STUNNING if True – NYT Reports U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer Blackmailing President Trump…

The initial jaw-dropping compromise within the Pentagon was first noted when Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, on assignment to the National Security Council, admitted during his deposition to defying White House policy and delivering countermanding instructions to his colleagues in the Ukraine government.
Alex Vindman compromised his position, compromised his leadership, and made himself an issue for National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. However, it wasn’t what Vindman did per se’, but rather what the Dept. of Defense didn’t do that was more alarming. Immediately upon notification of the compromise Defense Secretary Mark Esper (above left) was under the obligation to remove the compromise, yet he did nothing.
The Vindman example was/is a concerning lack of action by Defense Dept. leadership, and that situation is made all the more alarming today as the New York Times is reporting Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer is now openly blackmailing CiC President Donald J Trump and rebuking civilian authority and oversight.
New York Times […] The secretary of the Navy and the admiral who leads the SEALs have threatened to resign or be fired if plans to expel a commando from the elite unit in a war crimes case are halted by President Trump, administration officials said Saturday.
The Navy is proceeding with the disciplinary plans against the commando, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who counts Mr. Trump as one of his most vocal supporters. After reversing a demotion in recent days, the president suggested on Thursday that he would intervene again in the case, saying that the sailor should remain in the unit.
The threats by the Navy secretary, Richard V. Spencer, and the commander, Rear Adm. Collin Green, are a rare instance of pushback against Mr. Trump from members of the Defense Department. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, scrambled to come up with a face-saving compromise this past week in the hope that Mr. Trump could be persuaded to change his mind.
[…] One argument that officials said may be relied on is the assumption that a tweet does not constitute a formal presidential order. Mr. Esper and General Milley conveyed to the president that if he followed up that tweet with a direct order, there would be huge consequences: Mr. Trump would lose Mr. Spencer and Admiral Green, further infuriate his top military leadership and do untold damage to decades of military justice doctrine, according to administration officials. (read more)
Let’s cut through the chaff and fog.
The military, nor any person therein, does not get to “threaten” the President of The United States. The President is the Commander in Chief of all armed forces. It is not President Trump who would be doing “untold damage to decades of military justice doctrine“, but rather the insubordination of flag officers who are duty bound to carry out legal and constitutional instructions from the President.
The DoD inaction surrounding Lt. Col Vindman was a precursor, a visible symptom few were paying attention to; indicating a political cancer within the unified chain of command. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy threatening the U.S. President is an even more alarming symptom.
A military officer does not get to threaten his leadership with a ‘do what I demand or I will quit’ approach. Any senior level military officer who would express such a sentiment would be regarded as unstable, compromised and unfit to hold a leadership rank.
Yes, it really is that simple.
.
NYT. Anonymous sources. Probably a nothing burger.
IF NOT, PDJT gets to say ‘You are fired’ at least twice. Gallagher was railroaded and there was prosecutorial misconduct despite which he was quitted of all the serious charges.
A side show. More serious is Amb. Taylor not issuing visas to Rudy’s Ukraine witnesses, forcing his letter to Graham. Still more serious is the WB colluding with Schiff’s staff before going to ICIG and ICIG changing the form retroactively to allow WB hearsay that turns out to be false. That looks like a real conspiracy 18USC§242 against PDJT.
IF this is true… even if not.
The continued exposure of the globalists derp state and its seditious puppets continues.
Let Trump be Trump, and all will be well… he came to kick ass and clean up, on HIS time schedule, not ours, and frankly, that Big Ass Net I like referring to is self-filling.
I feel good. I knew that I would… yeah. The exposure of swamp monsters is PRICELESS and MILLIONS of people that never even pay attention are seeing it all for the first time. Master Trolling effort over 9 trillion! An amount which is said to be always at stake, which you can believe. It’s YOUR money folks.
Not only will Term Two (Trumpslide!) be Epic, it’s going to be very very “busy”.
