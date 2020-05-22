Wray Reversal – FBI Launches Internal Investigation Surrounding FBI Conduct in Flynn Case…

This is not a surprising development; though with breaking news it is prudent to pause before assigning motives. At first review it appears the FBI cannot hold back the sunlight.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced his launching of an internal investigation based on details surfacing from the Michael Flynn case. “FBI Director Christopher Wray today ordered the Bureau’s Inspection Division [INSD] to conduct an after-action review of the Michael Flynn investigation” the bureau said in the statement:
(screen grab from Catherine Herridge)
This is an interesting development considering this same FBI Director previously claimed the office of inspector general found no intentional wrongdoing by people within the FBI; and Wray further asserted there was “no evidence of political bias” after each of three OIG investigations completed in 2018 and 2019.
If the OIG did not find FBI wrongdoing, then what changed? Why is FBI Director Chris Wray now launching an internal investigation? The answer appears to be an outsider’s investigation via Missouri U.S. Attorney, Jeff Jensen.
Second part of statement below:
The inspection division (INSD) previously reviewed FBI conduct and reported to Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The resulting IG findings of FBI conduct was carefully worded and disingenuous at best, but it was embraced by FBI Director Wray.
Now the outsider review by US Attorney Jeff Jensen; combined with the simultaneous declassification of documents by DNI Ric Grenell; appears to be highlighting a lot more internal FBI corruption. Hence this unavoidable shift in tone from Wray.
This announcement today comes as Ric Grenell is working to declassify the transcript(s) of the Flynn-Kislyak call, with some rather interesting comments. More soon…
Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity
And he wrote that with a straight face./
Meanwhile they are doing a forensic legal investigation,
and a hazmat clean up of epic proportions.
Corpus delicti indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another investigation makes sense. It enables them to hide and sit on evidence for another 2 years while the “investigation” goes on. It is the cure all for corrupt government. Investigating yourself will probably enrage Americans at this point though, but who knows? Its worked every other time.
You want justice? Go get it. It will not be delivered to you….lazy Americans
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump appoints Ric Grenell as FBI director, he wins the election in the biggest ever landslide ever. Just do it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mitch and the useless rhino’s will go ballistics if he does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should there be any wrongdoing found (questionable), Wray and FBI is still limited to those people still employed. Nothing can be done to those no longer employed by the gubmint.
Wray knows this.
So do we.
Not holding my breath on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know who captured and saved that picture of Wray, but it is truly a classic. I laugh every single time I see it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Names of the 40 FBI agents involved in the Mueller farce please . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
PLUS the 50 that accepted bribes, gifts, etc.
LikeLike
Wray ‘s first step should be doing away with the 302. Bring the FBI into the 21st Century and do away with a huge loophole for corruption. There is no reason for this dinosaur other than an Avenue for cheating. They could have World class audio and video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This will just be used as a device/cover to impede what Jensen and other outside DA’s are investigating. Plus it gives Wray the cover story that he is doing something good. A two for one for the bad guys–
LikeLike
The Director knows his job is on the line and he is just making things look good so that the President will think twice about firing the dud.
please hire Granel and make him the FBI director
LikeLike
I really don’t like Wray. I just wonder if all the bad stuff was held by the special council and hidden from the FBI at large. Wasn’t this really Muellers job to suck everything up and hide it. Wray could be just a useless incompetent idiot. Seems to fit the mold.
LikeLike
In the last week Chris Wray has been publicly praised by John Brennan and Eric Swallwell.
You need no more evidence that he is Deep Swamp and this ‘inquiry’ will be a delay ‘n’ stall whitewash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He must have felt that seat he’s on getting hot.
LikeLike
Interesting, isn’t it, that Jensen has not folded his tent and departed for Missouri?
Durham’s work started out as a criminal leak investigation. When AG Barr came in, the task expanded to determining if the Mueller Special Counsel’s Russia investigation had been properly predicated.
Now Matt Whitaker has a book out in which he (reportedly) contends that the Flynn investigation was not properly predicated. Jensen is sticking around to investigate those Flynn investigators.
When Durham unseals indictments and Jensen (at the very least) releases his report, some very sketchy FBI and DOJ people may truly be caught in a Crossfire Hurricane,
LikeLiked by 1 person
From your keyboard to God’s beautiful monitor!
Though my cynical side is very much not holding its breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the last few years, I’ve been making some small investments that I decided not to inform my family about. I’m not setting the world on fire, but, I have fortunately been achieving my goals. I’m going to investigate my decision on being discreet about it, and if I find that I have been wrong, I’m going to fire myself.
Yea, Right!! You can bet on that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just another blocking/delaying action. Oh, muh normz! Can’t interfere with an ongoing investigation, even if it’s really a fake and a cover-up. Time to say F it! They’re gonna squawk no matter what so let’s see how loud we can make it. Scorched earth! These Fs deserve the Gen. Sherman treatment x1000.
LikeLike
To little, to late Mr. Wray. You are now part of the problem.
LikeLike
To little, to late Mr. Wray. You are now part of the problem.
LikeLike
Wray’s picture never gets stale.
It’s May 22, 2020 and Director Wray has finally responded more seriously “in writing” about the FBI Corruption and Dirty Tricks that started in 2016 or earlier. Under Wray’s lack of competent leadership, the FBI appears to be only capable of being a rapid action force when a home invasion of a non violent, pro Trump senior citizen’s home is scheduled to be invaded for political reasons.
LikeLike
Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity my azz!
More like:
F elonious
B ullshit
I mperious
LikeLike
I think the FBI is being wasted on the American people. Let’s send them to Communist China as a friendship gift.
LikeLike
Sorry if someone else already addressed this, as I haven’t read through all of the comments yet, but “. . . as Ric Grenell is working to declassify the transcript(s) of the Flynn-Kislyak call. Didn’t Schiff requested the declassification/transcripts of the Flynn-Kislyak call? Guessing that if Schiff wants it declassified that he and others will use to try to prove that Flynn is indeed guilty of “lying” or twist it in the media so it appears Flynn is not “innocent.”c
LikeLike
Perhaps Director Wray has decided to get on the correct side of history.
LikeLike
“…the FIB continues to uphold the three core tenets that have defined it…”
Blah blah blah. Bile in my mouth you lying, deep state, blank, blank, blank.
We don’t believe you and we sure as hell don’t trust you.
President Trump…PLEASE fire this deep state menace who is actively working against you and We The People. Cold, cold anger.
LikeLike
Wray reports to DAG Rosen who reports to Barr who reports to PT
So one would think that at least Rosen and possibly Barr pushed or ordered this internal investigation.
Is it to find truth or set the ground work narrative we looked and unfortunately we had bad intel and made some bad decisions but we will do better in the future?
At some point if you are a sweeper you end up showing your bristles.
IMO the bigger potential sweeper indicator will be if the DOJ does not go in with Sidney and let’s her stand alone.
Running out of bushes to hide behind.
LikeLike
Mr. Wray, where is the missing 302? Why have you been fighting declassification? What is taking you so long to do anything constructive?
LikeLike