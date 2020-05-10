Sunday Talks – Senator Tom Cotton Discusses Recent Reports About COVID-19 Escaping Bio Lab in Wuhan China in October 2019…x

Senator Tom Cotton appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss recent reporting showing cell phone in/around Wuhan China showed road-blocks and/or a containment zone was mysterious set up in October of 2019. The suspicion is that China knew the virus had escaped the Wuhan bio-lab and was taking effort to contain the spread of the virus.
.
These suspicions fall on the heels of additional confirmation that Beijing asked the World Health Organization not to reveal human-to-human transmission of the virus at the same time.
Stay big picture. After three years of Beijing losing the geopolitical confrontation to President Trump…. Think about what you know of the aggressive Communist and zero-sum disposition of China. Keep in mind these new reports from intelligence research are pointing to a biologic release in/around October of 2019. Now consider this timeline overlay…
October 2019:
November 2019:
January 2020:
If signals intelligence was picking up the cell phone data in Wuhan China in October 2019, what are the odds additional intelligence gathering discovered the potential for a Chinese virus, coming from the Wuhan Lab, to impact the U.S. in/around the same time.
If likely…. then the status of contact between U.S. and Chinese officials in the last months and weeks of the Phase-1 China deal would have been an overlap of interest, and risk, to the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
Carrying that further; it would have been prudent -particularly if additional confirmations and/or suspicions were raised by additional intelligence- to protect the office of the president from any risk a biologic contamination from China would present. Perhaps that explains the unusual weekend visit by President Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center in November 2019. A proactive measure?…
Carrying that hypothesis another step; and consider the briefings that President Trump would be receiving from the intel community… Could that also explain why President Trump was so: (A) immediately willing to execute a travel ban; and (B) immediately familiar with Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment.
Looking back on the timeline, it sure does make a person curiouser and curiouser…
(link)
If China unleashed this biologic weapon as a geopolitical weapon; an intentional effort to block the growing and dominating strength of the U.S. economy; and if you were President of the United States; what would you do?
First, plan for the worst-case scenario as presented.
Then, begin to mitigate those risks with extreme measures.
Next, deal with the impact as it reaches its target.
Then, quantify the actual impact against the scenarios previously discussed.
Once the immediate threat has been contained and risk mitigated;
Then, you begin to formulate the counter-attack….
Given the massive and systemic lying from the Intelligence agencies on every other subject you have covered why would this be any different?
Did someone say Navy was absent yesterday and was that confirmed?
Someone with knowledge of military uniforms should be able to discern from the photo if Navy was present.
I think I heard the Sec Nav is self quaranting today on Fox…some other high ranking military guy too
Not just the the Navy but also coastguard.
“ U.S. official tells Reuters that U.S. Navy Chief Admiral Gilday came in contact with a coronavirus positive family member and while testing negative, he will undergo a week of quarantine”
NEWS: A rapid test just ahead of Trump meeting with military leaders Saturday is what caught Gen. Lengyel’s positive reading, I’m told.
“Coronavirus scare is getting VERY close to Trump when one of his generals tests positive *at White House,* as well as a valet and a VP aide.“
They were absent from the NS briefing.
Our fine commenter from North Ga., pointed out that Navy is in lower right.
Given the massive and systemic lying from the Intelligence agencies …
I’d speculate that it’s unwarranted to paint all “intelligence agencies” with the same brush
I suspect that much of Military Intelligence is of a far different stripe from the likes of Brennan, Clapper, and their dirty tricks factories
But I have not direct knowledge or expertise, I’m just sayin’
Gen Flynn does. Have direct knowledge and expertise, that is.
Rumor is, Gen Flynn is free now….
jes sayin’….
Crime against humanity.
Maybe the China release was the backup plan? Or part 1 of 2?
Anyone remember the Night Stalkers helos raiding the building on Wilshire in LA in Feb 2019? HAZMAT suited soldiers carrying coolers out of the breached building? Possible bio-weapon, but they put out a story it was training?
How did PDJT know HCQ plus zinc and Z pac works if it is given early enough? When and where were experiments find that out? And USAMRIID shut down by the CDC in fall 2019? CDC clearly acting swamp now, coordinating full out press assault on HCQ. Moves and countermoves.
I have since learned that “High Confidence” means no evidence. So watch whenever they use that phrase.
The timeline of associated events leads me to conclude that SD’s intimations are logical and legitimate conclusions. This IS war.
