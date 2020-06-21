“Sunday Talks: AG Bill Barr Lengthy Interview With Maria Bartiromo: COVID-19 Stopped Durham Probe…”

U.S. Dept of Justice Attorney General Bill Barr appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview on current events. [Two part video below]
Part 1 – Racism, policing and police reform:
Part 2 – The 2020 Election; Durham probe; John Bolton book:
Watch Ms. Bartiromo’s glasses after she asked about Mifsud (at 11:38)
How hard could it possibly be to indict the guy who (‘allegedly’) faked, and manufactured a lie that carter Page was NOT cia/FBI connected? It would take a bottom-half law student from a bottom-half lawschool less than a day.
Background on SDNY
The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (in case citations, S.D.N.Y.) is a federal district court whose geographic jurisdiction encompasses the counties of New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan in the state of New York. Appeals from the Southern District of New York are taken to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (except for patent claims and claims against the U.S. government under the Tucker Act, which are appealed to the Federal Circuit). Since its creation, the Southern District of New York has had 149 judges, more than any other District. Currently, 28 Democratic and 14 with 3 Pending approval Vacancies Appointments 28-17.
Current Judges Appointed by Presidents:
4 William Jefferson Clinton
3 George Walker Bush
15 Barack Hussein Obama II
3 Donald John Trump
3 Donald John Trump Pending Approvals
SDNY Senior Judges
2 George Herbert Walker Bush
9 William Jefferson Clinton (William Jefferson Blythe III Birthname)
2 George Walker Bush
3 Ronald Wilson Reagan
1 Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr. (Leslie Lynch King Jr. Birthname)
BACKGROUND ON President TRUMP NEW USAAG SDNY:
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY, or S.D.N.Y.) is the chief federal law enforcement officer in eight New York counties: NewYork (Manhattan), Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan. Founded by President George Washington through the Judiciary Act of 1789, the office represents the United States government in criminal and civil cases across the country.
Walter Joseph “Jay” Clayton III was a Law Clerk for Judge Marvin Katz a President Reagan Appointment. Another PENN Graduate, Clayton joined Sullivan & Cromwell full-time in October 1995 and became a partner in January 2001. At Sullivan & Cromwell, Clayton was a member of the firm’s management committee and co-managing partner of the firm’s General Practice Group. He specialized in mergers and acquisitions transactions and capital markets offerings and represented prominent Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs. He served as an adviser to numerous companies regarding issues related to the SEC, Federal Reserve, Department of Justice, and other agencies.
Clayton has also helped multiple corporations raise money through initial public offerings, including Alibaba Group, Ally Financial, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Blackhawk Network Holdings, and Moelis & Company. During the financial crisis of 2007–2008, Clayton advised Bear Stearns in its fire sale to JPMorgan Chase in 2007, Barclays Capital in the purchase of Lehman Brothers’ assets following their bankruptcy, and Goldman Sachs in connection with the investment by Berkshire Hathaway.
Clayton disclosed to Government Ethics that his other Corporate Clients had included TeliaSonera AB, Ally Financial, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Volkswagen, SoftBank Group, The Weinstein Company, Pershing Square Capital Management, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Individual Clients included Ocwen’s former head William Erbey, Paul Tudor Jones, former Attorney General of Ireland Peter Southerland, CDW founder Michael Krasny and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.
Clayton earned $7.6 million in 2016 from his firm and has a family wealth of at least $50 million. A substantial portion of his holdings were Vanguard Group Mutual Funds & Private Funds Managed by Apollo Global Management, Bain Capital, J.C. Flowers & Co., and Richard C. Perry but he divested these investments upon confirmation.
On 20 January 2017, President-Elect Trump nominated Jay Clayton’s as SEC Chairman with Endorsements from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, (D)Nevada, expressed concern that Clayton represented Swedish firm TeliaSonera in a proposed venture that would combine Russian telecommunications MegaFon and Altimo. But 4 April 2017, the Senate Banking Committee voted 15–8 to take Clayton’s nomination to the full Senate, with 3 Democrats Voting in favor followed by Senate voted 61–37 to Confirm Clayton as Chairman of the SEC.
