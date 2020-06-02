Anger Games, Night 7 – Tuesday Tussles – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence is in the backlash phase. Key political and racial leadership are now attempting to slow down the visible looting, fearful that it’s starting to hurt Joe ‘you ain’t black’ Biden. The violence and anarchy is in direct proportion to the depth of the Deep Blue Democrat leadership in the state/city.
Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos, but their bricks-for-tricks are being exposed in many simultaneous areas. Black Lives Matter looting has narrowed to random opportunism.
Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower.
Suburban white liberals and elitist minded political activists, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious opportunists within the anarchy.
Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.
If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work.
It is better for President Trump to keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.
The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.
Reposting Andy Ngo’s amazing thread on Antifa:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just heard Minn. AG, Keith Ellison, claiming on FNC clip that “he didn’t know anything about Antifa”.
Gee, I’ve known about them for at least 5 years. Maybe *I* should be AG of Minn. Where has this guy BEEN?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus his son just pledged support and allegiance to Antifa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, Ellison knows nothing about Antifa…
LikeLike
His tweet used to say something like “This is the book that puts fear in the heart of DOnald Trump”. Think Keith might be an instigator of the riots?
LikeLike
RICO – who’s moving the money?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Any Ngo dealt with this scum sometime ago and tried to warn the nation about this inevitability. The MSM helped to discredit and mock him as not being a real journalist..
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSM out in Portland has everyone convinced that Ngo is a “bad guy”. People I know out there weren’t even bothered by him getting attacked and landing in the hospital because he’s “an instigator”.
Maybe these events will finally wake up *some* of the brainwashed people out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Portland is lost cause. They are not going to fight back. They are outnumbered by wackos.
LikeLike
The November election will not be allowed to take place, not for walk-up voting.
The lassitude of the police to this rioting foreshadows their coming failure to protect the American voting public.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
What’s DeBlasio doing while these physically limited but courageous officers are taking on the thugs and killers that he’s given keys to the city?
(Thanks sundance for providing a site to see more of the brutal truth of what’s happening on the streets and to vent our frustrations when we see it.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
While you may have lost sympathy for the animals ruining their own habitats, bear in mind that they will infest YOUR area in search of food and shelter. And they will bring their disease with them. That’s just how it works.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Silent simplicity.
LikeLike
And they will get an armed welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not talking about them bringing the rioting there – but many of these miscreants will be moving further out when their neighborhoods are destroyed.
LikeLike
And if they act against their new neighbors, they will still receive the aforementioned armed welcome, or goodbye.
LikeLike
They will act against you by turning your state and local governments Democrat, and by using valuable resources for things that devalue the value and enjoyment of your home.
LikeLike
In spades.
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
They are young and look harmless. That’s the camouflage. That and the large group of sincere but ignorant protesters who come down to the event and act as human shields.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said Joe Joe and true.
Harmless looking until they see an unconscious person lying on the ground and then it’s kick the head in time.
LikeLike
I don’t know where this was, but the protesters were very polite.
https://mobile.twitter.com/HarmlessYardDog/status/1267897862253416453
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Master troll!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see what P Trump’s doing now. Cuomo said he personally wanted to call in the National Guard but he would have to usurp or depose DeBlasio. But he also claimed it wasn’t time for that yet.
Trump’s tweet adds considerable pressure to Care Home Cuomo’s dilemma. Replace the “duly elected” mayor or let the carnage continue..
LikeLike
And I heard Cuomo calling out DeBlazio for letting NYC get torn up by the protestors. There’s going to be another mass exodus out of New York City and state after all this is done. I hope these NY transplants don’t bring their leftist politics to their new states.
LikeLike
Has Trump actually declared Antifa as a terrorist organization? He tweeted a few days ago that he said he was going to declare it a terrorist organization, but I haven’t seen any proof that this has actually been done.
LikeLike
I’ve not seen confirmation that he has done so, but … where would one look for such a thing, anyway?
LikeLike
I think it gives them surveillance authorization including to look into financial info. That may be what’s happening behind the scenes. They may be gathering evidence about the top level terrorists and who is funding them. They may have the ability to go back in time when gathering info. It’s what I think it’s happening. But yeah… I don’t know for sure.