When Trump first came out about this virus, that it is done on purpose was my first thought because how dare he make China sign a trade deal to make them pay us on trade. I am glad I was not the only one that thought this.
I like Cotton, just wish he was on our side.
Maybe this is the lightning rod we can all (patriots, rhinos) coalesce around
YES …MAYBE COMMIE VIRUS WAKE UP MOST REPUBLICANS….LOOKS LIKE COTTON IS AWAKE…
I like Cotton, just wish he was on our side
He’s a Senator
Why hasn’t HE objected to Congress “remaining in fictional session” so that Pres can make recess appointments?
A lot of misinfo about recess appts here at the Treehouse. ONE measly senator cannot declare a recess. In fact all 100 can’t…..it requires House approval and we know that aint gonna happen.
Just another checkmark vs Lyin Ryan when they could have recessed during the 1st 2 yrs
The Adjournment Clause says that the president “may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper.”
He alluded to this last month, wonder why he didn’t do it?
Because the lying media would have immediately labeled him a dictator.
We now have a new, 2020 CCP version of The Hunt for Red October, with many fictions…
Was there not some beneficial conversation with Putin recently? If so, shouldn’t that be included here? Possibly a heads-up to join or sit this one out?
If you are going to unleash a bio-weapon,, you don’t release it in your own country and then seed it throughout the world from there. That’s the only problem with this theory.
CCP did stop flights from Wuhan to interior china, but not their international flights.
blue, do you have a good published source for that?
I spent half a day trying to research it, keyword searching, browsing wikipedia articles and such and couldn’t get a firm read on it. there was a timeline of trains being shut down and bridges and such, and mention that the airport stayed open, but I couldn’t find a firm “international flights but not interior”
thx
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
nim. I hate to get caught with no round in the chamber.
I remember hearing the ONLY flights leaving wuhan, especially after the US ban, were to Europe.
I can also understand how digging forcl that information on the interwebs might have been made more difficult.
Commies being commies, ya know.
Maybe A2 can help.
Yes you do, if you value human life as a communist
LikeLiked by 1 person
They Chinese do not care…after all 10-20milions death Chinese is for them worth bring down US economy even if for .. 3-6 months..
LikeLiked by 1 person
By releasing a bio-virus in their own country, China gains plausible deniability that it wasn’t an intentional release.
These are desperate times for the CCP. Let’s just hope that “phase 2” does not include trading any more WMD’s.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Plus, the Chinese knew that hydroxychloroquine was highly effective and could implement it as treatment after a few citizens had died. They claim 4,000. Maybe that is true….they let 4k die and then everyone with symptoms went on HCQ. China has a dozen cities bigger than New York. I find it hard to believe they didn’t have rampant infection in those cities unless HCQ was actively being used. Those that died in Wuhan were collateral damage in war.
Plausible deniability is only an added bonus to the value of releasing it at home. By releasing it in their own country they could “incubate” it and then allow international travelers to spread the virus “naturally,” which would be much faster than probably any other method.
It’s a brilliant plan – the only crux is that you can’t value the lives of your people, which China doesn’t. I’m all in on SD’s theory.
you don’t release it in your own country
Maybe it was not “unleashed as a bio-weapon” but instead was a haphazard leak from the lab of materials under research there (we know that both Wuhan labs had bat coronavirus research programs)
After even an inadvertent release, the situation could still be “weaponized” into an attack on foreign nations simply by omission of warnings, dishonest representation of the situation (“no human-human transmission”, “no it’s not an outbreak”, please keep a lid on this for now, WHO”)
And I’ve seen reports that China locked down land transportation from Wuhan / Hubei Province to keep from spreading to the rest of China, yeah allowed flights out of Wuhan airport to destinations all over the world, “seeding” the world.
China had an unavoidable amount of “hit” they were going to take, but they were able to take measures to limit their damage while seeding the world.
A deliberate decision to let it spread … internationally
So the weaponization could have come largely from information manipulation rather than packing up a virus bomb and detonating it in the US as an identifiable weapon of war.
Or – maybe they made a cold decision that they needed “carriers” internationally and did actually release it in the local population and kept airlines flying out to distant destinations.
I wouldn’t discount that commies are bat$hit crazy enough to do that.
We can ponder in the meantime, but I’m pretty sure we’ll get a readout on what the intelligence was if US military action is taken
That sounds more likely than deliberately releasing it in their own country.
Me thinks China will find itself living in “interesting times.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good pondering, nimrodman. I tend to think similarly on this.
Yes, if you’re China, you release it on your own country.
