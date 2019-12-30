Important Discussion – Col Douglas Macgregor Has Suspicions About Pompeo, Esper and Miley…

Well, well, well…. we are not alone in our suspicions of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Miley.

Tonight Col Douglas Macgregor outlines his own suspicions about the U.S. military attack in Iraq and Syria that parallel our initial gut reaction.  Macgregor states his belief that President Trump is being “skillfully misinformed”.  WATCH:

POTUS has yet to make a comment about it.

  1. Elric VIII says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    If President Trump was “skillfully misinformed,” I suspect his response will shake the walls of the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Considering the fact that a devastating report came out very recently about BIGLY military lies that have cost us TRILLION$$$$$ and many lost lives and even more maimed lives.

    I think they also know that Rs will not be happy to get into another war in the ME and that could cost President TRUMP the election as well.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Didn’t Gallagher call out Miley for being a part of the cabal that tried to take him down?

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    My jury is out on this one!

  5. wilderness3300 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I’d send in Colonel Vindman to straighten it all out. Unarmed.

  6. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    My. Impression was that they might have acted on “standing orders” with little or no heads up to the Commander-in-Chief.,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      Considering the *briefing*..: “It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission”…

      • The Boss says:
        December 30, 2019 at 10:43 pm

        Sometimes forgiveness just ain’t in the cards. In this case, being drummed out may be the result.

      • Bob Guzzardi says:
        December 30, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        “skillfully misinformed” an exceptionally descriptive phrase

        • WSB says:
          December 30, 2019 at 11:08 pm

          I had to rewind that when MacGreggor made his statement before posting it earlier. Whoah…you do not hear that often.

          However, I am still not convinced as to whether all of these three went rogue or what…

          One thing that seems to be clear. MacGreggor asked why our response targets were 250 miles away from Kirkuk, and why did we target units who were fighting ISIS and other bad guys?

          And that presser was the weirdest thing I have ever seen.

  7. Bigly says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    It doesn’t make any sense from here…none of this makes any sense. Why would Pompeo break with trump? Maybe trump is moving on since rocketman no longer seems stable, thus trump is looking to move pieces around and Pompeo is hitting back?

    I don’t see Pompeo as that petty. Trump can’t remove FBI, state, defense, good gawd,
    Not with impeachment taking down the senate for a month at least and RBG possibly coming out of scotus. Powder keg

    • YeahYouRight says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      Perfect time for ne’er do wells to act.

    • bessie2003 says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      The only thing that comes to mind, in response to your question, is that there is still an impeachment trial going to go on, and should the ‘deep state’ decide to go for the kill shot and remove a sitting President, why, the next in line, the Vice President will be asked to select who will serve as his Vice President. Common sense would say Pompeo, as sitting Secretary of State, would be that logical choice. Nightmare scenario, but, that impeachment thing is still going on in the background, behind every decision our VSG-PDJT must weigh in the balance of any actions he chooses to take until that trial is over and he is not removed. High stakes power poker game going on many levels simultaneously. Prayers for our VSG of a President continue.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      When the DeepState calls you have to make your choice. That said, let’s see how things develop.

    • JohnCasper says:
      December 30, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      ” Why would Pompeo break with trump? “

      Was he ever with him ? Pompeo was CIA and once CIA always CIA. And as Schumer said – they have 6 ways to Sunday to get back at you (or just to get you).

  8. maggiemoowho says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Too much money to be made from war. Very sad.

  9. Michael Kunz says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    On the money for mine, Sundance is rarely, if ever wrong, and that is far from Brown-nosing.

  10. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    The fog appears heavy. A response to the rocketing of our boys should be a wipe out of the attackers, counterbattery fire if you will. We struck targets far away and POTUS is not owning it. An unauthorized act?

    If the Iranians step out of line and attack our forces then a swift and attention getting counter is in order. This action doesn’t appear to be that. Wiping ISIS out as an effective military force is warranted. Hanging out looking for other trouble is stupid.
    Starve the Iranians. Make the mullahs eat their sandals, but unless provoked by a definable enemy, let’s stay out of the way.

    Enough.

