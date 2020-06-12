Devin Nunes Discusses FBI Top Lawyer Dana Boente as “a Witness to FBI Corruption”…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has an interview on OAN news to discuss FBI legal counsel Dana Boente and his exit from the FBI this month. As Nunes notes Mr. Boente is at the center of an information flow which put him in a position to know the underlying evidence. As an outcome of that position Boente is either a participant or a witness to corruption at the highest levels of the DOJ.
.
In prior positions as U.S. Attorney for Virginia; and while leading the DOJ National Security Division; and then later shifting to the FBI as chief legal counsel under Chris Wray; Dana Boente was at the epicenter of corrupt intent and malign activity toward the Trump administration.
It is easiest to capture the full background content in this sequence:
♦June 2019 – Devin Nunes threatens criminal referrals for Dana Boente and Chris Wray – This background highlights Boente as a very bad actor [SEE HERE].
♦April 24, 2020 – Boente and Wray try to block release of Flynn documents. AG Bill Bar intervenes. This is the Flynn firetruck story, that ties to the release of the July 2018 letter from the DOJ-NSD and FBI to the FISA court. [SEE HERE]
♦April 26, 2020 – CTH Open Letter to Bill Barr – Outlines the corruption of Boente and Wray in the long-view and how it all comes together. [SEE HERE]
My educated hunch is the July 12, 2018, letter from the DOJ/FBI that was fraught with false information and purposeful lies to the FISA court, is really the issue that DOJ Bill Barr could not avoid. The lies within the letter are just too brutally obvious, and contrast heavily against revelations coming from the outside USAO’s that Barr has brought in to review all of the prior DOJ and FBI activity.
Why do I think that’s the final straw? Because if you take that moment in time and start working backward what you find is demonstrable and provable evidence that Dana Boente was one of the original Trump-era officials who participated in protecting “spygate” and using his support of the Mueller investigation as an internal weapon. Remember, all the corrupt FBI players on Mueller’s team reported to Boente, including David Archey.
Dana Boente is enmeshed in all of it: the Wolfe case and cover-up, the Assange case and cover-up, and the hiding of documents in the Flynn case and cover-up. Boente’s role as a manipulative fixer to protect the ongoing corrupt action of the Mueller probe was exactly why FBI Director Chris Wray hired him.
Taking out Boente now exposes the complicit nature of FBI Director Chris Wray; who, it appears, AG Bill Barr is being forced -by new discoveries- to leave Wray naked to his enemies.
In a June 2019 interview Nunes said “someone at the FBI” appears to have been “determined to hide” then-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s notes from both the FISA court and Congress. Our research identified that “someone” as Dana Boente a year before the Nunes remarks. [I even said ‘bookmark this and prove me wrong]
If you followed closely, and accept that Rosenstein was part of the problem, then you see how FBI Director Christopher Wray came into office; and, more importantly how/why Wray selected former DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to shift from main justice to be legal counsel for the FBI. ~ CONTINUE READING
I am at a point where minor criminal prosecutions will not be enough to satisfy my anger at this coup attempt.
These people deserve to hang. Publicly. This is sedition. And it runs deep right up through the Obama regime.
Sedition, but “by the book!”
Yeah Saul Alinskys book
How sad. “Leaving him open to his enemies” is a far cry from “taking him down for his crimes.”
Probably just another “we punished them by firing them” miscarriage of justice.
Exactly……Bill Barr could have prevented so much damage to our country. For example…..if he really wanted justice in the Flynn matter, he could release documents that would force Sullivan to drop the case. He also could have publicly indicted Brandon Van Grack a week ago. How might that have effected today’s hearing? Instead, he was writing his next speech and crossing a few more t’s.
Spygate Onion Peelers Should Keep the Old Investor’s Adage In Mind:
“Past performance (of coup plotters) is no guarantee of future results. Not just good advice, it’s the law!”
“I’ll take GITMO for 100 Bill Barr” Answer is: “What happens when we run out of rope?”
You need someone to talk. As it stands now the conspirators think Biden will win and they will be home free. The way the judicial system is handling the Flynn case gives them confidence they can run out the clock.The only way to force the issue is by putting pressure on them. Everyone who signed the FISA requests should be indicted and that includes Rosenstein. I would concentrate on Yates. She seems fragile.
Its a matter of WILL. Like taking a human life. If you don’t have the WILL, a hundred guns, with a thousand rounds of ammo for each,…is just a lot of useless metal.
If you have the WILL, you can do it, barehanded.
The M.O. for investigators and Prosecutors to “take down” a large criminal enterprise is well known, and time tested.
You start with “low hanging fruit”, AND someone low in the organisation.
You charge them with multiple counts of “Conspiracy to,…” and in the indictment also list unnamed co-conspirators.
Every affirmative act, every meeting, email, phone call, memo etc. that furthered the goal of the Conspirators, is a seperate charge. So, they are looking at an effective life + sentence.
