Devin Nunes Discusses Unmasking: “It’s Much Worse Than This” – The Entire Trump Transition Was Under Surveillance…

First things first: ♦Understand Obama’s Surveillance Operation HERE. ♦Michael Flynn wasn’t under a FISA (Title-1) HERE …. that’s the background.
Devin Nunes appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the recent list of Obama-era officials who unmasked NSA intercepts of Michael Flynn talking to foreign government officials. Rep. Nunes reminds the audience that Flynn is only one person within a much larger group of Trump transition team members who were under surveillance by Team Obama.
March 27, 2017, then House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, held a brief press conference and stated he was provided intelligence reports brought to him by unnamed sources including ‘significant information’ about President-Elect Trump and his transition team.
These reports included unmaskings of President Trump campaign officials; and included Donald Trump himself…. You know what that means:
1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”
2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”
3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.”
4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.
“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”
- “Who was aware of it?”
- “Why it was not disclosed to congress?”
- “Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”
- “Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”
- “And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”
“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”
.
A few politicians have distinguished themselves as a Patriot and Congressman Nunes is one of them.
<i<Devin Nunes on FIRE ! FINALLY he is free to talk!
Anyone who saw his press conference when he came out of the SCIF and talked about what he SAW will NEVER forget the look on his face–I know I won’t—but maybe that’s how you look when you realize you just saw evidence of the largest political scandal in US history-
Just a thought: was the Special Council’s reason to scoop up all transition teams emails (from a cooperative GSA) just a cover for their prior using what was illegally obtained by Obama staff of wanabe spys?
And the REALLY sickening part of all of it is that he was muzzled by HIS OWN PARTY when he tried to expose the truth!! Everything that we, as a nation, are going through right now, which may take decades to recover from, if we ever do, could have been avoided if Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of the Republican leadership would have challenged the bogus “Russia, Russia, Russia” scam from the very beginning!
I know that Hell is Hell and there aren’t “different” levels, but if there were, the people in the GOP leadership who knew and did NOTHING, because they were more interested in protecting THEIR own corrupt dealings, would deserve the hottest, most horrific layer available!!
Ah but there is but one party.
I am more interested in the spying that went on pre Trump. That is what will really sink the Obama administration. I think that will be an even bigger scandal. If they would spy on Trump, they would also spy on top republicans.
remember Mad Maxine proudly told us in 2016 that nobody had ever put together the files of personal information that Barack Obama had created…she stated that nobody could stand against him. Interrogate Maxine on what she knew and when she knew it…and then throw the HAG into the deepest darkest most rat-infested hole that can be found.
Evelyn Farkas now says she knew nothing, BUT her words belie her, paraphrase: If they knew what we knew and how we got it…(WE”D HANG!!!). Deny all you want Evelyn but your words were showing your ‘knowledge of criminal intent.’ Even though she left in the fall of 2015, she still understood all that came in the years prior!
Maxine Waters – January 2013
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life, That’s going to be very, very powerful,
That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
Starts at 4:30
Mad Max was speaking of the HMMR. An illegal parallel spying platform used by Obama, Clapper, and Brennan against US citizens.
They will also spy on ANYONE. Remember Roberts flipping on Obozocare? You think there was no coercion there?
. . . .and judges, even the SC. Obama was trolling for anybody and everybody who he determined would get in his way of “fundamentally transforming America”. He should be impeached post presidency and denied his presidential library and foundation. Fortunately PT has already destroyed his legacy.
Remember when oscuma threatened the SC?
“Ultimately, I am confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented, extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected Congress,” Obama said
“And I’d just remind conservative commentators that, for years, what we have heard is, the biggest problem on the bench was judicial activism, or a lack of judicial restraint, that an unelected group of people would somehow overturn a duly constituted and passed law,” Obama said.
“Well, this is a good example, and I’m pretty confident that this court will recognize that and not take that step,” he said.
