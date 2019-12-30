Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses U.S. Strikes in Iraq and Syria…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox and Friends this morning to discuss several topics. One key topic was yesterdays U.S. military strikes in Syria and Iraq.

President Trump has been silent about the controversial strikes. No White House statement, no press release, no tweets, complete and total silence. Overlay that silence with Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Asper and Joint Chief Milley’s rather odd briefing statements yesterday from Mar-a-Lago; and consider this interview:

.

Note: President Trump likely watched this interview as he watched the broadcast.