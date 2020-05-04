Jim Jordan Blasts FBI Director Chris Wray in Letter Demanding Answers and Interviews With Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka…

Posted on May 4, 2020 by

Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, sends a scathing letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray questioning why the evidence of gross political corruption within his institution has to come from judicial documents in the Flynn case rather than honest production of material from the FBI.

Within the letter Mr. Jordan implicates Director Wray in an institutional effort to hide prior abuses in order to keep the American public blind to the corruption within it.  Given recent comments by President Trump about Director Wray, Jordan appears to be in-line with POTUS:

[…] “We write to request that you immediately review the actions of the FBI in targeting LTG Flynn. The American people continue to learn troubling details about the politicization and misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administration.

Even more concerning, we continue to learn these new details from litigation and investigations—not from you. It is well past time that you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era.”

“Please facilitate making former FBI Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap and FBI Agent Joe Pientka available for transcribed interviews about their actions related to LTG Flynn.”

Here’s the full six page letter:

(Source PDF)

With this specifically pointed focus, things are getting interesting.

Here’s a reminder of President Trump’s most recent statements on Director Wray.  This was the day after the IG report which outlined the FISA abuse, and FBI Director Chris Wray downplayed the findings…

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

277 Responses to Jim Jordan Blasts FBI Director Chris Wray in Letter Demanding Answers and Interviews With Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka…

Older Comments
  1. Zy says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    This letter serves as a “we the people” know and you know that we know memo. We know there won’t be a hearing but if it puts additional pressure in Wray and Barr then good.

    But there is a downside if details are wrong. If there are important omissions. If the bad guys use it to prepare better defenses.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      Did you find any wrong details?
      Just curious which one(s).

      Like

      Reply
      • Zy says:
        May 4, 2020 at 6:54 pm

        I’m just talking in general. There’s plenty of room for errors as the great group of internet researchers and analysts are uncovering new details and relationships almost by the hour.

        Like

        Reply
      • dbobway says:
        May 4, 2020 at 8:07 pm

        It doesn’t matter, if the details are wrong.
        It doesn’t matter if their right.
        It’s just a letter by a man with morals and virtue, trying to do the right thing.
        The only ‘right’ thing the left has is win at any cost.
        They’re killing us now.
        And they are getting away with that, too.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • An says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      I’d feel a lot better about these nasty letters if they actually lead to any sort of meaningful action. It’s great knowing exactly who conspired to do what and how, but not so great knowing that they’re still getting away with it.

      Hmm, we “accidentally” framed an innocent person for political reasons? Clearly we just need more training in how to get away with it next time!

      That said, maybe this will at least prompt his firing.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    The only way to ” fix” the FBI is to totally defund it. No money No mischief!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Darrell Michael Richardson says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      Then they would be out there robbing banks. Americans have no idea the level of corruption there is in all of the civilian ran agencies.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Georgia says:
        May 4, 2020 at 7:21 pm

        They’re basically already out there doing that and have been for years — in the False Flags they pull off and other crimes they aid and abet — the OKC Bombing was FBI handiwork thru “infiltrated” informants they were controlling– the bombs blew the Building OUT not in — so it wasn’t McVeigh’s truck that did it — then the FBI covered it up and has continued to do so until today — with the help of a number of Federal Judges to their great shame. They had advance knowledge of 911 from many sources and “ignored” it or worse. The FBI Lab was caught basically just making up evidence for years, including in Death Penalty cases….

        The Vegas Shooting incident recently is another one that has a nasty smell to it and of course the FBI was “all over it” but could not determine why the patsy, er shooter, had done it…– Of course for its greatest hit ever, the FBI, as all know here, actually tried to install Hillary Clinton as President by destroying the case against her as to her numerous Felonies involving her “Private Server” and, failing that, went forward with a coup to overthrow the Government of the newly elected President, framing Gen. Mike Flynn as part of that — if the Mainslime Media wasn’t covering for them and all in on it with them the Hoover Building would already have been closed by now, as it should be, and the cases taken over by a real Law Enforcement Agency not run by criminals…remember the “Bad Apples” pick all the rest….

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • 94corvette says:
          May 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm

          And we cannot and will not forget their performance at Ruby Ridge and Waco. The time has come to disband it, fire everyone attached to it and transfer the domestic law enforcement to the US Marshalls. ATF also needs to go as well.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
          • Rowdyone says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:29 pm

            REFORM THE DOJ/FBI needs to become our mantra .
            .

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Dutchman says:
              May 4, 2020 at 7:59 pm

              IMHO,
              Y’all are missing the big picture, falling for the outrage trap.

              Jordans letter is an escalation in the battle between PDJT and his “forces” and the forces that oppose him;
              Republican leadership in Congress.
              It is the latter that have given Wray and Barr their “marching orders” to slow walk and obsfuscate, delay and deny.

              Unless and until the Republican leadership in Congress are exposed and discredited, the swamp will not be drained, and none of the small group will be held accountable.
              Its NOT about Wray, or Barr/Durham, its about who is giving them their orders.

