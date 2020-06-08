Attorney General Bill Barr Interview With Bret Baier on Current Issues and Events…

Attorney General Bill Barr sat down today with Fox News’ human cabbage patch doll, Bret Baier, to discuss recent racial antagonism, arson, riots and unrest throughout the country, as well as potential new developments in the Jeffery Epstein case.
Within the interview AG Bill Barr does a good job outlining the Trump administration policies and efforts that were already in the works prior to the George Floyd killing.
An argument can be made that the reason Democrats are trying to stir-up racial anxiety is precisely because President Trump is making concrete improvements on issues that have structural benefits to the lives of black Americans.
As noted by Sundance, the President should use this outline. I give the Attorney General credit for doing these interviews and a fine job. I have been impressed compared to Sessions, who was routinely schlonged and appeared ready to cry
This is an easy one for Barr. The Swamp and Deep State wants the AOC’s and BLM and Antifa put down, same as we probably all do. So he’s just reading the approved script here, absent the indignity of Pelosi’s stupid scarf and kneeling act, which she’s only doing to appease these numbskulls and try to get them to vote for her Uniparty sect.
I realized Sessions was going to be a disaster during his confirmation hearing; slow and dull witted, a country-bumpkin lawyer. I was honestly shocked. Obama & crew must have been snickering about how easy it was to totally nullify this man.
I really really want to believe that AG Barr is going to do the job, however, I have this constant voice whispering in my ears that we’re going to get screwed deaf, blind and silly by the DOJ.
I like Bill Barr here. He is with Trump on Law and order. Brett Baier is a silly little person, worrying about protestors who had been violent for three days. I also respect Barr for calling out Covid restrictions.