LikeLike
Little Rock arkansas- state of emergency
Tip came in that an individual rented 300 rooms and were bussing some people in. Intended target chenal promenade (high end shops) and downtown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My fave is “PROTESTOR ATTACKS LOOTER IN NYC”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funniest part of the riot yet. Anyone here can see it coming a mile away.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AmiHorowitz/status/1267908030206816259
LikeLike
https://breaking911.com/duo-arrested-for-fire-bombing-minnesota-courthouse/
“United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal criminal complaint against Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, charging them with arson and possession of Molotov cocktails.”
LikeLike
Sorry, didn’t realize Sundance had this one already!
LikeLike
Charlie Manson lookalike.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dude on the left has Adam Schiff eyes.
LikeLike
This is a picture of “ideal racial harmony” lefty style.
LikeLike
Ziegler has the classic leftist bugged out eyes. They both look like they could be on drugs.
LikeLike
Clearly the currency used to “hire” some of these thugs is drugs–and from the looks of it from the methamphetamine family. Addicts will do anything for their fix, just like some will do anything for the chance to loot and pillage. Today BLM via AZRoots held a protest in Mohave County, AZ, spearheaded by someone from Riverside California. Heavy presence of police, and national guard kept it peaceful (for now). But it is clear that the organisers look for areas with heavy drug use to exploit.
LikeLike
If this is legit… FIB are either completely INCOMPETENT, or accomplices in the chaos.
Of course it’s already been proven they are corrupt LIARS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI is now a leftist organization. I thought we all knew that by now.
They will try to support the absurd contention that white supremacists are involved in this.
LikeLike
Wray is still the Director and Obama acolytes are still around, plus, if you listened to Rudy tonight (he was great….I could hear the cries of millions of New Yorkers, “Please, let us have Rudy as mayor, please…”) he said the NYC police force was better for the job of riot control than the National Guard, better than the FBI. I believe him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI is itself a left-wing terrorist organization. They’re the the last people who will go after their brothers in Antifa.
LikeLike
DeBlasio’s incompetence and imbecilic reluctance to call in the National Guard are only making the powder keg larger. He’s emboldening some of the worst criminals on the planet.
I’m concerned the worst powder keg in NY has not yet ignited. This malfeasant fool is gambling lives and extensive property on his misguided lefty assumptions. How difficult a task will it be to regain order if he continues to delay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember all those upstanding citizens released from prison recently so they wouldn’t get the sniffles, I’m sure that helped 🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
And he cripples, second-guesses and undermines the police, too. Are New Yorkers retarded? Seriously. Are you mentally-retarded?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
im in utahland and just recvd emergency alert on my mobile imposing an immediate curfew 6/01 – 6/08, 8pm to 6am. looks like anarchy just mormonland
LikeLike
Atlanta is fairly calm. Our democrat female mayor came out a couple of days ago and asked everyone to behave. She said protesting was fine but looting and violence was not. We had looting the first night and violence including a police officer who was run over. Then she spoke and put in a 9pm curfew. Kemp put out the national guard. They are arresting people after curfew. Last two nights things have been pretty quiet. Today protests during the day then about 8:30 protest leaders told people to go home and most did. But then some outside agitators started acting up and so police started cracking down. Overall we have had much less trouble than other places.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Atlanta probably has fewer white commie agitators and more black folk who won’t tolerate their shit. Portland OR is the opposite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to hear it, Osugagal.
Not to detract from the Mayor, but probably has more to do w/ the Gov. putting out the Nat. Guard.
Whatever the reason, it’s Very. Good. news for Atlanta, and the south in general.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too bad she is with them. She knows that Atlanta is predominantly black and doesn’t want the backlash on businesses burning/riots. https://twitter.com/KeishaBottoms/status/1267466687647023104
LikeLike
Possibly because there are many of us “Rednecks” in the surrounding areas that would put a stop to it ourselves, need be…Here in Lawrenceville it’s been quiet since the first march best to my knowledge. Glad Atlanta has their senses about them. My Pops was a cop there years ago.
