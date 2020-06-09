Biden Campaign Director, James Clyburn, Says Don’t Believe Your Eyes: There Was No Violence, Looting, Riots, Arson or Police Attacks in Washington DC Last Week…

Posted on June 9, 2020 by

Joe Biden’s Campaign Director James Clyburn takes denial of truth to never-before-seen levels of avoidance and lying. During an interview earlier today the Biden campaign architect claimed there was no evidence of violence in Washington DC last week.

According to Clyburn there was no violence, rioting, looting, arson or attacks against police. The burned out cars, buildings and churches, the videos of rampant looting, and the 150 police officers taken to the hospital were apparently staged and made up. According to his claims, none of what you saw actually happened.

Clyburn seems confident media will protect him and not call him out on his false claims. Judging by the non-response of Neil Cavuto, his confidence is accurate. WATCH:

114 Responses to Biden Campaign Director, James Clyburn, Says Don’t Believe Your Eyes: There Was No Violence, Looting, Riots, Arson or Police Attacks in Washington DC Last Week…

  1. Scott Wallace says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Kneel Cavuto

  2. rickinhouston says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Theres the playbook.

    Gaslight your way through the election.

    Durham probe is going to steamroll any momentum 115 year old Biden can muster.

  3. twingirls says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Tucker Carlson is nailing it again tonight. He’s a must watch!

  4. neilmdunn says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Take this 7 min video drive on 5th Ave in Manhattan. Cavuto and Cyburn wouldn’t see this either. Sure glad DeBlasio is going to reduce all that unneeded Police bulk and roughage.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 8:49 pm

      Our Dad took us for a nice Sunday drive (Mom, my little brother and myself) into LA to see the aftermath of the Watts Riots – it was a shockeroo – we all went along in stunned silence

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      I ❤ NY

    • sedge2z says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      I love this kind of NYC taxi driver!
      Thank you for the tour.

      We’ve never had instant ply-board for windows when our hurricanes hit…….
      or overnight delivery of pallets of bricks to throw.
      Antifa certainly has a good Community Organizer…..

  5. @ChicagoBri says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Nazi-era level lying going here by the Democrats.

  6. The American Patriot says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    😂🤣😆😂🤣😆😂

  7. Cathy M. says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Holy Crp! This st needs to be stopped.

    “Antifa Seizes Seattle PD, Sets Up ‘Autonomous Zone’ Just Like ISIS and the Paris Commune”

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/06/09/antifa-militants-seize-seattle-police-hq-set-up-autonomous-zone-n512621

    • Magabear says:
      June 9, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      My hope is they box themselves in and SWAT teams move in….or the National Guard.

    • thedoc00 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      If they last until October, wait until Seattle, the State and county try to collect their taxes. That will be fun to watch.

    • CM-TX says:
      June 9, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      Not surprising. The 3rd precinct was surrendered early on, & they kindly left behind a stocked armory too.

      Also not surprising since those behind training ISIS, likely helped train Antifa. BLM/Antifa/Muslim Brotherhood all working together in agendas.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      They didn’t “sieze” anything. The East Precinct was ABANDONED last nite by SPD. Everything removed from building before they locked it up, fireproofed it and neighboring apt. bldgs., then SPD made their Public Announcement that hey were leaving and left.

      Then the silly lefties in Seattle (there are PLENTY of them, especially on Capitol Hill), set up barricades around their new Utopian Who-Knows -What.

      This is TYPICAL Dem/Lefty behavior in Seattle. NOT Antifa.

      When Antifa activates, there will be violence.

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      I wonder if AntiFa will get the same treatment as Ammon Bundy?

    • G. Alistar says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:39 pm

      Yep….”Ignore that man behind the curtain Dorothy.” The Wizard of Oz

  8. Magabear says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    If David Dorn were still alive, he might beg to differ with Clyburn.

  9. Zy says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    I’ll bet Trump rallies will be called violent. Any takers?

  10. Joshua2415 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Churches sometimes just set themselves on fire. Everybody knows that.

  11. Martin says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    But the tear gas for the Bible Walk was quite real, I imagine.

  12. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    “You follow us and you will get shot” says the officer.

    May have to go to Malcolm Fl_eX48 to see.

  13. Janet Arnold says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    “Who are you going to believe…me or your lyin” eyes??”

