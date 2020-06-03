Riots Cancelled – Grievance Network Back Together Again – Former President Obama and Floyd Family Attorney, Ben Crump, Now Execute Phase Two…

Once you see the strings on the grievance marionettes, you can never watch the pantomime without seeing them; thus the playbook is transparent. Team Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Team AME Church have again aligned, exactly as we expected.
Tonight at 5:00pm former President Barack Obama will deliver remarks about race and social justice during a virtual town-hall sponsored by his “my brother’s keeper” initiative. Simultaneous to that announcement, George Floyd family attorney, Benjamin Crump, delivers remarks from Minneapolis about healing, race and social justice. To assist the sympathetic narrative Ben Crump introduces George Floyd’s son, Quincy Mason.
Benjamin Crump (AME) introduced the three word catch phrase “take a breath”; initiating a week of memorials for George Floyd that will travel to three states over 5 days. President Obama (BLM) will likely promote “take a knee” etc. [It’s always three words]
All of the activist grievance leaders, in addition to the politicians, have been instructed to reign-in the protests in coordination with the 5:00pm Obama remarks. That timing allows the media to present the ‘healing Obama’ narrative; riots and looting stop etc.
Meanwhile, attorney Ben Crump will deliver the same healing message with the added demand that all police officers must be arrested by the time the first memorial takes place at 1:00pm tomorrow.
The “all we want is an arrest” approach, comes directly from the BLM/AME playbook as executed in Orlando/Miami (Trayvon Martin), Ferguson (Mike Brown), and Baltimore (Freddie Gray). Now that both networks have come back together and aligned, all of the coordination is much easier. Many CTH readers will immediately recognize the playbook. [Video Below]
By the time the third funeral is held in Houston Texas, don’t be surprised to see Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George Bush together to give the political optic of unity and national healing based on race. The actual goal is far less about racial healing and more specifically about how to obtain political benefit and paint President Trump as the problem.
Everything within the strategy is coordinated and planned carefully. The script is how the political value is maximized. In the larger background the goal is activism based on race for 2020 to avoid the problem that was encountered in 2016. Joe Biden, and the DNC apparatus writ large, are the intended beneficiaries.
The HISTORY – The Biden strategy is heavily scripted and not organic. From the moment representative James Clyburn aligned his network with Barack Obama’s Chicago machine there has been a strategy at work.
Clyburn uses the old-fashioned racial playbook through the AME church network. The AME network includes Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. Meanwhile Obama historically used the modern race-based network: the Nation of Islam and New Black Panther Party. The NoI and NBPP are also allied with DNC Chairman Tom Perez.
Tom Perez was the head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division… which is not coincidental because the election of 2020 is the second time both networks have merged upon, and attempted to activate, the Black Lives Matter crowd. The first time they merged was in Orlando and Miami during the 2012 “Justice for Trayvon” movement.
Black Lives Matter came out of the organization known as “The Dream Defenders”. The defenders were the younger generational version of the civil rights AME network.
In 2012/2013 President Obama and Tom Perez were able to blend the Dream Defenders into an alignment with Farakahan, the Nation of Islam, and the New Black Panther Party.
As an outcome of a more bitter ideology, the Dream Defenders became more antagonistic and combative when they launched the rebranded version, ‘Black Lives Matter’.
The newly blended Black Lives Matter network had their first heavy visibility with the “Justice for Mike Brown” movement that destroyed Ferguson, Missouri.
After the Mike Brown pretense collapsed the BLM group moved to Baltimore to exploit the false narrative that surrounded the death of Freddie Gray.
Baltimore was then set ablaze with the leadership of Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake who famously said it was important to give the riot crowd “space to destroy.”
While BLM was fulfilling their role as on-the-street activists, the parents of Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown were making financial trips through the AME church network.
AME holds the faith-based role while advancing an older and more traditional generational approach toward racial grievance. The BLM message targets a younger generation with guilt and influence to break windows and riots on behalf of ‘social justice’. To achieve their common goal each group agreed to, or should I say: ‘learned to‘, stay in their lane.
