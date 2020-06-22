2010 Arab Spring Common Connections to the 2020 Black Lives Matter Movement…

It’s an interesting comparison to note. The ideological interests behind the 2010 “Arab Spring” uprising are the exact same ideological interests behind the 2020 “Black Lives Matter” protests/uprising. Not merely similar people, but the exact same people.
The exact same group of U.S. people who were promoting the mid-east Arab Spring in 2010 are the same people now promoting the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The same politicians; the same media voices; the same newspapers; the same social media activists. Almost every participant, and their support for the uprising ’10 -vs- ’20 is identical.
In the background of the Arab Spring, the root control organization was The Muslim Brotherhood. Considering all of the connective similarities; and considering the U.S. advocates for the brotherhood are the same voices advocating for BLM; does it not stand to reason the BLM movement is an extension of the same overarching ideology.
It is not an esoteric intellectual exercise to compare the two movements because we’re not only talking about a similar level of protest, we’re seeing an identical set of actions in both groups. Not only are the advocates the same voices; but their purposeful action, the behavior to remove and destroy common cultural connection/heritage is the same.
The Brotherhood is essentially the umbrella organization for a multitude of Islamic factions. In essence, the Muslim Brotherhood represents political Islam. Similarly if you look at the structure of Black Lives Matter they too represent an umbrella-type structure for a network of individual political grievance groups. Both groups represent a cultural revolution by the results of their activity.
In 2010 the Brotherhood had al-Qaeda and militant factions within ISIS. In 2020 BLM has New Black Panthers and militant factions within Antifa.
In 2010 the Brotherhood tore down statues and symbols they identified as culturally oppressive to their political views. In 2020 BLM tears down statues and symbols they identify as oppressive to their political views.
In 2010 the Brotherhood burned books, destroyed history and removed their cultural opposition by force. In 2020 BLM promotes burning books, destroying history and cancelling their cultural opposition by force.
In 2010 the Brotherhood used social media to organize their political activity and Big Tech facilitated even by setting up local networks for protest. In 2020 BLM uses social media to organize their political media and Big Tech facilitates by deploying all local networks to assist.
In 2010 the Brotherhood attacked the police and framed their Islamist movement as oppressed by law enforcement. In 2020 BLM attacks the police and frames their movement as oppressed by law enforcement.
In 2010 the Brotherhood destroyed the notions of secularism and viciously attacked any form of Christianity. In 2020 BLM advocates against secularism and viciously attacks Christianity, while conspicuously never criticizing any element of Islam.
In 2010 the Brotherhood was very strategic as they hoodwinked moderate Islamic supporters into voting them into power. Once in power they removed all of the institutional systems, government offices, judges, constitutional balances, local elections, and anything that would impede their ultimate stranglehold on power. Sharia Law replaced common legislative law. As a result, the ordinary population was brutalized, property was taken by force; businesses were taken by force and the Islamic regime now controlled every element of their lives.
In 2020 the approach of the BLM movement appears very strategic as they hoodwink a multitude of supporters by defining their victim class and role. Much like the 2010 Brotherhood approach grievances are made personal. Bonds between families and friends are severed by force and demands to adhere to the movement’s ideology.
It will be interesting to see if BLM supporters recognize the deception in 2020; because the Brotherhood supporters in 2010 did not recognize it until it was too late.
There are many similarities.
(Pictured) one other thing they have in common
I keep saying that if the lesbian leadership origins of the BLM org are highlighted, a lot of blacks will not identify with the group, the org itself.
Unfortunately, they’ve managed to get a large % of the pop. to buy into the phrase “black lives matter” w/out distinguishing THAT from the organization which is violent and doesn’t give a damn about black lives.
How to manage to disassociate the two in the eyes of Americans of all colors?
It’s getting easier to see what they’re doing,eh?
There are a lot of people who know BLM is not an organic movement.