“I think the justices should understand that in the absence of an individual mandate, you cannot have a mechanism to ensure that people with preexisting conditions can actually get health care,” Obama said.
“So there’s not only a economic element to this, and a legal element to this, but there’s a human element to this. And I hope that’s not forgotten in this political debate.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-obama-healthcare-idUSBRE8310WP20120402
With the “shellacking” the Democrats received in 2012 and 2014, I well imagine the rage and obsession with retribution ratcheted up considerably, including TEA Party movers and shakers, “birthers” targeted by media, and anyone else who dared to speak against The One.
The way the Left lusts to possess and use the power of government? I doubt anyone was off limits. They had a plan, and they were never going to get caught. She would make certain. And then, he came down that escalator…
And disobedient Democrats.
P45 has said twice (that I’ve heard) that Nunes deserves a medal. Bet he gives him one before leaving office.
Its important to aknowledge our heros.
But its also vitally important to aknowledge the traitors.
Nunes’s actions would not be herouc, if they didn’t entail personal risk.
And he wouldn’t have been at personal risk, if Republican Congressional leadership had stood behind him and supported him.
The Speaker is the one with the Power to authorise lawsuits, on behalf of Congress, to force the Administrative state to produce documents.
Nunes talks about his surprise, at the responce of the media, but he hasn’t,…YET talkes about how surprised he must have been at the responce if Ryan and McConnell, Graham and Co.
Their inaction CAN NOT be excused by “Lazy, Cowardice, or even greed”.
Only complicity can explain it.
The Big Ugly just looked itself in the mirror
The Big Ugly just looked itself in the mirror and the mirror cracked.
May the “doom come upon them”…
5 year old…President Obama, My dad says you are spying on us
Obama…He’s not your dad
“Govment is your Pappy” Oscuma 44
Dear God…if it be thy will bring these criminals to justice and restore our great Country.
God may be busy….but why in the hell aren’t we bringing these creatures to justice? All we need is pitchforks and fire…and several lengths of rope. Are you pissed off yet?
Greatest Political scandal in the history of America — No reform, no revising, AND time to get rid of the FISA and Oscuma, his administration et al. Devin Nunes, hero.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And, most importantly NO PRESS COVERAGE of any of yet, even now!!
Wow it must be much worse than we thought… His facial expression and tone seem pretty startled by it… This country owes Nunes a ton of Gratitude!
LikeLiked by 10 people
If President Trump pardoned General Flynn can the General sue the government?
No. A pardon implies guilt. That is one reason why Flynn/Powell are fighting for dismissal of charges.
Time to go on the offense.
Expose the corruption one peel of the onion layer at a time.
Years have been hard to deal with. Loss after loss, our liberty. Our country. Our veterans. Our dignity.
The rule of justice has to matter. The grinding wheels are very slow. What is worse then the wait for justice, is the MSM. Maybe it has always been that way. It is time for justice and sunlight.
Thank you Sundance. You are a Patriot.
Great job
“The grinding wheels are very slow.”
Yes they are, but they are also grinding exceedingly fine!
But we’re still waiting for the flour to fall out.
I believe that may be the next move by Barr, and if doesn’t do it, by Trump himself. Take the offensive by selectively releasing documents until this stops. The election is getting too close for patience,
Let’s hope the fan receives a boat load of schiff to splatter on the walls! Most all of it will stick as well as stink!
Perhaps the deep state push back will force AG Barr to drop some hammers. This notion applies to the unmasking, Flynn, and more.
So time for Obama to be HAMMERed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps the deep state’s push back will force AG Barr to respond with clear cut hammers. Applies to the unmasking, Flynn, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
two Reasons are why we are here.
1. Weiner laptop (NYPD capture equipment) 2. Awan laptop (debbie wassermanschultz) – DC Police capture equipment
I will attempt to explain why I think the NSA database abuse was caught.
