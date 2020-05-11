Jordan and Biggs Tear The Bark Off Trey Gowdy, Culpable Republicans and #Obamagate …

Representatives Jim Jordan and Andy Biggs tear the bark off the Obamagate scandal; including culpable republicans who participated in the DC coup effort.

Appearing with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, Jim Jordan rips through the timeline early in the interview to expose how it was impossible for all of the activity to be happening without former President Obama being a participant.  WATCH:

95 Responses to Jordan and Biggs Tear The Bark Off Trey Gowdy, Culpable Republicans and #Obamagate …

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Well, well. May 11, 2020 – Trey Gowdy’s bad, bad, so very bad, total suckage day.

    Finally!

    • hagarthorrible says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      ex- prosecutor; ‘justice’ for his type only applies when they are on the winning side…TRUTH BE DAMNED!

      • Bill Durham says:
        May 11, 2020 at 9:45 pm

        Mr Lou Dobbs calling out Paul Ryan and the Murdock boys. Way to go…

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          May 11, 2020 at 9:56 pm

          Bill Durham, I can’t agree with you more. Mr. Dobbs has been the most consistent fighter for truth than anyone on FOX. I’m not a big Fox viewer I just go there to see how the wind is blowing before coming here with maybe a detour to Twitter and OANN.

          My best part was when Lou said, Whoa! back up the horses and let’s talk about why Paul Ryan did NOTHING!!!!!!!!! That prick needs to hang right next to the Kenyan Muslim along with 30-40 of his coup.

          BTW- SInce Killary is the Queen Beech….. she gets her own gallows built out of scrub trees, maybe some Poison ivy adornments and maybe some fire ants brought in for special effects.

        • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          May 11, 2020 at 9:57 pm

          You know, when someone speaks fast without a glitch or pause, that means they understand 100% of what they are talking about. Even though they talk super fast, it represents that they have studied their ass off and fully grasp without doubt what they know to be true and factual.

          Nice job Jim!

          • samwise163 says:
            May 11, 2020 at 10:22 pm

            Jim knows his stuff. He is a fighter and an American Patriot. He flunked kindergarten in Ohio because he doesn’t play games.

          • Seneca the Elder says:
            May 11, 2020 at 10:28 pm

            Vote- it sounds to me like Jim J. had been studying at the Sundance Tree House School of Technology.

            • JC1974 says:
              May 11, 2020 at 11:10 pm

              Burr and McConnell need named and shamed too. They have done nothing, if not undermined the President.

              • littleanniesfannie says:
                May 11, 2020 at 11:22 pm

                McConnell thinks running judges through excuses his “Never in Recess” Senate policy. For the record Mitch, that would be a big Hell NO! Burr should be surgically attached to Warner. Don’t really care where but the buttocks would likely not be a great place since they’re both enormous A-holes. Burr looks like a bear that should crawl back into the Great Smokies!

    • MGBSE says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      RINOS like Gowdy are as evil as RATS.

      • CountryDoc says:
        May 12, 2020 at 12:23 am

        No, they are more evil than Rats. At least Rats tell you exactly what they think.

        I have used the term wolves in sheepskin, but I think that is incorrect. They portray themselves as shepherds, when in reality they are trying to lead us to the wolves.

        They are pretend patriots., but they really live for power and money and will sell anything to get it.

      • CountryDoc says:
        May 12, 2020 at 12:40 am

        RINOs like Gowdy, McConnel, Ryan, Corker, and Graham are worse than rats. They groom us by portraying themselves as patriots, guides, Christians, for the people, for capitalism which allows everyone access to the American Dream — but really they are selling us into slavery, giving away our money, selling our secrets, businesses, childrens education, health care.

        They use our health care money and play it in corrupt pharmaceutical industries, corrupt research, corrupt insurance companies which are giant parasites that have nearly crippled our health care system and the education system for health care professionals.

        They have made the MD degree useless — not only valueless, but a ticket into slavery, They have allowed the creation of medical degrees and licenses by innocents desiring to be servants only to find themselves in debt, without adequate skills, and placed in front of truly sick people but no ability to help them in a dysfunctional medical system.

        We have the best presidential Patriot since George Washington, and they are literally trying to destroy him. They are not just standing by — the Dems have no shame — the RINOs are hypocrites of the worst kind. Impostors. Traitors. Treasonous.

        At least the dems stand behind their crazy ideals, even call themselves socialists, or marxists. The RINOS pretend to be something and they are worse than the opposite. They are worse than Cuba, China, Russia, Venszuela, and the NORKs.

    • Linda K. says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      He went tieless today. No purple tie.

    • trumplandslide says:
      May 11, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      You are 100% right.

      BUT, how do we learn from this. How do we not trust the wrong guys going forward???

      Here are three criteria to judge:
      1. Whether you agree with what he says.
      2. Whether the media or opposition attack him.
      3. Whether he demonstrated through actions and accomplishments that he gets positive things done.

      If you take #1 and #2 then Bush, McCain and Romney were fantastic Republicans.

      That is not reality. All three were globalist traitors.

      Only #3 helps us weed out the bad from the good. Focus on actions, results and accomplishment.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      May 11, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      A just reward for rooster tail collaborator:

    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:28 pm

      The Rooster has really been getting the cock lately.

  2. T2020 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    This deserves “2 snaps in a circle”! (“In Living Color” days.)

  3. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    The coup plotters need to burn in Hell. Talking to you, Paul Ryan. Trey Gowdy. And all the rest of you!

  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Lucifer’s on Trey’s side. Tonight at dinner, he said “Gowdy’s protecting my Mahogany Minion.”

  5. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Take me back to Paul Ryan’s coronation. Who were the leaders most responsible for his Speaker position?

