for that tweet.
“inciting riots” I think is what you are looking for, but yes there may be a case made for ‘hate crime’ when people start to die as a result.
Christians are never protected ….
A man from Florida got 15 years for breaking into a Mosque and placing bacon on the alter. So in my opinion, King should get 35 years for the hate crime and inciting a riot. I think that’s fair.
But that is the point I am making is that Christians are not protected. Other religions in America have been protected by such threats and actions but Christians are not. Christians are sensored for posting on Twitter…. Anarchist are not ….
What would the “White” Jesus portraits and windows be replaced with? The times we are living in almost feel like military boot camp where the life constructs of the individual are torn down and then rebuilt according to the needs of the military. The individual plays a very important part of a team, learning to work together to accomplish common goals. Tabula Rasa so to speak…
Well theres always a 3rd rate goat herd that murdered, plundered,was a pedophile and a stark raving loon- but the faithful call it blasphemy to render any likeness of him
Photos of the Beast … Killary !
Welcome to Communism, bro. This is exactly what they do. Race is the current means they are using to disconnect the younger generations from their heritage, so they can replace it with Marxism.
No likeness. Just like Islam’s prophet.
Blue States leadership hate Churches…who will then stop these thugs from destroying them? Second Amendment citizens?
The tipping point is getting close…their has been no pushback to any of this. And that includes the Police.
If…if…only there was a branch of government that could arrest and prosecute confidence artists.Another area where the Founders screwed up. Wait..Is that the faint sound of pipes playing? Naw just my imagination.
WHERE are the artists?????
~>All artists should be outraged.
con-artists excluded
Had enough yet America?
If Trump loses, this proves that not only will they come after our guns, but they will come after our religion, (mostly Christianity).
1st Amendment targeted, 2nd Amendment targeted. But as those efforts by state/fed government begin against Christians and conservatives, a hot civil war begins.
These people have no idea who they are messing with.
” Molon Labe”
Little wonder that gun sales during the past couple months are UP dramatically across the nation.
Hello…. sort of reminds you of the Russian Revolution.. ban religion … destroy the churches.. Marxist much.. but then Blue State government have the churches under house arrest right now. Talk about hate speech….
But President Trump spoke about burning churches as crossing the line…
The DOJ better act fast before this gets out of hand…..
Possessed people can’t tolerate religious artifacts or relics. This guys family should see a Priest on his behalf immediately.
King and his brutes suffer from a self-inflicted spiritual disease: moral ataxy.
So will the woke Pope and the rest of the Marxist loving Catholic upper echelon leadership agree?
I can see sainthood in little Shaun’s future
If America doesn’t start defending itself, it’ll be gone before we know it
Great question. IMO the current pope is such a corrupt cretin I would not be surprised if he obliged.
Of course this is nonsense. If you do not like the image of Christ (or the Madonna) at a church, then find another church. I have been to churches in SA that had a very different images, instead of being upset, I considered it as a peek into their culture. Some churches have very little statutory,, there was something that happened.. a long time ago.. umm…the IconoclasticSchism. I am not a historian, but,, I remember that from Sunday School.
Who the hell is this guy to demand that a Church does anything?
Marxist King wants to vandalize churches.
Stalin and Lenin blew up churches by the thousands and killed over 30,000 clergy.
There are millions of black saints who love The Lord and will not accept violence.
My Pastor is white and most of the pastors of our daughter churches are black. We bring poor black kids on buses to Sunday School. That has earned us a couple of arson events.
Jesus was not a liar like Shaun King.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know who’s a worse, or “better” con artist? Barack Hussein 0bama…
You would have thought by now that the morons in the BLM movement would have had this poser take a DNA test, instead of allowing this white guy to have a leadership role in their violent and radical boys club
Waiting to hear all the Woke Church talking heads take on this. What say you, Russell Moore and Matt Chandler? Is vandalizing churches and statues of Our Lord enough for ‘Racial Reconciliation’ finally?
” a toxic stew of Marxism, racism, and hatred”
That is a perfect description of the madness gripping some of the western countries including Blue parts of the USA, This informative and rational L R website would likely be shut down as an ultra-right wing hate speech website north of the 49th parallel but thankfully it is still alive and well in the USA. The only radicals in this depraved story are actually the thugs, bullies and morons killing or beating their fellow citizens; knocking down statues; burning small businesses, living in shiteholes like CHOP or bullying those that submit contrary opinions online.
I’m still wondering what it will take and when the saturation point will be reached in this 2020 age of BLM madness and foolish destruction of a society that took centuries to construct. A first step could be the exodus of many duped white liberals but that might never happen
I hate to say this, because even though I am not religious I respect the faithful to do as they please… but this is the next unfortunate step that has to happen for Americans to REALLY SEE what great evil this movement is about. After a couple dozen churches are looted and destroyed, more eyes will open.
First they came for General Lee; then they came for President Thomas Jefferson; then they came for President George Washington; then they came for Abolitionists; then they came for General Grant (and by proxy Abraham Lincoln]; then they came for The Prince of Peace.
While the merciless and dissolute dogmas of these BLM false prophets shall furnish motives to human action, there can never be peace upon earth, and good will towards men as they want nothing but eternal hatred.
