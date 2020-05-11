Jordan and Biggs Tear The Bark Off Trey Gowdy, Culpable Republicans and #Obamagate …

Representatives Jim Jordan and Andy Biggs tear the bark off the Obamagate scandal; including culpable republicans who participated in the DC coup effort.
Appearing with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, Jim Jordan rips through the timeline early in the interview to expose how it was impossible for all of the activity to be happening without former President Obama being a participant. WATCH:
Well, well. May 11, 2020 – Trey Gowdy’s bad, bad, so very bad, total suckage day.
Finally!
ex- prosecutor; ‘justice’ for his type only applies when they are on the winning side…TRUTH BE DAMNED!
Mr Lou Dobbs calling out Paul Ryan and the Murdock boys. Way to go…
Bill Durham, I can’t agree with you more. Mr. Dobbs has been the most consistent fighter for truth than anyone on FOX. I’m not a big Fox viewer I just go there to see how the wind is blowing before coming here with maybe a detour to Twitter and OANN.
My best part was when Lou said, Whoa! back up the horses and let’s talk about why Paul Ryan did NOTHING!!!!!!!!! That prick needs to hang right next to the Kenyan Muslim along with 30-40 of his coup.
BTW- SInce Killary is the Queen Beech….. she gets her own gallows built out of scrub trees, maybe some Poison ivy adornments and maybe some fire ants brought in for special effects.
Necklacing (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Necklacing) may be in order for Clinton.
Maybe hilLIARy’s gallows can be strung with Ethernet cable rather than rope. That would be a twist of fate.
You know, when someone speaks fast without a glitch or pause, that means they understand 100% of what they are talking about. Even though they talk super fast, it represents that they have studied their ass off and fully grasp without doubt what they know to be true and factual.
Nice job Jim!
Jim knows his stuff. He is a fighter and an American Patriot. He flunked kindergarten in Ohio because he doesn’t play games.
Vote- it sounds to me like Jim J. had been studying at the Sundance Tree House School of Technology.
Burr and McConnell need named and shamed too. They have done nothing, if not undermined the President.
McConnell thinks running judges through excuses his “Never in Recess” Senate policy. For the record Mitch, that would be a big Hell NO! Burr should be surgically attached to Warner. Don’t really care where but the buttocks would likely not be a great place since they’re both enormous A-holes. Burr looks like a bear that should crawl back into the Great Smokies!
RINOS like Gowdy are as evil as RATS.
LikeLiked by 11 people
No, they are more evil than Rats. At least Rats tell you exactly what they think.
I have used the term wolves in sheepskin, but I think that is incorrect. They portray themselves as shepherds, when in reality they are trying to lead us to the wolves.
They are pretend patriots., but they really live for power and money and will sell anything to get it.
RINOs like Gowdy, McConnel, Ryan, Corker, and Graham are worse than rats. They groom us by portraying themselves as patriots, guides, Christians, for the people, for capitalism which allows everyone access to the American Dream — but really they are selling us into slavery, giving away our money, selling our secrets, businesses, childrens education, health care.
They use our health care money and play it in corrupt pharmaceutical industries, corrupt research, corrupt insurance companies which are giant parasites that have nearly crippled our health care system and the education system for health care professionals.
They have made the MD degree useless — not only valueless, but a ticket into slavery, They have allowed the creation of medical degrees and licenses by innocents desiring to be servants only to find themselves in debt, without adequate skills, and placed in front of truly sick people but no ability to help them in a dysfunctional medical system.
We have the best presidential Patriot since George Washington, and they are literally trying to destroy him. They are not just standing by — the Dems have no shame — the RINOs are hypocrites of the worst kind. Impostors. Traitors. Treasonous.
At least the dems stand behind their crazy ideals, even call themselves socialists, or marxists. The RINOS pretend to be something and they are worse than the opposite. They are worse than Cuba, China, Russia, Venszuela, and the NORKs.
CountryDoc🇺🇸
Amen!
He went tieless today. No purple tie.
I noticed that too. No tie. We broke him.
I think Howdy Gowdy heard some of us wanted that damn purple tie as a scalp. My offer to him still stands. I want it burned.
You are 100% right.
BUT, how do we learn from this. How do we not trust the wrong guys going forward???