China already believes it has too many people.
It has massive sterilization and forcible abortion programs.
And it was experiencing unrest in Hong Kong, which had a danger of spilling over into China.
And starting the release in China gives China plausible deniability “It was just a mistake.”
Furthermore, although China is officially atheist, its Buddhist culture is very pro-suicide.
In Chinese literature, the attitude toward suicide is very different than in Western literature.
In China, suicide is noble.
Recall the “holy suicide” of the Buddhist monks who burned themselves to death in protest of the Vietnam war.
They believe they were reincarnate in a greater, more powerful China.
Releasing the virus in China is very plausibly a murder-suicide ploy. It takes care of “overpopulation” in China, it takes care of the Hong Kong unrest, and it takes down Trump (they think).
Atheistic communism has killed tens of millions of people. To think that the chi coms value human life over the dominating goals of the politburo is ignorance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did you listen to Maria’s interview with Sen. Cotton?
He explained that issue.
you don’t
China on the other hand…
Whether or not SD is correct, it is becoming apparent that the covid 19 is no simple corona virus- it seems to carry some aids like attributes. Ie it sticks with you in some way forever.
Which sounds like it was the product of some serious lab tinkering.
Donald J. Trump on Twitter Nov 11, 2012 – :
When someone attacks me, I always attack back…except 100x more. This has nothing to do with a tirade but rather, a way of life!
LikeLiked by 2 people
you would think that the mentally stunted press eunuchs could vouch for that but it all goes over their heads as long as they’ve aired their prescribed sound bites is all that matters to them.
Maybe that’s why Global Times, CCP mouthpiece, announced that China must make 1000 nuke warheads and soon to counter US. Maybe all the conspiracy is actually true. Great material for Hollywood.
Strategic thinking, Sundance
“Then, you begin to formulate the counter-attack….”
And if the attack on Al-Baghdadi is any indicator, it will come swiftly, with no warning, and will be both precise AND overwhelming!
(And, in a perfect world, the attack will also CLEARLY reveal the connections between China and certain Members of Congress who have been protecting them, and receiving financial benefits for doing so, for many years!)
just ask honorablr diana feine stain….
Yes, but this is China, and far more dangerous.
If the virus was intentionally released, we should expect another intentional release of yet another virus.
If this is war, then this is war.
Yep, Joe. I believe you’re absolutely right.
This explains a lot. I think big parts of the country had Covid-1984 in late December and January. Many people including myself had a nasty respiratory infection that knocked them on their a**. Fever, terrible coughing, and general weakness that took weeks to overcome. I was totally in bed over 1 week, in recovery mode for over a month, and went through so much Nyquil they started asking for my id at Dollar General.
The virus is not a hoax. It is real. What we are doing now is what we should have done in November. Now big parts of the country have herd immunity. Grandma is scared to death of dying from something we have already had.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be so nice, if true. In my case, I had the same thing most of January. But, I just had a IgG test last week, and it came back negative.
If you really think you had it, your doctor can request an IgG test. I know for sure Lab Corp has the Avid and Roche tests, depending on location. And insurance may cover 100%..
The odds of this happening at this particular moment in time as a coincidence have to be astronomical. China has demonstrations in Hong Kong that are getting out of control and is losing badly in a trade war with us. The dems are facing the prospect of total wipeout in Nov. and need a giant catastrophe. Nothing is ever a coincidence with the democrats or China.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I work in LE and noticed last fall that many visitors from the East were wearing face masks. I remarked about it to my friends and coworkers. At the time I wondered if there was an outbreak of TB. Looking back, clearly these visitors to our country know a something that we didn’t.
My entire crew and I got sick in January with a nasty flu like sickness. I was down for four days and felt like a fat person was sitting on my chest for 2 weeks after. I have no doubt we were sick with the Rona.
I believe this virus was intentionally released. The reason why isn’t clear to me yet. Sundance’s theory of this being in response to getting clobbered in trade makes a lot of sense. I hope everyone is recovering out there. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve!
Jesse
LikeLiked by 12 people
LE?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
For sure. 😉
Egg on my face right now. I thought LE was an abbreviation for country you were working in.
It does look like Legoland…
China is asshoe! Walter Reed visit in a new 💡. Suspected this. Dots connecting. What China has done is unforgivable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said the same thing when the country was first shut down. The President had just met with the China delegation in January when he made his impromptu hospital visit & had all the press bunching up their panties.
I wonder how much of this Mr Bill Gates & Dr Anthony Fauci were aware of?