  14. TRProst says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    The Biden campaign providing cover for BLM. I wonder why? This could get interesting. Where is the IRS? Where is the Federal Election Committee? Where is the DOJ? Follow the money.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-donations-including-international-funding-blacklivesmatter-com-go-directly-dnc-money-laundering/

  15. Patience says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I heard that feeding-dialogue live today (background noise from another room). ugh
    It’s really hard to take seriously; it’s so false, except that what’s happening –is very serious.

    JC is dangerous. He is such a natural deceiver.
    Cavuto? A$$ $ucker

  16. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Yup!! Always knew my eyes were lyin. Now I have proof…

  17. freepetta says:
    June 9, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    That’s how racist liars like CLYBURN rip off taxpayers!!

  18. Ellie says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Why should we be surprised at any of this.

    The media and our elected officials do this to us all the time. Frankly it’s abusive.

    When they’re not lying, they are mischaracterizing and feeding us crappy analysis. It’s why we have this totally messed up culture. Even our religious institutions have failed us.

    The news we receive, the education we receive and the entertainment we receive is all crap.

    Enemy of the people, all of them.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:08 pm

  20. kleen says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:09 pm

  21. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Truth minus Q is still truth. Actually this is very good, it’s what most of us have been doing, turning back to God.

  22. paper doll says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    We knew this was going to be their story when that reporter told Barr her hear say from 3 people of “non violence ” at L square was more reliable that his eyewitness account of brick throwing.

  23. A2 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👇File under can’t make this sh*t up

    DNCMSM Inc. be like this😂

    • maggiemoowho says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      😂I don’t even know what to say about that video, it kind of grossed me out some, but I couldn’t look away. How does a snake cause fish to just jump out like that and some were not small fish either. Maybe POTUS is doing this with Wray.😂🤣

  24. James Street says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Was it difficult finding someone older than Joe to be Joe’s campaign director?

  25. Hans says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Ok here is some good news… Here in Tampa the police arrested a young lady… she had a massive black eye… the reporter explained she was an agitator , trying to hand other protestors bricks and get violent… the “peaceful” protestor confronted her and gave her the black eye and handed her over to the police..

  26. FreyFelipe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

  27. FreyFelipe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    When James Dishonest-As-The-Day-Is-Long Clyburn dies, there may be an even bigger rolling funeral extravaganza for him than for Home Invasion George.

  28. Nagothm says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    People who can’t buy gas or go to a store because all their local ones got looted and burned down, to say nothing of having a place to work are going to have a hard time “forgetting” that this never happened. The idea to pretend this never happened is just as good an idea as picking Biden as their presidential candidate. The left has nothing.

  30. john says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    I seriously think Neil’s MS is affecting his brain. It was diagnosed over 15 years ago. He’s getting worse over time.

  31. tsmifjones says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Why do black lives matter? I’ve yet to hear anyone explain WHY black lives matter! If black lives matter simply because they are lives, then we’ve been screaming lives matter for years, They are stealing out motto with lives matter. Unborn Lives are what matters but what do we hear, Pro Choice! Lives don’t matter when your pro choice or do they? Do lives matter or are you pro choice? Which is it!

  32. zimbalistjunior says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Cavuto, I know you are sick but clear your throat

    Fox News, does Cavuto have pictures of you in bed with Nickelodeon or something? why is this idiot on the air? i mean you cant find another fake conservative to do same crap?

  33. Genie says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Poor Baghdad Bob; woke up dethroned by Lyin’ Clyburn.

  34. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    I’ve been searching nearly non-stop for an inventory of the statues, monuments, memorials and other federal property damaged in the imaginary riots in DC. We know for certain we will never get an honest accounting from the DC mayor or local government.

    Of course, the media is no help on this since they are now in full “hide” mode. I trust somebody in the federal government has done an inventory, with pictures. Has anyone seen even a consolidated list that is available to us?

  35. redline says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    I’m so disappointed. Chris Wallace could have delivered an interview every bit as challenging and insightful.

  36. maggiemoowho says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    I have never heard a single truth come from the Black Caucus, actually, i’ve never heard a Democrat tell a single truth.

  37. Rodney Plonker says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    This will be very funny if it is true. All the young women shaving theist head for BLM may have been due to a 4chan prank https://summit.news/2020/06/05/gobaldforblm-trends-on-twitter-after-4chan-troll/

  38. Kaco says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    All of the damage, including the church, that was filmed went poof. I don’t think so and Neil Cavuto with his indignant face needs to be removed from the air peddling this nonsense.

