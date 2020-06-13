Diana West Discusses Ideological Pentagon -VS- A Pragmatic Commander in Chief…

This is a little lengthy of a discussion, but it touches upon something very relevant to this election cycle. Author Diana West discusses a network and pattern of ideology within the modern pentagon leadership, and how a worldview is threatened by President Trump. The interview and discussion is below.
The conversation necessarily gets in the weeds and is filled with unique insight into a very complex alignment. However, in the big picture it’s not difficult to figure out why the Pentagon would be opposed to Trump. During the campaign and early administration President Trump’s expressed foreign policy was viewed by NATO alliance members as a threat. The same type of perspective applies internally to the U.S. military.
President Trump’s preferred use of economic warfare makes the Pentagon’s role diminished. Instead of punching North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, President Trump hits the checkbook of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping. The primary has become the contingency. The value of James Mattis replaced by the effectiveness of Robert Lighthizer. JC Milley isn’t in the planning room; Milley’s been replaced by Wilbur Ross (until he’s needed).
In the Trump era the President is telling the Pentagon where and when to position; and asks them for ‘contingency’ preparation. Decades of Pentagon-centric foreign policy is lessened by an entirely new geopolitical approach based on economic strategy.
Take away power, or worse yet, stop using military power, and the leaders within the system start to sense their institution becoming functionally obsolescent. Overlay this military view upon pre-existing ideological differences and the situation gets worse.
CTH touched on this last year when we noted how the Pentagon, specifically the joint chiefs, never took any action when Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman positioned himself as an opponent to President Trump’s policy perspective. The pentagon left Vindman on assignment to the NSC even after Vindman attempted to take-down President Trump.
Another example was Joint Chief Chairman Milley, and the visit Pompeo and Milley took to Mar-a-Lago in December, where they were informing President Trump of military strikes in Syria and Iraq *after* they took place. [Background Here] [Background Here].
Yet another related example was Navy Secretary Richard Spencer threatening President Trump and attempting to extort him into inaction over the disciplinary plans against the SEAL commando, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher.
All of these examples paint a picture of a Pentagon operating outside the chain-of-command and civilian oversight.
Unfortunately, like all other issues in the era of hyper-polarization, normally democrats would be alarmed about military leadership going rogue with their own agenda; however, as long as their agenda is anti-Trump, the political-left is now okay with it.
Recently democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was openly asking the U.S. military to initiate a coup against President Trump. The media didn’t bat an eyelash… The traditional checks-and-balances, things that keep us stable, are seriously getting sketchy.
Ms. West takes a deeper look at the internal ideology within the Pentagon and then notes the tentacles that extend beyond the military into the Brookings Institute and Lawfare agencies. The larger assembly of the resistance movement becomes visible. WATCH:
It’s interesting the power of specific people over our current military. The word out is that both McCrystal and to a greater degree, John Allen, have a great deal of control over our current JCS. Allen a longtime, Clinton and Obama bootlicker, currently runs Brookings and is using the Institute to influence and manipulate former subordinates to cause issues in the administration…While McCrystal was fired by Obama, he has a liberal bent and his wife is a hard core lefty, who is close to Hillary’s people. These two guys are at the core of the issues with the JCS. In the next four years, the President will have to purge his Military leadership, bring in fewer Naval Academy legacies (too PC) and groom his own team who have no connections to these two influencers…
General Milley’s Walkback of Shame: When a General Grovels To the Mob
No, not the ANTIFA Commies or Black Supremacists Matter-mobs. I mean the Mob of Deep State Gangsters that has tried to overthrow the President for almost four years now. In a hostage tape, gutlessly played to the captive graduates at the National Defense University, Milley said:
“…that photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week…sparked a debate of the role of the military in civil society. I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it. We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our Republic.”
It wasn’t a political event. It was a patriotic event. An event of civic restoration. There is nothing wrong–and everything right– with a president walking down a public street in the nation’s capitol to a place that calls itself “the church of the Presidents” with a “All Are Welcome”-sign in front to celebrate the return of Law and Order. This was a signal to church-burners that Rule of Law has been restored over the Rule of the Mob–and was done with the help of Milley’s very own Guardsmen. You had a DUTY to be there, General.
