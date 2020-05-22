DNI Ric Grenell Declassifying Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts: “The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries….it wasn’t our product”…

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell announced today he is in the process of declassifying the transcripts of the calls between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Within a twitter response by Grenell, part of the riddle behind the transcripts gets a little more clarity: “The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries…. it wasn’t our product.”
The implication here is the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) did not generate one of the transcripts; that evolved into an FBI equity, and was later used in their case against Lt. General Michael Flynn. The December 29, 2016, intercept was not exclusive to the U.S. intelligence apparatus, and the call summary became proprietary to the FBI; the agency exploiting the underlying content.
This makes sense and explains why the FBI was able to manipulate the framework of the call and yet keep the remaining U.S. intelligence system from their internal plan.
There was more than one phone call and conversation between Flynn and Kislyak. Some immediately after the election and in/around mid-December 2016. Reports of those contacts and communications WERE in the U.S. IC network and those reports led to unmasking requests. However, the specific December 29th communication was not an exclusive intercept of the U.S. intelligence community and therefore easier for the FBI to shape.
When Susan Rice, and now all of the downstream politicians, are requesting the release of the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts, those specific demands do not encompass the Dec.29th call; and it appears from the political narrative being assembled, the democrats do not necessarily expect DNI Grenell to be able to release the transcript of that specific call.
Example:
DNI Ric Grenell is signaling that he intends to release all the call transcripts not just the ones obtained by U.S. intelligence intercepts.
This approach by Grenell seems to confirm what we have been assembling about the transcripts; and how the FBI used them.
There are intercepted communications between Flynn-Kislyak that were part of the ongoing FBI investigation of Flynn and monitoring of Russian interests. Those intercepts became reports, and within those reports Flynn was masked; and later unmasked by political operatives.
However, the specific December 29, 2016, call while Flynn was in the Dominican Republic was a third party intelligence intercept; transferred to the FBI exclusively as part of their counterintelligence operation. That 12/29/16 intercept generated proprietary FBI “CR cuts” or summaries of that intercepted communication specific to the FBI investigation. That call content remained outside the larger intelligence community. Hence Grenell saying: “The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries…. it wasn’t our product.”
But Grenell is working to bring that specific FBI equity (call transcript) into the IC and release it -in total- along with all other transcripts that were already within the control of the IC; thus Grenell gives an honest presentation of the totality of the contact, not just the parts that have been manipulated and shaped by officials in their targeting of Flynn.
Combine what Grenell is doing along with the announcement by FBI Director Chris Wray today, to review FBI action in the Flynn investigation, and a more fulsome picture emerges.
As many have long suspected the FBI shaped the December 29, 2016, call content; the FBI biased interpretation of what took place on that call; specifically to target Flynn. They were able to do this, in part, because they exclusively held the evidence they were shaping.
With U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen now reviewing the background evidence, and with DNI Ric Grenell declassifying and releasing the underlying documents, the truth is being pushed to the surface….
This man (Grenell) fights>
Hopefully just the start of a weekend slaughter.
We cannot spare him
GCHQ
“However, the specific December 29, 2016, call while Flynn was in the Dominican Republic was a third party intelligence intercept” So you mean another country recorded the call and sent either the audio or a transcript to the FBI? Under what auspices? Did they put it out to the world that Flynn was under a cloud of investigation?
Yea, why would they send that to us or notify us unless we were asking them to?
Bryan, they likely just recorded the call and said “third party intelligence” as cover. We cannot believe a single word or statement that comes from any of the IC.
Old fashioned GUTS-a term Americans are beginning to remember with leaders unafraid like our President and Rick!
So the USA got foreign governments involved in monitoring USA internal political opposition…. I’d say that rates a BOOM!
And Wray perhaps can try to block that transcript’s release by saying it is part of an ongoing investigation…the one announced today?
bingo!
an investigation that will take at least 5 years
If Wray were to attempt to block then he will packing his Xerox box with his office belongings.
The Obama Cabal already know what is in that call and they believe it will not be good for Flynn otherwise they wouldn’t be asking for it before Judge Sullivan has to play a 3 on 1 basketball game in 10 days.
Not gonna happen this time.
God Bless Ric Grenell & President Trump!
So whose “product” was it? The British again?
Comey is in deep Schiff…
Remember how smug that Comey-feces-head was when he said, “I sent them…” when discussing how those two asshats, Strzok and Pientka were sent to the White House??
That level of smugness by Comey shows what a little prick he really is…..
I like his nom de guerre, “Atomic Sledge Hammer.”
I take it DNI Grenell’s declassifying the call transcripts is forcing Wray to start appearing to do something constructive…………………
I bet Grenell could take Fartwell with one hand tied behind his back!!🤣🇺🇸🤣
So does Grenell have the authority to do a 702 about/query for that call so that transcripts can be compared?
LikeLike
Forced sunlight is just what the FIB needs.
OK, trying to wrap my head around all this. Was Kislyak under a FISA? If so, then that call should be an intelligence product. Horowitz said Flynn was not under a FISA. Was Flynn under an FBI criminal investigation parallel to a counter-intelligence investigation? If so, that would make sense the 29th call transcript not being an intelligence product as that would be a domestic criminal investigation under the purview of the FBI. BUT…….
If Flynn was in the Dominican Republic at the time of the call, that is outside the United States, and that would fall under the purview of the CIA. Think maybe a double agent(?) like Strzok(Brennen gave me a pin aren’t I so f****** awesome, Lisa?!?!?!) could have maybe seeded some CIA info into the FBI?
Hmmm…
Do we have the phone call where Hillary called Kislyak and asked him to call Flynn?