This douche is a black nationalist, racist. While he is smart enough to realize BLM is AstroTurf, he would gladly see white people destroyed. And as a musician, he was a one hit wonder. That’s why he became a producer. “ Those who can, do. Those who cannot, teach.”
The real question is: Who has BLM helped?
I know of no American who has been helped by their actions or inactions. But many people have been killed, injured or robbed & looted by BLM. They proudly break into businesses in their neighborhoods & put minority-owned businesses out of business.
WISE UP!! They’re being funded by Soreass, & other globalists to destroy the country, wipe out conservatives, & enslave Americans.
People need to secure their property lines and do head shots for those that go over…
Who has BLM helped? The Prog Dems, for openers. It’s a political movement with a political mission. You are right, the lives and livelihood of people are subsidiary, at best.
Trained by the CIA.
Classic color revolution tactics, perfected by the CIA throughout the third world. They line up so well with what’s happening in America because “former” Company members are running the Dems’ political operations.
President Trump has left all of his political enemies unscathed and standing strong. That tends to embolden them. There are reasons wars are won by flattening the enemy’s cities. There is a reason that revolutions are often followed by purges. Sometimes we can’t get along. Here in the United States we don’t treat our fellow citizens that way, repulsive as they might be. But we don’t have to turn our back on rampant law breaking, either. Right now we have both lawfare and street violence totally out of control. And still, three and a half years into his four-year term, President Trump has no grip on his FBI or Department of Justice. You better hope he wins the election.
Actually, the leftards are taking quite a beating.
That’s why they’ve thrown caution to the wind.
They’re grasping for the toilet mint as they circle the bowl.
Almost four years and we haven’t seen one good flush completed…
I hope Trump wins too. The crime is way out of control in Democratic Cities, and they want to defund the police. Biden will never be able to handle this situation.
You never get tired of criticizing Trump. The best thing right now is let this go so normal American’s wake up. They voted for this. They need to live with what they voted for. Period.
President Trump is simply watching as the mayors of the blue run cities and the governors of blue run states permit thugs and anarchists to loot, burn and destroy their cities.
This while leadership of red run cities and states are protecting both the property and the wellbeing of their citizens.
The ancient Chinese warrior and military tactician, Sun Tzu wrote, “Never interfere when your enemy is making a mistake.”
The rioters and idiots on the street are a tiny percentage of the population. Many are paid thugs who are doing the bidding of some very evil men and women.
How do you think the vast majority of the people in the affected areas are going to vote in November? It sure as Hell is NOT going to be for the democrats.
Most black people are not falling for the democrats game either. They know all too well that BLM does not represent them and their causes have been hijacked.
President Trump is not interfering while his enemies are making the biggest mistake of their lives. He is following the wise advice of a man who was born over 2500 years ago.
I hope you are correct. But a lot of people seem to be falling for it – especially women and people under 30. The Internet and social media has mad people a lot more susceptible to propaganda. Then again, I think a lot of latino’s are going to wake up to this – they have seen what happens when socialist thugs destroy a country, so maybe this is a chance…
BS. Try Breitbart.
I agree. He is giving them just enough rope to hang and/or expose themselves.
That said, policing is local. It is not national. Or even controlled at the state level.
The president can make recommendations but really cannot get involved unless he declares an insurrection, which I don’t believe he will do unless it becomes unequivocally necessary.
We can only hope that John Durham actually is the president’s grip!
Trump fired Comey, waited for Rosenstein to get exposed getting rid of him, shamed DOJ Sessions to finally leave.
Now moving on to McCabe (Deputy FBI Director), Peter Strozk (FBI 3rd in charge), Lisa Page, Brennan, Coats, and multiple intelligence operatives through out the federal government is a pretty damned decent start!
All this while his family, friends, cabinet members and associates are being harassed by a bogus Russia investigation.
Until you’ve walked in someone else’s shoes you have no right to judge them.
To say Trump has left them unscathed is ridiculous.
Many had their security clearance taken away and have lost all credibility in their political world that’s for their very identity
If Trump was not chipping away at these corrupt judges, various intelligence officials why are they behaving so erratically and defensively!?
