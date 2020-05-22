Interesting Segment – Trey Gowdy Discusses FBI Investigation and The Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts He Has Read…

On the topic of the FBI capture and use of the December 29, 2016, Flynn-Kislyak phone call… First we had a hunch; then it became a suspicion… that evolved into a likelihood… that has now become a strong probability.
The capture of the December 29th phone call, which generated the raw “CR cuts“, was an FBI summary, modified for a specific interpretation. Much like the missing 302 there is now a very strong probability the FBI ‘CR cuts’ do not represent the actual call content.
In this short interview segment Trey Gowdy alludes to one issue, and speaks directly to another. First, the only reason the FBI opened the internal INSD review is because the information previously hidden has become public. Second, the Flynn-Kislyak calls that Trey Gowdy has reviewed were “boring” nothing-burgers. WATCH:
.
SELECTIVE CAPTURE – Did you note the part where the FBI told Gowdy some of the Flynn phone calls were “not captured”? Wouldn’t it be a very convenient framework if the FBI was going to summarize one of those non-captured calls into a “CR cut.”
FBI: “Oh, sorry, we don’t have the actual transcript, but we do have a summary of what we interpreted that call content to be.” Huh, funny that.
Lastly, does anyone else find it odd that now is Trey Gowdy admitting that he viewed the Flynn-Kislyak phone call transcripts. I wonder why he waited to say that….
It’s important how many bandwagon patriots there were in early 2017 grandstanding on Flynn’s grave. Everything that is Bob Mueller’s fraudulent investigation rides on Flynn. Think back to 2017 and all the Republicans tut-tutting about Russia, and their deep concern and grave intonations.
Jensen’s review, precipitated by the two false FISAs, and resulting in DOJ dismissing charges, is like a dam that has burst. Suddenly, it’s patently obvious even to the most bitter left wing fever swamp partisan that the “conspiracy theory” is now a conspiracy FACT. (They just don’t care because they hate the President , so anything goes. See also: Judge Sullivan)
Anyway, now that the dam has burst, the data is flooding out. It’s like any secret that gets out. Once the story collapses, everyone even remotely involved starts dumping what they knew about it either to save face or cash in.
The FBI probably has another “302 problem” where what they claimed does not match what was actually said.
People like Rice who are demanding the transcripts be released are doing what Schiff did a couple of weeks ago. Grandstanding, trying to inflate their personal protective bubble, and hoping for goodness sake nobody actually reads the transcript.
What Grenell is saying about the rest of the transcripts is that if you read them together, the FBI’s selective edits become apparent. Flynn was doing his job, did nothing wrong, and the FBI did a version of NBC editing the George Zimmerman 911 call.
I’ll also be interested to see if the IC has their own intercept of the Kislyak call via NSA that we can match up to whatever summary or cut the FBI produced.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyway, the IG Report was an earthquake portrayed by the media as a mouse fart, but the result was the DOJ and FISA Court determining the FBI had illegally obtained those warrants. The resulting Jensen review and DOJ dismissal are seismic shocks, too. It has Washington rattled. The media has no idea how to report it without revealing their own complicity and without admitting the whole Mueller thing was a fraud.
The dam has burst. Expect a lot more Johnny Come Lately’s to come forward and talk about how they suspected this all along…and gosh what a shame it was…and they were the lone voice of reason…etc.
The Obamaites will of course claim there’s a cover-up going on, and that additional declassification prove Trump is covering up. Yeah, it’s crazy, but consider their base.
Like I tell the Progs on the blogs who try to argue this stuff, “Every single thing you think you know was told to you by the same people who testified under oath to Congress that everything they said on TV was a lie.”
We’re going to find out we were wrong about some things. That’s okay. It tells us why Durham’s job is so hard…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like. 😄
LikeLike
hokkoda, Thank you for the historical timeline of the events. It is GOOD to remember the timeline, especially since the “Conspiracy Theory ” has become Conspiracy Fact.
The population that can think, I hope is waking up. The rest with incurable TDS no hope.
The awoke population I hope is much larger than the TDS crowd.🤔🤔
LikeLike
the COUP wants the FORGED and EDITED transcript to be released – hence training the public about transcripts in the UK hoax (they wanted to pin PDJY down to transcripts are real and we never record)..
