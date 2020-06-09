Biden Campaign Director, James Clyburn, Says Don’t Believe Your Eyes: There Was No Violence, Looting, Riots, Arson or Police Attacks in Washington DC Last Week…

Joe Biden’s Campaign Director James Clyburn takes denial of truth to never-before-seen levels of avoidance and lying. During an interview earlier today the Biden campaign architect claimed there was no evidence of violence in Washington DC last week.
According to Clyburn there was no violence, rioting, looting, arson or attacks against police. The burned out cars, buildings and churches, the videos of rampant looting, and the 150 police officers taken to the hospital were apparently staged and made up. According to his claims, none of what you saw actually happened.
Clyburn seems confident media will protect him and not call him out on his false claims. Judging by the non-response of Neil Cavuto, his confidence is accurate. WATCH:
Kneel Cavuto
I couldn’t watch when I saw Cavuto,
What a breath of fresh air when Charles Payne substitutes for this tool. I wish Payne would get the slot. Does anyone know what kind of ratings Cavuto gets? Its hard to believe that he is a very big draw.
Cavuto is not a draw. I watch FBN in the morning and turn it off during Cavuto’s segment and turn it back on when Payne comes on.
Me as well.
I actually switch to CNBC if Harf/Barf or any of the other Leftist is on Outnumbered on FNC.
I was thinking the same thing. Cavuto is a disgusting butt kisser and Charles Payne would be a 10000000000000& improvement. Payne is top notch.
I can’t believe Cavuto gets 2 hrs/day on FBN & 1 hr./day on FOX News during the week & 2 hrs. on Saturday. The biggest whiner ever!!! And I hate Charlie Gasperino, too.
I’m w/you on Charles Payne. He’s interesting and smart and both a good interviewer & a good guest.
Ugh on Cavuto!!
They’ll never give Charles a show on FNC. They keep him on Fox Biz as a draw but don’t want to him promote a pro Trump message from the financial side. Charles saw the light on tariffs and fully embraced the Trump Doctrine so he and folks like Lou Dobbs aren’t allowed on the big stage.
Besides, the Murdoch Bros. figure they’ve hit their racial host quota on FNC with Harris Faulkner. She’s a tried and true neocon so she’s safe.
Ratings aren’t driving Fox. The globalist Murdochs want NeverTrumpers on the air attacking Trump. The Murdochs are all in wanting Dementia Joe to win the WH.
Just start calling these propagandists what they are: Baghdad Bobs
Neil is a Globalist / US Chamber of Commerce shill. It’s the only reason he has a job. It’s not for brains or critical thinking. Of that we can be certain.
I believe it’s because he owns a big hunk of Fox. Anyone know?
He is the executive producer/editor…what he says, goes.
Fox owns a big chunk of him.
I’m hazarding a guess that Eddd is correct about Cavuto’s investment ownership in FAUX.
I believe he is the head of Fox business division.
He’s pretty high up there at Fox Business
That is probably why he is a smug asshole, along with his buddy, Gasbagorino who’s sources alway tell him something.
As soon as Varney is done, off goes the TV
Nobody likes the poor bloke. Not even himself.
Nasal voice grates, pandering spirit is pure community based torture session
When Cavuto puts on that little pouty look where his little chinny-chin-chin goes into action, then I know he is in BS mode – it must be one of those muscles connected to the sphincter muscle!
Backpfiefengesicht.
When Cavuto needs a colonoscopy, the doctor just says “Say ahhh”.
“Take off your mask.”
Kneel Cavuto.
I couldn’t stop laughing
You win the internets tonight!! First Class.
I saw part of that interview. It was so insulting to people who are not racist but are called it by the left day after day after day. Where I used to never think about race and worked with people of all walks of life happily, now it’s shoved in my face 24/7 and I’m so mad.
Consider yourself lucky, I’m old enough to have gone through it in the ’60s too. It wasn’t as bad as this though.
Wendy knows whence she speaks. The vitriol is worse this time, as are the looting, rioting, and torching.
Kneel has lowered himself to a place lower than snake bellies. Lower than whale dung. Aaaaand to think I once trusted him.
How foolish and ignorant was I?
How skillful, his jettison of conscience and going with the narrative engineers?
Was he _always_ like this?
Yes he was.
In our home, we didn’t see it in Kneel either, James. We trusted him too. That ship sailed with the arrival on scene of Donald Trump. I liked the fake Kneel much more than the transparent, azzkizzing Kneel.
And then perform!
