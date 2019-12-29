U.S. Military Strikes Iranian Militia in Iraq and Northern Syria – Secretary Pompeo and Esper Briefing…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Miley traveled to Mar-a-Lago today to brief President Trump on issues around the middle-east. The three leaders also held a press briefing this evening about U.S. military strikes that took place earlier today.
At the beginning of his remarks Secretary Pompeo stated “we came to Florida today to brief the president on activities that have taken place in the Middle East over the course of the last 72 hours.” Additionally Pompeo said he would let Esper discuss “the military aspects but I wanted to put into context our policy with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Secretary Pompeo: “The attack that took place against the Iraqi facility threatened American forces. This has been going on now for weeks and weeks and weeks. This wasn’t the first set of attacks against this particular Iraqi facility and others where there were American lives at risk. And today what we did is take a decisive response that makes clear what President Trump has said for months and months and months, which is that we will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy.”
“We will always honor that commitment to take decisive actions when that takes place. We continue to demand the Islamic Republic of Iran act in a way that is consistent with what I laid out back in May 2018, for what it is that we expect Iran to do so that it can rejoin the community of nations.”
Secretary Esper: “DoD took offensive actions in defense of our personnel and interests in Iraq by launching F-15 Strike Eagles against five targets associated with Kata’ib Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-sponsored Shiite militia group. The targets we attacked included three targets in Western Iraq and two targets in Eastern Syria, that were either command and control facilities or weapons caches for Kata’ib Hezbollah.”
“The strikes were successful. The pilots and aircraft returned back to base safely. I would add that in our discussion today with the president, we discussed with him other options that are available. And I would note also that we will take additional actions as necessary to ensure that we act in our own self-defense and we deter further bad behavior from militia groups or from Iran. Thank you.”
General Milley, in uniform, did not speak. The men left without taking questions. Hogan Gidley from the WH press office presided. Reporting by David Martosko.
Personal and cynical note: The absence of a visible President Trump on the issue is noted; neither is there a tweet or a citation for a comment therein. Additionally, I wouldn’t trust that trio (Pompeo, Esper and Milley) as far as I could spit.
With strong indications that President Trump is working earnestly to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the tail of the war machine is predisposed to wag the dog.
Yep. Exactly my thoughts, SD… exactly my thoughts.
Since they can’t count on a recession or impeachment to remove POTUS they will start a war. It is clear that they intend to ignore the chain of command and start a war. That was what that Spencer threat was about. And if the president says he did not know he looks weak. If he starts firing people now, it will be more impeachment articles. But I know he always pulls a rabbit out of his hat 😂. So I trust he will handle pompeo wray and a few others in February.
Excellent comment BullDurham! My thoughts also.
Mine, too, Mark.
This makes me very uneasy. VERY uneasy.
Probably a plan put in place by 0bama, Kerry, and their Iranian funders…
Agree. This smells to high heaven. No coincendences. Cease fire/air strikes…same day. Right.
Well, not so fast everyone. A cease fire in A’stan is one thing. But, we’re not going to let our people be put in harms way on the way out of……anywhere.
We’ve got the Taliban over here, and the freaky mullahs of Iran over there. Iran’s mullah’s are in deep kimchee and they know it.
Many, if not most Iranians consider themselves true Persian descendants and hate the mullahs and love the west. When the Shah got sold out by Carter, the door was open for the insane mullahs to ruin yet another country.
Let’s see what tomorrow brings. I have no problem being wrong. After all, I was married for 40 years.
What I buy the least is that the US finally [re]acted after “months and months and months” or “weeks and weeks and weeks” – take your pick. That just seems so uncharacteristic of our CinC. I agree that something is very wrong with this situation.
The neocon warmongers trying to play us for suckers. The Iraqi government is Shia dominated. Which also means that they are also backed by Iran. Time to bring our people home
Recently there have been riots in Iraq calling for Iran to get the hell out.
Iranians don’t want the Iranians rulers so I doubt they are any more palatable elsewhere.
When it all goes to hell for the Ayatollahs where will they end up… some failed Muslim African state?
Africa? I was hoping for Hell.
Paris again, I would bet.
Someplace safely abroad with their Billions.
Could they have been CYA rent-a-mob like the kind used in the early stages of the invasion into Iraq?
The Chalabi crowd who tore down the statue of Saddam Hussein, making it look spontaneous when it was anything BUT!
Say what you will about Saddam Hussein, but he protected Christians AND Jews in Iraq.
Same with Assad in Syria.