Trump is effective and talented but, what we all want solved and addressed in a simple, methodical way is not likely when the corruption in Washington has become so entrenched most of these govt. employees would not know how to operate any other way.
Lastly the very people Trump is going after are the ones that come up with coups, blackmail as a typical way to control people, control messaging with MSM in their back pocket and if you cross these intelligence agencies will screw you. Chuck Schumer warned Trump early on In his presidency not to mess with them.
Trump should be admired and I am deeply offended that starfcker actually feels President Trump needs to get a grip on these various agencies. That’s all Trump has been doing since he took office is calling them out and firing multiple ones.
If Trump wasn’t a threat and had left these people unscathed they would not be gunning for him they way they all are.
PS: enjoy the transparency while it lasts because besides speculation we will never have a more honest, in your face President in modern times. Never have a President that takes on all the corruption and calls out all these criminals for what they are!!
As an added bonus humor is many times included.
President Trump is a diamond in the rough and he gets enough grief from his enemies at the very least can’t you lay PDJT here?!
Lay off PDJT here is what I meant STRFCkR. This reply was meant for you.
It did not appear where intended.
Thank you for letting me express my opinion.
President Trump has nothing to worry about from me. There is nothing but fact in my statement. If his re-election is in peril, it is for the reasons I state, not because of any animosity I harbor towards our President. They are throwing the kitchen sink at him. Can he survive it in November? Remember the monster vote last time? Didn’t happen. Common sense would tell you that there is more of us and there are of them. But every election is a lot closer than we expect.
Tucker Carlson made a stellar point the other night on his show. Where is the push back from Republicans to the anarchy in the streets? There has been zero. Still think there’s two parties? Certainly not if President Trump is gone. He’s on his own heading into the election. And three and a half years in, he still doesn’t have a functional Department of Justice or FBI. The communists are going to cheat in this election. They aren’t even trying to hide it. Their attitude is, what are you going to do about it. Pretty tough without a functional Department of Justice. Peace, guys
The monster vote DID HAPPEN. In the states needed, it DID happen. Check the Electoral College vote.
We won, WSB, and that was good enough for me. But it worries me how close the vote is. Because those people are crazy and for the most part brainwashed. There’s just a lot more of them than I care to admit to myself. I thought President Trump would win in a landslide. Look at the Dems now. They have a senile candidate, no bench whatsoever, the fake news polls still show them leading. It shouldn’t be that way
It is all part of Islamic jihad. What was a few years ago stealth jihad is now becoming open jihad on our streets. It is going to get much worse before we see the light of day out of this war, for it is war. Too many are realizing this way too late, too many are afraid to speak or write the truth about Islam, the MB and BLM. I am not. I love the USA and what has been going on is disgusting, dirty, and evil. Hitler and one Arab were quite cozy and recall it the Mohammed Al Hamin al Husseini who inflamed Hitler’s hatred of the Jews even more so and asked for backing for Arab independence and opposing the establishment of any Jewish homeland. I will NEVER apologize for being white, Christian or of European descent. The only knee I will take is before my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
“The only knee I will take is before my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
I recently did a study on masks/face coverings. Of the 444 times that the word “face” occurs in the KJV, I only found two that did not have a negative connotation.
Exodus 34:33-35 KJV
And till Moses had done speaking with them, he put a vail on his face. [34] But when Moses went in before the Lord to speak with him, he took the vail off, until he came out. And he came out, and spake unto the children of Israel that which he was commanded. [35] And the children of Israel saw the face of Moses, that the skin of Moses’ face shone: and Moses put the vail upon his face again, until he went in to speak with him.
Genesis 24:63-65 KJV
And Isaac went out to meditate in the field at the eventide: and he lifted up his eyes, and saw, and, behold, the camels were coming. [64] And Rebekah lifted up her eyes, and when she saw Isaac, she lighted off the camel. [65] For she had said unto the servant, What man is this that walketh in the field to meet us? And the servant had said, It is my master: therefore she took a vail, and covered herself.
