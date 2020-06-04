Project Veritas Infiltrates Violent Antifa Movement – Additionally, DOJ Announce Today Antifa Behind Recent Violence…

On the same day U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announces an investigative finding that Antifa is behind much of the recent violence, looting and arson; James O’Keefe releases an undercover video of Project Veritas efforts infiltrating the group. First, from AG Barr:

Dept of Justice – […] At some demonstrations, there are groups that exploit the opportunity to engage in looting. And finally, at some demonstration, there are extremist agitators who are hijacking the protests to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.

We have evidence that Antifa and other similar extremist groups, as well as actors of a variety of different political persuasions, have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity. We are also seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence. (more)