Bring our troops home!
Which is why the bush cabal of bankster and big oil fame took him down.
And of course, by CYA. I mean See Eye Aye. All this spying and bearing false witness against innocent people has made me acutely aware, if not outrightly paranoid, about who’s watching.
reggie–“The Iraqi government is Shia dominated. Which also means that they are also backed by Iran”
This helps to explain the following recent comments:
“Abdelkarim Khalaf, spokesman of the commander of Iraq’s Armed Forces, said during a live interview on Al-Iraqiya TV, that Esper informed Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi half an hour before the US airstrikes.”
“The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his strong objection to this unilateral decision and his concern that it would lead to further escalation and demanded that he (Esper) stop it (airstrikes) immediately…these strikes represent a treacherous stab in the back.”
So we need Iraqi approval to protect American troops?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is unwilling to defend his country, then complains when others do so.
There have been massive protests against Iranian influence and attacks. Maybe he should listen to his people.
He’s unable to protect his country, which is well on its way to becoming a larger version of Libya.
They’re just doing what their bankster/corporatist/MIC masters tell them to do. Since WWII WAR has made them many trillions, but apparently not enough to stop the stealing from Americans.
I can’t wait for Term Two, which I predict as being EPIC.
Normally there would be a reference to the President “ordering” such strikes?
My immediate thought. Pompous is a rat.
I guess folks don’t read.
‘ @EsperDoD gave a statement in Florida tonight where he said that the “strikes were successful” and that he “discussed other options” and “additional actions as necessary” with President Trump’
Therefore the President was fully informed of others options’ ( before the strike) and then ‘additional options’ (for after the strike).
Speculating that the Commander in Chief was not in the loop is just, loopy.
Trump has been around long enough to know even his inner circle is capable of harboring alterior motives. It has been almost two years since Nancy and Chuck did their Happy Dance prematurely when they thought they had goaded Trump into an attack.
Trump is right to downplay this and I expect he will say something to the effect that this is a one and done and reduce the exposure of our troops and contractors to these types of attacks that are useful in distracting the Iranian populace.
There is a retired General ( he speaks really fast) that was a fixture on Fox giving commentary during the wars. I think his name is Peters.
Either today or yesterday, I read or heard, him talking about the Afghan Papers (lies).
He called out Milley as being one of the main members of the LYING class of the military industrial complex.
Bolton
Maybe its Colonel Peters.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2019/04/25/ralph-peters-president-donald-trump-white-house-departure-ac360-vpx.cnn
This horrible man?
No. It was not that pig.
Thanks for correcting me.
Ralph Peters
David Hunt.
https://premierespeakers.com/david-hunt/bio
I may be wrong but something triggers in my brain that Gen. Milley is a whitehat. Could be the Gen on Fox is DS. By the way I think you may be referring to Gen. Keene.
Korporal Killme, Sgt Wallass and Gen Jackeline are Communist everlasting war mongers.
All three should be in Syria starting WWIII.
Peter’s is a never Trumper and a nut.
Yes, Ralph Peters. I had a go-around with him after he said something NOT nice about Christianity, and not factual either
Yes I heard it too, maybe on Maria’s Sunday Futures. Was hoping POTUS was listening, then realized he knew it all by now and we are safe. The last few years have so deepened my faith. God is running the show and he’s revealing the true heart of all the players before the Grand Finale.
Recently Fiona Hill told the world that $400 million to the Ukraine was enough weaponry To stop Russian aggression. Think about what Iran can do with Obama’s $150 Billion.
Just bring our troops home. W and Obama effed up Aghanistan and Iraq.
Iran can have it all.
We are not dependent upon their oil anymore.
‘ The US strikes, which also hit Syria, came after a barrage of 30 or more rockets was fired on Friday at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad, killing a US civilian contractor and wounding four US service members as well as Iraqi security forces.’
The US strikes, which also hit Syria, came after a barrage of 30 or more rockets was fired on Friday at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk. This map shows the US strikes
“a barrage of 30 or more rockets “
As I understand it, that was a multiple launch from a single truck-transportable launcher. And those are 4″ rockets, not Tomahawks or other big-league guided hardware. So it reads like a major assault, but may have been nothing more than a couple of guys with the launcher truck. Not that it was a good thing, but there are those that would like to make it seem like more than it was.
Pull out our troops and let the B-52s get in on the action. All we need to do is turn a few grid squares occupied by the Iranians and their proxies into rubble and watch for where they may appear next. Rearm the B-52s and repeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT’s mistake rate with his appointees is breathtakingly bad. Embarrassingly bad.