Just because a bunch of rabid Trump-haters, twisted beyond recognition by their pathological hatred, gave the General grief, he chose cowardice over principle and folded like a cheap suit. If that was a partisan political act, then so is a president’s visit to the Korean DMZ or a speech at Normandy or a walk through Arlington. The politics here–and the most extreme sort of politics–lay with Mayor Bowser. She tried to provoke bloodshed on the White House lawn for the cameras.
Milley is doing exactly what he complains about. By calling the President’s walk “partisan politics” instead of a patriotic reclamation of national sovereignty and decency, the General is siding with the President’s lunatic political opponents, not to mention rioters. Not peaceable protestors–rioters. Church-burners. Rock-throwers and looters. And by doing so at a military graduation, he used the military as a prop for a partisan political op–just what he claims to oppose.
Our President reveals the truth about Deep State Hacks and Swamp-Dwellers without even trying, just by being himself: the President of the People and a Patriot to the depths of his soul. If you shouldn’t have been there then, General, then you shouldn’t be there now.
Resign. Resign now. And let someone not ashamed of Ordered Liberty in a Constitutional Republic take your place. We’re done with you and the Mob you and pals run with.
All of the mobs.
AMEN Gipper!
Couldn’t quite put my finger on why Gen. Jack Keenan was supporting Milley’s walk back apology because of the ‘politics’ involved struck me as not only fallacious but pernicious- you nailed it! Thanks!
Also, I’ve been praying the LORD expose more and more the evil corruption and lift the covers off the maggot infected body politic… it is amazing the exposure being revealed; looks like my prayers are being granted.
“looks like my prayers are being granted.”
Mine as well. I use CTH as a resource for names and specifics to pray for, instead of unknown generalizations.
Ephesians 5:13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
I am not familiar with Gen. Jack Keenan, perhaps you mean Ret. Gen. Jack Keane. If so, he stated he supported Milley because a solder in never suppose to be at a political event while in uniform. It is an offense that one can be courtmartialed for. Since he is the number one solder it would set a bad example. If you recall the sailors who were reprimanded for wearing the MAGA hats while in uniform when President Trump visited their ship.
I don’t care for Milley and I am not sure why he considered a visit to the burned out church with the President a “political event.” It is my personal belief that Milley is a dyed in the wool dem who was more afraid of his deep state people would think. If Milley would have kept his mouth shut there would have been no uproar. If his Commander-in-Chief told him to come with the group then he should have followed orders. Instead, he cowered off in the crowd like a cockroach.
It is amazing to watch Trump reveal the true motives of the deep state just by being himself. It’s uncanny.
Not complicated. The Pentagon is the Globalist army. Non Globalist brass was purged. Their loyalty is to NATO not Main Street
In a nutshell.
Anyone who wants to deep-dive into the Islamization of US forces theory she’s talking about, here’s the detailed version:
The president’s walk was leadership. Contrast that to Biden taking a knee
I say you are correct. Leadership is something our military has not seen in all of the recent Presidents prior to President Trump. When he wins re-election I a betting there will be some changes over at the Pentagon.
Is there ANY department that the President
can depend on 100% ?
I would really appreciate an answer from one
of the very knowledgeable treepers, of which there are many on this board.
I would not trust the hierarchy in any department.
Can the top 5 in each one and start over.
Personally, I wouldn’t touch Mrs. West, or any of her opinions, with a ten foot pole…
I’m sure the feeling is mutual. I guess a strong America doesn’t sit well with you.
Why do you say that?
Not the be understated is the role of defense contracting in all of this. (Pardon me if this point is brought up in the interview; I can’t watch right now)
Our defense contracting sector has gotten very wealthy off the last twenty years of unending war. Very very wealthy. This stupid war is good for business, both in terms of stateside supply contracts and overseas “nation building” crap.
Who do you think populates these companies? Where do retired generals and colonels go when they’re done with their military time? In the Air Force, a lot of them end up in the airlines but that’s a limited option. Most of them are going to get hired by the defense contracting sector.
Whether they’ll admit it or not, whether they even realize it or not, a lot of these guys protect the war because it protects their future income.
“a lot of these guys protect the war because it protects their future income.”
Which is why I don’t place much faith in most of the retired military that appear as guests on FNC & FBN. Where are they working now? (Hint- follow the money $$$$$$)
All the generals who came out of a generation that has not won a war post WW2. To weak and timid to openly call out those leaders who lead them into defeat after defeat by self imposed policy, Vietnam, Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan etc……. it rolls on. War is ugly anti politick were success comes from killing your enemy faster than they can generate and chasing them into to their homes to kill the gestation. Modern war of rules were if we kill terrorist we just make more, we must win the hearts and minds BS, if we draw imaginary lines in the sand we can win by attrition, idiocy born of politick.
