Lou Dobbs Interviews Devin Nunes About Declassification and Release of Witness Transcripts…

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs interviews HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes about the pending release of witness transcripts from the congressional investigation in 2018.

As Nunes notes, even with the release the media have a vested interest in not covering the content of the transcripts as released; because the media along with Adam Schiff lied about what was happening during the depositions at the time.

11 Responses to Lou Dobbs Interviews Devin Nunes About Declassification and Release of Witness Transcripts…

  1. SR says:
    May 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    The fake media would not cover until there is indictments of deep state and previous administration folks. Just docs, more docs and feeling happy that I told you so, would not work.

  2. Merry-go-round says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Something is wrong with the video. Is Sundance being sabotaged? The same thing happened with the Press briefing. Kept repeating. It was fine on TGP. Anyone else ?

  3. History Teaches says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    There will come a time when the media have nowhere to run to, nowhere to hide. They may ignore the mountain of revelations and evidence for now, but when it is all compiled and legally unleashed by Barr (one has to hope) their lying and complicity will be self evident. The noose is tightening inexorably, though in slow motion.

  4. Mo says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Just release them now Honey Badger Richard Grenell

    • barnabusduke says:
      May 6, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      Mo, I absolutely agree with you, but that also interferes with my vision of Schnitt lying in his bunk bed (top bunk of course), wondering about that monster underneath, that is going to be unleashed, as he has been “A Bad Boy!” Now, the sleepless nights are owned by him, and him only. Clock ticking loudly as he tries to close his eyes for slumber. Ain’t coming tonight though… or tomorrow night…what to do…what to do…

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    “the media along with Adam Schiff lied about what was happening during the depositions at the time.”

    They thought that they were so smart that they could get away with it.

    Now they think if they don’t cover the truth coming out, they still can conduct their [corrupt] “business as usual”.

    I wonder how much that change in law late in the BHO regime that legalized the promulgation of propaganda against American citizens will figure into this?

    I would not doubt that the enemedia might try to use that as defense. Hey, just admit your a lying shill for the CIA and you were just doing it “for god (*) and Country”.

    (*) Their “god” is spelled without a capital letter, so that is not a typo on my part.

    • jay says:
      May 6, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      The media earned being called RATS by a Congressman.

      The depth and darkness they have reached should be discussed for years.

      SHAME ON THEM.

  6. Snuzzy says:
    May 6, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Off topic…for us older folks. On Hannity, Dennis Miller calls Biden…”Aqualung”
    😄 🤣🤣