  11. Stillwater says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Reminds me of this article years ago.

    Another Runaway General: Army Deploys Psy-Ops on U.S. Senators – 2/24/11
    https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/another-runaway-general-army-deploys-psy-ops-on-u-s-senators-178088/

    • Sentient says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      And eventually after writing that article, the author died in a car “accident”.

      • Stillwater says:
        December 30, 2019 at 10:31 pm

        Good observation. Though he wrote a number of articles that probably upset some people. I hadn’t noticed author’s name until you mentioned it.

        Another thing I noticed from this 2/24/11 article…
        Excerpt:
        – Holmes believed that using his team to target American civilians violated the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948, which was passed by Congress to prevent the State Department from using Soviet-style propaganda techniques on U.S. citizens. But when Holmes brought his concerns to Col. Gregory Breazile, the spokesperson for the Afghan training mission run by Caldwell, the discussion ended in a screaming match. “It’s not illegal if I say it isn’t!” Holmes recalls Breazile shouting.

        Then a year later we have the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012.

  12. Sentient says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Still nothing from the president on this – even though the theory of his being skillfully misinformed is now, itself, a story. That certainly implies that he’s not supportive of the strikes.

  13. flyboy51v says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    It’s tough to read about this stuff day after day. Trump’s persistence and resilience is amazing. Let’s hope he has the stamina to keep it up ….

  14. YeahYouRight says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    This is scary and disheartening. I hope he has a plan. Fast.

  15. Brian N Johanson says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    McCain’s dying wish coming into fruition…

  16. YeahYouRight says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    This is scary and disheartening. I hope he has a plan. Now.

  17. The Devilbat says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    What’s the betting that Colonel Macgregor got that idea from the Treehouse?

  18. Beauregard says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Sundance, Thanks for illuminating this. Mark Steyn and Colonel Macgregor appear to be mind-melded with you on this one. What will our President do if your and their suspicions are his, too?

    And when will he do it?

    • Sentient says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      It probably depends upon how may crooked neocon senators are threatening to vote to remove him if he does anything “erratic” like firing people who are trying to instigate their long-sought war with Iran. I’m suspicious of Tom Cotton, for example.

      • Jeff says:
        December 30, 2019 at 10:54 pm

        And pehaps a certain Senator from, say, the Carolinas, and one who might also have deep ties to the defense industry. Lots of campaign cash to be had from that sector.

      • H.R. says:
        December 30, 2019 at 10:58 pm

        Sentient: “It probably depends upon how may crooked neocon senators are threatening to vote to remove him if he does anything “erratic” like firing people who are trying to instigate their long-sought war with Iran.”

        So, military heads may not roll, but there may be some high-ranking brass being assigned to remote outposts in the very near future. President Trump must tread carefully, but I’m not convinced that he’s boxed in.

        Maybe President Trump will declare a “Take Your General To War Day” like the schools have a “Take Your Kid To Work Day.” You know, send the Generals to the front lines of Afghanistan to see how things are going firsthand; let ’em lead some patrols and whatnot.

    • Beauregard says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      I should have written not Trump’s suspicions but his conclusions.

      May God bless him with much wisdom and discernment on this. Given the roles of the three who briefed him after the fact, and their likely allies in the military-industrial complex, our President will need to tread very carefully and move with cunning effectiveness.

  19. Bogeyfree says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    What are the chances PT is being handled by…..

    The DOD

    The DOJ

    The State Dept

    The CIA

    The FBI

    The Senate

  20. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    We’ll get the scoop on the raid at the next Helo-Presser. If the question arises and PDJT does not answer, you’ll know he’s not a happy camper.

  21. joebkonobi says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    PDJT needs Flynn. This is exactly why Flynn was railroaded. Since he can’t have Flynn he needs to get a “trusted” advisor who can shift through the bullfeces coming out of the MIC. I have heard good things about NSA O’Brien, wonder if he was on board with this.

  22. EggsX1 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    America loses 1 ‘contractor’, and we bomb a completely different target? We are putting our people in harms way to serve as tripwires.