Grenell is going to release the Source Recording – from another country. and compare it to the forged transcript. and have that country testify.
Gowdy is saying -= What next? are we going to go back and have to review all cases these guys did? (excellent lead in Trey – MYE next.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other former house member that’s seen everything is about to become the full time DNI, release the Kraken……………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey Gowdy needs to go back under whatever rock he recently crawled out from under. For all we know this Massengill is giving signals to the coup plotters by reminding them what they told congress back when they were asking for the transcripts. He’s as useless as Jeff Sessions in my book. Paul Ryan is the man behind the curtain giving all these douchebags like gowdy, sessions, whitaker, chafetz, lintsy, etc, air time on Fox news. Everyone of them is a useless effiminate waste of space.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wholeheartedly agree Mo, never forget the number of Senators and Congressmen who asked for a law protecting the Special Council Mueller. Imagine that today if you are President Trump. The balls of these people right now is beyond sickening. From McCain day one, look at all the RINO ‘s who were in on the plan. How the hell do we have a chance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a GREAT chance because Trump.
Everyone needs to hang in there, things are definitely happening. The best place to keep up with them is Trump’s pressers and tweets. He lays it out in drips…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both Flynn and Rice want the Director’s Cut released for different motives. If Comey doctored the transcripts, that exonerates Flynn and lets Obama blame Comey. even though Obama is guilty as hell.
I fully expect to see Dueling Notes-to-Self amongst the Rats.
LikeLike
The new FBI internal review looks like a Lawfare-contrived plan to give Emmet Sullivan an out. He’ll suspend his amicus circus until the new review is complete (next year, after the election).
LikeLike
I think it’s Wray trying to save his own hide.
LikeLike
I don’t see the Appeals Court going for that. FBI is a subordinate division within DOJ. Sullivan needs to explain, for himself, why he has not dismissed the case once DOJ moves to dismiss.
The FBI internal review seems like it is intended to give Wray cover after he is fired. Kinda like how Comey got a free pass for well over a year due to the “ongoing investigation”. By the time the IG finishes with the Flynn stuff and everything Wray did, Wray will be long gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good theory. You think like the Lawfare gang. That’s a compliment. They may be devious but they’re smart at DC 3-D chess.
LikeLike
I can’t say I know exactly what Trey Gowdy is, other than a potentially extremely able prosecutor (lawyer), and at the same time seemingly (and frustratingly) “all hat, no cattle” when the chips are down.
If someone I really trust in turn trusts someone else, then usually I extend trust to that person as well.
I really trust Devin Nunes. Next to PDJT he’s the guy I trust the most.
Now Devin Nunes definitely admires Trey Gowdy and speaks well of him up to today. And to me it sounds like he trusts Trey as well.
So whats that all about?
Let me add that the guy who supposedly “outed” Trey last week, the slick silver-tongued tall young feller from Florida, is someone that I don’t really trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey reminds us constantly a few things:
1 congress has no presecutorial power (we only inform public
2 his supeona power is with the house majority ( he points to Ryan in a dont shoot me way)
3 He got the fbi on record (evidence) letting them tell their story (lie) that can be used against them (this assist the clean out – all he can help with he cant prosecute)
4 he joined Trumps team briefly (informed then left – legally)
5 he said comey may look like the good guy (he hints brennen roped him)
6 he says look at the emails between comey and brennen
LikeLike
Keep it up Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does everyone remeber when Trump publically warned Comey that there may be tapes? I wonder if he meant it, not just in context to their conversations, but to this issue as well.
LikeLike
There is something wrong with these supposed good guys holding onto this info and not screaming murder a long time ago. Just waiting to see which way the wind blows? Come on!
LikeLike
At least Trey helped out with clueing everyone off to some transcripts were not captured. Maddening that he must have known Flynn was not guilty long ago. You can’t trust politicians.
LikeLike
Well, now we can see why adam schiff wants to have phone conversations with kizliak (sp) because the actual call is gone and conveniently in it’s place is what the fbLie wants us to think was said in the form of transcripts. Yeah. No. Thanks.
LikeLike