When Jesse Jackson and/or Al Sharpton made independent moves toward the younger BLM activists they were ridiculed and dispatched. Lessons were learned. The older race hustlers now stick to the AME crowd where there is a generational respect.
♦SLIGHTED – Despite Barack Obama leaning heavily on the AME network in ’07/’08, by the time you get to ’12/’13, without re-election needs, the AME was less valued. The open preference for Obama toward the BLM team was visible. After reelection in 2012 team Obama shifted toward expanding political influence through the Latino community.
Tom Perez and President Obama sought to assemble another race-based coalition with hopes they could merge Latinos (La Raza) with BLM. However, all of this focus on BLM and the “dreamers” created a problem. Without maintenance of the social network the AME connection to the Obama-controlled DNC started to fray.
Obama’s focus on a youth movement meant Democrats were taking AME support for granted. Worse yet, the older AME activists gained nothing from the modern Obama coalition; ‘gaining nothing’ means financial benefits were diminished.
Without their traditional/customary indulgence fees the national AME leadership network, the racial patriarchs of the democrat party, were not happy.
The financial disappointment shows up in many visible ways throughout 2015 and 2016, but the most visible way was in September 2016 during the all black Baptist Convention in Kansas City Missouri. (see here)
There were 25,000 participants at the KC Convention and Hillary Clinton was scheduled to deliver the keynote address. When it came time for her speech only around ten percent of the general session audience showed up.
It was the first visible sign the AME network leadership was not at all happy with the modern DNC party apparatus as constructed by the new Obama coalition.
The AME network felt slighted and they literally left Clinton with tens-of-thousands of empty seats at the convention. CTH noticed but the media mostly ignored. Those of you around at the time will remember the CTH position after this convention optic was the 2016 election looked solid for Donald Trump.
LESSON LEARNED – Fast forward to just before Super Tuesday 2020. Bernie Sanders has momentum, and is about to become unstoppable. Bernie was a threat to remove DNC leadership power the same way Trump removed RNC party power in 2016. Party power is money; billions from the big club at stake. Now we see why it was critical for Team Obama (BLM) and the AME team to unite quickly that Super-Tuesday weekend; which is exactly what they did.
While James Clyburn quickly notified the AME network, former President Barack Obama activated his control over the DNC network; and signaled to all other primary candidates they needed to drop out in a designed sequence. The DNC Club made offers they could not refuse. Remember, club rules.
James Clyburn delivered on his end (AME), and Obama delivered on his (DNC/BLM). The rest is history. However, within that history is also a realization that all the alignment means nothing if they don’t successfully activate the network.
That unified activation is exactly what is happening now in the U.S.
The BLM team has been reactivated back onto the streets to create the Alinsky inspired chaos. Meanwhile the AME team openly embrace Joe and push heavily for his candidacy. As a result the optics of Joe Biden taking a knee are: heavily scripted, carefully planned and ironically very appropriate.
The media narrative now becomes “everyone must take a knee.”
Note: the DNC network always use three-word phrases: “Hope and Change”, “Take A Knee” etc.
Without the AME network Joe Biden doesn’t stand a chance. For all intents and purposes James Clyburn is calling all the shots. Clyburn will be the one to select the VP candidate.
The tone-deaf and arrogant lessons from Hillary in 2016 loom heavy as a stark reminder of just how important Clyburn is to Biden’s chances; and the AME network will not let the DNC forget it.
The message from James Clyburn to DNC Chairman Tom Perez is really simple: without me you would have been dealing with Bernie Sanders, and the DNC would be on the brink of disassembly… so ‘take a knee.’
Black America needs to wake up and stop letting those with a political agenda abuse them.
That’s real empowerment.
Here’s a good answer.
Damn that’s good. Is there a YouTube link?
Mainstream Americans are horrified by the violence and looting over so many American cities in past days. This is my take. This show was to terrorize all Americans and now he is going to sweet talk to us that the only way to stop this violence is to vote for a Presidential ticket with a black person because that is the only way we can ‘heal as a nation’. It is kind of like Mafia extortion. They are trying to endow white America with horrible guilt, but by voting the black ticket, the guilt magically can go away and the violence we just experienced will be less likely to reoccur in the future. He might not say those exact words, but he will try to blackmail America with the elections using his velvet tongue. Many will fall for this codswallop.
