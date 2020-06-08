Attorney General Bill Barr Interview With Bret Baier on Current Issues and Events…

Attorney General Bill Barr sat down today with Fox News’ human cabbage patch doll, Bret Baier, to discuss recent racial antagonism, arson, riots and unrest throughout the country, as well as potential new developments in the Jeffery Epstein case.

Within the interview AG Bill Barr does a good job outlining the Trump administration policies and efforts that were already in the works prior to the George Floyd killing.

An argument can be made that the reason Democrats are trying to stir-up racial anxiety is precisely because President Trump is making concrete improvements on issues that have structural benefits to the lives of black Americans.