    • dd_sc says:
      May 11, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      The one thing I remember from that is Minority Leader Pelosi coming to his rescue and offering to release enough Democrats to vote for him and counter the Freedom Caucus votes.

      I need to verify that.

  6. susandyer1962 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    I feel like such an idiot……I used to think Trey was one of the good guys. 😢😢

  7. David M Kitting says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Jim Jordan is a real Representative. Too few and far between among the elected. IMHO

  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Biggs does not look well. Is he sick?

  9. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    And where is Brennan’s mug?

  10. Eskimo says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Ryan and Gowdy helped Pelosi win back the house.

  11. Todd says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Grenell just declassified…per Hannity!

  12. 4sure says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Unfortunately, the uniparty pub leadership will never let these two or anyone like them be in charge.

    • CountryDoc says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:47 am

      They can only act while they are in power. The citizens of the United States are getting wise, under the educational leadership of our POTUS.

  13. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Trey and Lindsey are both frauds. RINO back stabbing nogoodnik frauds. We all learned the story of the 3 little pigs when we were tykes. Those two guys are the Big Bad Wolf. Huffing and puffing….that’s all folks.

  14. Todd says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Breaking Update: Grenell Declassifies List of Obama Officials Involved in “Unmasking” Flynn in His Conversations with Kislyak

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/developing-grenell-seeks-declassify-list-obama-officials-involved-unmasking-flynn-conversations-kislyak/

    I like Ric!

  15. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Hannity just announced that Ric Grennell released Obama Officials’ names associated with unmasking.

    Priebus on with Hannity now about the WH standoff with FBI not publicly announcing PT was NOT a target.

  16. Psycho Monkee says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Purple Tie Trey Busted

  17. Don Bistrow says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Remember Trey Gowdy was in charge of the House Benghazi hearings and they had Hillary Clinton dodging & weaving. What happened one afternoon? Gowdy stood up, suspended the hearing, walked out and that was the end of the GOP House investigation into Benghazi. Gowdy let Hillary Clinton go free.

    On a side note: Lou Dobbs should really learn how to interview. He rambles on, at one point he tried to answer his own question. Succinct questions to your guest and go………….

  18. John Davis says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    We need Republican control of Congress?
    Democrats can’t keep the stonewalling going without some help. So I suppose they can tag-out again with the “Rs”.
    What a load of ostrich puckies!

  19. victorsharp says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    The deep state probably has insane blackmail material on Gowdy. All of them who “retired” early most likely had blackmail on them and just chose to leave than deal with Trump and the anti-swamp.

    • tageweb says:
      May 11, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      THIS I have thought for a long time. AND, Supreme Court Justices! AND, more. BUT, all those SCUM and 40 angry attorneys later–NOT President Trump. “How ’bout those apples!”

    • leavemygunsalone says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:53 am

      I believe that was the choice given to them, leave or we will expose your crimes. What kills me is that they all just go on living their lives free as they please, w/the bulk of them getting gigs w/news agencies and book deals.

  20. mark says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I never thought that Reince Prebuss was gonna be the first one that was gonna turn!! I love it! Please forgive my spelling.

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:24 pm

      Good chance that he got tired of being Ryan’s
      life long wing man. Ryan drug him along, saying
      that he only could get in around the “popular kids”
      if Ryan opened the door.

      MIght have woken up and figured out how Ryan
      used everybody around him to :Ryan’s benefit.

      To everybody else ( including the whole U.S.’s)
      expense.

      When the bill comes due for the sociopath it’s
      rarely pretty.

  21. owtolunch says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Between honey pots and congressional bad behavior slush funds — there were many from both parties – over 40 each “chose to leave” for one reason or another…

    Ryan said he wanted to spend time in Wisconsin with his teenage daughters – (you can bet they didn’t want to hang with him).. not long after – he was back in DC selling his contacts and lobbying for a higher paying job….

  22. gabytango says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Superhero Jim Jordan needs to do a “6 Facts that will NEVER Change” on Obamagate!!

  23. booger71 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Prancing Roosters need to end up in the cook pot

  24. Brant says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Grenell as Trump VP? Announce at comvention? Prep for 2024. Can you imagine the left heads exploding?

  25. Golden Advice says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:13 pm

  26. valuethetruth says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Anymore, whenever I see Trey Gowdy or Mitt Romney speak, I feel like I’m watching some of Obama’s blackmail victims. Same thing with the Chief Justice.

  27. Robster says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    There’s a reason Jim Jordan and others are known as the Freedom Caucus. I wish the rest of the GOP would join them. They would be unstoppable.

  28. Robster says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    I wish they would add into the timeline – January 5th, Christopher Steele deletes all his dossier information and source information from his server.

    Continue to point out that Steele co-ordinated with and was part of the Obama/Clinton coup cabal.

  29. Orson says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    What’s the conventional wisdom on Paul Ryan, here? What motivated him to counter the rule of law and disallow the requested subpoenas? Was he compromised by those illegal Meta-data searches? Trump Derangement Syndrome? Hand in the cookie jar relative to foreign policy legislation kickbacks? Or is he just an asshole?

    All of the above?

  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    I’d like to see the record of Subpoena requests denied.

  31. Anotherview says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Howdy Gowdy and his purple tie need to go. Total fraud. I’m sick of him and Chamber Rat Rat Ryan.

  32. Baby Hurley says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Arms flailing about in fits of outrage and calls for the Durham REPORT!!! doesn’t guarantee that anybody, let alone Obama, will be held accountable. I will gladly eat crow in this case but what exactly are we celebrating?

  33. George says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Gowdy rat,trader what is he trying to hide

