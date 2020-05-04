Tom Cotton Discusses COVID-19 as a Pandemic Virus That Escaped a Laboratory in Communist Wuhan, China…

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News to discuss the latest revelations that COVID-19 came out of a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Martha MacCallum attempts to push the Beijing propaganda of wounded panda as a victim; Senator Cotton outlines the importance of accepting that China is a communist totalitarian state.
Maccallum is now wearing the resting constipated face, we all have come to recognize.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Martha MacCallum belongs in a wet market.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t know what that means but agree with it…
LikeLiked by 8 people
@Caius Lowell – that made me laugh out loud!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Star. She definitely has bats in her belfry!
LikeLiked by 4 people
She was pushing a poll last evening that said Biden was ahead in Florida after 3000+ boats drove up and down by Mar-a-Lago.
LikeLike
Candace is a moron, and probably a CCP tool.
The CCP murders tens of thousands of their citizens every year, and the people she helps
bring to America are mostly spies. They receive the highest and best training at our
schools, then return to help the CCP build weapons aimed at us.
We should end all communist chinese exchange students, and send those here now
home.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t forget all of the Confucius Institutes that have been set up in all of our best research schools – they’re not there to hand out fortune cookies. They siphon our latest university research straight out of the labs and try to recruit the researches into working for Beijing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know someone who worked for Nike and was sent to Hong Kong to work with the Chinese on the Olympics. He said the Chinese were anti American racists. And yet…our corporations drool at selling to them, our universities gobble their money, our liberals are bribed to sell us out to them and much of our population is addicted to their cheap crap they sell to us.
All I can do is try to examine every label and if it says “made in China” then I won’t buy it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Margarite, I also inquire from the company I purchase from if it is made in China and let them know I will purchase no more Chinese products. It has got to start somewhere. Just bought a beautiful pair of Swiss pruners after going through about 6 cheap pieces of crap from Virus-land. I have had it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virus-land! I love it!
LikeLike
Martha is just there for the paycheck. Useless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if she got where she is at, by laying on the casting couch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN defending the wet-market theory:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/04/politics/coronavirus-intelligence/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sen. Cotton handled those questions very adroitly and very succinctly. He left nothing to false inference although I am sure some media hacks will attempt it.
IMHO McCallum was fine in this interview. She asked clear questions without any false premises and did not push back against any of Senator Cotton’s replies.
Yes the exchange student coordinator asking the question was another leftwing tool that was intended for the President and McCallum actually sounded like she agreed with Cotton’s reply.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree that Cotton is balanced and doesn’t assert what can’t be proven. Pompeo needs to make sure he doesn’t get out over his skis. People can see that the virus erupted near the Wuhan labs. They can draw their own conclusions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point about Pompeo, but I don’t think he says anything he cannot prove. However Cotton did mention TWO labs in Wuhan. That perked my ears because up to now, I had only read of one lab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
G.B.
Not the first time I have heard of two labs.
If the Zoo keeper, unlocks the gate to the gorilla cage, opens it, and lays a trail of bananas from the open gate of the gorilla cage, to the entrance to the Zoo, …..
Would we believe the Zoo keeper, when he saud the gorilla “Escaped!”?
Asking for a friend. The timing is just too propitious, for me to believe this was an accident.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, two labs in Wuhan
One is Level Two Containment
The other is Level Four Containment
I think they were doing bat research at the looser one, the level two
I’ll paste in a link I read yesterday
Wuhan virus lab ‘cover-up’: Startling photos of scientists wearing little protection as they handle deadly bat samples vanish from website of Chinese institute at the centre of global suspicion over pandemic
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8281085/Wuhan-virus-lab-cover-up.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually there are 2 labs and BOTH labs research bat coronaviruses, even tho the level 2 lab has much less stringent containment
Two labs:
– Institute of Virology – level 4
– Wuhan Centre for Disease Control – level 2
Wuhan Centre for Disease Control – is also thought to have carried out experiments on animals such as bats to examine transmission of coronaviruses, although it only has level 2 status.