If you are given access to the database behind the audit trail (via Comey – explained in Number 4 below) then thereis ONLY ONE WAY you could ever get caught with the Exported Data (explained in Number 1 below) is if your EQUIPMENT was TAKEN.
My guess of the NSA abuse after 9/26/2016 is becuase that WERE LOOKING FOR WHO HAD INFO from the LAPTOPs.
Supporting Information from the Collyer report is in Number 1-6 below; Supporting information from the Horowitz report is in Numbers 6-7 below)
START ———————-
1) Unathorized user exported data – Page 69
FBI aquired producted were exported [REDACTED} by users not authorized to access these products
2) Access to the system was Beyond/Behind the Query system – Page 20
The NSA had not fully assessed the scope of problem: the IG and OCO reviews “did not include systems through which queries are conducted of upstream data but that do not interface with the NSA’s query audit sytem”.
3) this UpStream Collection was MisLabeled in how acquired (masking the Comey Memo Method – Page 24
Preliminary Notice (Mislabeling) (nearly ____ communications acquired through upstream Internet collection were “incorrectly labeled” as acquired from Internet service providers, and, as a result, likely subject to prohibited queries using US person identifers.”
4) Comey gave access to users that the FISC was unaware of VIA an Interagency Memorandum (that was shut down immediately once found) (Footnote 60) – Page 87
The improper access granted to the [REDACTED] contractors was apparently in place [REDACTED] and seems to have been the result of deliberate decision making. [REDACTED] Compliance Report at 92-93 [REDACTED] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understantding entered into [REDACTED] ……”no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016.
5) the FBI found 1 compliant Query – Involved Abusive Acts on children – Page 64
The FBI found 1 set of queries compliant.. and email found…gave desriptions of violent, abusive acts [REDACTED] commited [Redacted] children.
6) Horowitz OIG report – FBI in Anthony Weiner Case instructed to only view child crime emails and sequester the rest – Page 276 of report; Page 305 of PDF
In a September 28 email to the case agent and the SSA, AUSA 1 advised that the case agent should review “only evident of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children, enticement, and obscenity” ‘ all other emails should be sequestered.
7) Horowitz OIG report – Notes from Person Briefed on Weiner Laptop shows Child Crimes – Page 294 of report . 323 of pdf
coleman told us that he kept regularly took notes in a journal. Coleman’s notes from October 4 contained the following entry:
(1) Anthony Weiner [sic]
(2) [Unrelated]
(3) Wiener [sic[ texting 15 yo – Sexually Explicit
9/26 Federal SW – IPhone/IPAD/Laptop
Initial analysis of laptop – thousand emails
Hillary Clinton & Foundation
Crime Against Children
Here is the link for Colyer Report (Number 1-5 ABOVE)
Here is the link for the OIG Report (Number 6-7 Above)
https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download
“Nobody wants these bastards put in jail more than me!”
– The Honorable Devin Nunes, with conviction.
Sad to say he is probably the only congressman who feels this way, much less is willing to say it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
He did — LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this man. Right man, right time!
So the Judge is now the prosecutor and filing a perjury charge? Based on Obama’s false accusation?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, based on Flynn twice saying he was guilty in open court of lying to the FBI, and then moving to withdraw the admission of guilt. As if defendants don’t ever withdraw guilty pleas??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t this plea come about as an agreement which the prosecutors later violated anyway by changing the terms of the consequences they recommended General Flynn suffer as a result of his plea? As I recall they bumped it up from no prison. Can’t recall exactly, but I think that might have been what precipitated his hiring Sydney Powell.
So, if the prosecutors were not keeping their part of the bargain, it nullified his plea too.
