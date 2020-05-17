Matt Taibbi Calls Out Liberal Media For Pretending ‘Not to Know’ How Obama Was Conducting Political Surveillance…

Matt Taibbi writes a lengthy column calling out his colleagues for abandoning all pretense of civil liberties in an effort to ‘resist’ President Trump.
Within the column Taibbi walks-through the ridiculous Russia collusion story and notes the necessary use of the media pretending not to know what took place within the Obama administration; including what continues today in the prosecution of Flynn.
MATT TAIBBI – […] ” After Edward Snowden’s 2013 revelations about mass data collection, a series of internal investigations began showing officials were breaking rules against spying on specific Americans via this NSA program. Searches were conducted too often and without proper justification, and the results were shared with too many people, including private contractors. By October, 2016, the FISA court was declaring that systematic overuse of so-called “702” searches were a “very serious fourth Amendment issue.”
In later court documents it came out that the FBI conducted 3.1 million such searches in 2017 alone. As the Brennan Center put it, “almost certainly… the total number of U.S. person queries run by the FBI each year is well into the millions.”
Anyone who bothers to look back will find hints at how this program might have been misused. In late 2015, Obama officials bragged to the Wall Street Journalthey’d made use of FISA surveillance involving “Jewish-American groups” as well as “U.S. lawmakers” in congress, all because they wanted to more effectively “counter” Israeli opposition to Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. This is a long way from using surveillance to defuse terror plots or break up human trafficking rings.
I can understand not caring about the plight of Michael Flynn, but cases like this have turned erstwhile liberals – people who just a decade ago were marching in the streets over the civil liberties implications of Cheney’s War on Terror apparatus – into defenders of the spy state. (READ MORE)
Taibbi better watch out, no more cocktail party invites.
He will suddenly die of heart failure.
Or smothered with a pillow. Anyone who seems to disturb or trip up the agenda or narrative gets fixed by one or more of the fixers.
I’ve seen a bit of his twitter feed. His former fellow travelers on the Left turned on him months ago.
He doesn’t like PDJT at all, but he hates the hypocrisy of the lickspittles MainSwampMedia even more.
Chris Plante says it best: “If is wans’t for double standards the liberal would have no standards.”
It’s time to call all of the different but yet all illegal Obamagate activities what it is….a conspiracy to overthrow the government. And by the way, it is time to stop using the term soft coup. The conspirators used the electromagnetic spectrum to attack the Trump presidency. This weapon is much more effective than bullets.
Obama tried to rob me of the import of my vote. For that, he should be in prison.
Even a blind squirrel occasionally stumbles over a nut.
Cruiser55, Think one needs to add a few words before your sentence.
In a forest of oaks…
Just Saying 🤗🤔
Many people on the Left are convinced that they are morally superior in all things. This has evolved into one guiding principle, they are never wrong. Any position they take is never wrong, even if they flip a position 180 degrees, they don’t think they are wrong now and weren’t wrong before.
They are never wrong…just ask them. Once things turn against them they just change the subject and tell you about their education. The good news is their arrogance is what will take them out. They have zero character. When shit gets tough they will fold up like a chair from K-Mart.
Sorry, Matt, but I don’t think they were “pretending. One of these days you have to face the fact that you share a “profession” with many who were duct taped to their lockers multiple times during the Wonder Years and are still suffering the ill effects……low IQ and inability to learn……….
Barry is the queen at the center of a giant spyweb, growing bigger everyday. He has lots of minions doing his bidding, while he spends his time acting like he’s running against Trump.
“Obamanian Rhapsody” ?
but the cucks can understand about not caring about mike flynn. how is it rush say’s, an act of accidental journalism.
And then there is Phillip Haney had a book coming out this Spring…until he was murdered.
Regardless, every one of them is going to be finically ruined as the hundreds of civil rights lawsuits come up. Their portfolio’s and their wealth will be stripped from them as they languish in Federal Prison.
A man can dream can’t he?
Oh, for an Edward R. Murrow and his vehicle.
Obama and the U.S. government abused its powers to prosecute Flynn and spy on VSG POTUS when he was a candidate and before.
That’s an undisputed fact.
Unfortunately while people like Matt Taibbi and even Glenn Greenwald recognize this fact; they do NOT address this with the anger and furor required to convince a public figure on the left in the CONGRESS/SENATE to publicly express disdain for the surveillance state.
Until reporters like Taibbi and Greenwald and someone more mainstream motivate Democrat Congressman/Senators like Tim Ryan and Senator Manchin to step up and speak out against this and until people are jailed….the abuse and coverups and “OH WELLS” will continue!
Hello Matt,
Congratulations for seeing the obvious and trying to shame your fellow “journalists” about their complicity in the lying, spying and everything “Orange Man Bad!”.
Ho-hum. Wake me up when we get to the perp walks, trials and prison sentences.
Knowing what we know now in this house, we look at Edward Snowden
as a modern day Paul Revere. Not carrying whale oil lamps but thumb drives.
And Obama chased him right into Putin’s arms.
Edward, you and your wife can return to your Country and live
with us, or other Patriots. We will not give you up.
There is the media issue of Fusion GPS, they have deep influence over the smear media and it’s obvious that the deep coordination of stories, narrative, etc. is due to them. There is nothing unless the media/Democrat complex is broken. Fusion GPS needs to be destroyed, exposed, whatever it takes, this is a key to winning and moving on. A good start would be aggressive IRS audits and leaks to place the sunlight on cash for stories by double dipping fake Journalists. Start with the Isikoffs, Barrett’s and Entous’s of the world. Also expose Ezra Klein and Ben Smith and their continuation of Journolist…this would be a start…
Personally the entire Obamagate outrage has made more of a civil libertarian and more skeptical of law enforcement, particularly, at federal level. I have a feeling many others are re-thinking previous biases; it is upsetting when biases are proven invalid.
Taibibi – a progressive – writes a momentous article that will unfortunately fall on deaf ears. These people, hopelessly infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, are going to need something more strongly formulated to jar them out of their MSM-induced 2016 stupor.
“I can understand not caring about the plight of Michael Flynn….”
Taibbi: GFY. That one phrase negates the beneficence of your entire article.
How can ANYone in possession of the facts of the Flynn case at this point make a statement such as that?!