              Does anyone really ‘buy’Lindseys excuse, that he won’t,conduct oversight hearings on spygate, UNTIL criminal investigations are complete?

              Does he think we don’t remember Watergate, where a joint committee had televised hearings, and the committee worked WITH Prosecutors and investigators???
              Graham is insulting our intelligence with that lame excuse.
              And, does anyone think Graham farts or burps, without McConnells permission?

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
              • dilonsfo says:
                May 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm

                Why does he need to investigate after the criminal investigation is complete. If they indict people no need for an investigation. In they don’t indict people then an investigation by Graham won’t accomplish anything at all. The “suspects” will just refer to the non-findings of the criminal investigation and blow him off. Even if he finds he is “outraged” they will just go on with their lives as he has no power whatsoever to have the criminal investigations reopened.

                Like

                Reply
          • oldumb says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:31 pm

            Why do you trust the US Marshalls? Where have they been, with corruption in every agency? My first thought is are they corrupt to, or just not stopping the corruption?

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • Diabolik says:
          May 4, 2020 at 8:19 pm

          They also had an innocent man murdered in prison because he resembled the third suspect in the OKC bombing. There used to be a great special about it on YouTube where they interviewed the poor guys brother. He’s been trying to get answers for decades now.

          Like

          Reply
        • testpointwp says:
          May 4, 2020 at 8:34 pm

          And who would be first on the scene to “collect evidence” at Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island? Why that would be the FBI. And have we ever seen any of that evidence? Asking for a friend.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • oldumb says:
        May 4, 2020 at 7:28 pm

        I think they are already searching the fisa database for insider trading and extortion information. Job #1 – if my guess is right.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Rj says:
        May 4, 2020 at 8:13 pm

        The drug dealing would increase like the Clowns In America do on a regular basis to fund dark projects

        Like

        Reply
  3. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    A critical question, never asked, I wonder why.

    Did X-President Obama, know about the Crossfire Razor operation created by Strzok? If so, when and was Obama kept informed as to the progress of the Strzok Crossfire Razor operation?

    1. Produce all documents and communications referring or relating to Crossfire Razor, the
    FBI code name for its investigation into LTG Flynn.
    2. Product all documents and communications between or among the FBI and other
    executive branch agencies, including but not limited to the Executive Office of the
    President, for the period December I, 2016 to January 20, 2017, referring or relating to
    LTG Michael Flynn’s December 30, 2016, conversation with Sergey Kislyak.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dwpender says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      I’ll predict what the answer to your questions and requests would be: “Executive Privilege!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Bob Lynch says:
        May 4, 2020 at 6:57 pm

        Obama is not the President. These are government records. President Trump can relese these documents.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • RobInPA says:
          May 4, 2020 at 7:38 pm

          If I recall, didn’t the Crimson Kenyan deliberately transfer ‘Benghazi’ and F&F records and maybe some other sensitive (criminal) records over to his future Presidential Library which somehow makes them “private” and not accessible for a long period of time (50 years?)?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      The Strzok “extension” of Crossfire Razor came on January 4, 2017, when he found out the agents working the case wanted to close it. The next day, Obama hosted a meeting with Comey, Rice and Biden among others. This was the “by the book” meeting Rice wrote about in her memo to self dated January 20, 2017.
      Much of this was covered here a few days ago. Unlike Joe Biden, I can remember things.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        May 4, 2020 at 6:52 pm

        Yes, but was Obama told about this Strzok version of Crossfire Razor on 1/4/17? If so, then don’t you have Obama on treason?

        Like

        Reply
        • Darrell Michael Richardson says:
          May 4, 2020 at 7:05 pm

          The answer to your questions is a resounding yes he knew and yes he committed treason on more then one occasion I might add. Sending money to Iran and creating and assisting ISIS are but two times he committed treason.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm

            For my education, can you provide proof that Obama saw the Strzok version of Crossfire Razor, on or before the 1/5/17 meeting, please?

            Like

            Reply
          • jnr2d2 says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:31 pm

            Look guys, I dislike Obama much as you. But UNFORTUNATELY, Treason is only during a time of a declared war with a clearly defined enemy state. The so-called “war on terror” thus doesn’t apply.
            Sedition is strictly defined as using “force” in various actions against the country. Lawfare is not force. RICO however would apply as well as probably a dozen other felony statutes.
            Clearly it’s intent was sedition, but thru a RICO colusive action.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
          • Brian in CA4 says:
            May 4, 2020 at 8:39 pm

            Flynn could confirm what they did, and that Obama knew and that is why they went after him.

            Like

            Reply
        • Robster says:
          May 4, 2020 at 8:31 pm

          I think the closest evidence we have so far that Obama knew of the investigation into Flynn, only by inference, was the warning he gave to Trump about his 2 greatest dangers – Kim Jong Un and Gen Flynn.

          The strong inference being Obama knew something about Flynn that had been brought to his attention by the Intel Agencies. Obama would not pass on mere rumor or speculation to an incoming POTUS and pose it as a national security threat.