So this mask wearing by healthy people in public is just another manifestation of Satan’s lie program.
Unfortunately, millions of sincere Christians have been deceived into acquiescencing to a government executive order, not a law, just so they can start seeing one another again.
Acts 5:29 KJV
Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.
I have never worn a mask and never will. I am at a ‘higher risk’ but I refuse to put a mask on that intensifies my PTSD and claustrophobia. I have avoided people for decades now and always feel safer in the shadows.Satan’s lies indeed.
The real bottom line is the DA.
Dems have persecuted open and shut self defense cases like Zimmerman so long, that crime remains high (compare 50s) and even ethnic cleansing of whites is becoming widespread..
Either we get DAs that stop crimes and allow self defense, or they need to replaced, with voting as first option…
Exact.
I call it Nazi Jihad.
This Jew STANDS with you.
For PatriotUSA
Exact.
🙏
The deep state was brazen in toppling overseas governments with the help of social media.
The color revolutions inside the old Soviet block countries were another example of this.
Now they’re doing it here.
Domestic enemies and “absolute despotism”…
Remember that the CIA is little more than foot soldiers for the Deep State and globalist corporations.
CIA tactics are all over domestic political operations these days, leaving behind tell-tale fingerprints.
“..and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
It will sell in the big blue cities, not so much in flyover country. The question is do we have the numbers and organization to compete. Personally would have never thought the deception could get anywhere near where it has in my America. Very scary stuff!
What has been happening in the United States between the coronavirus and now the Black Lives Matter is scary.
“In essence, the Muslim Brotherhood represents political Islam”
All islam is political. Islam is a governance posing as a religion. Mosques are nothing more than islamic govt. statehouses where the sharia law oozes just slow enough for the host country to eventually accept it.
A moderate muslim is like a moderate dem: rare. A moderate muslim is a MINO, muslim in name only, that will be addressed for their apostasy once islam takes control of the host country.
Islam is evil. <– That comment in an islamic country would be my death sentence.
The only good muslim is a bad (non-believing) muslim…
Good points, Sundance. And we’re seeing the same kinds of “frame-alignments”. The Arab “Spring” started out as a nominally democratic movement promoting modernization but was then forcefully high-jacked by the violence prone Muslim-Brotherhood. One of the student-spokesmen was forcefully shoved off a stage while the Muslim-Brotherhood took over . . . Then, the “Spring” suddenly got turned into an authoritarian Muslim-fundamentalist movement.
We’ve seen a similar thing happen on our streets. In effect there are two “BLM” movements. One is a Black grass-roots movement (the original one) protesting police treatment of Black people. The other is a Marxist movement using the same “BLM” name but which is Soros funded, anti-capitalist and espouses a much broader, more authoritarian hard-left agenda that is only nominally a real Black Lives Matter agenda. When Black BLM street activists complained about their grass-roots movement getting hijacked, that is was being co-opted and used as a political prop, they were shouted down by the leftists.
I actually think exposing Soros’ role in BLM and groups like Anti-Fa is a critical vulnerability for the Democrats in the upcoming election. It would greatly tarnish and disillusion their idealistic followers.
The foolish and naive youth that mindlessly support groups like Anti-Fa and BLM are no fans of Soros; the man’s reputation is sinister even on the Left. I’d hammer those connections through all available means across media if I were running Republican operations this summer.
BREAKING: Former #PA official provided the #EU with documents proving BILLION$ sent in humanitarian aid for the #Palestinians are secretly redirected to #Abbas’ sons & grandchildren’s bank accounts. “Palestinian suffering” is a ‘#PLO family business’
https://www.israelandstuff.com/palestinian-whistleblower-exposes-abbas-skimming-of-billions-for-his-family#.Xu_fpPD5hs8.twitter
Obama was setting the stage and along came Trump. Obama has assured all of his allies everything will get back on course as soon as they get Trump out of office.