    An American family in Mexico was recently slaughtered (not ‘contractors’). We are losing tens of thousands of people from the opioid epidemic. Mexican cartels are deserving of 50 times the bombs.

    We are being destroyed from within, yet the MIC wants us in another war on the other side of the world.

    • bessie2003 says:
      December 30, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      It does seem so out of proportion, especially after the last time when the President chose to not do a retaliating bombing because some innocent night workers or something, would end up paying with their lives.

  23. WES says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I suspect this is just the deep state sending another message reminding President Trump about who is really in charge.

    I also read an interesting article speculating whether the Repo crisis in September wasn’t the work of the deep state insiders at the NYC Fed (Dudley’s people) to try and create a recession before the 2020 election.

    I am begining to think President Trump’s chances of being re-elected, is drawing ever more desperate attempts to stop him by the deep state. Clearly we are seeing repeatedly how very little effective control President Trump really has over the deep state.

    I am increasingly coming to believe the reason for Barr’s very slow approach to his impeachment investigation (no action) is to delay long enough until President Trump is removed one way or another by the deep state before 2020 or by the 2020 election.

    I don’t don’t believe Barr will blemish his perfect deep state record of inaction.

  24. RobInPA says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    More ‘strange’ events.

    Recall Iran’s seemingly unprovoked attacks on oil tankers in the Straight of Hormuz over the summer, coincidentally after that anti-American POS horseface Kerry visited the region.

  25. Beauregard says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    What if? At the next rally, our President called out the neocons? And these three who briefed him after the fact?

    I’m sure he must be tempted to do so.

    I’m also pretty sure he’d put his life even more in jeopardy.

    After all, as Sundance says, TRILLIONS ARE AT STAKE.

    But so is our country we have been blessed by our forbears to have. Will we fight to keep it?

  26. Bogeyfree says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    So, if Sundance is right about Pompeo, what is his mission in Kiev??

    Please don’t tell me to SECURE evidence.

    There is a huge difference IMO from gathering vs securing.

    Let’s see we already have……….

    The Wiener Laptop secured – never to be seen again

    The 47 Hard drives secured – never to be seen again

    The HRC 33k e-mail secured – never to be found again

    The Hammer Whistleblower secured via NDA – never to be heard from again

    The U1 Whistleblower secured via ignoring – never to be heard from in the first place

    Jullian Assange literally secured – Perfect Storm 2

    Declassification authority diverted and secured – with no documents to ever see the light of day

    The only thing missing is the Ukrainian evidence of US corruption and money laundering.

    After that everyone is in the clear.

  27. Ivehadit says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Golf with Lindsay today…

  28. parleyvous says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Think problem is Trump gave them a blank check to attack if one American died so those pricks organized the attack and made sure one American died and attacked before confirming with Trump and then they all went to Maralago and said we did what you asked. That is why Trump is quiet imho because of his shock and hos go forward approach. I think he should withdraw from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria in reaction.

  30. stg58animalmother says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Why isn’t MacGregor’s office next to Stephen Miller’s??

  31. Del Parker says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    The very day President Trump is to announce withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, 3 deep state actors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Miley, in uniform, show up at Mar al Lago, and hold a presser, announcing they have bombed northern Syria, fighting the folks that just killed and defeated ISIS. President Trump refuses to comment or attend.

    What we have is Mike Pompeo, who is dirty, and willing to remain silent, while a uniformed officer stands in defiance of the President, and calls for impeachment, Col. Vindman.

    Then we have another flag officer, Mike Miley, in uniform, playing the role of the “in your face, Mr. President,” Navy flag officers wanting to continue the prosecution of Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, despite President Trump’s order to stand down.

    This is a very dangerous time. By the President refusing to stand with these deep state actors, there is no assurance, as perceived by our enemies, and friends, the military has a unified chain of command. This is an extremely unstable way to present the U.S. military.

    Pompeo has nothing to lose. He is on his way out, and has lost the confidence of the President.

    The Senate needs to be aware, of the incipient danger to the Republic, and dismiss the Impeachment proceeding immediately.