You left out every bit of mitigating evidence that points to the FBI actually suborning perjury via intimidation and coercion. Plus they violated their own procedures regarding interviews as is evident by the hand written notes of Bill Preistep. Add to that evidence they hid from Flynn’s defense and rewritten 302 forms. That is the part left out of this slug judges writings as well as the OPED written by his equally slug friend hired as prosecutor by this corrupt Judge. If you are going to explain the case, then explain the entire case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the Judge is doing this so the DOJ publically owns up to “suborning perjury” institutionaly and then doing a show cause (probably a number of charges) against the DOJ lawyers for their illegal actions.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Wethal!
Yeah in layman terms it stinks, but looking like the cleaning crew has arrived.
Magic…
“First, General Flynn was not charged with perjury—which requires a material false statement made under oath with intent to deceive.1 A perjury prosecution would have been appropriate and the Rule of Law applied if the Justice Department prosecuted your former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his multiple lies under oath in a leak investigation.”
https://westvirginia.forums.rivals.com/threads/open-memorandum-to-barack-obama-from-sidney-powell.228977/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire federal bureaucracy is full of Brennans & Clappers ideologues & yesmen.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
Drain the Swamp!
Hell yea, Nunes! Go for the jugular! You have millions of AMERICANS behind you
LikeLiked by 5 people
And we all need to drop him a note of encouragement and let him know that!!
Can’t wait for the reply to his letter from 2017.
It was more than just the Trump transition team under surveillance.
It was the Trunp campaign, the Cruz campaign, the Rubio campaign, and they even spied on the Bernie campaign.
Who is responsible? Guess which campaign WASN’T spied on?
The Clinton campaign.
All other campaigns were a threat to Obama and his malfeasance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t bet on Clinton not having been surveilled for future blackmail/control. In many ways her uncontrollably unbridled greed made her constantly go off reservation, which was why she was in trouble in the first place. It was Obama’s people who were in place, not so many of of her acolytes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Ben Carson!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was ALSO the Trump family and the Trump Organization.
Crimes
Techno Fog
@Techno_Fog
Former Judge John Gleeson – the amicus appointed by Judge Sullivan – has already judged the case.”The [Flynn] record reeks of improper political influence.” Seems to say a lot about Judge Sullivan’s motives. Even his amicus is biased.
[The “record” being referred to is the DOJ’s motion to dismiss the case. Gleeson’s statement came from WaPo.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
So… this judge is now prosecutor, and executioner.
…interesting twist.
Especially when I look back, and see that throughout all of this, he’s attempted to show how “fair” he is, and I’ve seen a lot of Flynn supporters saying just that of him, of how he’s demanding this and that, he’s showing his disgust of how information was hidden, etc.
Then, the mask slips off, and we see his 180° turn.
Is it political pressure, strong-arming and blackmail – or
Was he NEVER going to rule on the side of General Flynn anyway, and played the part of a fair and unbiased judge for the cameras, so that when he ruled to convict, he’d have shown how he judged accordingly, weighing all the evidence, but gosh golly gee, still Flynn was guilty. Nicely done, Flynn convicted, lefties save face, appears fair/balanced to the normies out there who haven’t a clue what’s been going on with all of this. Afterall, THAT is the target “audience” for this shitshow, the normies who haven’t a clue – that’s their voter base, not all of us who’ve been paying attention from the get-go.
But then, DOJ throws-in a wrench, and there was no coming back from DOJ’s withdrawal of charges – his upcoming “fair” ruling would never take place for the cameras …oh noes.
Time to call in the leftist mob, that ALWAYS works (and history has shown that it works extremely well). Disgusting.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-judge-sullivan-considers-bringing-new-criminal-charges-against-general-flynn/
Somehow, this all must stop.
like, 🛑 NOW
👍
…bbbbba ba baby you ain’t seen nu nu nunnothin’ yet!
.
I love the last paragraph of this article. It should have read “I have asked all the directors of the agencies that were complicit to give a full account of what they did”. Wasn’t it soon after this that Ryan side lined Nunes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Bastards!”
DH and I after we picked ourselves up off the floor..were like did he really say that ??