It’s quite the coincidence that Event 201 occurred in the middle of October of 2019 and within weeks the virus was released.
I suggest everyone watch the wrap-up session and the Japanese epidemiologist metion of Dr Fauci when the discuss “leadership” in the even of a pandemic coronavirus. It seems blatant.
The fact that the Chinese may have knowingly expose the President of the United States to a known deadly pathogen–that’s an act of war.
LikeLiked by 5 people
you can bet the ranch that Nancy & Chuck were abreast of the situation long before Trump.
They didn’t bet however, on Hydrochloriquine being uttered from the Presidents lips. The mere notion that this was an effective remedy had to be squashed at all costs. The next days 4:00am memo was accordingly dispatched much much earlier, immediately after the Presidents briefing.
Mary, mother of God, pray for us.
Lord Jesus, protect us.
Dear God, please grant wisdom and strength to pur leaders and help their actions protect your faithful people.
I miss Sunday services.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mila and all treedwellers,
St. Michael the archangel,
Defend us in our day of battle;
Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him we humbly pray,
And do thou o prince of the heavenly host,
By the power of God,
Trust down into hell satan and all evil spirits
Who wander throughout the world
For the ruin of souls.
Amen
Just curious. Do you think the pig flu that China suffered near the end of 2019 factors in? I don’t believe I have ever seen these two events linked. Could China have blamed us for that, or punished us for taking advantage of that in negotiations? Been on my mind for a long time.
From NIAID, the agency owned by J. Edgar Fauci, just like Hoover owned the FBI:
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/new-coronavirus-emerges-bats-china-devastates-young-swine
Hydroxychloroquine – You know they gave it to us upon deployment to Vietnam without hesitation. Can not help but wonder if they gave to the POTUS as a preventative. But then I wonder why they would not have given it to the crewmen of the USS Roosevelt or for that matter ALL of our armed Forces. What is clear from the news stories about Cheyenne Mountain and SAC bomber crews – we are projecting that we are ready. While I am in a wonder mood, how in heck did Iran manage to sink their own ship by a missile attache?
They negotiated a Nuclear Treaty with themselves, too.
Questions for Dr. Fauci:
You were wrong about when the virus came here, about the death toll, about the threat posed, about the WHO, about the Chinese, wrong not to tell the President instantly, wrong to fund them, wrong about Sec. Clinton’s perjury at the Benghazi Hearings and wrong about Hydroxychloroquine. Are you planning to be right soon?
When was the last time you communicated with the Wuhan Bio-Lab?
When did you inform the President you had been funding them for years?
Do you hold any patents on Coronavirus?
Do you hold any patents on vaccines or other possible treatments?
You’ve advocated for Remdesivir to become the “standard of care” for Coronavirus based on anecdotal evidence. Do you have any financial interest in Remdesivir?
Why didn’t you have the VA test Remdesivir on dying patients like you did with Hydroxychloroquine?
Do you know who owns Gilead? Is it George Soros?
Are Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation also involved?
Where is Remdesivir made? In China? If so, in Wuhan?
Why haven’t you explained your involvement with the Wuhan Bio-Lab to the American people? Don’t you owe that to them?
You haven’t explained anything except you are adamant the virus wasn’t manipulated–yet manipulating viruses is that lab’s specialty. How can you claim that?
And how is it possibly appropriate for the person who funded the Bio-Lab to be in charge of our response to that Bio-Lab?.
If we had an honest press, those questions would have already been asked.
We need Dr Doom to answer those questions. But who is going to ask them?
Best comment of the Year Award!
Gipper, don’t forget to ask him if he went out to Chinese food dinners with any Harvard professors these past few years. I’ve been wondering and I’m sure others are too.
You gotta say… Every goal of the Chinese Communist Party and the Democommunist Party USA has been achieved as a result of the virus situation. Are goals likelier to be achieved with or without a plan?
Ohhhhhh…boy. See now, when this lockdown was in its early stages and seemingly inexplicable, I commented something like: What if the virus was a bioweapon and the lockdown was a way to give us time to get our people back home and get prepared before our own missles launch.
When I said it it felt reckless and outlandish and I even worried the response I’d get for it. Dang I hope I wasn’t close…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is plausible, as it would explain why the virus isn’t more deadly.
However, the early versions of the virus may have been far more deadly, before they mutated to the less lethal forms that are prevalent now.
Also, an intentional release is suggested by the timing (Hong Kong riots, Trump trade issue).
And we must also ask why Trump is having this meeting with the military today.