If Clayton was already approved by the Senate for the Chair of the SEC, why does he need to be approved by the Senate, again, for the US Attorney SDNY position?
Good question! Barr may take actions against outsider (BLM, Google, etc.), but he is part of the club and won’t indict his colleagues and friends if he can avoid it.
We need landslide wins in November so we can get an AG who actually does something instead of talking about what he may do.
Whether for better or worse, Barr is conducting an old school, ethical investigation based on evidence, as opposed to the Mueller / Weissman Gestapo operation.
If Mueller had a prima facia case against any of DJT’s associates like Barr / Durham have with Kevin Clinesmith (Mueller had to dig up previously discarded matters and manufacture process “crimes” to get anyone over a barrel) he would have the guy behind bars facing the prospect of a lengthy period of incarceration with the only possibility of mitigating that predicament being the “truthful” testimony against his co-conspirators. Unfortunately for Mueller, there were no co-conspirators because there wasn’t any conspiracy to begin with.
Clinesmith on the other hand, is a different story. We know there was a conspiracy, we know there were crimes (Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law) to begin with, yet Barr is either letting him sweat or has him cooperating without any of it leaking to the press. The notion that Clinesmith will never be charged is just plain unfathomable.
Barr / Durham are either going to preserve the country’s faith in the rule of law or are going to pave the way for thugs like 0bama / Holder / Brennan / Comey etc. to do as they please in the future.
Yes, it is that simple.
Basically agree. Clinesmith is a SURE thing for indictment or guilty plea with cooperation.
The longer it takes to get him, the better for the overall Investigation. They are taking their time (which we all hate)—to get it right.
They may disappoint in the end, but Clinesmith is a sure thing….Strzok is a high probability, and McCabe is likely, on matters other than the lies he told about the leak.
Just my opinion.
Clivus, I can add very little, nice work. I go one step further in that if these heinous crimes go unpunished, the Republic is in the history books presented as a criminal, right wing white enterprise. Absent justice, we are done.
If it’s so easy, get your law degree, work your way up in your career, and become the AG. Then you can impress us all. Otherwise you’re just another armchair AG full of complaints but doing none of the work..
Barr is right, there is anti-caucasian racism, and anti-male sexism in the country right now.
Ask someone who was denied a job or college admission, despite higher capablity.
REPARATIONS NOW for those displaced and damaged by ‘diversity’ !!!!!
Absolutely true.
Indeed
Absolutely hit the nail on the head
boy could my husband and I tell you some tales. This has been happening since the early
Seventies. It happened also in promotions and raises and I think it may be getting worse
Grammy
“Diversity” and “Inclusiveness” = Code (dare I say a “dawg” whistle) for:
State nodded at, winked at, encouraged, prodded, incented, promoted, subsidized, coerced, mandated, forced discrimination AGAINST (1) whites in general; (2) white males, more specifically; (3) young white males (under 40, no “age discrimination” claims), even more specifically; (4) white heterosexual males, even more specifically; (5) white heterosexual males who are Christian or Jewish, even more specifically; (6) white heterosexual Christian or Jewish males who do not qualify as “disabled” (an ever expanding definition), even more specifically …… ad nauseum
This is the only SYSTEMIC racism/sexism in the United States.
P.S. I might add that TPTB are starting to victimize Asians as well. (Ask Harvard.)
Do you Barr-haters even bother to watch the interviews and actually listen to what he says? Do you all need a transcript so you can get your assessments correct?
Ugh, cancel my comment. I misinterpreted your comment. Sorry about that.
Barr – All words – no action
Did you forget already? Barr is the person who shut Mueller down. And he started the investigation on the coup plotters. He has given numerous interviews, do you ever bother to listen to any of them?
