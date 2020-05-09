President Trump Meets With Joint Chiefs and National Security Team – Video and Transcript…

Earlier tonight President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Treasury Steven Munchin and Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell met with the Joint Chiefs’ and National Security Team. [Video and Transcript Below]
Mark Meadows (Chief of Staff), Robert O’Brien (NSA), LTG Keith Kellogg (National Security Advisor to the Vice President), Secretary Mike Pompeo (State), Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Treasury), Secretary Mark Esper (Defense), Director Richard Grenell (ODNI).
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. This is the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and we’ve had a very productive meeting. It’s going to continue after you leave. But we’ve had a very, very productive meeting.
Our military is very strong, more — more so than it’s been in many, many years. I think I can say “in many, many decades.” We’ve spent one and half trillion dollars rebuilding our military, and it shows it. And we are discussing various things.
And, with that, thank you very much.
Thank you.
General Mark A. Milley, USA, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
General John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
General David L. Goldfein, USAF, Chief of Staff of the Air Force
General David H. Berger, USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps
General James C. McConville, USA, Chief of Staff of the Army
Admiral Karl L. Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard
General John W. Raymond, USSF, Chief of Space Operations
Makes for one hell’of a TRAINING AID…..doesn’t it… (the meeting – the show)….
I suspect he is squeezing one more ounce out of that turnip called the Coup….
Besides, it “might” have been like that elephant walk of BUFF’s out on Guam….
Show some back bone to Xi and his friends…make rocket boy think twice before pulling string?
Only the Shadow Knows…. cue music….cue commercial….and, CUT.
state of readiness brief.
the US is vulnerable at this time in several theatres and threats.
one of the main subject matters will be to discuss what readiness status is for specific threats. The main focus will be in maintaining and protecting readiness posture.
as the nation begins re-opening there will be some level of bounce on the infection rate of this disease…as the a/c carrier learned, unfortunately, shore leave in the middle of a pandemic isn’t the smartest decision and that thrust the effing news about it for the entire world of enemies to contemplate. (remembering USS cole for example…poor force protection readiness …corrected by harbor defense command protocols) So I would imagine this is the formal brief where each branch informs the President what steps they are taking to protect high value assets and contingency plans for a long protracted long tail from this pandemic. US Military is likely to continue a much more guarded and controlled travel and movement with high freq testing for personnel and those alternates. In addition, will be the rollout of the “new” vaccines to the military over the next several weeks …it will be done in a methodical test and evaluate process as not to create more problems from undesirable effects should they happen. In addition will be discussion to what plans are in hot ink about calling up reserve forces should ANY issues, foreign threats or a reduced readiness posture warrant such. Placing high value reserve forces in tempdu is likely already happening.
in addition, will be likely the discussion of venezuela. What military actions are necessary to force maduro to the table and create a lever to pressure russia to stop dumping effing oil on the market which has had the effect of exponentially multiplying economic problems for the US economy. It’s the highest priority to get russia to re-think this problem they are creating for the US. SA will follow suit, once russia concedes. We’ve exhausted trade and other economic sanctions with RUS. So, we have to deal with them asymmetrically. A sporting jab to the ribs in venezuela would be helpful to get their attentions..SA will help the US pull this off..it’s in their best interests too not to dump oil. RUS is playing a very badly calculated game …in addition will be some plays in the international banking structure (not for these military chiefs) that will harm RUS business interests..not totally legal…but effective.
There is also going to be some discussion about supply chain protection…maritime freight. This is the vulnerable infrastructure right now….many of these ships have not been at sea for quite a long time…protection against piracy and simple right to navigation is paramount. As well, safety at sea operations. And also discussion about contingency using military transmodal infrastructure should the civilian component get overwhelmed, sick or other. Not easy to kickstart an economy …additional resources and people, drivers, loaders, etc…all very important to plan for.
in addition will be some discussion about drug trafficking and interdiction efforts (and the coupled human trafficking that is almost always linked to it)..this virus pandemic has created a rare opportunity to gain serious footholds and clobber the syndicates around the world..mostly those in s.hemisphere…They have had to change strategies …and that has been noticed. So there is going to be a open season with some big league joint operations coming up.
this president is all about state sovereignty…he’s not going to be tasking any military operations to do a thing about civil issues. What he will be discussing or be briefed on, is the state of force protection at each facility particularly those high value assets against some scenarios where they become protest locations..or criminal theft issues. Got lots of crazy people who would love to try and poke holes and make off with some hardware.
and the rest of the brief will be the standard stuff.
President Trump knows how to deal with this virus and russia…He isn’t a bowing dimwit like that jackwagon for those long excruciating 8 years.
just my opinion.