The message to corporations and to mr and mrs jones is that if you elect us, there will be no riots; we’ll keep our kind under control.
“unrest” “rioting” etc etc started as soon as Trump started calling out Obamagate. See the connection??? There is a reason all this was orchestrated.
Take this crap somewhere else. We don’t need or want it here.
aProvider is on the right track, we just aren’t there yet.
Admin:
Clean up on Aisle 3. (page 3)
It’s crap like “aProvider” spews that will be brought to the attention of the powers that be and be used as an excuse to close us.
ADMIN PLEASE erase “aProvider’s” comment!!!!
aProvocateur?
You’re obviously on the wrong forum, dude. Serious, thoughtful discussion only here!
M_O_D_E_R_A_T_O_R, H_E_L_P P_L_E_A_S_E
CoffeeBreak, really? Christ!
They may be able to call off ANTIFA but not all the troublemakers were ANTIFA
some were just street punks causing trouble they won;t care what obama has
to say..others were just folks in the cities looking for free stuff they won;t care
either..
Unless the liberal mayors and governors get the word to instruct their police to start busting some heads, then the street punks will vamoose.
Obama had 8 [long] years to fix it…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. Hopefully Team Trump will hammer that fact in campaign ads
He did jack.
sigh. Fixing it is not the point, or the goal. The worse it gets, the more the pitch to the gullible and powerless that THEY are the ones they have been waiting for.
Remember, when the marxists take over, they NEVER move into a worker’s cottage, but ALWAYS move into the mansions. These guys aren’t even very good marxists. Best description is probably anti-colonial fascists, or racialist fascists. On you knees is exactly where they want you and where they will keep you if you are not a “person of color.” Kept Old Joe around as his bitch for 8 years, and here’s Old Joe coming back for more.
When did it become acceptable for Americans, ANY Americans, to take a knee in fealty to ANYONE? This is about as offensive and un-American as it gets.
F YOU I won’t do what you tell me!
Blah, blah, blah.
Right on time, eh Mr. O!
Looks like he will heal the earth again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha. he just thru black Americans under the bus right there w/ his “men and women of color” shtick.
Even here, he can’t address the problems specific to BLACK Americans, he’s gotta include every Tom Dick and Harry ethnic group. (outside of the white ones , of course, which surprises no one.)
Too bad “work” never matters or ‘responsibility’ never matters, only dreams matter. The dreams are the problem Barry. They look at you who never held a real job and dream that they can make a couple of million dollars too.
Leading from the rear and talking from his rear. Take a pause and the FBI can run down your co-conspirators. No coincidence that this was pushed near Flynn’s exoneration.
The DNC’s Horde funded this uprising, Makes a big splash, to drum up recruits to intimidate, and punish nonbel8evers.
This smug phoney doesn’t even know, indeed, doesn’t even like , Americans black, brown or white.
In Particular Obama doesn’t understand or respect American males.
Hez’s repeatedly threatened and used the public as punching bags, violated our constitution, and cashed in with his unpleasant wife,
He made lots of black people very angry by using race to attack our society,
A weak manipulative con men,
This might have had something to do with the riots being cancelled too (if true) –
LikeLiked by 14 people
Don’t threaten to release them, just release them!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Exactly. But Barr is uniparty scum – so not going to happen.
Release in the middle of Obama’s townhall!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yea, I don’t get the threaten to release. Trump needs to get rid o that fat POS. And by the way, do not fall for the hype about ODUMBO. I don’t think there are many people who listen to him now, except for the FAKE NEWS. His track record of supporting D RAT candidates is horrible.
Someone from the RINOs always threaten and never follow through.
RINO Scum
All hat no cattle.
Barr is worthless.
Compare this to Granell, who just DID instead of “threaten” to do.
So why even label them a terrorist organization if all you do is blow smoke?
At least Grenell had Balls of Steel.