The BLM movement would not have been encouraged and given the power it now has unless the globalists needed it in order to sow hate and division in this country.
The attention and significance will go away like a slow leaking helium balloon if the dems can pull off getting back in power.
If Trump wins the globalists will encourage and financially support pillaging the whole country.
MSM claim Trump has disdain for many of his core supporters Which I do not believe.
Obama demonstrated no interest in addressing the Chronic inner City problems when he was considered the most influential man in the world.
Obama never held his party to any expectations to serve the communities they were elected to do so.
Obama ignored the disenfranchised. Stating “what am I suppose to do wave a magic wand and get jobs for these people.” Obama viewed the under educated as throw aways. Useless people that could contribute nothing to this country.
Trump comes in and creates jobs for millions and he did it by meeting with corporation leaders putting them all on notice that he was serious about bringing jobs back to this country.
If everyone black, white, bi-racial, Hispanic, however you choose to identify yourself would really reflect on both leaders track records; on how the two advocated strongly for the United States and it’s future President Trump should win by a landslide.
Obama views the United States as a greedy country that needs to share its wealth, intellectual property, and give up its history throwing away all the people that sacrificed to make the USA the best country in the world.
Obama has no right and if people do not wake up to the globalists agenda that’s right at our doorsteps there will be no going back.
One of the curious aspects to me is logistics. You can’t turn out that many people, in that many different locations, at the same time, especially if travel is involved with some, have pallets of bricks just appear at strategic locations, various and sundry items in bulk quantities to hurl at LEO responding just appear at strategic locations, expenses involved, etc. without some serious logistical framework.
How does federal law enforcement not know exactly what is going on? No one can plan and execute logistics on that scale without someone somewhere knowing something.
Another minor but interesting coincidence – the use of fireworks against police in Cairo:
https://www.vice.com/en_uk/article/yvqzyk/rabaa-massacre-cairo-egypt-muslim-brotherhood
Btw Millie Weaver did an excellent piece on the Sunrise Movement – an activist climate change movement recruiting young kids. It wouldn’t surprise me if these orgs – which appear to be funneling orgs into more violent leftist orgs – are using cult like tactics – also being used by BLM – to radicalize our youth. This is some scary stuff:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/undercover-investigation-pt-2-teenage-political-extortion-ring
Maybe that’s why climate change fanatics are using a teen like Greta Thunberg – they want to recruit kids , radicalize them over climate change fears – and then use them upstream for more malevolent goals.
Like the Arab Street (plo) agitating in Ferguson…
“In the background of the Arab Spring, the root control organization was The Muslim Brotherhood. Considering all of the connective similarities; and considering the U.S. advocates for the brotherhood are the same voices advocating for BLM; does it not stand to reason the BLM movement is an extension of the same overarching ideology.”
If this is so, then given that Lindsey Graham was a big Muslim Brotherhood supporter, even going over to Egypt to try and harangue and threaten the Egyptians into returning them to power, one would then conclude he is at least supporting BLM.
Lindsey Graham was accompanied by John McCain, of course.
Sundance, you nail it – (Pictured) one other thing they have in common.
The Hussein gangs will be gone as soon as the CCP (the 666 Beast) is destroyed.
“The Beast out of the Earth” manipulates peoples by prohibiting anyone to do business if he does not show by thoughts (forehead) or by deeds (right hand) their obedience to its prevailing dogma.
If you want to know why CCP has the number of 666, let me know.
December 2008 the U.S. Department of State under Hillary Clinton held “The Alliance of Youth Movements Summit”
Attendees were trained in how to organize and conduct protests, how to use Facebook and Twiiter, and received an “activist field manual” to take home with them.
One such attendee was Ahmed Saleh. Ahmed founded Egypt’s “April 6 Youth” group.
The April 6 Youth Movement received help from Summit participant Google’s marketing executive Weal Ghonim. Ghonim built a website for Egyption President Mubarak’s opposition, El Baradei.
