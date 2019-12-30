Important Discussion – Col Douglas Macgregor Has Suspicions About Pompeo, Esper and Miley…

Well, well, well…. we are not alone in our suspicions of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Miley.

Tonight Col Douglas Macgregor outlines his own suspicions about the U.S. military attack in Iraq and Syria that parallel our initial gut reaction. Macgregor states his belief that President Trump is being “skillfully misinformed”. WATCH:

.

POTUS has yet to make a comment about it.