Devin Nunes Discusses The Testimony of Rod Rosenstein – Sketchy Statements Conflict With Evidence…

Devin Nunes appears on One America News for an interview about last weeks testimony by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. As Nunes notes, Rosenstein is a very “slippery individual” who is professionally versed in obtuse language.
“There is a fine line between disingenuous and lying.” WATCH:
It is now clear Senator Lindsey Graham is executing the familiar chaff and countermeasure approach to cover-up the former administration surveillance abuses.
Here are four specific reasons that clarity is assured. Ranked in order of brutality:
♦ Number Four:
While there was some cursory inquiry into the reasoning of Rod Rosenstein to authorize the direct targeting of Trump campaign officials, not a single Senator inquired about the specifics behind how the August 2, 2017, scope memo was created:
Who specifically identified the targets; what justification was provided by the special counsel to target the officials; why were those specific persons selected; and under what predicate was Rosenstein authorized to expand the Mueller investigation?
The Senators on the Judiciary Committee, with full knowledge and forethought; and with specific access to the document in question; and with malicious intent to deny justice on behalf of those targeted; totally failed to make appropriate inquiry.
♦ Number Three:
To make matters worse… The Senate Judicary Committee members specifically stated they were aware of the content of the Mueller Report. As a witness, DAG Rosenstein brought a copy of the Mueller report with him to the hearing; and yet not a single member of the committee highlighted the hidden/secret October 20, 2017, scope memo.
There was ZERO inquiry from the Senate Judiciary Committee into a known issue that was/is relevant to the ongoing prosecution of General Michael Flynn; and the underlying evidence, first uncovered within the report; highlighting how Rod Rosenstein authorized a hidden memorandum to target Michael Flynn Jr. as leverage to force a guilty plea from the original target that Rosenstein authorized. This was completely ignored:
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s lack of inquiry was either because they held no awareness of the hidden scope memo; or, more likely, because they needed to pretend they held no awareness of the hidden October 20th scope memo to avoid exposing it.
♦ Number Two:
Despite the former Deputy AG stating twice that he was troubled by the leaking of the highly classified FISA application to the media, the committee intentionally and purposefully avoided asking the obvious question:
If DAG Rod Rosenstein was so concerned about the leak of the Carter Page FISA, then why did the DOJ under Rosenstein’s tenure purposefully refuse to indict SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking the FISA application?
During his testimony Deputy AG Rosenstein testified this specific leak was alarming to him because it identified the innocent target of the investigation, Carter Page. However, Rosenstein was NOT alarmed enough to prosecute Wolfe for the leak. Why Not?
The Senate Judiciary Committee never went near that highly explosive issue.
However, if the purpose and intent of Senator Graham were not crystal clear by those three prior issues that were left undiscussed, the number one proof of his intention is stunning in its brutality.
♦ Number One:
The Senate Judiciary Committee was recently made aware of a letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court written in July of 2018. The letter was/is a specific example of fraud upon the court during the tenure of Rod Rosenstein. It is inexcusable that Rod Rosenstein was not asked about the July 12, 2018, material lie to the court.
Please notice this DOJ cover letter (making the committee aware) was personally sent to Chairman Lindsey Graham by the DOJ as ORDERED by the FISA Court.
The content of the communication was a 2018 letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court. The letter below was sent by the DOJ National Security Division on July 12, 2018.
The purpose of the hearing today was specifically about the FISA abuses, yet the committee did not ask a single question about this letter. Here it is:
This is an incredibly misleading letter to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
How is it even remotely possible for Senator Lindsey Graham to conduct an inquiry into Crossfire Hurricane and FISA abuses, and yet completely avoid asking Rod Rosenstein about the content of a letter that was specifically created during his tenure; and goes directly to the heart of his personal involvement.
The content itself is a complete fabrication of information and it was written by Rosenstein’s DOJ a full fifteen months after the DOJ was fully aware the predicate for the FISA application was fraudulent.