The most likely reason that Maria’s glasses disappear briefly at 11:38 is that this is a follow-up question that was asked at the very end of the session, after Maria had removed her glasses. She didn’t need them then, because she was no longer referring to her notes and was speaking off the top of her head. The piece was then edited into the main body of the interview, to add more detail to the questioning.
My life’s work has been in media, with emphasis on audio and video production. Segments are often rearranged in the timeline of an interview. Usually such edits are unnoticeable, but the missing glasses give this edit away. I don’t think there is anything to be inferred by the edit. It’s just a follow-up question that needed to be in the proper section of the interview.
Sometimes, I will take my glasses off when I am really trying to have a “heart to heart” moment with someone…maybe she needed them in order to read the question but then took them off to ask the follow up because of the way Barr answered her. It may not have been a scripted question but one that just came to her and to which she really wanted to look directly at him while he answered.
Tick Tock, run out the clock !
exactly…
It was clear that this was edited. Barr sweating in different parts of the videos showed that what we’re viewing is not chronological.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that as well.
Ok then, a video can be altered, you might say censored as in changed to present a different presentation than the reality. Given that, when is that George Floyd video going to be checked for censorship? I resent that Barr said the cop was guilty of murder as a foregone conclusion! The video is evidence one step removed from real evidence just by being a video.
So, Mr. Barr, you said in your confirmation hearings you were coming back to reestablish confidence in the,DOJ, FBI and rule of law,in this country.
When you look at the way DJT was treated, in relation th Hillary, Gen. Flynn in relation to Clinton Chief of Staff and brother or Wolfe, Roger Stone etc. one can’t help concluding all of Justice is going ONE WAY.
Democrats get a walk, Republicans never walk free, again.
HOW can this,POSSIBLY reestablish confidence in the rule of Law, the,DOJ and FBI?
Are you not FAILING to do the main thing that you said you were,setting out to do?”
File under questions I WISH Maria had asked A.G. Barr.
Dutchman, that might be why Barr is sweating and there is evidence of editing. Maria may have extracted more that he expected. Considering the performance to date (not referring to bagpipes), I would say skepticism in the AG is more than justified. Along that line has Deputy Dawg, I mean that intrepid sleuth Miss Lindsey, come forth with anything of use from those hearings? Of the cast of characters in D.C., best hope for a swamp draining lies with DNI Ratcliffe, possibly Mark Meadows providing a bit of back room dealings of congress, and PDJT serving up a massive document dump to help DOJ find some justice.
Barr says people are reluctant to travel. Which people? Your employees? DO YOUR JOB.
Didn’t Durham move his office down to DC because of the Virus?
And if so don’t most of the perpetrators live in DC?
So what is the problem connecting people in the same city?
Sounds like a bunch of more BS to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think many of the suspects live in flyover country.
I still have little confidence Bill Barr is going to do much. It’s good to see him under duress. The Donald has been under the gun since he got the keys from Buckwheat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I remember Buckwheat from ‘Little Rascals’. He grew up, became a muslim and changed his name to ‘Kareem O’Wheat’
LikeLiked by 4 people
Guess we needed a little humor here.
I thought he became Uncle Ben.
It’s time to acknowledge William Barr as a POTUS ally.
He came outta retirement for much the same reason as Trump .. he saw it going terribly wrong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dude that’s weak. Go back to the Faux boards and practice.
All of this wishing and hoping.
Barely a month ago, Joe D. and his echo chamber here at the Treehouse were saying indictments by 5/31, then not later than the first 2 weeks of June. Barr just said by the end of the summer. End of summer is 9/21.
At what point do people wise the f up?
Our only hope is to simply ignore the spin from all sides and work systemically to re-elect the President.
No other course to follow. Idle speculations do not help. Never have. Except for those that benefit by running out the clock.
Joe makes $$$ from all the appearances he does. Moreover, while Barr’s job is to protect the institution, Degenova’s role is to protect Barr (at least in Conservative circles).
Funny how both men wrote the Senate SUPPORTING Obama’s nomination of Eric “My People” Holder to the position of AG.