😂😂🤣
What did Obama know, and when did he know it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was just a puppet president but they did his “signature” to delegate the powers and authority they used as well as approve their actions. He knew it all from the very start.
IT NEEDS TO SAID AGAIN:
Nunes and Dobbs are straight up guys. The list is long,
but right now these two are called out for their service to America.
They have our utmost respect, and we thank them for fighting for America
and American citizens.
Now THIS is what you call “PLUMBING”!!
-the ghost of Richard Nixon
If because of Watergate 48 were found guilty and a quite a number of these received jail sentences, why would we not expect a much larger number of guilty findings and jail sentences in Obamagate which was far more serious?
It has taken over TWO FRIGGIN YEARS for this to come out!!! Who is responsible for that? I want them named! Now!!!
add Cheezehead Paul Ryan to your list….what a useless bastard he is and he was the pathetic republican speaker of the house. The republican’s just want the money and a seat at the table. They don’t have the spine to do the tuff work.
I just realized it’s been three years. I’m so mad I can’t count!
Let’s start with Paul Ryan and asking Nunes to step down. I will NEVER, EVER watch Fox again as long as Paul Ryan is on their board! #NoFoxTillPaulRyanFIRED
LikeLiked by 1 person
– Richard M. Nixon
It was good to hear Mr. Nunes call the Stalinist traitors and seditionists Bastards.
I BELIEVE and TRUST President Trump!
I keep running the “paradigm shift question” through my mind (what is impossible, that were it possible, changes everything).
SO…….we can not prosecute past Presidents huh? Then out of the blue, suddenly, Mexico wants to investigate Fast and Furious”. Coincidence, I think maybe not.
Well, at least we know why there’s a national shutdown over a virus with a 0.02% death rate. It would be uncool if the public found out that First Black President set up and deployed a Big Brother surveillance system to take down his political enemies.
What the hell is this, Judge Sullivan brings in outsider? Obama dog whistle at work!
Actual docs
Yeah, Sullivan is off the rails. I’m surprised we haven’t seen Powell and DOJ filing motions at the Court of Appeals…
At least it’s no longer a mystery whether Van Grack and Sullivan were co-conspirators.
Judge Sullivan has violently violated lady justice and slit her throat.
We are living in anarchy.
Chief Justice Roberts must be practicing bagpipes with AG Barr while the judge makes a mockery of Federal Courts and the DoJ in swoop.
Obama has a phone and a pen…It is disgusting!!
A phone and a pen…….and a wink.
What perjury and who was GLEASON appointed by? What about DOJ’s perjury? Sounds like Sullivan is calling for his own investigation. I’m ready to march, they cannot get away with this. Sullivan is just pissed he got bested by Sydney Powell.
He was appointed by Bill Clinton, just like Sullivan.
The “Big Ugly” is here folks. The slow roll and drip to total reckoning is in full swing
Sullivan is nothing but a criminal with a robe.
Any free thinking person honest with him or herself knew a long time ago this was much worse
Only utter idiots, saps and manipulated fools fell for the “Obama is pure as snow” bull****
Not only was Obama and his cabal of “for the people saviors” not pure, they were bottom of the barrel scumbags, the lowest form of dishonest, criminal minded miscreants without a shred of integrity, honor or loyalty to the American people who bestowed their lofty positions on them
They were drunk on power, totally abusing the awesome power given to them by us, acting like kids in a toy store
Our system requires sane and sober adults running it, adults who understand it’s an honor but also a massive responsibility to uphold the ideals of law and order, and fairness to all
This is what you get when ideological zombies and others who are loyal to outside forces instead of the American people are put in power
LikeLike
Can we cut to the chase?
A list of every American citizen who had unauthorized ‘about’ query/queries run on them on the NSA/FBI databases and the names of the third parties who were doing the illegal monitoring of political opponents of Obama.
That’s all American needs to see to turn cold anger into boiling rage.