All we ask Cavuto is a simple gift of airtime and lies, as a sign of submission to 0bama…
Cavuto’s MS symptoms can cause difficulty in speaking, uncontrolled head nodding in agreement coupled with anxiety, mood swings and depression leading to an inability to defend the President when attacked by a lying, P.O.S. politician like Clyburn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gaslight your way through the election.
Durham probe is going to steamroll any momentum 115 year old Biden can muster.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Unless of course Durham is also lost in space. Nothing moves fast enough to show me a lot of hope that help in getting criminals indicted before the election is near.
Kneel Cavuto is disgusting.
I sure hope – and pray – so!
Terry McAuliffe was caught on tape saying today that he doesn’t want Biden to come out of the basement.
“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,'” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/top-biden-surrogate-says-dems-preferring-that-former-vp-stay-in-the-basement
You mean Biden’s wife doesn’t see him, only his two guards?
She probably sees him as little as possible.
With nary a debate by the Democratik party candidate for the highest office in the land, no rallies, no direct contact with the media or the public. Does Clyburn think this is going to fly?
Chief Executive puppet: governance by committee behind the curtain.
Is that 115 years in Democrat lapdog years?
Tucker Carlson is nailing it again tonight. He’s a must watch!
He went a little off for a while but he is back.
Back with a vengeance… And, by the way, S-Con, ‘Kneel Cavuto’ is gold… Nicely done.
Watched him tonight and he definitely nailed it.
Tucker is standing up for America, something the GOP should be doing everyday!
Was so sad to see the Sesame Street interaction of Elmo and that other puppet ‘educating kids’, tint, lil kids, about racism and how black people are hurt because of their color. This is child abuse. Making their minds see and hear that from their neutral puppet friends. I could cry…
tiny*, lil kids
Take this 7 min video drive on 5th Ave in Manhattan. Cavuto and Cyburn wouldn’t see this either. Sure glad DeBlasio is going to reduce all that unneeded Police bulk and roughage.
Our Dad took us for a nice Sunday drive (Mom, my little brother and myself) into LA to see the aftermath of the Watts Riots – it was a shockeroo – we all went along in stunned silence
Ahhhh… the benefits of home schooling…
I ❤ NY
I love this kind of NYC taxi driver!
Thank you for the tour.
We’ve never had instant ply-board for windows when our hurricanes hit…….
or overnight delivery of pallets of bricks to throw.
Antifa certainly has a good Community Organizer…..
Nazi-era level lying going here by the Democrats.
Satan level deception.
It’s what they do best!
He will send them a strong delusion, that they will believe “the lie.”
😂🤣😆😂🤣😆😂
Holy Crp! This st needs to be stopped.
“Antifa Seizes Seattle PD, Sets Up ‘Autonomous Zone’ Just Like ISIS and the Paris Commune”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/06/09/antifa-militants-seize-seattle-police-hq-set-up-autonomous-zone-n512621
My hope is they box themselves in and SWAT teams move in….or the National Guard.
Apparently the national guard is on horseback now.
where was it that we saw a woman thrown from her horse – all of these terrible images from all over the place – and honestly, the “Antifans” were in full mania like the ISIS maniacs
London.
“Horeseback” And the SS (Seattle Swat) elite should be arriving soon on their Schwinn 10 speeds, wearing short pants and knee socks. //s//
If they last until October, wait until Seattle, the State and county try to collect their taxes. That will be fun to watch.
Not surprising. The 3rd precinct was surrendered early on, & they kindly left behind a stocked armory too.
Also not surprising since those behind training ISIS, likely helped train Antifa. BLM/Antifa/Muslim Brotherhood all working together in agendas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They didn’t “sieze” anything. The East Precinct was ABANDONED last nite by SPD. Everything removed from building before they locked it up, fireproofed it and neighboring apt. bldgs., then SPD made their Public Announcement that hey were leaving and left.
Then the silly lefties in Seattle (there are PLENTY of them, especially on Capitol Hill), set up barricades around their new Utopian Who-Knows -What.
This is TYPICAL Dem/Lefty behavior in Seattle. NOT Antifa.
When Antifa activates, there will be violence.
I wonder if AntiFa will get the same treatment as Ammon Bundy?
Yep….”Ignore that man behind the curtain Dorothy.” The Wizard of Oz
If David Dorn were still alive, he might beg to differ with Clyburn.
I’ll bet Trump rallies will be called violent. Any takers?
Rallies should be billed as ‘peaceful protests.’ Get ’em out!
And take their coats!
“White nationalists packed the auditorium tonight as Donald Trump took the stage…”
At some point in the rally, Trump should hold up a Bible and then recount the stupidness the media engaged in.
Trump rallies will be *made* violent, if you know what I mean Vern. Antifa operatives implanted in the crowd, same old same old….