Why did we ship “Babe Ruth” Grenell off to the minors?
Do It!!!!!
DO IT.
So any link to Barr actually saying this?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope President Trump pardons the
PROUD BOYS
BLM should have been taken down years ago….here is BLM in London now…
It’s time we on the right accept and start acting like we are at war. What does that mean?
1. Defund the government (make no taxable improvements on your house, buy online from sites that don’y charge sales tax, do not buy a new vehicle ever, vote down all municipal bonds, etc.)
2. Defund the schools (vote down school bonds or local tax increases, don’t send your kids to public school, refuse to send your kid to any college that isn’t conservative – so like 4 in the country)
3. Defund Hollywood and the rest of the media (cancel all cable, satellite, streaming services, do not go to the movies, do not buy books or magazines). Get movies and books from the library if you still want them. Never subscribe to a newspaper and give no clicks to NYT, Wapo, etc.
4. Defund your college age kids if they vote Democrat or spew leftist nonsense.
5. When possible remove all Democrat voters from your life especially businesses (national businesses to avoid when possible social media, google, microsoft, Geico, Progressive, AT&T) In your local area, do not patronize small businesses you know or suspect are owned by Democrats.
6. Defund your Church. If your local church is leftfist and you can’t switch because you are Catholic, Mormon, only Synagogue in town, etc. Stop giving them money.
7. Speak out don’t be silenced. When other criticize the President etc. speak up and say I support him and why.
8. Give money to our side: Gun owners of America, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Samaritan’s Purse, etc. Do not support United Way, Goodwill, Amercan Cancer, Heart, you name it association they are converged.
9. Quit the AARP
10. Share real news and information with friends and acquaintances that you can sway.
11. If you live in a blue state say you have only one person in your home on the census – it cuts their Congressmen and electoral college votes.
12. Canvass to get out the vote.
THANKS MUCH LULU. Great post. We are “at war”.
Grace to you and yours Lulu!
Question is: will the Antifa wing of these riots be okay with “taking a breath”? I mean, they didn’t order all those pallets of bricks to start building houses for the homeless their riots created afterall. 😉
Soros funds both BLM and Antifa..if he cuts off money to anyone who doesn’t comply, they will get the message quickly.
I remember it so well! The empty BIG HALL. I was hoping you would post the pix and you didn’t let us down!
Since President TRUMP is looking for an RNC Convention Center, maybe this location would be a symbolic one. 🙂
And while he is there, hold the World largest TRUMP Rally outdoors in the Heart of America.
People will come from every corner of the planet, don’t doubt me on this. Bill it and they will come!
Split his time between the Stadiums half and half, but simulcast the broadcast regardless.
Tell everyone that he is trying to set a record for the most seats filled in the combo of these two stadiums. He needs to be north of 90k if memory serves me correct.
https://www.visitkc.com/business-detail/truman-sports-complex
LikeLike
Outstanding idea!! Can you imagine the tailgate???? Open it up a day or two beforehand, the smoke from the grills/smokers would probably block traffic on I-70….and light up the fountains with red, white and blue lights when he's in Kauffman
Was not sure where to post this when I first gathered this information. By the time I finished this new article was up! So I am moving my post from general presidential to here:
I noticed that the funerals mentioned the cities where they would be held, except the one in NC.
I started searching for where in NC, and found it will be at a relatively small church in Raeford (greater Fayetteville.)
Having sons who both have served at Fort Bragg, I am quite familiar with this area. Raeford is one of the places where many young soldiers with families buy homes. But Raeford, even though it is next to the Fort is quite small. Rockfish is another little community/town next to it. These are pretty much swallowed up by greater Fayetteville.
I asked, “Why such a small place with no large venues for that Saturday event?”
Enlarging the map I noted that the church at the address listed had a neighbor church a block away or so with only woods between the two.
Searching that area I noted some largish black vehicles, or something under black tarps? in the parking lot church 1. A storage rental facility is next door to church 2. A block or three behind them is Fort Bragg property, training fields ect. I got pretty worried because the crowds for such an event, plus the possible continuation of BLM/Antifa riots on a Saturday…well…I was hoping that young military families around there would be safe, especially those.with spouses deployed.