Here are three criteria to judge:
1. Whether you agree with what he says.
2. Whether the media or opposition attack him.
3. Whether he demonstrated through actions and accomplishments that he gets positive things done.
If you take #1 and #2 then Bush, McCain and Romney were fantastic Republicans.
That is not reality. All three were globalist traitors.
Only #3 helps us weed out the bad from the good. Focus on actions, results and accomplishment.
#3 = Senator Lindsey Graham
Exactly, he is the perfect example. Thanks!
With all the investigatory hearings he’s chaired in Senate Judiciary, I just haven’t had time to do anything but read testimony transcripts. Anyone else tired of reading them??
Major /s
A just reward for rooster tail collaborator:
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Rooster has really been getting the cock lately.
This deserves “2 snaps in a circle”! (“In Living Color” days.)
No no “two snaps in Z formation”!!🤣🤣
Mmmmmmmmmmm hmmmmmmmmm
BocephusRex, That made me forget everything that CCP Virus has done to our great nation.
“In Living Color” as you know was just one of the best comedy shows ever produced in it’s time.
Thanks for the great memories!!
DMC
Right? It was THEE BEST-my kids (in their 30s) STILL watch it regularly-
The coup plotters need to burn in Hell. Talking to you, Paul Ryan. Trey Gowdy. And all the rest of you!
…paul ryan….
Yes, and teh sooner they get there teh better!!!
The problem is they keep grooming new members who are gullible for blackmail. Look at who TPUSA has been hiring as ambassadors, all LGBT activists who seem to be grooming a new generation of perverts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The one thing I remember from that is Minority Leader Pelosi coming to his rescue and offering to release enough Democrats to vote for him and counter the Freedom Caucus votes.
I need to verify that.
I feel like such an idiot……I used to think Trey was one of the good guys. 😢😢
I’m sure many of us did back then. We’ve now seen the error of our Gowdy ways! 😉
Right after Benghazi hearings…that’s when I decided TG was all hat, no cattle.
He is a master at appearance. He is intelligent. He is articulate. He appears to be attacking our enemies, but while we think we are winning, he enables our enemies. He is being paid well. He is a deciever.
Jim Jordan is a real Representative. Too few and far between among the elected. IMHO
Biggs does not look well. Is he sick?
His color is ‘off’ for sure-
Sallow. Kinda yellow. Liver?
He has some serious dark circles under his eyes. I doubt many w/ties to DC are getting much sleep. I would like to know why Biden is in Florida and not Delaware or DC. Aren’t we supposed to be under a quarantine?
And where is Brennan’s mug?
Hopefully being fitted for a new necklace!
Ryan and Gowdy helped Pelosi win back the house.
Grenell just declassified…per Hannity!
👏👏👏👏
Unfortunately, the uniparty pub leadership will never let these two or anyone like them be in charge.
They can only act while they are in power. The citizens of the United States are getting wise, under the educational leadership of our POTUS.
Trey and Lindsey are both frauds. RINO back stabbing nogoodnik frauds. We all learned the story of the 3 little pigs when we were tykes. Those two guys are the Big Bad Wolf. Huffing and puffing….that’s all folks.
Breaking Update: Grenell Declassifies List of Obama Officials Involved in “Unmasking” Flynn in His Conversations with Kislyak
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/developing-grenell-seeks-declassify-list-obama-officials-involved-unmasking-flynn-conversations-kislyak/
I like Ric!
The DS has to be losing their schiff!
How the hell is ABC getting all this info immediately? Another one of those CNN-knew-3am-FBI-Stone-Raid?
Hannity just announced that Ric Grennell released Obama Officials’ names associated with unmasking.
Priebus on with Hannity now about the WH standoff with FBI not publicly announcing PT was NOT a target.
Not released to the public yet…
Monitor the usual suspects’ Twitter feeds.
Yeah, I went to the ODNI press page. Nada. Dang.
Purple Tie Trey Busted
Good, Fox will realize their mistake and sever the Gowdy’s contract /s
Remember Trey Gowdy was in charge of the House Benghazi hearings and they had Hillary Clinton dodging & weaving. What happened one afternoon? Gowdy stood up, suspended the hearing, walked out and that was the end of the GOP House investigation into Benghazi. Gowdy let Hillary Clinton go free.