Churches sometimes just set themselves on fire. Everybody knows that.
But the tear gas for the Bible Walk was quite real, I imagine.
It wasn’t tear gas. It was smoke.
Pepper balls which Margaret Brennan kept insisting was a chemical agent.
Remember that next time a waiter offers you fresh ground pepper 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
May have to go to Malcolm Fl_eX48 to see.
yes, I think they are taking them to the Betty Ford Center or maybe that place in Malibu.
That place in Malibu…
You mean Barbara Streisand’s house?
“Who are you going to believe…me or your lyin” eyes??”
The Biden campaign providing cover for BLM. I wonder why? This could get interesting. Where is the IRS? Where is the Federal Election Committee? Where is the DOJ? Follow the money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s really hard to take seriously; it’s so false, except that what’s happening –is very serious.
JC is dangerous. He is such a natural deceiver.
Cavuto? A$$ $ucker
Yup!! Always knew my eyes were lyin. Now I have proof…
That’s how racist liars like CLYBURN rip off taxpayers!!
Why should we be surprised at any of this.
The media and our elected officials do this to us all the time. Frankly it’s abusive.
When they’re not lying, they are mischaracterizing and feeding us crappy analysis. It’s why we have this totally messed up culture. Even our religious institutions have failed us.
The news we receive, the education we receive and the entertainment we receive is all crap.
Enemy of the people, all of them.
That’s funny!
Truth minus Q is still truth. Actually this is very good, it’s what most of us have been doing, turning back to God.
We knew this was going to be their story when that reporter told Barr her hear say from 3 people of “non violence ” at L square was more reliable that his eyewitness account of brick throwing.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👇File under can’t make this sh*t up
DNCMSM Inc. be like this😂
😂I don’t even know what to say about that video, it kind of grossed me out some, but I couldn’t look away. How does a snake cause fish to just jump out like that and some were not small fish either. Maybe POTUS is doing this with Wray.😂🤣
Was it difficult finding someone older than Joe to be Joe’s campaign director?
Ok here is some good news… Here in Tampa the police arrested a young lady… she had a massive black eye… the reporter explained she was an agitator , trying to hand other protestors bricks and get violent… the “peaceful” protestor confronted her and gave her the black eye and handed her over to the police..
When James Dishonest-As-The-Day-Is-Long Clyburn dies, there may be an even bigger rolling funeral extravaganza for him than for Home Invasion George.
People who can’t buy gas or go to a store because all their local ones got looted and burned down, to say nothing of having a place to work are going to have a hard time “forgetting” that this never happened. The idea to pretend this never happened is just as good an idea as picking Biden as their presidential candidate. The left has nothing.
Still going on. Tore down Columbus statue in Richmond.
https://www.nbc12.com/2020/06/09/christopher-columbus-statue-torn-down-thrown-lake-by-protesters/
I seriously think Neil’s MS is affecting his brain. It was diagnosed over 15 years ago. He’s getting worse over time.
Why do black lives matter? I’ve yet to hear anyone explain WHY black lives matter! If black lives matter simply because they are lives, then we’ve been screaming lives matter for years, They are stealing out motto with lives matter. Unborn Lives are what matters but what do we hear, Pro Choice! Lives don’t matter when your pro choice or do they? Do lives matter or are you pro choice? Which is it!
Cavuto, I know you are sick but clear your throat
Fox News, does Cavuto have pictures of you in bed with Nickelodeon or something? why is this idiot on the air? i mean you cant find another fake conservative to do same crap?
Poor Baghdad Bob; woke up dethroned by Lyin’ Clyburn.
I’ve been searching nearly non-stop for an inventory of the statues, monuments, memorials and other federal property damaged in the imaginary riots in DC. We know for certain we will never get an honest accounting from the DC mayor or local government.
Of course, the media is no help on this since they are now in full “hide” mode. I trust somebody in the federal government has done an inventory, with pictures. Has anyone seen even a consolidated list that is available to us?
I’m so disappointed. Chris Wallace could have delivered an interview every bit as challenging and insightful.
I have never heard a single truth come from the Black Caucus, actually, i’ve never heard a Democrat tell a single truth.
This will be very funny if it is true. All the young women shaving theist head for BLM may have been due to a 4chan prank https://summit.news/2020/06/05/gobaldforblm-trends-on-twitter-after-4chan-troll/
They need to tweet this at those crazy women so they can see how stupid they are being manipulated into this.
All of the damage, including the church, that was filmed went poof. I don’t think so and Neil Cavuto with his indignant face needs to be removed from the air peddling this nonsense.
