Marco Rubio Moves to Protect Senate From Exposure in Their Role Against President Trump….

We are entering a very precarious phase. I doubt congress has a full grasp on just how much the American electorate are aware of their prior activity.
Senator Marco Rubio was moved into the position of Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) for the specific purpose of defending the interests of the senate. The SSCI under republican leadership was weaponized against Donald Trump and was a participating unit in the soft-coup against a sitting U.S. president.
The corrupt intent crosses over party designations; this is a unified self-interest.
Rubio previously shielded SSCI Vice Chair Mark Warner for his covert contacts with Christopher Steele after a series of “would rather not have a paper trail” text messages were discovered during the investigation of SSCI Security Director James Wolfe’s leaks.
The Florida Senator was moved into position recently as surfacing documents started to put more sunlight on the Senate Intel Committee. Rubio’s role is to cover their tracks.
As an outcome we see this – Rubio Defending Obama-Era IC Weaponization:
WASHINGTON DC – Donald Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are pushing aggressive new investigations targeting the president’s political opponents. Marco Rubio isn’t joining the fray.
As Rubio assumes the acting chairmanship of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Florida Republican is distancing himself from a GOP-led probe targeting Hunter Biden. He has declined to embrace Trump’s “Obamagate” claims. And he is warning the Republicans spearheading the Biden investigation not to promote Russian disinformation in the process.
“I’m not going to accuse any member who believes that they are exercising oversight to be colluding with a foreign power,” Rubio said in an interview last week. “I will say to you that I think it’s pretty clear that the Russians are constantly pursuing narratives that they believe will drive conflict in our politics and divide us against each other.” (read more)
Obama-era officials will line-up to support the objectives of Rubio, because those officials know the SSCI was an ally with them in the effort against President Trump.
This is a tenuous phase.
I don’t believe the Senate knows how much the American people know.
The senate is playing a very dangerous game here….
…and the American electorate have to be smart about it. Remember, these people are in survival mode. Sunlight is adverse to their interests. As a result nothing would please the GOPe wing more than to lose their majority if that is what’s needed to protect themselves.
It’s a very tenuous time.
This coup was premeditated and vicious. It was to be carried out by a wide range of very bad actors from many parts of our government. This was anything but soft. Why isn’t it just referred to as a coup? Any other term does not give it the infamy that it deserves.
Surely our POTUS knows of those who are treacherous. Surely he understands how to play this.
I hope our POTUS knows, and if not, will now see why I don’t trust Rubio and hope there will be a better choice in ’22. (I live in FL, which is why I keep a close watch on him.) The only thing I can say favorably is that he was the lesser evil in 2016.
https://foguth.wordpress.com/2019/03/19/marco-rubio-immigration/ were my thoughts about him a year ago and I haven’t changed my opinion.
“As a result nothing would please the GOPe wing more than to lose their majority if that is what’s needed to protect themselves.”
Thus we see the main reason why Jeff Sessions is running – he’s doing his part to make sure the GOP loses their majority by splitting the R vote in Ala. He is and always has been just as corrupt as any of the rest of them. He’s just very good at making people think he’s too dumb to be that corrupt.
It is more than Jeff Sessions😐
One third of the US Senate is made up of RHINOS.
Either vote one out in a primary or re-elect the son of a bitch.
We cannot afford a Democrat majority.
That is DEATH.
A majority without Mitch & Miss Lindsey would be the ideal outcome.
Win Alabama
Win Michigan
Lose Arizona
Lose Colorado
Lose South Carolina
Lose Kentucky
Not sure if it’s possible.
I would imagine there are two ways to play this, against the Dems AND against the GOPe who are still plotting. Ratcliffe either releases the damning docs AHEAD of their committee hearings OR directly AFTER so we can see worms thrown on the concrete fry in the sunlight.
Ratcliffe releasing documents and Graham cancelling the hearing would keep intact his record of doing nothing.
Those skeletons must really be rattling, Marco. Gillum style photos?
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha! you bet that little worm has a LOT he does not want exposed. Remember his smart ass attacks during the debates against PDJT? F him.
I think they know exactly how we feel. Its why they are trying to bury the truth. It’s why Burr led the Senate committee. Its why Gowdy refused to do anything despite seeing for himself the actual truth. Its why they kept the testimony before Schiffs committee quiet. It’s why they didn’t leak it out that all who testified said under oath they had no evidence. It’s why Graham kept talking without action.
If they fail to keep the truth uncovered, I can see McConnell moving to throw the Senate. It may seem odd strategy, but we can’t let them throw it. We need to vote them back in and force them, no matter how much they try to throw it.
Outside PT, Grenell and Sidney IMO are the ONLY ONES truly interested in getting to and exposing the truth.
Everybody else are just sand kickers IMO.