Ghonim then anonymously launched a Facebook group called “Kullena Khaled Said” (We Are All Khaled Said). Said had been killed by Egyptian police. The Facebook page grew in popularity and eventually proposed a January 25, 2011 mass protest. Fifteen days prior to the protest, the April 6 group set up an “operation room” to organize protest logistics and social media campaign. Two days prior to the protest the group had organized cells of 30-50 activists to be stations in public squares to incite the public.
On January 25, 2011 thousands gathered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square.
Protest went on for days. Speaking in Washington January 30, 2011, Secretary of State Clinton said, “We’re trying to promote an orderly transition and change that will respond to the legitimate grievances of the Egyptian people, which the protests are all about. We are urging the Mubarak government, which is still in power, we are urging the military, which is a very respected institution in Egypt, to do what is necessary to facilitate that kind of orderly transition.” She said she was “deeply concerned about the use of force” to quell the protests.
As the Tahrir Square protests continued through late January/early February 2011, the April 6 Youth Movement issued specfic demands on Feb. 6, 2011:
• Mubarak must immediately resign
• The national assembly and senate must be dissolved
• A “national salvation group” must be established that includes all public and political personalities, intellectuals, constitutional and legal experts, and representatives of youth groups who called for the demonstrations on Jan. 25 and 28. This group would form a transitional coalition government for a transitional period. The group would also form a transitional presidential council until the next presidential elections.
Five days later, February 11, 2011 Mubarak resigned as President.
A State Department trained person, Ahmed Saleh, provided the street muscle. Clinton then issued the call for Mubarek to step down.
In the United States a similar technique was used. Instead of State Department involvement, it was the Department of Justice. The DOJ sent their CRS team to Sanford, Florida to organize and train individuals to protest the Martin/Zimmerman incident. Some of those persons went on to form Black Lives Matter. A leader of the group, Deray McKesson, was then invited to meetings with Obama and AG Lynch. He visited the White House many times. The Black Lives Matter group also was involved in Ferguson, and most recently Minneapolis.
In the US, DOJ trained persons provide the street muscle and Obama issues calls for “reform”. After Ferguson Obama formed the “Task Force On 21st Century Policing” and Deray McKesson and other Black Lives Matter persons participated. In Minnesota we see an outcome of that Task Force – Minneapolis has adopted the Task Force’s policies.
Same technique: Clinton/Obama trained street muscle produces problem, Clinton/Obama reacts with “solution”. The same general technique was used in Libya and Ukraine: generate or opportunistically seize upon an event, puff it up, and suborn it.
Dude you nailed it man – textbook Hegelian dialectic. Thesis, antithesis, synthesis. Problem, reaction, solution.
Good comment – hope people start recognizing these machinations.
LikeLike
I appreciate this information so clearly laid out. I was raising teenagers during 2010 and didn’t pay attention to much outside of our home life.
Were these same groups/people behind Occupy Wall Street and the riots after the 2016 election?
Another very insightful post from Sundance.
Can you, or someone, supply citations of the relationship between BLM and the moo-slim brotherhood, other than anecdotal? That will be very helpful in making arguments that the BLM movement is a subversive movement funded by interests far outside those of the US.
Thanks
The American BLM movement/uprising/power grab has become the primary arbiter of opinions in most parts of the UK and Canada. In one of the most recent examples, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of UBC (University) was forced to resign after a pro BLM lefty Student group shared screen shots of his (actually innocuous) Twitter likes.
Some members of a free speech group tried to defend him but they’re now being accused of anti BLM racism and their tweets and other messages are being scanned and condemned as racist. One liberal party executive was fired for comparing the BLM salute to the Nazi version. Any other opposition to BLM is difficult to find at any level including elected officials.
If Canadians in most areas of the country don’t want to be labelled a racist and destroyed, they must remain silent or publicly agree with the BLM accusations below against P Trump. The national media fully supports and promotes BLM. Follow the 6 Tweet thread to see all of Mr. Kronenberg’s crimes as adjudicated in the Supreme Court of BLM.