On a side note: Lou Dobbs should really learn how to interview. He rambles on, at one point he tried to answer his own question. Succinct questions to your guest and go………….
We need Republican control of Congress?
Democrats can’t keep the stonewalling going without some help. So I suppose they can tag-out again with the “Rs”.
What a load of ostrich puckies!
The deep state probably has insane blackmail material on Gowdy. All of them who “retired” early most likely had blackmail on them and just chose to leave than deal with Trump and the anti-swamp.
THIS I have thought for a long time. AND, Supreme Court Justices! AND, more. BUT, all those SCUM and 40 angry attorneys later–NOT President Trump. “How ’bout those apples!”
I believe that was the choice given to them, leave or we will expose your crimes. What kills me is that they all just go on living their lives free as they please, w/the bulk of them getting gigs w/news agencies and book deals.
I never thought that Reince Prebuss was gonna be the first one that was gonna turn!! I love it! Please forgive my spelling.
Good chance that he got tired of being Ryan’s
life long wing man. Ryan drug him along, saying
that he only could get in around the “popular kids”
if Ryan opened the door.
MIght have woken up and figured out how Ryan
used everybody around him to :Ryan’s benefit.
To everybody else ( including the whole U.S.’s)
expense.
When the bill comes due for the sociopath it’s
rarely pretty.
Between honey pots and congressional bad behavior slush funds — there were many from both parties – over 40 each “chose to leave” for one reason or another…
Ryan said he wanted to spend time in Wisconsin with his teenage daughters – (you can bet they didn’t want to hang with him).. not long after – he was back in DC selling his contacts and lobbying for a higher paying job….
chameleon
Superhero Jim Jordan needs to do a “6 Facts that will NEVER Change” on Obamagate!!
Prancing Roosters need to end up in the cook pot
Grenell as Trump VP? Announce at comvention? Prep for 2024. Can you imagine the left heads exploding?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Pierce. James Buchanan; who was in a relationship with William King – Pierce’s Vice President.
Grenell as Secretary of State in Trump’s 2nd term.
Always seems to be rumors Pompeo wants to move on.
Imagine Grenell cleaning up the mess at State.
Oh, Matt, so happy you saw the light quickly and decided to support our President. You. have redeemed yourself. And look at all the blessings now, due to your smart decision to back President Trump! Great Podcast!
Matt goes deeper into his comments he made on Hannity and explains clearly the process they would have been able to avail themselves with and how Gowdy and Ryan stopped them cold.
Matt calling out Lindsey: “We need Lindsey to be as good in committee as he is on TV. He needs to raise that gavel….” BOOM!
Anymore, whenever I see Trey Gowdy or Mitt Romney speak, I feel like I’m watching some of Obama’s blackmail victims. Same thing with the Chief Justice.
There’s a reason Jim Jordan and others are known as the Freedom Caucus. I wish the rest of the GOP would join them. They would be unstoppable.
I wish they would add into the timeline – January 5th, Christopher Steele deletes all his dossier information and source information from his server.
Continue to point out that Steele co-ordinated with and was part of the Obama/Clinton coup cabal.
What’s the conventional wisdom on Paul Ryan, here? What motivated him to counter the rule of law and disallow the requested subpoenas? Was he compromised by those illegal Meta-data searches? Trump Derangement Syndrome? Hand in the cookie jar relative to foreign policy legislation kickbacks? Or is he just an asshole?
All of the above?
I vote all the above and probably more that you didn’t list.
YES, YES, YES.
I vote all the above and probably more that you didn’t list!
Ryan answers to the Chamber of Commerce and supports open borders. He and Luis Gutiérrez would go to the same seminars/junkets and give speeches supporting open border policies.
So I suspect he had his hand in the cookie jar as well.
Ran for VP w/ Romney.
Whatever could be in his Oppo research file?
He was always very compliant towards Obama and Nancy wishes. Quite remarkable behavior.
I’d like to see the record of Subpoena requests denied.
Howdy Gowdy and his purple tie need to go. Total fraud. I’m sick of him and Chamber Rat Rat Ryan.
Arms flailing about in fits of outrage and calls for the Durham REPORT!!! doesn’t guarantee that anybody, let alone Obama, will be held accountable. I will gladly eat crow in this case but what exactly are we celebrating?
Gowdy rat,trader what is he trying to hide