This 2018 justification letter was so alarming the FISA Court itself demanded the DOJ send a copy of it to the Senate Judiciary Committee to use in oversight. However, Chairman Graham didn’t ask Rod Rosenstein a single question about it.
There is no way to look at the absence of inquiry without accepting the motive and intent of the committee is to bury information; thereby protecting DC entities.
The hearing was intentionally scheduled to give the appearance of Senator Graham taking action; he isn’t. It’s the all-too-familiar…
.….Chaff and countermeasures!
And Rosenstein was never asked about wearing a wire…..or asked about what legal justification for appointing Mueller……Commonsense questions…..Incredible……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chaff & Countermeasures = Steer Feces
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weasel gotta weasel. They all see that prison is now on the radar. Time to save yourself and leave others in the crosshairs.
They would never have tried this whole amazing thing from mid-2016 on if they hadn’t been “sure” HRC would win. Super Geniuses.
LikeLike
There needs to be a “Number 4A”:
Who directed the “Secrete New Scope Orders” issued to Mueller and under what rationale??
What were the secrete verbal orders and where they written into a formal document?? (ref: Mueller’s rebuttal brief during the Manafort Trial, stating verbal orders were issued).
To borrow leaf from Ted Cruz’s concern about abuse of power, the evidence also did not support the scope changes. So, even Ted should have caught this one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew McCarthy has studied the Rosenstein testimony intensely and determined the technical legal term for Rosenstein – Weasel.
Andrew McCarthy to Derek Hunter on the Daily Daily Caller podcast Friday 5 June 2010.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For several years it has been explained in great detail all the wrong-doing by the wrong-doers and who the “wrong-doers”. Each week it is all pretty much repeated again with the how much and the who. However, what actually gets done about it?
Unless I am missing something; not much if any. It seems like a long, long time ago I heard my first “Tick-Tock”. I remember way back when thinking, “Well they got Hillary and the Clinton crime family now”. If there is an example of “Crime Pays” there would be no better proof than referencing the Clinton’s way back to Arkansas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is those useless and pathetic senators DON”t WANT to know the truth in addition none of them (maybe a few) have the intellect to get to the truth. I despise Lindsey Graham. When I see his face I want to slap the shit out him. He was put in place by the ever corrupt Mitch to stop/cutback on as much info as possible. The good news is the senate is going to convict anybody anyway. If Barr and his bunch doesn’t have the goods then anything that happens in the senate is a waste of time. You couldn’t find enough honest people in the senate to have a doubles tennis match.
LikeLike
There are professional hypocrites and there are Rosensteins…
♪ “Step right up, everyone’s a winner, step right up, only a dollar step right up” ♪
LikeLike
Thank you for shining the Light of Truth, Devin, Sundance, and Treepers,
covidementia has swept across our nation.
Our concerns about the evil-ites of the
“Thief State” and dimming Liberty are valid and demand immediate attention.
We depend upon elected and appointed officials to protect and defend us and our Constitution, but they increasingly betray us.
they dishonor our trust and willfully serve God-less thieves who are hell-bent on destroying our Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness.
Why do we foolishly expect CONgress and 3-letters to save us ?
CONgress and 3-letters ARE the problem because they continue to protect the Criminal Institutions of America.
they protect and cover-up for their fellow criminals.
the phoney “sources and methods”
excuse for making redactions is easily translated –
sources = liars
methods = crimes
CONgress and 3-letters intentionally create problems then extort more and more tax money from us to “solve” the problems they just forced upon us.
Let us stop expecting our abusers to help us.
Let us re-direct our “cold anger” onto the PROTECTORS of “Thief State” criminals.
“Thief State” evil-ites are glad-handing, forked-tongued, suffer-mongering, mass-murdering psychopaths who gleefully grab blood-money they steal while hurting us.