You don’t wait for their lawyers ‘discovery’motion, you lay out your whole, airtite case FOR them to see.
Then you say “How,about it? Want us to call in Monte Hall? (Lets make a Deal!)
And then you work your way up the line. But, need the WILL to make the kill. And so far, I ain’t seeing it.
Hi Devin – “participant” is not spell “w-i-t-n-e-s-s.”
🙂
Unless Nunes is signalling that Boente has turned state’s evidence
…which might be true, or might be a bluff to pressure other participants to “get out in front” of the prosecutorial wave.
Boente did not turn anymore than Lisa the slut Page. None have. Why would they?
Well, thank you again, Sundance. You are all over this, you have been all over it; and you have been a blessing to Poor Deplorables isolated outside of the Rotting cities (Thank the Lord)…trying to understand what’s going on in this country.
I hope you are moving toward the opinion that Barr, forced or otherwise, is not only a White Hat, but a White Hat with Cattle.
Can you still say “White” Hat on the internet?
Dont separate the legal case from the political coup. Flynn was a case begun to take out Trump. The “interagency consensus” to take out now President Trump, continues. So Flynn continues.
As with Roger Stone, our legal system has openly spit in the eye of every American and corrupted themselves, for the purpose of forcing President Trump to have to be the one, to render a pardon. The left then will weaponize the pardons, in the election, as a demonstration of Trump corruption.
From the old D.C. anarchist staging his fall, to the acts of our legal system, all the way up to John Roberts, we are watching a four year “Smollett,” being rubbed in our face.
In Watergate, they said, “follow the money,” in Obamagate, it’s “follow the Songbird.” Everything was led from the Senate, with direct channels thru smiling child molester VP, ex-forever Senator Joe Biden.
It is because the coup against our President, was initiated and ok’d, from both political parties in the Senate, that Obama felt comfortable to order the dirty Deep State deeds to begin. Without McCain and Feinstein, and their equivalent of the 1999 Osama/Obama Afghan cave conspiracy planning, none of this happens. Burr and Warner are minor waterboys in this sad saga.
This bastardization of our Republic was originated from the upper echelon of U.S. Senate, with every eventual government agency and connected media outlet, hitching their wagon on immediately.
As with the recent looter riots, the coup to take down the President, is a mob attack. Sullivan is just this — everyone who can help, helps. This goes from FISA judges, to your local media. It is so bad that even limp wet noodles, like peeing poodle Mittens Romney wanted in. When phonies who are afraid of their own shadow want in, you know the Deep State has their back.
Key on McCain. The carcass of that rat is buried with a book detailing it all.
Maybe Ms. Lindsey will be on Insannity and outline how he is going to look back at how he and Songbird were involved in dossier passing. Maybe Ms. Lindsey just had knowledge of it.
Woodward was Naval intelligence. The burglars were CIA. Nixon was framed.
PS. Sound familiar? JFK…Ross Perot? Flynn? President Trump?
Don’t forget Goldwater.
“new discoveries- to leave Wray naked to his enemies.”
Could use some of that “brain bleach” right now that Adrem had a few weeks ago-LOL.
WHEN is the talk going to be OVER and something is actually going to be done about ALL of this $h!t???????
Why is The Donald still allowing Wray to have the keys to his office? I can’t believe he is worried about Mitch at this point since he appointed Grenell to clean the house and they got Ratcliffe seated. Is Barr in the way or do both of them want Wray to stay and be taken out by Durham instead of them firing?
He has to wait until after the election…
Did Pelosi and Shumer play a part in the coup ?
Ya think? Gang of Eight.
Example of how the corrupt roots grow faster than we can get them out.
Just like Comey & McCabe replaced by Wray & Bowdich. How many others have Wray & Bowdich brought up to 7th floor? We get rid of Wray, the other roots are still there.
*Bowdich name was on email chain with coupsters & he has ties to Mueller.
A Timely Message
“Judicial Watch Asks DC Mayor for Permission to Paint ‘Because No One is Above Law!’ on Capitol Hill Street”
“preferably Independence Avenue “
EXERT:
“Because DC streets surfaces are now being used as public fora for expressive activity, we would like to have our motto painted on a street, preferably Independence Avenue SW, between 2nd and 4th Streets SW, which is near our offices. The lettering would be identical in size and color to the lettering used to paint “Black Lives Matter” on 16th Street NW. Judicial Watch, Inc. would pay the cost of the painting, but we would likely need the assistance of the DC Government to aid in traffic diversion and parking restrictions while the painting is completed. Of course, the painting could be completed when traffic is typically light, as was done with the “Black Lives Matter” message.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/req-letter-for-painting-on-independence-ave/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Member+News+Alert&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200611190255
====================
Foto/article on BLM street painting.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/dc-mayor-unveils-black-lives-matter-painted-streets/story?id=71088808&utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Member+News+Alert&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200611190255
