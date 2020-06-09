Dr. Shelby Steele: The Combination of White Guilt and Victim Mentality is Not The Solution….

Well-regarded author Dr. Shelby Steele appears for an interview with Martha MacCallum to discuss race relations in the U.S. and how the politics of white guilt policy does nothing to improve black lives. Dr. Steele challenges the victim narrative and discusses how policies focused on victimization do not empower the strength of any community.

Candidate Joe Biden defined the blackness of black people by saying if they did not support him “you ain’t black.” Obviously the strategy to campaign on this issue was made in the days prior to the South Carolina primary. What we see now is a continuation of that plan. However, the pandering is over-the-top; and there are indications of a backlash from within the black community.

It does not matter what your race, ethnicity or skin color is, no-one likes being talked down to. The nature of the leftist political effort by the DNC’s white coastal elites is based on expressed superiority in alignment with the ‘you ain’t black enough’ outlook from presidential candidate Joe Biden.

This approach will predictably backfire, bigly, in part because campaign director James Clyburn himself is detached from current political sentiment by his age and class-structure. It’s 2020 knuckleheads.

The democrats are poll-testing their approach, but the audience responding to the polls are just more leftist elites. The Democrats are defining an Alinsky strategy through their own biased prism of race. Then they ask opinion of that strategy to a closed and cloistered echo-chamber. It is a circle of racist stupidity.

Outside the DNC ideological bubble, where real people live, work, interact and enjoy each-others fellowship, what the Democrats are trying to do is so fraught with cringe that ordinary people are embarrassed to associate with the effort. This is a big part of the reason why their heavily coordinated and scripted effort is not gaining traction.

Black people do not want the police to be defunded, by leftist activists and trust-fund protestors who don’t even live in the neighborhoods where police are needed, any more than any other person does. Common sense exists within every race.

Racism at it’s basic U.S. form is defined by economics; limo-liberals have the greatest likelihood of actually being racist. Blue-collar middle-class America doesn’t sit around wasting time thinking about race and class struggles. Each individual tries to live their best life and do the best they can for their family.

The audiences who most despise this nonsense political effort, are patriotic black people and immigrants of all races who love the country and don’t sit around debating their level of victim-hood. If Democrats really want to face-plant the 2020 election, keep doing this: