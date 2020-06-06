In order for devout leftist ideologues, and their allies in the media, to continue advancing their ideology they must pretend not to know things. Denial of truth allows easier trespass. Never is this more true than in the hoax behind “social distancing.”
We were told we could not bury our lost family members of have funerals or memorial services because the COVID-19 infection spread was based on proximity.
We were told that science and doctors were the experts who would guide the rules and regulations. Those voices would shut down livelihoods; but we were guaranteed only the best science and health advice, not politics, was the reason.
It was all a lie.
Those same voices now say:
“As public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States.” (link)
The manipulation of COVID-19, and all of the decisions within the weaponized fear of the virus, was entirely based on politics and ideology. As soon as those health ideologues needed to assemble large protest gatherings, they immediately dispatched the rules used against others.
We were told social distancing was required to prevent the spread of the virus; businesses needed to close; large gatherings had to be cancelled; sporting events totally shut down; concerts and movie theaters must remain cancelled and closed.
We were told it was necessary to stay locked-down and distant from your friends and family because the COVID-19 virus was dangerous and infections would escalate.
The decision today to advocate for and allow large protest gatherings proves all of that disinformation was a hoax. It was not about the virus, it was indeed all about control.
This is an especially painful realization for those who could not hold funerals to bury their family members; however, it is also a wake-up call to everyone else to re-evaluate just how far the political left is willing to go in order to advance their ideology.
Today these voices pretend not to know what they have demanded for the past three months.
Today these voices pretend not to know the pain felt by people who were not permitted to grieve with their family or provide comfort for the afflicted.
Today these voices pretend not to know the economic hardship their scheme and hoax has brought down upon millions of Americans; ordinary good people who have seen their livelihoods destroyed at the altar of weaponized leftist ideology.
In hindsight the Tik-Toc dancing and gleeful celebrations within the medical community, while the hoax was being perpetrated, are a sickening reminder of those who would laugh in our faces while destroying our lives.
It was all a manipulative lie.
What if all this about actually creating a massive surge in Covid cases and shutdown country yet again?
LikeLike
Then all the right people got infected.
But they won’t. It’s all been a lie.
LikeLike
I am 100% certain there will not be another shutdown, no matter what the numbers say. Even if they tried, I think people would intuitively understand its all BS
LikeLike
I’m ready for a Donald Trump rally.
LikeLike
Once you pull back the curtain, you can’t unsee it.
Sundance, you pulled back the curtain for me, and, sometimes, I wish you hadn’t, because it is almost too much to bear,
LikeLike
Remember in November. I have heard that many millions of Christians sat out the last election. Given how pro-Christian Trump has been, I hope we can see many of those who were absent in the last election show up to this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, who wants a vaccine now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sign me up! The first vaccine against a virus must be very special!
LikeLike
Imagine a media who would track down the clowns in the photo op of nurses and doctors blocking the way of protesters, not 3 weeks ago, who just wanted to get back to work.
Where are they now? Between lecturing us that “I listen to the science and doctors” they suddenly do not feel like they need to protect this latest round of protesters from themselves by standing in their way?
LikeLike
F was 75 when she died of covid related pneumonia in a Suffolk County Nursing home.. Her family was not able to be with her as she died, they have not been able to have any kind of memorial. She was a real person, she lived, she raise two children and helped out with three grandsons. She never robbed anyone, she never used drugs, she did the best she could as she suffered the ravages of MS.. Maybe someone will remember her…
We will all remember George, but I will not honor him. I will not kneel. I will not and have not worn a mask. I blame Cuomo.. They lied and she died.
LikeLike
The most prophetic yet Sundance, and that’s saying something
LikeLike
I called this from the beginning. I told anyone who would listen.
The Left has no shame, no integrity and no remorse.
They are in it to win by all means necessary.
Screw them. If they make it to rural America, we will be waiting, armed.
LikeLike
Amen!!!!
LikeLike
The riots began precisely at the time when the virus is dying out with the summer sun angle and heat.
Remarkable and fortuitous coincidence.
LikeLike