I respect your opinion.
These are all important things that the President needs to discuss with his military command – but … Why Saturday night and why with Treasury?
Live, from Washington, D.C….it’s Saturday Night!!
obama holds conference call with his operatives of the underworld.
POTUS calls together the Armed Forces of the US, Treasury, State and IC.
See the difference?
I’m just waiting for Obama and the rest of the Legion of Doom to take off from their swamp
The parallel government and Obams’s minions won’t attempt any major mayhem before the election. If the president is reelected … well, your guess is as good as mine.
Why did POTUS announce this meeting – he could have kept it quiet. Is he sending a message to someone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe he is letting his enemies—foreign and domestic—that this Saturday night isn’t popcorn-n-movie night with the wife and kid. There’s business to attend to, and he and the strongest U.S. assets are on it. In case there was any doubt, then this was definitely a broadcast to answer of alleviate that.
In fact, I am feeling a bit more assured knowing this meeting took place tonight…not sure at all what they talked about, just good to know that they’re all in town and on the job.
Hmmmmm, maybe everyone getting on the same page and synchronizing their watches?
President Trump is a powerful and tested leader. Especially during the constant hostile badgering and howling by the media jackals and the ever stone walling, slow walking and obstructionist democrat communists, the leader,
President Trump has been being Presidential, daily dealing with all the affairs of the nation, not just thwarting the obsessive hate fester of the mewling media and the political polecats.
It is a Great pity that so many American Citizens living in the land of freedom and honey, do not recognize the gift of President Trump to be the leader of the USA at this most reformative time.
Their children and grand children will benefit from President Trump’s leadership, even if some misguided current citizens cannot see the love of America and Americans that President Trump brings to the job every day. . . . And donates his pay check to charity.
AMEN
– we’re also in the South China Sea shooing the Chinese Navy away from a Malaysian drilling ship
– and Generals have been on TV complaining about some 5G frequency spectrum that was just given away by a Federal civilian agency, and it’s apparently too close to the GPS spectrum that’s vital to military positioning, targeting, tracking, etc … the Generals were pi$$ed
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8302447/US-Navy-sends-ships-South-China-Sea-Americans-accused-China-bullying-Malaysia.html
We really need to bring General Robert Spalding back into the Administration to deal with the FCC and create a Nationalized government financed strategy to develop and implement 5G. The telco’s had him axed for daring to put forth a plan that excluded their ability to be thieving profiteers at the same time they have no plan at all and are actually not creating the tech to get the job done. He’s also an expert on the CCP use of unrestricted warfare against us.
Hahahaha..
President Trump is sending a message to those retarded Governors( Cooper) ,Mayor’s, and tin pot Judges, and the World, that he’s the one in charge.
LikeLike
This meeting is related to the satchel of documents Richard Grenell brought to the White House yesterday.
Something BIG is probably about to go down. John Durham might be about to strike and Obama himself could be a target. There may be a big round-up of the Obama mafia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Likely many contractors who made illegal queries were contractors to DOD. Likely officers were involved. We know the character of the twins from Ukraine.
Obama is protected by his melanin. Besides – would Trump take out the “beloved” Obama so close to the election? I don’t think so….even though Obama deserves it.
news reports said documents were taken to DOJ…
It could have something to do with the news of the intercepted phone call between Xi and the WHO that is purported to have Xi asking them to cover up the human to human transmission.
I’m just spit balling here, but are we SURE after M Gaetz called out the rooster and Ryan that M Meadows is a good guy…? Just questioning cuz they all come from Congress
An informed mind…“We decide which is right and which is an illusion”
At this time we can be as sure of Gaetz being a good guy as we can be that the rooster and Ryan are not.
Decisions, decisions, decisions…each one requires judgement.
.
This thread brings to mind some sight impaired gentlemen discussing their conclusions regarding a large pachyderm ………….
Most interesting thing to me was the choice of attendees and location.
Not being in Situation Room, signals informational briefing by Grennell without need for realtime information…
No AG Barr so most likely not concerning domestic law…
Originally, the setting was publicly announced as Camp David and then moved “at last minute”
Reviewing News Cycle, looks like C D C W H O N I H are under extreme pressure…with EcoHealth Alliance and Consortium of Conservation medicine running point on Covid 19 Globalist Deep State Black Op, Drs. Redfield and FaucIII have gone into “quarantine” while our country is REOPENING! the drs are signaling with their actions their real intentions…
No VPP may signal Secret Service has them separated due to current situational circumstances…
can’t read out memo on 45 desk but it is turned directly towards the camera
one person is missing from the attendees…seat is open with memos…
Knowing Trump it is a message he is sending. Very happy to see they were not wearing masks.