Let us say, “No!!”, to CONgress – “No!!” to 3-letters – and “No!!” to local “officials” who betray us.
covidementia has swept across our country.
corrupt politicians are especially susceptible to the delusions of covidementia.
they are classified as a high-risk, low-info, useless-cheater group of tyrants.
Whom should we blame for the rampant, virulent covidementia that rapidly, magically swept across our nation with pre-meditated plans to steal jobs, cripple our economy, starve our citizens, and force innocent people into fear and house arrest ?
“Thief State” evil-ites and their protectors.
When we name the protectors,
we name the traitors…
bondobarr, et Al
Liberty demands memory
7:32pm
LikeLike
Thank you for shining the Light of Truth, Devin, Sundance, and Treepers,
covidementia has swept across our nation.
Our concerns about the evil-ites of the
“Thief State” and dimming Liberty are valid and demand immediate attention.
We depend upon elected and appointed officials to protect and defend us and our Constitution, but they increasingly betray us.
they dishonor our trust and willfully serve God-less thieves who are hell-bent on destroying our Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness.
Why do we foolishly expect CONgress and 3-letters to save us ?
CONgress and 3-letters ARE the problem because they continue to protect the Criminal Institutions of America.
they protect and cover-up for their fellow criminals.
the phoney “sources and methods”
excuse for making redactions is easily translated –
sources = liars
methods = crimes
CONgress and 3-letters intentionally create problems then extort more and more tax money from us to “solve” the problems they just forced upon us.
Let us stop expecting our abusers to help us.
Let us re-direct our “cold anger” onto the PROTECTORS of “Thief State” criminals.
“Thief State” evil-ites are glad-handing, forked-tongued, suffer-mongering, mass-murdering psychopaths who gleefully grab blood-money they steal while hurting us.
Let us say, “No!!”, to CONgress – “No!!” to 3-letters – and “No!!” to local “officials” who betray us.
covidementia has swept across our country.
corrupt politicians are especially susceptible to the delusions of covidementia.
they are classified as a high-risk, low-info, useless-cheater group of tyrants.
Whom should we blame for the rampant, virulent covidementia that rapidly, magically swept across our nation with pre-meditated plans to steal jobs, cripple our economy, starve our citizens, and force innocent people into fear and house arrest ?
“Thief State” evil-ites and their protectors.
When we name the protectors,
we name the traitors…
bondobarr, et Al
Liberty demands memory
7:32pm
LikeLike
How did the system become so corrupt? How can it be fixed?
LikeLike
How did the system become so corrupt? How can it be fixed?
LikeLike
Seems like ancient history! The house is on fire and surrounded by the Zulu Army but the lawn hasn’t been watered in three weeks and looks pretty dry.
LikeLike
There is only 2 alternatives with our elected officials. They can either dazzle with brilliance or baffle with bullchit! We are NOT getting dazzled anymore! One needs to be a little more descriptive than chaff and countermeasures. Hope I don’t get 2 minutes in the sin bin for this, LOL!
LikeLike
Please explain to me the difference is between “There is a fine line between disingenuous and lying.”. I am just an old country boy, but being disingenuous to me is lying. It is like saying there is a fine line between right and wrong, day and night, light and dark, goodness and evil, black and white. What am I missing?
I even queried the definition of disingenuous through multiple sources. It sure sounds like lying to me, I do not see any fine line.
LikeLike
In Rod Rosenstein’s Through the Looking Glass world, everything is lies. Nothing is the truth because everything is what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it can’t be. And what it can’t be, it must be. You see? Is that clear enough?
LikeLike
And to date, no one has asked the most obvious question of all: Is there any evidence that Candidate, President-Elect or President Trump, or any of the members of his family, was the subject of electronic surveillance through the NSA database, whether targeted directly or derivatively through FISA or illegally by the FBI subcontractors as revealed by the Rogers audit? No one will answer this question, even though it goes to the heart of the matter.
LikeLike