Do you have links for that? I wasn’t able to find anything about Barr endorsing Holder.
⬇️ I swear I wasn’t being a smartarse (we posted at the same time)
I also agree, & I strive to be Barr’s biggest critic. 😏
You are not Barr’s biggest critic. That title goes to Dutchman or myself. lol donttrustbarr
Many Treepers don’t like Joe D and his constant wrong predictions. He’s a fraud if you ask me.
“MAY” by the end of summer………coup depends on motivation…..no grand juries…..investigation after the election depends on who wins…..all I need to know about Barr…….why would he be so sketchy? Maybe sending a indirect message to dems….no need to impeach me I’m not going to do anything.
How I wish this were true! Lol
I’ve never seen 5 US attorneys and an AG et al work their arses off year in and year out — all for naught. It must be so frustrating. s/
It is a bit surprising that nobody has commented about what AG Barr said about 5G. Barr spent about 14 years working for Verizon and its predecessor. The man should be dialed into telecom and big tech in a strong way. If Barr has something to say about tech or telecom, it is probably worth hearing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very important point you’re raising. Very important.
I’m sure it went over most people’s heads.
So far the scorecard after 4 years….
4 Attorney Generals
6 US Attorneys
53 Republican Senators
Tons of hard evidence
And ZERO indictments
So many people in a position to help save the Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“61 shot, 9 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago
The fatalities included a 3-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl killed in separate shootings Saturday in Austin.”
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime
I am still fuming over the Berman debacle. Berman is allowed to pick his successor? WTF?!!!!!!
Barr…WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO FIX THIS SHIT?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is part of “this shit”. Firing Berman helps keep up the ruse while not actually helping Trump. So one Leftist USA replaces another Leftist USA? Barr is a con-man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what all of this sounds like. Why was the injunction for Bolton’s book not requested in a timely manner? We knew about this months ago!!!
That’s what I’d like to know. It was a moot point by the time they filed for an injunction. Even baffled the judge on that one. All show and no go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just unconscionable!!! No excuse, unless there was another strategic plan.
This way, if they know the book contains illegal exposure, they can really prosecute Bolton. The other way, Bolton’s book would just sit with the press building the crescendo.
Dunno.
Barr is a pipe dream. Threw a few tidbits – like withdrawing the Flynn case. Somehow DoJ even managed to f* that up. Not holding my breath where Barr is concerned. We’ll see. Maybe…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true, MC!
So it’s back to earth after the high of the rally last night.
…..I don’t like it…..
gimme another rally, asap!
Yes, what IS the latest on the Flynn case? That was all just heating up to the point that the media could no longer ignore it and “poof” the George Floyd video was released and the world caught on fire!!
WSB, where did you get that from? That Berman will choose his own successor?
Barr is running legit investigations. The democrats run bogus/unwarranted investigations where there is no crime and where there is no evidence except that which they can manufacture. They leak their phony investigations to their media to influence public opinion. We just saw how they operate with the Russian collusion BS. The most troubling part of the interview is when Barr says what happens in the end is going to be a factor of who wins the election. Some will say this was Barr’s intention all along…to placate and run out the clock…I guess we won’t know till it all plays out. In a way I hope the left keeps poking/attacking Barr because forcing him to protect/justify himself may bring some results/revelations sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s fine with the attacks and expects them. I’d also assume that some of the people attacking him also know what side he’s really on so as to be careful not to take it too far. DC is pure corruption. This Country is done.
We don’t know what Barr is running. We do know no one has been indicted. We know the clock is running out. Hell, it’s nearly July and we’re still waiting. Whatever you think of the Dems doesn’t matter, their tactics are working. Meanwhile, Barr talks a lot.
Dem tactics are based on falsehoods and corruption…fabrications. We don’t want to mimic them. If we have to become like them to win then we wouldn’t really be winning anything. I’m not defending the slowness of Barr nor am I making judgments about his intentions. I’m just saying legit investigations take a lot more time than fabricating out of whole cloth. I do wish he’d speed it up as much as possible.