Later I read that George has a sister in Raeford, and that service is planned as family only.
This church association has been very good neighbors and Christians for a long time.
I hope this all has no link with BLM Antifa, and that they are not planning to USE this funeral to riot to get soldiers to defend their off-base homes.
Soldiers change from uniforms when they get home, but just one photo of a soldier in uniform being forced to defend (Castle Doctrine) his home and family In those ways in which he has been trained,
will make much lying fodder for MSM, especially if the operatives can get a black person shot (or shoot one themselves and plant them there.
Pray for our soldier families in Fort Bragg/Fayetteville this Saturday.
And be aware, if such a scenario comes out in news…
Thanks for doing the research on the family service location.
Here’s the narrative the president should advance, IMO.
After the Civil War, the KKK emerged from the democrat party to prevent former slaves from joining the American mainstream via segregation.
Today, Antifa sprang from the democrat party to keep the descendants of slaves from joining the American mainstream via agitation.
DEMOCRATS = PERPETUAL SLAVERY
DEMOCRATS = PERPETUAL SLAVERY
^^THIS^^
My guess is We are going to find out how treacherous Hussein was for America, as was Bush. Clinton’s are in a class all to themselves.
Don’t buy into this cheap political theatre.
obama et al are only as treacherous as the msm allows them to be. If “journalists” asked questions, published truth and cared about America more than a craven, inhuman ideology most of the Left wing slugs would never make it to the big time. The negative, anti-American influence of social media wouldn’t be as potent if msm was truthful.
I mean, good lord, the only thing the Left trys to sell is fear, racial tension and hate. I have yet to hear a single comment on a workable plan to support the creation of prosperity, better schools (more money doesn’t count) etc etc.
Without a deeply corrupted press they wouldn’t get this much milage out of “social justice” and grievance.
Rush said all of this hoopla is to put a wedge between President Trump and his supporters. Even Van Jones (a communist) said he spoke to President Trump supporters in PA and they are still supporting him. He was of course outraged.
I don’t understand how allowing thugs to loot and riot for any cause will remove any conservative or independent to the side of anarchists.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, considering Cuomo and other Democrat Governors are taking out AME voters in very large numbers via their policies for nursing homes, I’d say this play isn’t likely to work for Democrats anymore. What a pitiful irony.
The end of these is so obviously planned. Nancy had a photo-op today at one and Elizabeth Warren did yesterday –
Minneapolis acceding to BLM demands
Do it! Watch the clear-minded residents flee.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sure the drug dealers, robbers, arsonists, and murderers would love the proposed scheme. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take away the MPD and go with Community oriented public safety and you will have bloodshed 24/7/365. If the black community feels that police treat them unfairly, just tell the police to stay out of their communities. See how long that will last.
I noticed that the entire propaganda media collection is heavily advertising this thing. I guess they couldn’t reasonably give Barry any TV time, so they’re doing the next best thing.
I still can’t get the ROKU sound to work but what came up as my top suggested ROKU youtube videos? Obama’s town hall!! As if!
People on the Left like to label us as conspiracy theorists but if this isn’t one giant conspiracy, I don’t know what is.
It’s obvious they had planned this whole scheme at some point. Just waiting for the right moment and it will come up. From dumping pallets of bricks, to their whole networking and coordination. And now being shut off like a spigot for a week of mourning
When Barr does his investigation on Antifa et.al. will he also come back to Obama?
Obama, so arrogant, is now going to take the reigns and act like he is the Presidential leader to heal the nation. This will make actual Pres Trump look weak. And that’s because this is all helped by our media, who has not covered Pres Trump’s remarks after the death, and also vilified his visit to St. John’s Church, by way of that so-called woman bishop. How our President can wrestle this away from the Community Organizer, I don’t know, because the media will amplify Obama any which way they can. Obama is stepping in, taking control of the Democrat party and Dementia Joe’s run by acting like the leader of this nation and the only healer of this tragedy.
