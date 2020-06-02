Benjamin Crump Announces Three Funerals and a Viewing For George Floyd – Three States in Five Days…

Benjamin Crump did not specify if the body of George Floyd will be carried across the nation to accompany multiple funerals; however, in a Facebook interview today the attorney for the Floyd family announced he and the team have organized three funerals and a viewing over five days in three states.

According to Benjamin Crump [Video at 20:45]:

There will be a nationally televised public memorial service in Minneapolis, MN, on Thursday June 4th from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be an additional nationally televised public memorial service in North Carolina, Saturday June 6th from 11am to 3pm

There will be a nationally televised viewing and memorial service in Houston, TX, Monday June 8th 12pm to 6pm

There will be a nationally televised public funeral in Houston, TX, Tuesday June 9th, 11am EDT.

It would appear the North Carolina funeral and memorial service relates to the 2020 election and the DNC need to politicize opposition against the RNC convention. Additionally, Benjamin Crump stated presidential candidate Joe Biden will attend the funeral services in Houston Texas on June 9th.