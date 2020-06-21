Professor Joseph Mifsud Was Activated by Israeli Intelligence – Prove Me Wrong…

The outline IS HERE, and in the interests of my own time I’m going to be selfish and not re-re-duplicate it all again. However, the bottom line is this: Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud was activated by compartmented Israeli intelligence allies of President Obama.
Walid Phares recently exposed and admitted he was targeted by the Mueller probe as the fifth [redacted] name in the August 2, 2017, authorizing the scope memo provided by former DAG Rod Rosenstein.
Rod Rosenstein recently admitted he signed the scope memo as it was presented to him by the special counsel team without asking any questions about it. Whatever the Mueller team asked for, Rosenstein granted without any interference. That was his testimony.
If you go back to the original assembly of candidate Trump’s 2016 foreign policy advisors, the recent releases now show that all five key team members were targeted by President Obama through the use of the intelligence apparatus; due to an overarching need by the former administration to retain previous foreign policy outcomes; including the Iran deal.
- Paul Manafort = Ukraine/Russia
- Carter Page = Russia/Ukraine
- Michael Flynn = Turkey/Iran
- Walid Phares = Egypt/Iran
- George Papadopolous = Israel/Iran
Take that broad overview and apply it to all the current information about what took place and everything reconciles. This Big Picture approach does not conflict with reporting by Lee Smith, John Solomon and other solid researchers of the Obama foreign policy motive; instead it frames their individual assemblies as absolutely correct.
When the Obama-era U.S. intelligence apparatus proactively activated; and that includes pre-emptive action by CIA Director John Brennan; the potential for Trump foreign policy conflict triggered the deployment of intelligence units that were both foreign & domestic.
Fusion GPS and Chris Steele enhanced the fraudulent CIA and FBI investigations of Manafort, Flynn and Page. Notice George Papadopoulos is not mentioned in the Steele Dossier. Why? Because that was outside his lane of responsibility.
All of the Trump foreign policy people were sub-divided research targets. Each target was assessed and investigated based on their footprint of interest. Allied intelligence interests were activated to assist the Obama-era intelligence actors.
However, because Russia is technically not a U.S. allied intelligence interest, the Russians couldn’t play a similar role as other nations; hence, Fusion/Steele were needed. But for George Papadopoulos, the Obama apparatus had an intelligence community they could lean on to assist. That’s where Israel comes into the picture.
Compartmented Israeli intelligence units; those Israeli elements that were/are anti-Benjamin Netanyahu; activated an operation on behalf of President Obama’s U.S. intelligence needs. It was that Israeli operation that targeted Papadopoulos.
Once you accept that cornerstone, then everything in the background story of George Papadopoulos makes sense. Everything factually reconciles.
~ READ DETAILS HERE ~
- Joseph Mifsud – Israel
- Christian Cantor – Israel
- Erika Thompson – conduit
- Alexander Downer – source
- Charles Tawil – Israel
- Mueller scope – Israel
If my analysis is accurate then the redacted portion on Walid Phares would state:
•Allegations that Walid Phares
º Committed a crime or crimes by acting as an unregistered agent for the government of Egypt;
ETC.
This compartmented targeting explains why Israeli asset Charles Tawil was activated to give the $10,000 cash to George Papadopolous in July 2017 shortly before the Mueller team asked for the expanded scope memo (as above) on August 2nd.
#1) Papadopoulos was lured to Israel and paid in Israel to give the outline of a FARA premise (ie. Papadopoulos is an agent of Israel). #2) Bringing $10,000 (or more) in cash into the U.S., without reporting, is a violation of U.S. treasury laws. Add into that aspect the FARA violation and the money can be compounded into #3) laundering charges.
[A “laundering” charge applies if the money is illegally obtained. The FARA violation would be the *illegal* aspect making the treasury charges heavier. Note: the use of the airport baggage-check avoids the need for a search warrant (the agents didn’t have one).]
Andrew Weissmann and Brandon Van Grack (special counsel 951/FARA expert) were conducting an entrapment scheme that would have ended up with three violations of law: (1) Treasury violation; (2) FARA violation; (3) Money laundering…. All they needed was Papadopoulos to carry the undeclared cash into the U.S.
The key aspect is the FARA violation. As we have seen in the EDVA case against Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian, the DOJ-NSD bizarre interpretation of FARA laws create a violation from any unregistered purposeful business contact with a foreign entity.
What Weissmann wanted for Papadopoulos was to create the same FARA scenario that previously trapped Manafort, Flynn and Rafiekian. They intercepted Papadopoulos in Washington DC because it was the customs port of entry. Papadopoulos was ticketed to Chicago with a transfer flight at Dulles.
However, because Papadopoulos suspected something, and left the money in Greece with his lawyers, upon arrival at the DC airport the sting operation collapsed in reverse.
No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testi-lie because the special counsel would force a plea).
That operational collapse is why the FBI agents were “scrambling” at the airport and why they had no pre-existing criminal complaint. The DOJ couldn’t get a warrant because they couldn’t tell a judge their suspect was traveling with $10k from Israel because the judge would ask how they knew that.
The entrapment’s success was contingent upon the cash as a pre-existing condition; and arriving at a Federal airport means they didn’t need a search warrant.
Note how even if Papadopoulos didn’t have the full $10k, the DOJ-NSD would only have lost the treasury violation…. they could still have used any substantial amount of money to charge the FARA part of the business arrangement by questioning Papadopoulos about where he gained the cash from. [Full Backstory Here]
All of that was done while trying to block this:
In other words, Obama used 5 eyes to spy on Trump and campaign, and when he needed an insurance policy he used British intel assets to set up the Steele dossier and Israeli ops to set up George Papadopolous.