I truly want to see the names listed in the upcoming book called……
THE PEOPLE WHO COULD HAVE SAVED THE REPUBLIC BUT CHOSE NOT TO!
Rubio, a henchman of he who will be named, as Graham is.
he who will Not be named!
SD:
The American people, in general, don’t know sh*t, don’t care, and with the current economic situation, don’t have the mental bandwidth available to learn and let it sink in.
The MSM is already seeding articles into Apple News, Google News, Yahoo News, etc about how Obamagate is untrue. Millions of people are passively receiving this false info in the News sections of their iPhones and smartphones, as well as computer desktops. FB, Twitter, etc.
Trump got flanked early and didn’t respond quickly enough. All this is too little, too late. When mail-in voting becomes the default after the “second wave” of corona hits this fall and “forces” another “shutdown,” the writing is on the wall and the clock will have been successfully run out for these cretins. And Trump, his family, and his loyalists will pay the tab come January.
Hope I’m wrong….
YOU ARE WRONG!
You just got a bunch of posters here to go to the liquor store
Thanks so much for your concern.
Trump and his family and loyalists will only pay the tab if the patriots refuse to play the cheat by mail game. Who says that only Democrats can cheat???
Don’t worry. You are. You really worked at it, too.
How do you know I’m wrong? How about giving a counter-explanation?
Can’t you see what’s going on right before our eyes?
All polls show the public does not trust the media. Or even Congress. PT has higher marks.
I hope you’re wrong especially about conclusion. But I know from comms with old friends who’re basically smart people, but are blind(ed) to the corruption of entrenched deep stankers and unipartiers. About 20% have a clue. The rock started by Grinnell needs to gather momentum, not moss.
At this point, I only have faith in God. He is the only one who can make this right if he wants to based on how the American people ask for repentance.
I pray for forgiveness for what has happened in this nation.(Dan 9:5) Evil abounds.
POTUS is God’s agent and I do trust in him, we must stand with him no matter what.
This nation is so close, it can and may fail. Amazing how many don’t/won’t see the truth. Remember, there is always a remnant of believers who will go on.
The key to full exposure taking back the House, which hasn’t changed. McConnell and Schumer will protect the Senate regardless of which party controls it.
So Rubio or whoever chairs the Senate Intel Cmte is a useless tool, with the consolation he’s at least an outspoken critic of Communist China and anti-Castro.
McConnell should be challenged for Senate majority leader. He cannot be the only republican that could marshall through supreme court nominations.
Little Marco is in way over his head. He also needs to be challenged or primaried.
Dana Loesch yesterday stated that the November election is really a US Congress /Senate election more than anything else.
Even if they keep Biden as a candidate (unlikely) & Trump wins reelection but lose the Senate & Dems keep the House it’ll be no end of chaos.
The most likely occurrence is Trump reelected with a Democrat Congress. Because who is organizing the Republican wave? The citizens are with Trump but they can’t do jack if there’s nobody to vote in to help Trump.
So basically all is lost. The presidency and the Senate.
Let me go find a brick, with a string attached to it, so you can use it when you jump off the bridge.
Patriots have had many opportunities to rise up and take a stand against the evil that the democrats have unleashed against President Trump. Hell, we haven’t even had the courage to stand up when our country has been shut down and forced to wear masks in order to buy food.
Until something changes and we get a backbone, then yes the country is finished.
Poor thing. Can I get you a therapy puppy?
Marco “little hands” Rubio can’t hide from what we the people know. Time to flush the Senaturds!!!
Rubio is the poster boy for what a snakeoil salesman looks and acts like. He’s a decent looking immigrant who has a good command of the English language and can speak Spanish. This, somehow, makes him a valuable player.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How much Senate salami is Rubio willing to hide?
We’re reaching a danger phase for active participants now.
No doubt that the senate R majority is primarily corrupt. The question is — how many are not? Are some just doing the best they can, have some seen the light over the past few years and are attempting to do good and true?
The one I puzzle over is Cotton from Arkansas. He is a member of this corrupt committee. He started out skeptical of PDJT – no doubt there – has he evolved a bit? Has the stench of the swamp made him sit up and see the things that the rest of us have seen? I certainly see events differently than I once did. I was on the Trump Train very early, but I really did not grasp how despicable it all is, and I thought it was very bad.
Are some of the critters being reminded of first things? It would help. The real answers, of course, are primary elections, but even there the swamp is on offense. The RINO attack on Doug Collins shows that clearly. Kelly the gal who claims that she is “Not a political insider” is ridiculously inadequate. We just have to proceed step to step to step. Our forefathers faced the winter at Valley Forge, kept the faith, and stayed the course.
MAGA/KAG
WTH has happened to you people! Maybe some of ya’ll could just go ahead and rent a gun and buy a bullet and get your thing over with quick-like.
Think of this as another volley from Pres. Trump’s “reveal the truth tweet-beam” superpower
