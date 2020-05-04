Tom Cotton Discusses COVID-19 as a Pandemic Virus That Escaped a Laboratory in Communist Wuhan, China…

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News to discuss the latest revelations that COVID-19 came out of a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Martha MacCallum attempts to push the Beijing propaganda of wounded panda as a victim; Senator Cotton outlines the importance of accepting that China is a communist totalitarian state.