LikeLike
Georgia has a Republican Governor who is a Trumpian in philosophy.
I thank God every night for the past 6 years that we took Governor Cuomo’s words seriously when he told all Conservatives to leave New York State because we believe in God, our Constitution, Second Amendment right, Pro-Life and we believe that we are who we are as our gender identifies at birth. We took him seriously; now I wonder if he takes us and people like us, seriously….hhhhmmm…prolly not…he is a real fookin’ moron. (A liddle Irish lingo there…)
LikeLike
From NYC. This is Too.Weird. And the fire truck just driving by, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fire truck driving by means nothing. They probably we’re assigned to another run. I’ve driven through an accident on the way to a medical call we were dispatched to prior 🤷♂️ You don’t stop responding. FDNY has plenty of fire engines staffed.
LikeLike
Andy Ngo has Antifa literature that describes “friendlies” on the police forces. Some of these may actually be alphabet agency types assigned to the department, doing counterintel. I read about these kinds of things a long time ago when I was reading about the cocaine trade in LA.
LikeLike
Can you erase my last post? I think I am wrong about that for this case.
LikeLike
On the other hand, it was a great excuse to clear the street and people moved willingly.
LikeLike
If you REALLY loved us you would have arrested Chauvin immediately.
Because you didn’t, we now realize the extent of the deep seated racism that exists in America and by association, the Trump Administration.
The fact that you don’t get it and you keep telling us why we are wrong to feel the way we do means the President’s administration is in real jeopardy in November.
LikeLike
You just keep trolling away, don’t you?
I had you figured out two weeks ago. Goodbye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
+100
LikeLike
Just throw out the entire Constitution?
It took Democrat Hennepin County Attorney in Democrat Minnesota four days to arrest and charge Chauvin. Last time it took him EIGHT MONTHS to charge Officer Noor for shooting an unarmed pajama clad Justine Damond in 2015-2016. This is real progress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go to bed … it’s late!
LikeLike
I’m armed to the teeth, but I’m getting worried. Monday the thugs were in Van Nuys, CA- a suburban area and destroyed many stores. Today, Tuesday, the LAPD reported a man named George Wong dressed in a fake national guard uniform, guns and all- they arrested him and found he had pipe bombs stored nearby. This was by LA city hall.
LikeLike
Tiffthis, it’s interesting Wong had pioe bombs. Two crates of pipe bombs were found near the Korean War memorial in DC today. There’s a lot of money and organization in all of this yet a report comes out saying the FBI has no evidence Antifa is involved. I fear that subversives have infiltrated our once trusted institutions.
LikeLike
ARRRRE YOOOUUU RRRREADY TOO RRRIIIIIIIIIII-UUUT?!?!?!!!!??!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That black protester fighting that white rioter/vandal was righteous. I’d love to see those white punk agitators get their asses kicked nationwide.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that this was a test run for the vote. Didn’t President Trump win PA? Seems like PA got hit really hard by this Floyd was from MN.
2016:
“Pennsylvania’s vote for Donald Trump marked the fall of the Democratic Blue Wall, a block of over 240 electoral votes that voted solidly Democratic from 1992 to 2012. Pennsylvania had been one of the eleven states to vote twice for Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996 which Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.”
So, I wonder if there have been changes to the voting system since then? Yep. So this is a trial run (IMHO)
https://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com/news/20200602/contested-gop-ballot-spot-in-29th-district
Floyd could be another long, drawn-out thing like the Occupy movement.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Barbershops/hair salons require the most draconian measures in order to satisfy the whims of the state here in communist (“progressive”) New York State.
Not only do you have to wear a mask, you have to wear a face shield too.
The lunatic left just went off the deep end to North Korea. If you dare to cut hair, you will be arrested, but if you run over cops you’re A okay.
Sum ting wong in America.
Not okay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my fear too.
https://noqreport.com/2020/06/02/next-up-for-anarchists-bombs/
I hope they are wrong. However I have noticed the National Guard and police have closed off streets around the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul all weekend and this week too. They set a bunch of humvees blocking paths to the Capitol building too. This is strange, because it continues well after the riots and looting were stopped Saturday night.
I hope this is just a bunch of big talking basement dwelling leftist wanna-bees.
But this is what the Weathermen Underground did when they started out, building bombs.
Read “Days of Rage” by Bryan Burroughs.
LikeLike
My daughter’s friend found gasoline soaked lumber remnants hidden in her neighborhood near Minneapolis’ Lake of the Isles. So it’s not just a rumor. When/if these punks escalate is the question.
LikeLike
They found pipe bombs in D.C.
LikeLike
Nothing happened here in Buffalo tonight. The terrorist who ran over the police officers last night was shot on the gut. Dispersal was quite easy tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That terrorist driver the police shot is a female BTW. There were passengers, both in custody. She’s in the hospital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All arrested in NY will be released without bail according to FOX News. Hope NYC burns to the ground.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I *think* I just heard on FNC that people are protesting outside Garcetti’s house to remove him?!
If so, That’s TWO! DeBlasio’s Gracie Mansion , and Garcetti, wherever he lives.
LikeLike
List in first comment gives various locations of where bricks have been spotted/dropped off…
https://thedonald.win/p/FysPDB8l/more-bricks-magically-keep-showi/c/
P.S. Nobama did it! Just saying…
LikeLike
A Big Fat “F”..
The Great Society Democrat Experiment is a dismal failure..
And all of America can see it.. The whole world can see it.. it is a Grand Dismal Democrat Failure..
Look how far the democrats have gotten us after more than fifty years..
Right back to where we started from.. 1960’s rioting..
It’s been fifty years.. and see.. nothing has changed.. the Democrat experiment of institutionalized racism is a dismal failure..
And while the Construct and Framework of America itself is solid.. the racial purveyors within it are not..
It’s time to end all Affirmative Action policies and thinking.. end free food cards.. free housing.. end unearned promotion and advancement due only to the color of one’s skin..
It’s time for a purge all right.. that’s something both sides can agree on.. a purge of all old governance.. old thinking.. boomer remover..
The Great Society Democrat Experiment is a dismal failure.. why double down on stupid..
It’s time to try something different..
He’s not a democrat.. he’s not a republican.. he fooled both of them.. and made it to the top..
And he’s right there.. right now.. and he’s our only chance..
Our only chance to breakaway from all of this divisive crap they have used to keep us at each others throats.. instead of moving forward.. together.. as Americans..
He’s not a Politician..
He’s a Businessman..
And he doesn’t care what color you are.. just have the yearn to be an American.. to be number one..
Make America Great Again..
A Great American Trump Society..
Red, White, and Blue..
and You..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laurie Walker says:
June 2, 2020 at 10:35 pm
I’ve noticed a pattern in the last few days. During the day, the BLM protests are about 99% white …. as the sun goes down they go home and Antifa, blacks, and others start the destruction.
The only exception I’ve seen is at the White House, where there’s a huge police presence. Until tonight. Fox has been showing footage from NYC where the white liberals stayed after dark (IMO) because there was a huge police presence tonight.
What I saw after dark was Antifa and BLM and looters not able to kick things off … not because of the police, but because the white liberals didn’t follow the playbook.
LikeLike
They’re calling it off because it’s not working.
The will next try to gaslight us with the canonization of the Holy Floyd.
LikeLike
“US Park Police Find Baseball Bats, Poles Hidden Along Street Near White House — Reports of Pipe Bombs”
LikeLike
Large canister shells fireworks like these are very dangerous when misused.
LikeLike
My wife and I voted today in PA primary (Philly suburbs). There was not as single person on Democrat booth but total 8 people voting at republicans booth. Democrats voters were sleeping for night looting. PA result is out and it’s better than expected. I hope democrats can read the primary and stop this mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not for nuthin’ but if only there was some way to re-route all NYC looters down to Little Italy in Manhattan and the Little Italy uptown in the Bronx, it would be their last loot.
Ever.
“You know what I mean, pal?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching Rachael M so you don’t have to… this was 1 minute in….
Made it to 4 minutes….
LikeLike