This kind of operation has to be CIA coordinated. Worse, this type of operation spans many nations, and decisions are being made like there is some kind or super government where policies are made and operational decisions are made. And who is their leader?
And it is still in operation. Which means the CIA is still Rogue.
Spit!
I never doubted the agency remained rogue. Look who’s still leading it.
Bibi is in PDT’s camp now, but he is also a politician. He would hedge his bets in case Cankles lost to have plausible deniability even if he was planning for her to win. So what would be his motivation to risk it all by doing something this contrived when everybody thought she would win anyway? All for an insurance policy – a remote chance in their minds that she lost? He’s not stupid, he’s been around a long time and knows how it all works on the world stage. This Mifsud involvement with Papa seems more like a Soetoro thing with the Comey Clown Show equivalents of Israel. Maybe Bibi knew, maybe he didn’t. It’s not particularly relevant now. I would be very surprised if MI and other internal PDT friendly operatives would not have been informed of what was up at all times.
If you run a sting you plant the operatives well in advance before activation of their roles. So Papa magically appears in the campaign as a low level volunteer advisor potentially susceptible to doing bad deeds and taking bribes? Well, golly, what a shock. OK…
Just my opinion, but I believe PDT did not get a wild hair one day and just up and decide to run for POTUS in 2015. Just sayin…
Are you saying that the Obama Intel crowd was surveilling Donald Trump for a while?
If you look and listen to his interview with Oprah some 25+ yrs ago PDJT made it very clear.
“We have some good people in there right now but if they ever need me I’ll run”
PAPA was no low level volunteer advisor. Just look who is at the table they are sitting around. And look at the age of the participates. Who is the odd man in that group?
It leaves me to wonder who put papa in that meeting?
Low level? I do not think so.
I don’t think Joseph Mifsud was working for anyone, and really is inconsequential in the entire story. George was simply repeating well worn gossip that Russia might have Hillary’s emails. When the FBI opened the investigation they assessed that George had no Russian contacts, and that he must have simply heard from someone else on the campaign about Russia who themselves had the Russian contact. That was their theory. The FBI only learned of Mifsud when in George’s first interview in 2017 he told them about him.
Just ask yourself this: If Mifsud was instructed to “plant” information on George, how could he be sure George would repeat it voluntarily to Downer, or anyone else? Makes no sense. While many people George encountered AFTER Crossfire Typhoon commecend were indeed FBI agents, Mifsud was not. And Downer wasn’t on a secret mission either. George was telling anyone who would listen his theory about Russia having Hillary’s emails, which he’d picked up from the conservative media. He told Erika Thompson on May 6th during a night of heavy drinking with people in their 20s. She set up the meeting with Downer to see if he’d repeat the claim. But ultimately the Aussies did nothing with the information until the Wikileaks releases made them think it was some kind of evidence.
Priestap traveled to London a few times in early May 2016… under questioning in Congressional Testimony, he admitted that those two or three trips were his ONLY travel overseas… ever… in the capacity of his job. I BELIEVE (could be misremembering) it was also reported that Strzok was in London in the same early May time period. And didn’t they FBI send a female agent over there?
One thing for certain that has been pointed out is that the Mueller report purposefully gets the PapaD/Downer date wrong… and I think it’s an attempt to predate the FBI’s involvement prior to the PapaD/Downer meeting. Could be wrong.
If Mifsud was a key board piece, and IF the FBI was coordinating activities in London prior to the PapaD/Downer meeting, then it’s very possible that the FBI knew of Mifsud in May 2016, and likely prior to then.
And then there’s this…
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/05/26/the_maltese_phantom_of_russiagate_.html
Does that mean the FBI knew the source of Papadopoulos’ information regarding the Clinton emails [i.e. Mifsud]? If not, they missed a central Russiagate figure who worked only a short cab ride away.
Conversely, if they did know Mifsud and thought he was a Russian agent, why did the bureau continue to send agents to teach at Link [University in Rome — Mifsud’s home base], with which he had been affiliated for nearly a decade by the time of the Papadopoulos affair?
Both the bureau and the CIA were constant presences at [Link University]; surely they’d run across Mifsud before.
Many others that the FBI worked with knew him — from high-level British intelligence officials to members of the Italian cabinet. If Mifsud was a Kremlin-linked cut-out, why didn’t the FBI warn the U.S.’s European partners, or even U.S. government agencies, about the man who was at the center of Russiagate?
Long story short: the FBI knew Mifsud, and they knew he wasn’t a Russian agent.
I was watching the outline for this article appear on TLR twitter this evening,
This changes a few things in my noggin, as in clarifying them.
There is a deep satisfaction when dots are connected.
One big dot – Obama – is not sleeping well now.
But I will be.
Well done, sir.
BTW – Of course President Trump knows this. So does AG Barr. Listen carefully to Barr’s comments in reply to Maria B’s questions about a “coup”.
Perhaps Israel is being saved for last.
PT must extricate himself from Israel — they are no friends of the US. They’re as intent on world domination to the same degree as China.
Didn’t Durham and Barr visit Mifsud in Italy many many months ago?
What they found out will either be covered up or many will be indicted.
Time will tell….
But with Barr claiming the Wuhan Flu stopped the investigation back in March-April (bull-sh)
you get bet it is the former: cover up