How much you want to bet they will start a social media virtue signalling campaign of all white people taking a picture of themselves “taking a knee”. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s coming. Everyone surrender your whiteness and your privilege, you should all be ashamed of yourselves for living. I’m not on social media and I ain’t taking no damn knee!
I don’t know how long they can milk this until the election but I bet they have another scenario waiting in the wings for either a false flag event of for when something else happens. Then, another example of Dementia Joe’s, helped by All-Star Obama, leadership and healing.
I wish the GOP had a freaking situation room to figure out a strategy. Without the media coverage or non-bias coverage, I don’t know how far they would get. But Romney’s niece failed at the ’18 election, she should have been shi_-canned then.
Someone here recommended reading “The Blueprint: How the Democrats Won Colorado (and Why Republicans Everywhere Should Care)” and I did a couple of years ago, and can’t forget it. One of the people they recruited to fund their strategy is now governor of Colorado.
I thought they had this ready for July 4 weekend but had to move it up due to Covid dying and Sleepy Joe “You Ain’t black” faux pas…
bringing 44 in at this stage is the highest risk yet for the Globalists because their bench is not too deep…
if Antife BLM SJWs continue rape and pillage…All American People will realize the “emperor has no clothes”
44 v 45
Globalism vs America First
Agenda 21 vs US Constitution
there are no swing voters in this equation!
the only time a true American should take a knee.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or when we pray over the graves of our fallen comrades.
indeed
Dear, God. Please Guide our President in Your Ways, and Protect our nation from the ravages of fools.
I resemble that…post. 😉
Well Yahoo has a story on this and from the comments I read Obama is not
impressing anyone most of them were not favorable to him..Are the major networks
covering this?
Having worn a uniform and worked the streets let me say what’s NOT being said. There are groups of black and Latinx provocateurs who purposely goad, intimidate and push police as far as they can. We’re not necessarily talking paid or trained agents as much as we are just the snotty punks and thugs who make a game out of pushing police, it’s a sport, it’s a pastime, it’s constant.
Yes, there are trained thugs who are sent out to provoke police into a response, see the Antifas work cops, see the professional minority agitators do the same. I’m talking about the snot-nosed thug who sees a cops, does everything and anything he can to irritate them and carries on right up to the point where you’re getting ready to throw the cuffs on him, then backs off. The punk who, when you do a Terry stop, yells and screams, resists as much as he can without laying a hand on you, tries to get the crowd to interfere on his behalf and then when you find those drugs and/or an illegal gun on him starts screaming you planted them on him. And it goes on and on.
Body cameras are a plus, prior to their use the SOP for punks/thugs/PsOS was to push you, get into a fight with you and then after you subdued them to file excessive force complaints against you. In some places that’s so common they should have a preprinted form where the punk just puts his name and his alleged police attacker’s name in. Most are investigated and dismissed, more so with the new body cameras but the important thing is there’s a complaint (regardless of disposition) on your records. If someone gets a number of complaints, even if all are dismissed, they can cause a real issue if a case goes to court.
With this new and unfortunate Floyd incident the attacks on police, the limitations on their powers and abilities to enforce the law will only increase. The move is to have the streets policed by the same wimpy police system the Brits have: unarmed police roaming the streets with and armed response car somewhere out there that hopefully can respond before the initial officers are killed. That may work in England but things are different here. The Left believes, or says at least, that once we do not have private firearm ownership things will be much more peaceful. That may work in England but in places like El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala (just for example) it hasn’t worked at all. Now many of their residents, who are used to the blatant criminality of everyday life, are here along with a healthy dollop of their criminal caste. El Salvador’s MS-134, the Mexican cartels and Guatemala’s gangs like Barrio-18 and their branch of MS-13, not to mention those well known in the business illegal units in those countries military and intelligence branches, all have fingers in our pie.
How about, as we clean up the bad elements i the police, that the black and Latinx community clean up their acts? Stop doing everything they can to provoke a response from the police and then blame the police for reacting. Raise those children to follow religious standards, if not cultural norms of civility and moral behavior, though if those cultural standards are unacceptable then definitely to the standards of the religion you say you’re a believer in.