    For as long as the impeachment proceeding is held open, the opportunity is only going to increase, for bad and dirty actors, holdovers in the military from Obama, and Hillary, flag officers willing to visibly not stay in the chain of command, to work some very bad business. And these bad actors desperately want to drag the U.S. into a war w Iran.

    The attack on northern Syria was signaled by Caroline Glick, immediately before the attack, as necessary for Israel’s war on Iran. Any and all stated pretense for the attack is rubbish.

    This attack comes about a week after all references to the fake false flag Syrian poison gas killing children deep state propaganda story (leading to Ivanka’s War), have been scrubbed from Wikipedia.

    Meanwhile, Ivanka makes appearance again, this time, seemingly innocuously promoting small businesses paying for maternity leave. The best the Deep State can do is drag out and promote Ivanka, as a pseudo figurehead of the U.S.

    President Trump has his hands full, but in the chaos of multiple layers of chaos, events can proceed in ways that are not beneficial to our country.

  32. Beauregard says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Pompeo tweet 16 minutes ago:

    Productive conversation with #Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the attacks against Coalition Forces on Friday. The U.S. will respond decisively to Iranian attacks. The U.S. and #SaudiArabia will continue to work together to counter Iran’s malign behavior.

  33. Arrest Soros says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Two times now I heard Pompeo say this was a “defensive action”.
    Make of that what you will. I make of it in the following manner…

    PDJT: Why did you guys bomb that place?
    Pompeo et al: It was a defensive action Mr President. You gave us the authority to do that.

  34. 335blues says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    The fake wars suck. But what sucks even more is that it is never THEIR children who are fighting the wars. It’s OUR children.
    Pelosi, Biden and Feinstein’s sons are out in the world bribing, stealing and quid pro quo’ing
    their way to fortunes in stolen funds, much of it from American taxpayers through kickback schemes.
    But where they aren’t, is in the Middle East fighting useless wars and getting killed.
    AND THAT REALLY SUCKS.

  35. JohnCasper says:
    December 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    The man’s middle name is “Eagle Eyes”.

    Douglas Macgregor (retired Army colonel and author of “Breaking the Phalanx): “Petraeus is a remarkable piece of fiction created and promoted by neocons in government, the media and academia, How does an officer with no personal experience of direct fire combat in Panama or Desert Storm become a division CDR in 2003, a man who for 35 years shamelessly reinforced whatever dumb idea his superiors advanced regardless of its impact on soldiers, let alone the nation, a man who served repeatedly as a sycophantic aide-de-camp, military assistant and executive officer to four stars get so far?

    How does the same man who balked at closing with and destroying the enemy in 2003 in front of Baghdad agree to sacrifice more than a thousand American lives and destroy thousands of others installing Iranian national power in Baghdad with a surge that many in and out of uniform warned against? Then, how does this same man repeat the self-defeating tactics one more time in Afghanistan? The answer is simple: Petraeus was always a useful fool in the Leninist sense for his political superiors and that is precisely how history will judge him.”

  36. straightstreet says:
    December 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    No. More. Wars. Bring them all home from the middle East and let them sort it out!

  37. Mike Robinson says:
    December 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    One thing that has for very many years concerned me about “this whole damned thing” is my suspicion that The United States™ has fairly-continously been drawn into “internecine conflicts,” based somehow on the notion that either or both of the parties represented: “y’know, armies.” That is to say, well-defined enemies that we could destroy using one well-placed bomb. Well, I don’t see any such thing here.

    As far as I can see, the “opposing parties” in these fights are factions. That is to say, “within the same group.” Furthermore, if we bend closer, we discover that these factions have generally been fighting one another for … “ahh, a VERY long time.”

    So … why, exactly, are “we Westerners” even here? Could it be that we are simply seen as a convenient source of explosive devices?

  38. JohnCasper says:
    December 30, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Macgregor states his belief that President Trump is being “skillfully misinformed”. “

    It would seem that there is more than one kind of coup or putsch.

  39. Irisheyes says:
    December 30, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Here is yet another report of suspicions re: Pompeo’s actions. The author agrees with Sundance and has some different perspectives on details. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-pompeo-go-reservation-iraq-attack

