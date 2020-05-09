President Trump Meets With Joint Chiefs and National Security Team – Video and Transcript…

Earlier tonight President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Treasury Steven Munchin and Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell met with the Joint Chiefs’ and National Security Team. [Video and Transcript Below]

Mark Meadows (Chief of Staff), Robert O’Brien (NSA), LTG Keith Kellogg (National Security Advisor to the Vice President), Secretary Mike Pompeo (State), Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Treasury), Secretary Mark Esper (Defense), Director Richard Grenell (ODNI).

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. This is the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and we’ve had a very productive meeting. It’s going to continue after you leave. But we’ve had a very, very productive meeting.

Our military is very strong, more — more so than it’s been in many, many years. I think I can say “in many, many decades.” We’ve spent one and half trillion dollars rebuilding our military, and it shows it. And we are discussing various things.

And, with that, thank you very much.

Thank you.

General Mark A. Milley, USA, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General David L. Goldfein, USAF, Chief of Staff of the Air Force

General David H. Berger, USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps

General James C. McConville, USA, Chief of Staff of the Army

Admiral Karl L. Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard

General John W. Raymond, USSF, Chief of Space Operations