I’ve been studiously following all things swamp since swamp shrub ghw announced the globalists precious “new world order” from OUR oval office, and this is the first time in my life that I have been able to be a “glass half full” kind of guy. So, no pollyanna here, not in the least, and all that it has taken to get here as we watch swamper after swamper expose themselves and the swamp is simply doing the right things for our nation and her people!
So, I feel good. 😉
DERP State, indeed.
How does it take to say, you are fired.
He should fire their entitled asses before they have a chance to resign …. I can’t believe this crap …
There are very few other crimes more grievous then insubordination in the military, And for very good reasons. If you have a grievance and you go outside your chain or command you can and will be brought up on charges.
Going to the NYT to air your grievances is grounds for dismissal from service without benefits at the very least. Benefits for flag officers are a huge deal.
Hard for me to believe the NYT so I’m holding judgement until I hear from the other side DIRECTLY.
So many ways to Sunday…
Navy’s Spencer Denies Threatening to Quit Over Trump’s Intervention in SEAL Case.
“The statement from Navy Secretary Richard Spencer at an international security conference here came shortly after The New York Times reported that top officials from the sea service threatened to resign or were prepared to be fired if the president halts their disciplinary plans for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher.”
“I’m still here, I did not threaten to resign,” Spencer said, speaking on a panel at the Halifax International Security Forum. “But let us just say we’re here to talk about external threats, and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them.”
Quotes from https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2019-11-23/navy-secretary-richard-spencer-denies-threatening-to-quit-over-trumps-intervention-in-seal-case
Regards
Climate Heretic
Spencer publicly denies the claim he will resign and the story.
In fairness, Spencer and Green are threatening to do (resign) what Vindman SHOULD have done when faced with orders from the CiC with which they disagreed.
Hopefully Trump calls their bluff and orders them to proceed.
This resistance is getting patently absurd. If this trash goes hot it’ll be the enlisted corps and NCOs that come to Trump’s defense. God forbid it get to that point.
“Yes, it really is that simple.”
Why, yes. Yes, it is.
“”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results””
The NYT isn’t going to give up!
Fire Navy secretary, Richard V. Spencer, and the commander, Rear Adm. Collin Green!!
I MADE THIS COMMENT UNDER ANOTHER POSTING @ 4:18 pm. I STILL STAND BY IT.
H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
November 23, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Just found this on the NY Post website: “Top officials in the US Navy threatened to resign or be fired should President Trump follow through with an order to keep disgraced Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher in the service, The New York Times reported.”
If true, I would not give them the opportunity to resign. FIRE THEIR ASSES NOW.
Spencer came from the Soros-funded Center for A New American Security and was pegged to be Hillary Clinton’s Defense Secretary if she had won.
Obama loaded military brass up with political hacks. Send the Marines over to arrest these traitors,military tribunal, convicted, stripped of rank and sent to Leavensworth for min. twenty years.
IF this is true, the continued lack of good personnel hiring, retention, disciplinary actions and management is the most surprising part of PDJT’s administration, in my opinion. If there was one area I would have bet 1000 bucks that PDJT would excel at during the 2016 campaign, it would have been in his personnel decisions. The nonsense that has gone on for the last 3 years is naseauting and cannot be totally placed on subordinates.
GOOD RIDDANCE…..Were they the Obama soyboy inserts anyway?
Which part of “Commander in Chief” don’t these traitors understand ?
Nobody said a word when the big eared coke freak fired all the GOOD generals and admirals…….
Not exactly what I would call “blackmail”. Sorta like the brat who threatens to take his ball and go home when every other kid at the park has a ball.
Good riddance.
IF true (Big IF with NYT reporting) there are only two words that are necessary. “You’re Fired”
Leftist have infiltrated every institution of strength of our nation to bring her down! They even got into Chic Fil A ! All the while, patriots have been asleep. We need to wake up!
Buh bye!
bye admiral.