Yes, Sundance. I’m with you here.
Your hypothesis explains the egregious, over-the-top response from the federal level on down, which I’ve been saying for months. That is, word got out from the Intel community that the Chinese Communists have released their manufactured virus against us.
Yes, yes, yes.
Another piece of the puzzle into the origins.
Maybe the President has conclusive evidence of wuhan bio-engineering.
There was a video somewhere that claimed the virus had to be “taught” to be more infectious.
The one thing it did do is stop Trump MAGA/KAG rallies. Curses! There’s just so much ‘upside’ to the Chinese Virus when all things are considered, that suspicions of intentional release do have merit. Not forgetting the fact that Bill Gates and others were planning for an event just like this. Another coincidence?
burginthorn:
And Bill Gates can not be entirely ruled out as a surprise, dark horse Dem candidate, since
Dems appear to be pining away for successive viral waves and continued fear-mongering within the immediate proximity of the election.
They may be thinking that a ‘quasi, pandemic expert’ (and hero to many) may be just what the ‘doctor ordered’ if America were again to be in the grips of a manufactured fear, and within weeks of the election.
1.
He should have also shut travel from Europe, esp. Italy.
2.
Ur post also explains why Cuomo has shut up about criticizing Trump AFTER Trump had Cuomo down for a talk at the White House: Cuomo was probably briefed on the bioweapon.
3.
This could also explain why NY has had it so bad: perhaps 2 strains of the Wuhan flu: 1 really bad (sent to NY). the other strains (less virulent) elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is why model projections of 2 million deaths were credible
Holy Sunlight!
Did the CCP unleash a bioweapon upon the world? Based on their history, I believe the probability is high. Even more alarming, and I may be wrong, is that not one congressional dem has condemned the CCP for their initial cover up.
Yes. In cooperation with the deep state. Y’all really thing the greatest leader in the history of this planet is gonna let this go? Hold on to your helmets Patriots, we’re in for a helluva ride.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Whenever a military / intelligence briefing to the American public comes …
… be prepared for untold SHRIEKING about no WMD in Iraq, and false reports of Niger yellowcake, and intelligence agencies leading us into war, and yada yada yada
… I’m not saying it’ll be warranted, just saying that it’ll come
Your prediction will almost certainly come true!
Unfortunately, our intelligence services have earned our skepticism.
See, e.g., Golf of Tonkin, weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the attempt to takedown President Trump . . .
Distrust is warranted.
This is one of the big problems with lies from the government (CIA, FBI, Dept of Justice).
We need the services those departments provide, and we need to trust those service providers.
But it is now warranted NOT to trust them.
I trust Trump, however.
Thank you for putting this out. Missed the segment on Fox. Tom Cotton has been on this from the beginning. From the very beginning the China/WHO/useful idiots chafe about transmission and origins smelled like a very well aged wet market in the heat of summer. By late Jan the Lancet article drove a stake in that line of thought.
This would mean all the State governors we all complain about are merely obeying Trump’s orders.
Neither the President nor any member of the task force ever once recommended that law enforcement physically arrest and detain people who were not staying locked in their homes or arrest and jail business owners who decided to open for business while using mitigation precautions..
PDJT did not recommend removing anyone’s first amendment rights. These actions have been taken solely by state and local authorities on their own.
This “virus” hoax (which I believe it is) has really got me down only for the reason that there are too many players involved. As I trudge through my days, I think about my training on how to conduct an audit.
Bear with me here. Please. It was a process in my agency to have the audit “profiles” wend their way through the agency to get into the annual audit plan. This involved a lot of prior research. Each audit profile had to have a 1.) Title, 2) Purpose, 3) Sources 4.) Scope, 4) Methodology 5.) conclusion, and 5) recommendations. Excuse me if I got this wrong. I am rusty with this. In essence, identify a problem and how to fix it.
But this virus (and I do believe it is a hoax) has been in the works of the opposition for a LONG TIME. How I could prove this in an audit I do not know. I know the World Health (Death) Organization who be one of my desired participants, This was all planned out. Can’t quite wrap my axle around these evildoers.
This pdf was posted on Cryptogon today.
No hoax.
Progress indicator(s) by September 2020
The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two systemwide training and simulation exercises, including one covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.
No hoax.
Tick. Tock.
I would like to see the results of the study that goes back through stored patient samples reported as Influenza Like Illness beginning early last fall to see how many are positive for SARS-CoV-2. As far as I know, it’s not being done. Why? It is critical infomation.
there is only so far you can go back…and yes, intact c-19 samples were collected …the proof if this was how china was capable of delivering the entire genomic sequence to the world. 12 Jan 2020 to be precise.