Obama’s appointees fought to the last, legally and illegally, for their man’s narrative.
This is a terrible thing to say about our President. The swamp is full of Obama appointees. About 2million Communists live and work in the DC area for the Government. POTUS has only his family that he can trust.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is difficult to be patient with people who don’t do a basic, minimal amount of F’ing RESEARCH, so I apologise if my post comes off as “short”, but come on, man!
Save the post. You might need it again.
AYE…You WILL need it again !
Aye
Did you ask if the Senate fought Obama’s cabinet nominees the way they fight PDJT’s cabinet nominees? The way I remember it, our senators used to feel that a president had a right to have the cabinet he chose, but suddenly changed their minds on this issue after the 2016 election. What happened to John Ratcliffe’s recent DNI nomination?.
Yeah. They are still fighting to the last. Kamikaze’s. Just another bunch of losers. Hope I get to kiss the girl in Times Square when VD Day happens. Victory over Deep State)
Why would you assume that PDJT has had a free hand in selecting appointees? He has been a deal-maker all of his life. It’s who he is. Each of these most likely represent the best outcome he could manage from a deal in which he entered knowing that he lacked any significant leverage.
He cannot fail to know that the entire GOP apparatus was dead set against him from the primaries, through inauguration, right on up until today. His economic, judicial-appointment, and foreign-policy successes are all the more impressive when seen through the lens of deal-making when you’re dealt a weak hand.
A perfect example I’d that swine RINO Murpigtroughski from Alaska. Alaska of all places. I detest that illegitimate woman. Disgusting. I keep that photo of Finestein with Murpigtroughski backed up against a wall in the halls of Congress as a reminder .
Thank You Bofh!
President Trump is limited on people the Turtle will allow..
I fear 2020 will be more than just an election year. Too many black swans flying.
MAGA KAG
Mopar, I love you.
You always seem to pop up at precisely the right time.
Kill or wound Americans you take the consequences.
#BREAKING: A security source for Sky News Arabia: 3 dead, including the commander of the 45th brigade and five wounded, as a result of the attack on the headquarters of Iraqi Hezbollah in Qaim.
‘ Precision airstrikes were conducted on weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces – Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman’
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
To step off the ledge, it would be nice to get a semi official list of White Hats, small as it may be. Here is a start.
Admiral Mike Rogers
Devin Nunes
Jim Jordan
Mark Meadows
General Flynn
Sidney Powell
Rudy Guliani
Attorney Nora Dannehy (tentative)
The Big Questions:
– AG Bill Barr
– Attorney John Durham
Sundance recently pinpointed three internal staffers at the FBI/DOJ fighting the good fight with the inclusion of damming information & ‘bread crumbs’.
Real Whistleblowers:
– ONA Analyst Adam Lovinger (Col James Baker tried to fire)
– Dennis Nathan Cain, Uranium One regustered Whistleblower – 16 FBI Agents raided his home
– Uranium One Whistleblower #2 – William D. Campbell – Democrats claim unreliable
Publications & Writers:
The Epoch Times
The Conservative Treehouse
Markets that Work
John Solomon
Paul Sperry
Attorney Robert Barnes
Kimberly Strassel
Dan Bongino
Sundance, I would not expect the President / Commander-in-Chief to appear at such an announcement, and see no reason that he should feel the need to do so. Very plainly, all three of the relevant subordinates did appear: State Department, Defense Department, Military High Command.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
US targets five facilities controlled by Iranian-backed militias in drone strikes
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/us-targets-five-facilities-controlled-by-iranian-backed-militias-in-drone-strikes
In June, Pompeo basically set a red-line of no american killed. Everyone who needed to know did. I had wondered if we would act on this latest incident. May God help in delivering the best way forward.
“While Democrats in Congress are concerned about Trump’s legal authority, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi leaders last month that the administration’s “red line” for military action against Iran would be the killing of an American citizen — something Trump allies in Congress said would not require the legislature’s approval.”
“But Hook repeated what Trump and Pompeo have said — that the administration does not seek war. Instead, he said, they hope their maximum pressure campaign drives Iran to the negotiating table, adding that the U.S. intelligence community assessed this is the strongest way to convince Iran to negotiate.”
Top US official refuses to say if Trump has authority to strike Iran after Pompeo lays out ‘red line’
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/top-us-official-refuses-trump-authority-strike-iran/story?id=63819125