There’s confusing cross-chatter about the source of the virus in the press, some of it intentionally mean to confuse or obscure
There’s a scientific paper saying the virus “comes from nature” rather than having been genetically altered or “created” in a lab
Leftys shorten this to “it came from nature, not a lab”
The possibility they ignore is that the virus could well have been natural (came from nature) but also leaked from a lab, either by infecting a researcher as patient one or from materials disposal or even lab air exhaust
So the virus could well have “come from nature” and also “come from the lab”
Sequence
– virus was in nature
– in bats
– researchers collect bats
– now the virus “that came from nature” is also “in a bat” and “in the lab”
– later, the virus that was in the lab leaks to the environment
So the virus can well have “come from nature” and yet still have “come from the lab”
But liberals must pretend not to know things so you’ll continue to see this false dichotomy trumpeted in the lefty press, look out for it and you’ll see I’m not wrong:
“it came from nature, not a lab”
LikeLike
Don’t put too much stock in photos of people in labs. They came through all the time to take little snaps of us and the caption WAS NEVER about what we were actually doing. Oh, and we almost never wear lab coats, eye goggles, etc.! That stuff is only used when actually needed but the photographers loved it so we put it on. We also mixed up flasks with food coloring in liquids for them, too. Really – most of the liquids in labs are water-clear!
Maybe it’s different in China but considering we trained most of the Chinese scientists … Oh, you didn’t know that? Look into NIH stats for Chinese nationals working on Federally funded grants. They’re hired because they work longer hours for the bottom of the pay scale. Really. Never mind the backdoor politics for getting them green cards, but I digress.
LikeLike
So FEMA let out an “unvetted” report that 3000 people a day will die due to (gasp) states letting people out of their homes and resuming semi-normal life again. Oh no!!!!😯
The BS that our imbedded beaurocrats keep throwing up against this administration has no equal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Senator Cotton outlines the importance of accepting that China is a communist totalitarian state.”
I could not understand 30 or 40 years ago how we could outsource most of our manufacturing, etc. overseas. As an ordinary American patriot, it just seemed to defy logic, common sense and practicality.
My male BF’s father has had a saying, “We have the best politicians that money can buy”.
It was not until I found CTH several years ago that I was able to read a simple to understand, yet through, explanation of how that took place. I certainly did not hear about it from the MSM, even though I have known about alternative media outlets since the 1980’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This video tells the truth. The question is, was it China or Bill Gates who released the virus? Watch this video and be shocked by its stunning revelations. Things are far worse than we thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not working though, is it. Its only effect is on those who have been given everything by a dumb Mommy, Daddy, or government benefit that insists people should have what they never had.
Parents are to blame for the state of America. Every day they drop them at the Marxist school gate to they can give their ungrateful little sh8ts everything they never had. Ask them, what did they never have?
LikeLike
“Now, Martha. Let’s pull out our history books and see what we find under ‘Communist China’, OKaaaaaay?”
LikeLike
In terms of establishing the CCP’s responsibility for this disaster, confirming the origin of the virus is almost incidental other than for scientific purposes.
The fact that they restricted domestic travel in and out of Wuhan but allowed international travel to continue says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the latest revelations that COVID-19 came out of a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”
I had nagging suspicions w/o any solid proof of that months ago. With all these countries going into a full blown lockdown, I figured it might be prudent to hunker down for a little while until more information becomes available.
It would not surprise me that the Chinese are fascinated by crawling into cramped, filthy bat caves where no human has any business being in, taking samples of obscure viruses and playing around with them in a lab to see what they can come up with.
Then if/when an “accident” happens, the Chinese communists are going to attempt a cover-up and refuse to accept any responsibility. No surprise there, either.
Well we were told we could go back to normal after the “curve was flattened”. That has passed and now the excuses change almost daily of why we cannot (sure we can- just DO IT).
I suspect that the lock down will last just long enough to bankrupt much of the private health care in the USA.
I wish I had purchased stock in Plexiglas manufacturing and fabrication three months ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/coronavirus/news-story/55add857058731c9c71c0e96ad17da60 Pretty good article exposing it all here
LikeLiked by 1 person
… crawling into cramped, filthy bat caves …
“… Wuhan CDC researcher Tian Junhua, who while capturing bats in a cave “forgot to take protective measures” so that “bat urine dripped from the top of his head like raindrops …”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/how-did-covid-19-begin-its-initial-origin-story-is-shaky/2020/04/02/1475d488-7521-11ea-87da-77a8136c1a6d_story.html
LikeLike
I don’t have the link at my fingertips right now but the Epoch Times put out a pretty convincing investigative video within the last month or so about the Chinese working on this specific virus that originated from a type of bat.