Once you move back “in time” there is a certain amount of decay in the genomic structure of any virus, and RNA c-type virus are no exception..you end up with “fragments”..incomplete bits…some will look exactly and indistinguishable from sars and mers, as fragments (Not as intact pathogen specimens)..and that helps to explain why china could not immediately resolve what they were dealing with during wuhan outbreak..all the pcr tests were showing negatives for sars and mers..that is what they were looking for…there was no reason to expect a new novel c-virus type had formed. the fragments were nearly identical…the symptoms were similar…it took some time and research to collect enough specimens and then grow them artificially to deduce this outbreak was not from sars and mers (having studies both of those two extensively, they knew what to look for…but NOT knowing what to look for in some other novel c-virus took quite a bit of effort and time…this is credible and in keeping with the prior research patterns (so to speak) with “discovery and ID phases” for sars and mers…
now to be clear..it was on 31 Dec that china declared to WHO and the world’s cdc’s equivalent orgs that a new novel virus transmitted to humans had occurred (wuhan)
it is unknown when the research began to determine the genomic sequence that realized this was a new RNA c-virus. It probably began mid-dec, late december and concluded a day or so before it was reported in 31 Dec.
Was it possible they could do that in that short of a period of time? I think that is what investigators are focusing on…when was the sequence formally begun and conclusively identified…was there a unreasonable delay?
I think THAT is a very worthy investigative priority…given simply that china has proven to be the epic center for two known corona virus diseases …and of course, Saudi Arabia…same question I suppose for mers…the only difference, the prior two did not approach pandemic scale.
the point: can china be made to reform a much more transparent and swift reporting mechanism given the c-virus pool is known to be a very higher population in the bats that exist there…and also the kind of human activities..wet markets…important bush meat…and more importantly…maybe a closer look and monitoring system on those labs just to be safe that a breach isn’t going to occur…all good steps from lesson learned the hard way.
will china comply…
as biden would say
come on man…this is china. they are good people.
yeah, no ..china is going to do things the way they choose to do it…pandemic or not…it’s just not how they operate…closed walls in politics and in culture…might as well ask an american to stop watching tv….it’s a feature and a bug there! (and here..in other ways)
👇👇👏👏👏
NEWS:
Some information about Australia/China you may not know.
whatever it ends up being, it was coordinated with dems and trump/america haters.. too many coincidences to be coincidental. who has benefited the most from this disaster? who is using this to further their political agenda? is all of this about the virus or about the election? hint: elec_ion.
Traitors.
Hell! China almost killed Boris Johnson.
the most likely origin: bats to pangolin…
the most likely “leap” to human: long term dwell time in and around very densely populated human populations where these animals are in close contact with humans. It’s a time function…eventually the RNA virus WILL find a mutation under natural selection pressure that allows it to replicate in the human host. Only two other KNOWN c-virus have been capable of performing this action..in both instances, it was determined based on genetic markers and some solid science the origin was bats…and then a secondary animal host. In sars, this was bats to civet cats. In Mers this was bats to drumendary camels. Only these two c-virus have been capable of making the animal to human leap…(mutations via a zoonological path). SARS-COV-2 is a statistically close cousin to both of these two prior c-virus pathogens. all three RNA type…with some distinct differences in how they manifest in symptom…showing the selection pressure does not always yield the same path…there is some randomness going on, not well understood…sort of the same kind of thing with flu virus.)
