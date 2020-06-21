Professor Joseph Mifsud Was Activated by Israeli Intelligence – Prove Me Wrong…

The outline IS HERE, and in the interests of my own time I’m going to be selfish and not re-re-duplicate it all again. However, the bottom line is this: Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud was activated by compartmented Israeli intelligence allies of President Obama.

Walid Phares recently exposed and admitted he was targeted by the Mueller probe as the fifth [redacted] name in the August 2, 2017, authorizing the scope memo provided by former DAG Rod Rosenstein.

Rod Rosenstein recently admitted he signed the scope memo as it was presented to him by the special counsel team without asking any questions about it. Whatever the Mueller team asked for, Rosenstein granted without any interference. That was his testimony.

If you go back to the original assembly of candidate Trump’s 2016 foreign policy advisors, the recent releases now show that all five key team members were targeted by President Obama through the use of the intelligence apparatus; due to an overarching need by the former administration to retain previous foreign policy outcomes; including the Iran deal.

Paul Manafort = Ukraine/Russia

Carter Page = Russia/Ukraine

Michael Flynn = Turkey/Iran

Walid Phares = Egypt/Iran

George Papadopolous = Israel/Iran

Take that broad overview and apply it to all the current information about what took place and everything reconciles. This Big Picture approach does not conflict with reporting by Lee Smith, John Solomon and other solid researchers of the Obama foreign policy motive; instead it frames their individual assemblies as absolutely correct.

When the Obama-era U.S. intelligence apparatus proactively activated; and that includes pre-emptive action by CIA Director John Brennan; the potential for Trump foreign policy conflict triggered the deployment of intelligence units that were both foreign & domestic.

Fusion GPS and Chris Steele enhanced the fraudulent CIA and FBI investigations of Manafort, Flynn and Page. Notice George Papadopoulos is not mentioned in the Steele Dossier. Why? Because that was outside his lane of responsibility.

All of the Trump foreign policy people were sub-divided research targets. Each target was assessed and investigated based on their footprint of interest. Allied intelligence interests were activated to assist the Obama-era intelligence actors.

However, because Russia is technically not a U.S. allied intelligence interest, the Russians couldn’t play a similar role as other nations; hence, Fusion/Steele were needed. But for George Papadopoulos, the Obama apparatus had an intelligence community they could lean on to assist. That’s where Israel comes into the picture.

Compartmented Israeli intelligence units; those Israeli elements that were/are anti-Benjamin Netanyahu; activated an operation on behalf of President Obama’s U.S. intelligence needs. It was that Israeli operation that targeted Papadopoulos.

Once you accept that cornerstone, then everything in the background story of George Papadopoulos makes sense. Everything factually reconciles.

Joseph Mifsud – Israel

Christian Cantor – Israel

Erika Thompson – conduit

Alexander Downer – source

Charles Tawil – Israel

Mueller scope – Israel

If my analysis is accurate then the redacted portion on Walid Phares would state:

•Allegations that Walid Phares

º Committed a crime or crimes by acting as an unregistered agent for the government of Egypt;

ETC.

This compartmented targeting explains why Israeli asset Charles Tawil was activated to give the $10,000 cash to George Papadopolous in July 2017 shortly before the Mueller team asked for the expanded scope memo (as above) on August 2nd.

#1) Papadopoulos was lured to Israel and paid in Israel to give the outline of a FARA premise (ie. Papadopoulos is an agent of Israel). #2) Bringing $10,000 (or more) in cash into the U.S., without reporting, is a violation of U.S. treasury laws. Add into that aspect the FARA violation and the money can be compounded into #3) laundering charges.

[A “laundering” charge applies if the money is illegally obtained. The FARA violation would be the *illegal* aspect making the treasury charges heavier. Note: the use of the airport baggage-check avoids the need for a search warrant (the agents didn’t have one).]

Andrew Weissmann and Brandon Van Grack (special counsel 951/FARA expert) were conducting an entrapment scheme that would have ended up with three violations of law: (1) Treasury violation; (2) FARA violation; (3) Money laundering…. All they needed was Papadopoulos to carry the undeclared cash into the U.S.

The key aspect is the FARA violation. As we have seen in the EDVA case against Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian, the DOJ-NSD bizarre interpretation of FARA laws create a violation from any unregistered purposeful business contact with a foreign entity.

What Weissmann wanted for Papadopoulos was to create the same FARA scenario that previously trapped Manafort, Flynn and Rafiekian. They intercepted Papadopoulos in Washington DC because it was the customs port of entry. Papadopoulos was ticketed to Chicago with a transfer flight at Dulles.

However, because Papadopoulos suspected something, and left the money in Greece with his lawyers, upon arrival at the DC airport the sting operation collapsed in reverse.

No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testi-lie because the special counsel would force a plea).

That operational collapse is why the FBI agents were “scrambling” at the airport and why they had no pre-existing criminal complaint. The DOJ couldn’t get a warrant because they couldn’t tell a judge their suspect was traveling with $10k from Israel because the judge would ask how they knew that.

The entrapment’s success was contingent upon the cash as a pre-existing condition; and arriving at a Federal airport means they didn’t need a search warrant.

Note how even if Papadopoulos didn’t have the full $10k, the DOJ-NSD would only have lost the treasury violation…. they could still have used any substantial amount of money to charge the FARA part of the business arrangement by questioning Papadopoulos about where he gained the cash from. [Full Backstory Here]

All of that was done while trying to block this: