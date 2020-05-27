Marco Rubio Moves to Protect Senate From Exposure in Their Role Against President Trump….

We are entering a very precarious phase. I doubt congress has a full grasp on just how much the American electorate are aware of their prior activity.

Senator Marco Rubio was moved into the position of Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) for the specific purpose of defending the interests of the senate. The SSCI under republican leadership was weaponized against Donald Trump and was a participating unit in the soft-coup against a sitting U.S. president.

The corrupt intent crosses over party designations; this is a unified self-interest.

Rubio previously shielded SSCI Vice Chair Mark Warner for his covert contacts with Christopher Steele after a series of “would rather not have a paper trail” text messages were discovered during the investigation of SSCI Security Director James Wolfe’s leaks.

The Florida Senator was moved into position recently as surfacing documents started to put more sunlight on the Senate Intel Committee. Rubio’s role is to cover their tracks.

As an outcome we see this – Rubio Defending Obama-Era IC Weaponization:

WASHINGTON DC – Donald Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are pushing aggressive new investigations targeting the president’s political opponents. Marco Rubio isn’t joining the fray. As Rubio assumes the acting chairmanship of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Florida Republican is distancing himself from a GOP-led probe targeting Hunter Biden. He has declined to embrace Trump’s “Obamagate” claims. And he is warning the Republicans spearheading the Biden investigation not to promote Russian disinformation in the process. “I’m not going to accuse any member who believes that they are exercising oversight to be colluding with a foreign power,” Rubio said in an interview last week. “I will say to you that I think it’s pretty clear that the Russians are constantly pursuing narratives that they believe will drive conflict in our politics and divide us against each other.” (read more)

Obama-era officials will line-up to support the objectives of Rubio, because those officials know the SSCI was an ally with them in the effort against President Trump.

Rubio sounds alarm that peddling (Trump) conspiracy theories does Russia’s disinfo work. “It’s imprtnt to remind everyone that Putin is not a Republican or a Democrat,” Rubio said. “What he seeks more than anything else is to put us at each other’s throat” https://t.co/ZnZZrf9dar — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) May 27, 2020

This is a tenuous phase.

I don’t believe the Senate knows how much the American people know.

The senate is playing a very dangerous game here….

…and the American electorate have to be smart about it. Remember, these people are in survival mode. Sunlight is adverse to their interests. As a result nothing would please the GOPe wing more than to lose their majority if that is what’s needed to protect themselves.

It’s a very tenuous time.