I’m out of it now and I’m convincing my grandchildren who want to be cops like their grandfathers to go into something else. To be spit on, insulted and (to use their term) ‘disrespected’ by those people who ask you for help and then criticize the way you make them safe…let reap what they have sown. Police your own community your way.
I’ll speak as a NYer: right now, my guess is Pres Trump gained about 1 million votes here because the sh** that went down because of DUMBlasio (and Cuomo) will be a stain forever.
I agree.
Many NYers are not *stupid*, they just don’t pay attention to what’s happening, unless it’s right on their block.
But this stunt was a HUGE attention- getter. Even if the mayhem was 20 blocks away from where you live, you noticed!
“President Obama (BLM) will likely promote “take a knee” etc.”,
Translation: All white people (and Hispanic and Asian) are to declare black people their gods and masters, etc..
Barack Obama is trying to start a civil war.
how ironic?
Supposedly, George Floyd died because the “cop” took a knee
Isn’t taking the knee what killed the counterfeiter Floyd?
Obama always has three words but they never Trinitarian.
“Revolutionary greetings from the insurrection sweeping throughout the occupied territories of the so-called United States of America. We are asking comrades across the world for immediate and unrelenting acts solidarity against the US.“
https://www.revolutionaryabolition.org/
They don’t sound like they’re ready to stand down.
While it’s par for the grievance team course, I actually hope that’s all Obama+ are up to. Because the whole thing looks like a set up for a revolt/coup to me, Operation Concrete Action. If it is, we’ve been caught with our pants down.
Trump cannot use the military. It’s full of Obama implants at the leadership levels and any instance of military force against citizens, easily staged by either side, would be painted as Trump fascism in action. I have a suspicion that Tucker Carlson was trying to incite Trump into aggressive military action the other night, the same way he incited Trump into Covid shutdown. I’ve completely lost trust in him and actually gave up on Chuck Ross not long before when it seemed obvious he was promoting Tulsi Gabbard among Trump supporters. I think these two are closet nevertrump.
I think the media is absolutely overt the top on the peaceful protest narrative despite truck fulls of evidence other than bricks and video.
I think local governments are in the tank and police are basically neutralized. All that’s needed is sufficient breeze to keep the fire burning and to keep the useful idiots engaged.
We’re distracted on the russia outrage. Our own DOJ won’t go after the criminal enterprise, at least the kingpins.
Trump’s only source of power is us. And we’d be kneecapped if FB, twitter, and gmail were shut down. We have no alternate infrastructure not in danger of shutdown at moments notice. And we have no plan.
We are ripe to knocked off cleanly if Obama and Bush can convince enough useful idiots to support Obama embedded resources within the government.
If we’re lucky enough to survive this trap and whatever the progressives have lined up right behind it, we’d better get out act together in a hurry. We’re far more vulnerable than I ever thought.
I’d be happy to help. I have technical skills in engineering, software development, cyber security, information technology operations, implementation, and architecture, and business operations skills. I’m a quick learner and I can support myself.
Someone needs to start organizing before we get run over.
“the same way he incited Trump into Covid shutdown”
That was Fauci and Brix who declared war on America’s economy and civil rights.
Do you depend on the internet to do your work? If you do, you are still subject to being shut down.
FFS pathetic.
I’m sure Barry smiled at this one.
Nobody can change the subject like this POTUS can. Just watch. Next week he’ll announce early successes already on the 2nd economy recovery, and now he’ll give full attention to infrastructure and inner city jobs. He orders the Democrats back to Washington in the most publicly humiliating way possible.
Then he tells the country that the Floyd case is now in the hands of the judicial system and that everybody not involved should stay out of it, including former Presidents and other hucksters.
Then he gets on AF1 and takes a trip and meets with somebody real important in the world, and announces a really big deal about something. Who, what, when and where doesn’t really matter.
ugh. Now Holder’s speaking.
OMG I am so glad these people are not in front of our faces every day.