IIRC, according to the video this bat virus in its natural state could not enter human cells. After about six or seven years of their top “scientists” working to modify it, with CRSPR I believe, they were successful in accomplishing the goal of it being able to enter human cells.
Apparently, our scientists have been able to analyze its DNA and from this have determined that it is something they refer to as recombinant. And apparently that means only could have been created intentionally by human modification.
The video shows the Chinese being very proud of their long term effort and success since they pranced/allowed the lead female scientist on the project to report her results to a substantial scientific conference in China every few years since it started.
This is the gist of the story. (I may have flubbed something in my recollection)
Beyond that, I don’t believe we know yet that its release from the Level 4 Wuhan Lab was accidental or intentional.
My gut tells me it’s NOT from eating bats. My gut also tells me to NEVER AGAIN EVEN WATCH anyone eating bats.
LikeLike
Other scientists have posited that there are two HIV gene sequences in the virus which would never occurred through natural mutations. Makes one wonder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, Walt. Those two genes in the Covid-19 are a 100% match to the two genes in the other virus you mentioned which, as you said, could not have occurred through a natural mutation. Which means this was most likely done by human reengineering.
I found the link to the Epoch Times video. Hopefully, I can post it here.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/coronavirusfilm
LikeLike
Knowing what we know about CCP, its hard to fathom they wouldn’t “try this virus out”, to learn what you can’t learn in a lab.
After all, if you have no problem rounding up a million “political prisoners”, and tissue typing them as part of processing, in order to have a large pool of organ donors,……
Why WOULDN’T you put say,…1000 of them in a seperate camp, infect one and see what happens?
After all, its the only way to know. I think the suppression of Info, was because they knew the true nature of the virus.
IF we knew then, what we know now, would we have done the shut in?
Or, as has been suggested, would we have had the vulnerable shut in?
If we had the gene sequence, when first isolated, by that scientist in China, how much farther would our research be?
And, wasn’t it convenient for the CCP, that they already had WHO director in their pocket?
It was a CON; the ousting of western reporters, the photos of bodies were probably REAL, but it was all to create the impression of a far deadlier virus, than it actually is.
They weren’t ‘covering up’ out of embarrasment; it was,a KEY part of their plan, to use the virus as an ECONOMIC weopon,….
And it was devastatingly effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is spoken here…
Don’t forget to include the money trail.. From Gates to Fausci and on to China.
There are many more…they all hang out at Davos Switzerland every January…
Then, you find all sorts of different critters crawling around, like WHO, CDC(China)…etc.
And, they all shake hands thru Big Pharma and xxx Foundation(s), etc…
Yep…China did it, after being paid by the US Govt in a grant that no one remembers…
Wonder how many secret tech methods came over with that little chore for NWO
There are 3 strikes and you’re out here:
They, the Chinese, LIED about it from the start when it first leaked to the world press.
They, the Chinese, then stopped DOMESTIC air travel in/out of Wuhan – no notice to world.
They, the Chinese, stone-walled the world for 16 days in January to HORDE PPE …
YOU’RE OUT…. call in the team and haul the Dead Panda out of the Arena…
I’m thinking major…full blown EMBARGO / BARRICADE until they cough up say 2 Trillion to the USA alone…Gold will do nicely…they have it, or nearly that much… US Bonds can make up the short fall…. No play the game square….we can always “erase” the CUSIP numbers, eh?..
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an eleven minute video from the protest in Sacramento, California on either Friday 5/1 or Saturday 5/2. With people like this on our side, no communist China virus OR police tactics are going to tear down our nation.
When I grow up I wanna be like this guy.
LikeLike
When you modify a virus so it can infect Humans, and all the sudden it is infecting Humans….
There is no way you can claim it was an accident.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you modify a virus so it can infect Humans, and all the sudden it is infecting Humans….
There is no way you can claim it was an accident.
LikeLike
When you modify a virus so it can infect Humans, and all the sudden it is infecting Humans….
There is no way you can claim it was an accident.
LikeLike
When you modify a virus so it can infect Humans, and all the sudden it is infecting Humans….
There is no way you can claim it was an accident.
LikeLike