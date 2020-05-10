Sunday Talks – Senator Tom Cotton Discusses Recent Reports About COVID-19 Escaping Bio Lab in Wuhan China in October 2019…x

Senator Tom Cotton appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss recent reporting showing cell phone in/around Wuhan China showed road-blocks and/or a containment zone was mysterious set up in October of 2019. The suspicion is that China knew the virus had escaped the Wuhan bio-lab and was taking effort to contain the spread of the virus.

These suspicions fall on the heels of additional confirmation that Beijing asked the World Health Organization not to reveal human-to-human transmission of the virus at the same time.

Stay big picture. After three years of Beijing losing the geopolitical confrontation to President Trump…. Think about what you know of the aggressive Communist and zero-sum disposition of China. Keep in mind these new reports from intelligence research are pointing to a biologic release in/around October of 2019. Now consider this timeline overlay…

December 2019:

January 2020:

If signals intelligence was picking up the cell phone data in Wuhan China in October 2019, what are the odds additional intelligence gathering discovered the potential for a Chinese virus, coming from the Wuhan Lab, to impact the U.S. in/around the same time.

If likely…. then the status of contact between U.S. and Chinese officials in the last months and weeks of the Phase-1 China deal would have been an overlap of interest, and risk, to the U.S. intelligence apparatus.

Carrying that further; it would have been prudent -particularly if additional confirmations and/or suspicions were raised by additional intelligence- to protect the office of the president from any risk a biologic contamination from China would present. Perhaps that explains the unusual weekend visit by President Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center in November 2019. A proactive measure?…

Carrying that hypothesis another step; and consider the briefings that President Trump would be receiving from the intel community… Could that also explain why President Trump was so: (A) immediately willing to execute a travel ban; and (B) immediately familiar with Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment.

Looking back on the timeline, it sure does make a person curiouser and curiouser…

If China unleashed this biologic weapon as a geopolitical weapon; an intentional effort to block the growing and dominating strength of the U.S. economy; and if you were President of the United States; what would you do?

First, plan for the worst-case scenario as presented.

Then, begin to mitigate those risks with extreme measures.

Next, deal with the impact as it reaches its target.

Then, quantify the actual impact against the scenarios previously discussed.

Once the immediate threat has been contained and risk mitigated;

Then, you begin to formulate the counter-attack….