Las Vegas bookmakers had odds and were accepting bets on whether Trump would be impeached at the height of the Mueller investigation.
The same bookmakers have no odds available that I could find as to whether anyone
will be indicted for the Coup attempt against Trump.
I think they acknowledge what we all know,
that Barr is a fraud, and will never bring charges against anyone
at DOJ/FBI who matters. Maybe a token fall guy. Maybe.
After listening to this, I totally agree…a totally inconsequential interview…boring.
“Sunday Talks: AG Bill Barr Lengthy Interview With Maria Bartiromo: COVID-19 Stopped Durham Probe…”
…….and there’s no vaccine nor end in site of this pandemic. No grand juries either…..no nothing.
This is dead in the water.
Barr explicitly said that work is continuing.
And by the way, Sundance’s headline is incorrect. COVID-19 did not stop the probe. Barr explicitly stated that interviews were slowed down and there was disruption of the grand juries but that Durham continues to work. Start at 6:10 in part 2.
The glasses disappeared …. vanished!
The interview has been edited
>WHY?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think almost every interview is edited. There are a few other places in this interview that seem to be edited—parts of conversation that are disjointed.
Maybe she took her glasses off because Barr revealed something that was new to her…sorta like, (suddenly takes glasses off) and says “what?? Are you serious?!”
Did you see President Trump being interviewed by his son for Father’s Day? At the end of the interview, DJT told him he could stay and refilm asking questions- but the President was leaving. He said many news people do it when they didn’t like the way they asked the question, and then insert it. Very insightful.
Watched this three times, each time something new to see/hear. Maria Bartiromo is the best interviewer out there – she asks questions and lets the person answer! And she asks questions we want reporters to ask!
I get the impression there is a ton of things actually happening; in one case where she asked a question on one thing and within his answer was like a ‘give of permission’ for for her to then ask him about mail-in ballots!
His response on the question about the conversation in the bar (Part 2, 8:25 minutes in) “that’s the official version of what happened” – seemed like a very interesting choice of words; as if there is a real version but the government is going to go with that ‘official’, i.e. public, version for now, until it’s time to reveal the real events – was the impression I got.
Am really looking forward to her show Monday morning, (means I have to get up at 3 in the morning being on west coast time), hoping her reactions, comments, what her sense of what’s to come, because of this interview, may also give us deplorables a better insight in what’s to come DOJ-wise.
p.s. Wow! Just now saw Sundance’s twitter thread on the ‘official version’ – have to say that Professor Sundance school of exceptional observation is starting to rub off on this novice reader of all things deep state!
thank you Sundance for this stupendous education.
Durham is presently more important than Barr.
There IS an “untouchables” list (Obama, Biden, both Clintons, perhaps SSCI) and Durham understands that.
Apart from the untouchables, Durham chooses charges and defendants, as well as the time and sequence. Durham won’t act without fully informing Barr, but Barr will NOT overrule any decisions Durham makes.
I appreciate AG Barr giving U.S. Attorney Durham the time and resources needed to put together a bulletproof case. Mr. Durham efforts will be the talk of the world and the cases he bring will be analyzed by every lawyer, historian, and government entity for decades.
My advice to him would be to tune out the naysayers and do the job he was hired to do. In a couple of months he can lay it all out for better or for worse.
Glad Barr brought up the issue of the ballot secrecy problem involved in mail in voting. I would advise anyone voting Republican to do so in person unless you absolutely can’t get to the polls. The dimms want mail in voting for only one reason and that’s to tamper with the results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is doing the only thing he can to ‘restore’ the ‘integrity’ of the DOJ and FBI and that is removing all the people responsible for the coup attempt. Prosecuting anyone will ultimately delegitimize all of the FBI’s Case history, so that won’t happen.
Do we accept the removal of the people responsible for the Coup attempt as sufficient retribution, knowing that is all we are ever going to get? It seems to be a Hobson’s choice, take it or leave it.
