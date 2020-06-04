Project Veritas Infiltrates Violent Antifa Movement – Additionally, DOJ Announce Today Antifa Behind Recent Violence…

Posted on June 4, 2020 by

On the same day U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announces an investigative finding that Antifa is behind much of the recent violence, looting and arson; James O’Keefe releases an undercover video of Project Veritas efforts infiltrating the group.  First, from AG Barr:

Dept of Justice – […] At some demonstrations, there are groups that exploit the opportunity to engage in looting. And finally, at some demonstration, there are extremist agitators who are hijacking the protests to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.

We have evidence that Antifa and other similar extremist groups, as well as actors of a variety of different political persuasions, have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity. We are also seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence. (more)

Here’s the O’Keefe expose:

Occupy Wall Street 2011

Occupy Wall Street 2011

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, A New America, Abusive Cops, Activist Judges, AG Bill Barr, Antifa, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, DHS, Election 2020, FBI, Islam, media bias, Military, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Notorious Liars, Obama Research/Discovery, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

179 Responses to Project Veritas Infiltrates Violent Antifa Movement – Additionally, DOJ Announce Today Antifa Behind Recent Violence…

Older Comments
  1. DoggyDaddy says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Lock up the Emerald City Supporters and the Timbers Army and you will have locked up the great bulk of Antifa in the Pacific Northwest and made the streets quiet in Seattle and Portland. Antifa has adapted the hooligan life that we saw so prevalently in Europe’s footballing community. We need Tommy Robinson to open the eyes of the DOJ/FBI to effectively combat the hooligan culture.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. SR says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Wish PTrump tweets this video. Sean Hannity showed for few seconds.

    Like

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    LOL. True.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      June 4, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      Okay … let’s discuss the “woke” black wannabe’s with county jail tattoos and pants worn so low they can’t run and can’t come out and meet one-on-one and have to have a herd of n*iggas that attack Caucasians when they’re alone.

      That are jumping like monkeys, by the dozens, on cars and looting business’s. But, when the Caucasian men arrive they scatter like roaches in the light.

      Like

      Reply
  4. lavender blue says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    God bless the patriots of Coeur d’Alene, ID.. the antifa terrorist communists came and went.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Retired USMC says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Start popping a few and it’s no longer fun and games….let them see their buddies die and see how many stand or run…ill bet each one is a coward.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Mickey Wasp says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Do not under estimate their desire and want for your White History and Caucasian Tribe dead.
    Not marginalized – DEAD.
    Let that sink in …

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. David R. Graham says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    They loath capitalism, they say. So why have they not burned down the NYSE? Because their bosses belong to it.

    Like

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 4, 2020 at 11:32 pm

      Or, why haven’t they torched all the rich WHITE LIBERAL ELITE strongholds? Like all those expensive condos around Central Park or those expensive homes in Hollywood? Now you know who controls them. Why waste your time on TV’s when you can get Gold and expensive jewelry and cash.

      Like

      Reply
  8. CNN_sucks says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Majority of these antifa are white. They are the new white supremacies. They are supported by globalists..and who are the globalists? Majority of them are white commies.

    Like

    Reply
  9. JMP says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    It seems like there’s an effort to deflect from the black/Muslim side of it.
    True, antifa is really bad and playing a big role.
    However, BLM and other black/Muslim groups (like nation of islam) are very willing and violent partners, yet are barely being mentioned.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      June 4, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      Heads up tomorrow.

      And…

      Like

      Reply
  10. CM-TX says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    I watched the SECOND video earlier today, posted link here around 2pm… they infiltrated the NY Antifa showing the “combat” training they’re teach these goons. Nasty stuff.

    His Twitter feed now says it’ll be released tomorrow at 9am. For whatever reason they must’ve pulled it. 🤷🏻‍♀️
    Guess stay tuned for tomorrow morning to be further disgusted.

    Like

    Reply
    • CM-TX says:
      June 4, 2020 at 11:26 pm

      OR… maybe I was just time-traveling again. I gotta stop doing that! 😉

      Note to self: You were here– Don’t forget!!! 😁

      Like

      Reply
  11. bmwjac says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Please watch George Webb on YouTube he is saying Peter Strok and the Muslim brotherhood are going to be with Antifa. Please check it out. He is an investigator reporter. God bless the United States of America
    God bless the World.

    Like

    Reply
  12. bmwjac says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Please watch George Webb on YouTube he is saying Peter Strok and the Muslim brotherhood are going to be with Antifa. Please check it out. He is an investigator reporter. God bless the United States of America
    God bless the World.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Jerry Joe says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Under color of law and seemingly overnite, blue state governors went from sending iron fisted police into churches and businesses over some Wuhan Flu to approving ‘outrage displays’ with handcuffed police to demolish them; incompetence and ulterior agendas overshadowed only by stark alienation of the taxpayer.

    As each governor and mayor feigns additional disingenuous lip service, it is clear: no one enjoys living in a blue state; this political designation being uncanny in accuracy.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Gary Hunt says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    You can’t convince me that the US Military does not have some sort elite tactical force that couldn’t engage these amateurs on a convert level and disable them in about 30 minutes. Why won’t they?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s