the most likely explanation what was going down in the lab(S): wuhan labs (three of them to be clear), were in fact performing studies in the zoonlogical arena to examine c-virus “gain of function”…to my knowledge (I’ve looked very hard) there was no crispr editing….It was pure animal based studies..the idea behind the study is sound, but also very controversial: manipulate the environment in an accelerate fashion to examine what mutations can occur…then compare the outcomes to the generic signatures of the two prior c-virus (sars and mers)…if you can find the mechanism by which that mutation achieves the same or similar protein structures in those two…you don’t need to fuss much about patient zero in future outbreaks..this evidence allow you to know what kinds of vaccines WITHIN THE BAT, CIVET CAT specie to begin thinking about…this is what the study was envisioning..how to stop the mutations within the animal paths…thus, logically, the virus could presumably never be capable of finding a path from animal to humans..that was the theory of work…at least a major research item. The idea is simple and elegant: you want to stop a virus from entering the human pool from bats, which you already KNOW exists hundreds of c-virus variants..just sitting idle (for now) and at some future time, dwelling long enough in the selection pressure mechanism to find a path to human replication….then make effect changes within the most likely probably animal hosts that rob the RNA the ability to select human. Acknowledging also the knowledge benefits derived from any successes could also lead to similar ways to deal with other diseases beyond c-virus that could also be controlled in the same way if this study produced good results. There have been no evidence any of this work has produced results that were sound. None published anyone…just general scope of work. There are of course some logistical problems even if this was proven successful: how to vaccinate all those animals? crispr engineering such that it becomes a new specie? perhaps…again, the controversy about marking genes in the animal kingdom…and not fully predicting outcomes…does the c-virus, then just select in a different way..become more powerful? that’s the risk…it’s a big big unknown..which is the main reason this study was restricted in a level 3 and ONLY with a rather small set of highly controlled animal hosts. To be fair, the US and many other nation-states ALSO conduct these experimental studies …some going far deeper into the danger zone and actually editing animals that are much more “close” to human spaces (dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, mice, rats)…As you can see the risk may not be obvious, let me point it out: should a breach occur, these c-virus that have been “bred” and accelerated to gain function in these animal, become then the highest potential for a very fast and highly probable human transmission leap.
was this a natural event or a breach: that’s a good question that is unlikely to ever be reconciled. For one, this is china..they are pretty much a closed wall society, particularly in science and tech. They don’t talk about fight club…and they have clubs to make sure talkers don’t do it. But to the science, there is really no means to distinguish between a c-virus that has been rapidly mutated in the lab in the animal studies..or one that can occur naturally in the wild. THE ONLY way to determine this is to examine is to literally locate the earliest possible specimen of this virus, intact and map the entire genomic sequence. Artificial crispr editing would show up…No specimens collected by anyone has shown this to be the case. So we know (thus far) the c-virus carving through the globe is not the offspring of a artificially edited parent. What these careful maps do show is that this virus is “clean” not edited. Leaving the question open to how it achieved the leap…naturally in the wild…in the lab under conditions that were manipulated to achieve a faster rate of mutation using the same animal zoonose. The point: we can’t distinguish between those two. But we have ruled out crispr editing.
when did this virus first begin: that’s also an interesting question. As in SARS AND MERS, when you roll back, what you find is that preceding the outbreaks in both of those two cases, were an unusually high number of pneumonia deaths. It’s impossible to attribute these deaths related to those virus, but statistically we can make a pretty good informed judgement they were the early stages, yet undetected, of the very origins when the zoonose pathogen made its leap…In both former cases, these first events were observed (after the fact, and years of study later), about 3-5 months preceding the announcement that a endemic novel disease was taking shape. This is how it goes with novel virus…you really don’t know what you are looking at, until enough deaths that eclipse the statistical mean of sufficient magnitude to judge there is something “else” going on. In the meantime, one is assuming..this is pneumonia related to flu.. this isn’t some china thing..it’s how the entire world health orgs operate..the assumption is always going to be…flu,….unless proven otherwise. This was also the case with C-19……there was an unusually high pneumonia death rate from sept-oct/nov 2019…but it occured in at or near gobi desert and the mongolia-china border. And there is a serious disconnect in that region from “modern” science and lab work. So most people who die from pneumonia, even at a steep rate in a short period of time, ..well the news of that takes quite a bit of time to make its way to “civilization” and catches the eye of world virologists. Around the moment, when the wuhan outbreak was realized, there was some early discussion about the two events happening so closely in a time frame, and where travel while scarce and thin, there may be some connections. This discussion however, collapsed for a variety of reasons: they were looking a PCR for sars and mers…the most likely candidates…and not getting postiive hits. (they did not KNOW at this time, this was a novel c-virus..closely matched..but not sufficiently close for a sensitive pcr test)…it was ONLY when they decided to perform the actual electron microscope and locate a robust sample (this takes quite a bit of time…you are searching for literally a needle in a state size parking lot)….then they realized…hey, this one doesn’t lool like the others! that’s when they knew this was a novel c-virus. Now, to be clear, it would have taken much much much much longer to determine this with accuracy, had it NOT BEEN for the research that they had been conducting. They had refined the technology to locate different mutations and rapidly….so this shows one side of the argument that this kind of research is worthy….rapid id of new previously unknown novel c-virus…I tend to agree with that argument.