Abolish Affirmative Action
Affirmative action violates the Constitution
“One of the main purposes of the Constitution is to protect the rights of American citizens. Perhaps most famously, it declares that “all men are created equal,” regardless of race. However, affirmative action seems to disparage this idea, prioritizing the inclusion of people of color over white people. Admitting students or hiring employees of color solely for the sake of diversity introduces a new kind of discrimination, which unfairly disadvantages white people. Since the Constitution condemns discrimination based on racial background, and affirmative action is grounded in this practice, it follows that affirmative action is unconstitutional.”
President Trump’s policies were beginning to make a positive difference on the lives of all Americans including blacks as indicated by the record job numbers etc. I also thought the racial divide was getting thinner–not wider. But now these initiatives could be stalled, as the old Dem Race Racket Machinery dominates the media.
The opportunity zones, the increased funding of black colleges etc were just a start in providing better opportunities and improved education for Americans “being left behind” despite being willing to work. There were still major challenges to overcome in education to ensure the curriculum’s weren’t just destructive liberal/Dem propaganda outlets and they could actually educate and energize young minds and lead in the end to gainful employment, Ivanka’s skilled trades initiatives were well timed.
P Trump knows this and more but the Dems are already re-widening the racial divide by spewing false facts, fake promises, spurious divisive race policies and advocating for reparations etc rather than promoting the freedom a good paying job and a good education can provide every person willing to work. It’s back to the old Obama-Biden days of using race as a political tool and duping their followers with promises they won’t keep. Hopefully, if enough African-Americans are not willing to walk down this deceptive road again and waste another decade, the charade will fail and Trump will be re-elected so he can complete his mission.
The only way we can heal is if Mother Sybrina comes forward, and again performs her healing miracle as she did in 2012. Let us all pray that the sainted one hears our pleas… again…
It is always a temptation for a set upon and lazy nation,
To squirm and look intimidated and to say: —
“Though we know we should not submit to you, we have not the fortitude to offer resistance to you.
We will therefore now get on our knees to get you to stay away.”
And that is called paying the Extortion-geld;
But it’s been proven again and again,
That if once you have paid them the Extortion-geld
You never satisfy the extortionist.
So it is much better to say –
“We never pay any-one Extortion-geld,
No matter how trifling the cost;
For the end of that game is oppression and shame,
And the nation that pays it is lost!”
– “Kipling”
LikeLike
LikeLike
With all due respect to the millions of honorable Black families, do any of these Ghetto thugs ever marry their children’s mothers? The boy has a different last name, his mother has a different last name….could dysfunctional relationships and breeding without building a family unit POSSIBLY have an effect on the totally out of control Black “Community?”
Is it true that Quincy had no idea George Floyd was his father until a few days ago?
Hmmm they didnt matter to Obama for 8 years…their dreams meant nothing to him as he undermined law and order, created preferential justice, lowered the US standard of living, and bowed and scraped his way across the world toterrorists….go away Oscama along with this corrupt cabal of evil you lead. Ask yourself …do you believe that Obama was going to wait for some random death by cop or was he going tocreate a death to unleash this antifa army onto America
Project veritas to release a new video exposing antifa.
This one’s gonna be good
So now the Demosocialists have taken away the jobs and the economy Trump’s greatest asset. They are in the process of taking away the inroads he has made with minorities. They still have Russia, Russia hanging over his head. Guilty whites must vote for the Biden healing ticket.
That’s all she wrote folks.
I am all for change. I just hope that all these people realize that change requires them to get a job, support themselves, no food stamps, no welfare, no housing allowance. We don’t get all that and they are yelling loud and clear they want to be “equal”. I am all for that.
Just drove through the uber-liberal Mission district of San Francisco. Loads of people on the move somewhere to protest. All in their masks/bandanas and similar attire all carrying signs. Note: 99+ percent young and white as snow. Weird because I believe Obama was speaking at the time so I guess they weren’t interested.
Zero Hedge has an article about some AntiFa scum getting caught and they were beaten, in California. A video of a store owner points a rifle at an AntiFa scumbag and the little brave AntiFa scum is begging not to be shot. Another video shows homeowners patrolling with rifles when rioters come… the rioters left the gun holding people alone, just kept going.
