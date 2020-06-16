DOJ Sues Former NSA John Bolton Over Book Release….

Earlier today the DOJ filed a civil action [see pdf here] against former National Security Advisor John Bolton for refusing to comply with the classified intelligence review prior to publishing a book. [DOJ FILING LINK] Perpetual warmonger John Bolton worked as NSA to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.
Bolton was always an odd pick for National Security Advisor given his propensity to advance mid-east wars and advocacy for military strikes against North Korea.
…”On June 7, 2020, without Defendant giving any prior notice to the NSC, press reports revealed that Defendant and his publisher had resolved to release the book on June 23, without completing the pre-publication review process. Subsequent correspondence with Defendant’s attorney confirmed that public reporting.
Simply put, Defendant struck a bargain with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security positions in the United States Government and now wants to renege on that bargain by unilaterally deciding that the prepublication review process is complete and deciding for himself whether classified information should be made public.”… (pdf)
An embed of the lawsuit is below:
.
It is worth remembering during the impeachment effort John Bolton was holed-up in Qatar seemingly plotting his next moves. Bolton is a deep state traveler of the highest order. Qatar is the funding mechanism for many anti-Trump operations in the U.S.
The Qatari government has long been a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, and officials within Qatar held and influential friendship with former senator John McCain and his tribe of war advocates.
Qatar funds the Brookings Institute; which is the funder of Lawfare; which is the organization of ideological “beach friends” etc. etc. All of these affiliated entities are connected by their desire to oppose President Trump. There are trillions at stake.
It is not coincidental that Bolton’s anti-Trump activity aligns with the timing of the Pentagon. Nothing is accidental. [Note the DATES]
Everybody wants to work the red board. The talent pool is thin and nowhere is it more scarce than foreign affairs; McCain country. Anybody the Congress ok’s is obviously useless so where do you go?
LikeLike
Maybe Trump hired Bolton as an intimidation tactic toward Maduro. Also brought back Elliott Abrams as special envoy to Venezuela around the same time.
LikeLike
Trump hired Bolton for the same reason he made other bad hires. He thought he could gain favor with the NeverTrumper neo-cons by hiring the guy they wanted. Just like he did with McMaster, Nielsen, and Chris Wray.
LikeLike
After 3 1/2 years of watching the Swamp, just where do you think these Trump loyalist exist? One after one, people we thought were on our side have shown themselves to be solely beholden to the Borg that has taken control of our government..outside of Grenell, Nunez and a few others, just whom do you think he could have put in that weren’t blackmail proof or hogs gorging themselves at the trough?.. look what they did to Flynn…as it turns out, from Jeff Sessions, to Lindsey Graham to Drew Brees, our country is populated by scared, timid souls, and yet Trump fights for us everyday…open your eyes and cut him some slack
LikeLiked by 2 people
Career politicians come to Washington with their own staff of “yes” men telling them what they want to hear. Trump is like many businessmen that surround themselves with bright people with opposing viewpoints that Trump picks between. But as President he’s had to rely on advice from career politicians as to whom to hire. These folks with recommendations have not served him well. And he’s tried to rely upon the military hierarchy only to learn that the Pentagon is as political as Congress. But once he hit upon some gems their advice will ensure a more loyal second term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND McConnell controls who McConnell will put before the Committee and then take to the full Senate for confirmation vote, further lessening Pres. Trump’s picks and the Senate never goes out of session so Pres. Trump can’t appoint a temporary position.
So you whiners up above — NOT YOU ROWDYONE –don’t blame Pres Trump for the Deep State/Swamp doing everything they can to prevent him from making solid picks and/or get done what he campaigned on.
And if Bolton was working for Qatar or Muslim Brotherhood, he very likely was being a traitor to the country. Did he do his FARA filings properly? What did he lie to Congress about?
Sedition and treason is what is going on here, folks. China isn’t our friend. Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himsefl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was also during negotiations with China & North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they got him on breach of contract for departing from the agreed upon process.
Then, they get to review the content and make determinations of classification. If there’s harm in the form of classified info, he’s been had there, too. And, a juror may not have sympathy for him since he avoided the grace review that would have caught the error and protected him.
He chose unwisely. Guess that’s his MO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Publicity stunt. Who knew about book #2 before today? Now, how many have heard of book # 2?
LikeLike
Lawfare lawyers, Lawfare judges, DC court system… He will walk away Scott free, with a go fund me account to boot…If the DOJ could not prosicute Wolf why bother with BOLTON…Hope I am wrong…
LikeLike
How difficult to win can this case be? If he is disclosing classified information, he loses. Oh, well, I have been shocked before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bolton did the same thing Comey did – handed classified information to his lawyer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bolton may not like it…..but HE does not get to decide how fast the prepublication review should take, nor does HE get to decide what is classified or not.
He is playing with fire here….and Barr filing a formal action to delay publication ought to focus his mind on things here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh My, Bagpipes on the attack.
LikeLike
That hole under his cookie duster had better stay shut for a while. He’s not a demoRat, so he could be prosecuted.
LikeLike
Any attempt at subversion and treason should be met with a swift trip to Gitmo! Bolton is and always has been a sell-out to America. Breach of Contract is but one of the many laws he has broken.
Like a lot of uber liberal holdovers the oath he took to protect and defend the Constitution was a joke to him and his kind. The U.S. Government takes a violation of that oath seriously – as well it should
LikeLike
Bolton is beclowning himself for a few bucks and the friendship of scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, and he will be the liberals hero for a couple weeks until he is no longer useful then be kicked to the curb! Then, he can catch up with Avinatti, Stormy Daniels, Scarimucci, Lt Col Vindman…….
LikeLike
Can the FBI send SWAT teams and have CNN cameras pre-positioned to film Bolton’s arrest for high crimes and misdemeanors if he and his publisher refuse to get back all the pre-published books?
LikeLike
Remember this one ?
NSC aide handling book approvals is twin brother of Lt. Col. Vindman
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/27/nsc-aide-handling-book-approvals-twin-brother-lt-c/
LikeLike
According to the attached filing it was different individuals working on the review, approval for Bolton’s book.
LikeLike
This all depends on the judge assigned from a VERY corrupt judiciary. He pulls an Obama or Clinton appointed judge and everything is cleared for release.
LikeLike
So POTUS is guaranteeing Bolton’s book is a #1 best seller.
LikeLike
Bolton was a frequent guest on Breitbart Sirius Radio in the morning and he always seemed very intelligent, reasonable and honest in his assessment of international events. I liked him and he didn’t seem like the kind of person who would screw the President. It just doesn’t make sense that he’d want Biden or Bernie Sanders running the country.
LikeLike