was china willfully absent responsibility to alert the world: no and yes…no at the beginning because most of the complaints assume that china had immediate instantaneous knowledge about outbreaks …and that’s absurd to imagine. There was a difficult discovery period. No question about that. But on the plus side, the world is lucky that china had invested so much skill in this area from sars (and mers to a lessor extent)..china would arrive at delivering the entire genomic sequence to the world in record time…a feat that no other unknown, unique virus pathogenic researcher anywhere in the world has ever been capable of. so score 1 postiive for china. But then there is the question of a period of time, about 8 days to be precise…and I think this is where the arguments are compelling that china did not act swiftly to alert the world. It was within those 8 days, when the earliest confirmed internall researchers were reporting to the state..we have a new corona virus..it’s similar to sars..and its deadly and highly contagious…and then actually doing a lockdown within country and at the same time alerting the world. Yes, china failed that. big time. It’s pretty easy to look back in time and make judgements…let not forget that …this is not to defend china..but more or less to understand ..well…lets put it this way..
in china was not handling this endemic that would become a pandemic….
let me just say this: I would have rather been smack dab in the middle of ground zero in wuhan during that time..than almost two months later well after it was informed AND the rest of the world in full alert..than NEW YORK CITY.!!! I believe china did was it could at a rate that was impressive…but then there was a period of about 8 days…probably due to some rather special interests not to declare it a problem (hoping it could be contained..or blame someone else..yes, they did that too! multiple times)…
is china trustworthy? No. Do they have good science? yes, but completely diff question.
was this from a breach or on purpose: unknowable.
LikeLike
I have seen claims that our government was hiring people last fall to manage quarantine areas. Do anyone know whether that is true. People who make these claims suggest that the government believed a pandemic would be coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give it up, Tom, nobody gives a crap about where the Wuhan Flu came from and nobody believes you’ll get China to pay a dime!
LikeLike
anecdote: the old timers are going to love this one.
in 1938 a young radio show host decided to shock the world and broadcast a program he called “war of the worlds”
this was complete fiction, but the young orson welles was ambitious and decided to let loose with the air of realism and authenticism
the entire nation tuned in…stopped and dropped everything and literally panicked….it was a “first”…the first time pre-internet, that fake news had created a social unrest of magnitude…..there were suicides, heart attacks, divorces and heavy drinking as well lots new born again believers. It never dawned on many of these people that the entire thing was a hoax…one designed to entertain….and that was because it was done in such a clever realistic way. One has to give props to the young orson, if nothing else the man could spin a yarn!
but it was certainly some of the most dark humor and pretty sick…for many years, many still cling to this crazy idea that yes, aliens had invaded the earth…but that it was all come kind of coverup. That orson was telling the truth…and that a simple virus had naturally protected the human race from the inevitable superior deadly aliens.
a virus that saves the planet…the common cold.
now think about this pandemic. carefully…what do the two tell you about human behavior.
the reaction to the story..the fear…is almost certainly more harmful than the effects..
who IS orson welles really? he is a figment of your imagination…
LikeLike
👇👇Mother’s Day #StandsithHongKong
Prior to PDJT’s election china had things going very nicely for themselves, PDJT became a thorn in their flesh.
China would have to have been deaf dumb and blind not to have observed the continual dem attacks on the President and the incessant resistance to him from the globalist left (world wide).
If I’m holding a glass in my hand and just open my fingers and let it fall I know that when it hits the deck it’s going to break, but all I did was open my fingers, I had no control of what happened after that.
Nov 2020 is just around the corner and this JUST happens, the left embrace it like all their birthdays have come at once.
Circumstantial ? Maybe but it’s walking and quacking like a duck.
I am coming to wonder if COVID19 is China’s attempt to escape from the strictures of the trade deal they just signed? Force majeure clause, and all that. Just a thought.
Anyone know of Hydroxychloroquine is EVEN BEING OFFERED to aged patients in eastern Blue states such as NY, NJ, CT, & MA?
Seems that people only get it after severe respiratory distress has already set in.
The high number of deaths at those veterans facilities & nursing homes tend to suggest NO.
Every governor or mayor who trots out with a daily briefing should be asked what medications are being used to treat the coronavirus caseload. Percentages please.
And what added steps are being utilized to treat their afflicted high-risk populations?
I can only point you to what Hong Kong is treating patients with. The discharges from hospital are amazing. Today only 61 cases still hospitalised out of 1047 confirmed cases, most imported, no local spread.
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3083612/coronavirus-hong-kong-researchers-find-three-drug