McArthur Korea was the last real general who stood against the politicks he was rolled out of position and instead of winning we got a draw after years of useless attrition blood letting. All since stood silent while we sent men to die in wars designed to fail by politicks from the start while our mil leadership just stood silent knowing better.
Now all the sudden they got sacks? Explains allot.
Trump is the commander in chief and needs to start passing out the pink slips or demands for early retirement short open firing. We need fresh blood that is ready to break with the losing system and return to what made America great. If when America goes to war it should be to win utter defeat of the enemy. If you force US to fight which we are not an aggressor looking for dragons to slay but if you threaten our interest and engage we will chase you to your yard crush you and all around you. War with the US should be a rare thing but something that no one wants because when we come it should be 100 no rules no restrictions just your utter destruction, break, destroy, crush, find new leader that will not break the rule (don’t mess with the US or our interest period) then leave. No hearts minds no BS.
Amazing! Month by month, week by week, day by day they pile up everywhere in all directions. 1 man, President Trump, 1 website, CTH and the free ride on the asses of the people starts to stink like the mountain of garbage these sub humans are.
In light of the current assault on our Republic and indeed, on free peoples around the world, we may all take some comfort in knowing this truth. The oil inside of Syria, dutifully guarded by American and Allied forces, is said to be SAFE AND SOUND, RESTING COMFORTABLY, AND SLEEPING PEACEFULLY.
See? It’s not ALL bad news now is it? So what if major parts of the working class population in cities of all 57 STATES are seeing a TRILLION DOLLARS in wealth STOLEN FROM THEM BY LEFT WING DEMOCRAT COMMUNIST FORCES. Haven’t we all been promised an OMELETTE by the minions of the SOCIALIST SCOURGE?
And one more point of fact, if I may. The people on the ground who have lost everything….are NOT blaming the POTUS, his supporters, “OHR” the Republican Conservative Base. THEY ARE BLAMING THE DEMOCRATS. You just won’t see that ANYWHERE in the DEEP STATES SWAMP MEDIA. MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU. DEPLORABLE JEDI.
This is good news: Law provides punishment for generals who slam Trump:
‘That is a court-martial offense, and yes, you can be recalled to active duty to be court-martialed’ UCMJ
Diana West was also interviewed by Jason Goodman
Great interview…what we all have been seeing, but she puts depth into the surface images…like a crime mystery novel…how will it end? To be continued…
Of all the depressing things about the state of our Republic, learning how unpatriotic our military leaders are tops the cake. As a patriot I honor the military service members by habit and assuming a general is even more patriotic than myself. And I’ve always assumed that the military could never be corrupted by Obama’s hate of the US. The level of corruption and turning away from our founders is sickening.
These Generals are not following military discipline and are totally political. Even John Kelly, who lost a son at war, has backstabbed Trump. I hate to say this, it ks cruel because of how painful the loss of a child is, but General Kelly let his son fight in an unnecessary war. His son’s death has benefited General Kelly’s bonafides, undeservedly so. Because Kelly did not stand with the Commander in Chief which is his duty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This says far more about you, Herbert than it does Ms West. Thanks for outing yourself. Now we know.
Remember people saying we should use military tribunals to clean up the coup? I thought at the time,they do protest too much. It made me wonder whassup in the military. And it made me wonder about every person making that remark over and over.
One thing Obama said during his leaked conference call, something to the effect that the DOJ has abandoned it’s principles. I take that to mean that Trump broke the Obama thread in the DOJ. I also take it to mean the rest of the departments still operate in principle to what Obama would want.
I think Pompeo’s and Espers exit from the ICC is a huge step. I don’t trust either but they followed through on what Trump wanted.
Does anyone have a link to Biden saying the Generals will skin Trump as referenced in that video?
Does President Trump read Diana West? Does he show any awareness of the revisionist history that Ms. West has revealed in American Betrayal? I know that Diana West is a supporter and big fan of this president and the MAGA program. Are there evidences that Trump is guided by West’s book?
I don’t understand why it took people so long to realize that President Trump doesn’t have the backing of the Pentagon. It was obvious 3 years ago.
It’s also obvious that the U.S. military is still in bad shape, but people like to pretend that everything has been fixed.