I am willing to live with it, provided Trump is re-elected. If Trump isn’t re-elected, that means we lost the battle and the Rule of Law is over. May God have mercy on their souls . . .
Barr sucks, Ratcliffe sucks, the USSC and most Federal judges refusing to follow the Constitution and legal prescedent, domestic terrorists org’s rewriting history and attacking LEO’s, the CDC fearmongering night and day, support from maybe 6 Senators and on and on and on … Mr. President please adopt a new policy ASAP – significant declass followed by a rally the very next day 2x’s / month until November. Time is growing short and you need to change the dynamic now – or start prepping for the transition to the 3rd Obarfbag administration.
First, I respect Bill Barr and hope he will do right by American Justice as it should be. But I cannot get past his facial expression. Reminds me of the old cartoon character Deputy Dawg/Dog.
Second, Sundance finally hits the nail on the head on what the Wuhan Flu and riots are really about. Yes, the elections but the real goal is to derail or postpone the Durham investigation. It is all about protecting the bodies that are hidden and the scum that should be prosecuted and be behind bars. I swear, there are so many, they could build a new maximum security prison for the likes of Soros, the Clintons, Obama, and all their minions. Not that they should be all put in one location but just that there are enough of the scoundrels that they would fill a new facility. May they all rot in hell.
But did you watch the interview?
Respect? Is that earned or ??? I can understand if you are a Clinton or Bush or criminal / pal like Rosenstein. Barr is McConnell’s guy… I’m not worried at all – Barr will have everything ready to go 11/4/2020 if the right guy wins.
I haven’t seen anything done by DOJ, FBI, nor Congress that puts measures in place to be sure this never happens to another president.
It isn’t enough to say it happened. It isn’t enough to fire a dozen people. It isn’t even enough if a handful of people get indicted and convicted.
What protective measures in procedure and oversight policy will prevent this corruption from ever happening again? They have done nothing.
The title of this interview should be, “Barr Plays Bagpipes While Traitors Walk.”
At 4:30 mark Barr speaks about Justice should be applied equally blah blah. Maria states that it wasn’t in Flynn’s case vs Comey and McCabe. Barr then says we are attempting to dismiss the Flynn case. Another words, Barr is equating crimes by McCabe and Comey with Flynn. What the F##k
At 5:20 mark Barr makes this incredible statement, “It has been stunning that the coup has not been reported by the press. ” Please , someone sit Barr down and explain the main stream media is an arm of the Democrats. There have been a dozen books on the coup yet no indictments. This only emboldens the coup plotters. In fact they are warming up in the bullpen for a 4th act.
5:50 Mark -Barr says the Durham investigation could be in jeopardy if Biden wins in November. Too me that is the money line in the whole interview. His procrastination killed this investigation. That is Barr’s out.
650- More Bulls%%t from Barr regarding the difficulty in calling grand juries due to the virus.
7:30 Barr states ,”This the closest we came to an organized effort to pushing a President out of office. No judgment on motivation by the people involved.” When you use words like pushing and imply I don’t know why they did it . It is wink and a nod to the traitors. In fact the whole interview was a wink and a nod to the bad guys.
As soon as my eyes spot “bagpipes” I know it’s going to be a crap post to ignore.
I wonder how the history books will remember Sessions, Barr and Graham?
Sessions caused the Mueller witch hunt.
Alabama, MAKE SESSSIONS LOSE THE GOP RUNOFF on July 14. Do your f-ing job. Don’t pull a Utah (i.e., Romney).
“Barr: I do think there’s racism in the country right now …”
I’m with ya, Bill, have a look at this:
7:19 in Part 2
Bartiromo: A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a President since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement?
Barr: In this sense I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a President out of office.
Maria: How often do you speak to the President?
Barr: I would say, very regularly (HUGE Cheshire cat smile)
Scroll to around 14:30…
Part 2!
The venom queen could not stay quiet.
So she didn’t bother to read Barr’s letter, I take it. Well that’s her problem.
What’s she doing now anyway? CNN pundit?