          Barry, why did you equate Gen Flynn to Kim Jong Un? Uh, because the intel agencies told me so.

          Like

          Reply
    • sentinelle says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      I think footnote 29 relates to a hand written note in Obama’s handwriting: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute or get him fired?”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        May 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm

        footnote 29 references document 188. Do you happen to have a copy of document 188?

        Like

        Reply
        • sentinelle says:
          May 4, 2020 at 7:28 pm

          I was thinking it was this:

          I saved to my computer a comparison of the handwriting in a note on White House stationary by Obama that matches the writing in this note, but I don’t know how to upload it here.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:39 pm

            One way – Capture both images together, side by side and place on youtube. Then reference the combined image..

            Like

            Reply
            • sentinelle says:
              May 4, 2020 at 7:42 pm

              Thank you, I’ll keep that in mind as a way. Check the link above. The image with the comparison is there.

              Like

              Reply
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:47 pm

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • islandpalmtrees says:
              May 4, 2020 at 7:50 pm

              Hope this helps your case


              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • sentinelle says:
                May 4, 2020 at 7:51 pm

                Thank you!!!

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
              • islandpalmtrees says:
                May 4, 2020 at 7:53 pm

                Anyone a hand writing expert? I can see your point.

                Like

                Reply
                • jus wundrin says:
                  May 4, 2020 at 8:58 pm

                  Look at the ‘g’ in grateful in the top letter vs. the word ‘get’ in the bottom. No match.

                  Like

              • Bill says:
                May 4, 2020 at 7:55 pm

                And now that I”m seeing these two comparisons another thing stands out to me. Obama writes with a tilt of his words back and to the left. The writer of that note writes in a more upright or even slight right tilt. While a couple of the letters have similarities I don’t think it’s him.

                And believe me, I would LOVE it, if we could bust him on a hand written note like this. One thing I know for sure, is his hand print would be on that paper. No doubt about it. Whoever wrote it, their hand print and maybe distinctive finger print is on there somewhere.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • palafox says:
                  May 4, 2020 at 8:52 pm

                  This. Some handwriting is always going to look similar. I don’t think these are the ame handwriting either.

                  Like

                • TarsTarkas says:
                  May 4, 2020 at 8:57 pm

                  Obama was never stupid enough to leave tracks that could be traced to him. Plausible deniability has always been his MO. All of his ‘orders’ are always strong suggestions or calls-out of organizations he disliked in speeches that pretty much told the underlings who to target.

                  Like

          • Bill says:
            May 4, 2020 at 7:50 pm

            Couple things, the author of that document uses the word “we” when discussing investigative techniques. There is about 0% chance Obama would have casually written the word “We” when discussing investigative techniques.

            The second thing that jumps out at me, find some hand written letters by Obama and he’s likely to have either written the word “and” or used the symbol “+”. The writer of that letter used the symbol rather than writing the word. That could pique my interest if he did used the symbol often when hand writing free hand.

            But him using the word “we” tells me this was most likely an agent.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • sentinelle says:
              May 4, 2020 at 8:03 pm

              That’s a good point about the “we”. If it’s his handwriting then that would show a group with a common plan. We need other samples of Priestep’s handwriting too for comparison. If they are written by two different people, then they have a lot in common in their personalities to write so similarly. For instance, small case letters are small, showing secretive.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • islandpalmtrees says:
              May 4, 2020 at 8:26 pm

              Information for your consideration Bill

              “Similarities in handwriting produced by family members do sometimes exist when a writer imitates the characters of another family member or even a respected acquaintance.

              http://www.livescience.com/32804-is-bad-handwriting-genetic.html

              Like

              Reply
              • Bill says:
                May 4, 2020 at 8:34 pm

                Island, I’m not sure I follow what you are getting at here. Are you saying that one of them could have been imitating the others handwriting? I don’t think Obama and Priestap would have been at a point where one of them found it necessary to try and copy the others penmanship. Maybe I’m not understanding what you’re getting at.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
      • MelH says:
        May 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm

        Sentinnelle, That handwritten note was penned by Priestep, not Obama.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • MustangBlues says:
        May 4, 2020 at 8:03 pm

        The kenyan imposter was lefthanded, writing would show handedness; this looks righty.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  4. Brian Baker says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    After Ratcliffe is confirmed to DNI then President Trump should fire Wray and move Grennell over to FBI Director.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    I’m thinking Wray can just ignore this letter? As republicans are the minority, Jordan has no stroke??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • slopoke1 says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      No chance he can ignore, as I understand it was actually a “strongly-worded” letter. Jordan is playing hardball!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Charles Stephens says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      This is the point, he CAN ignore it. Without the Democrats setting up a hearing, it’s no more then a nasty letter. Wray was put into the position because he is thick skinned, thick headed and knows the rewards will be great if the President loses in November. He wasn’t stealthed into the position for his integrity, he was stealthed in there for his ability to stall, disorganize and keep the facts hidden…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Expedy (@expedy21) says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Why didn’t Jordan copy AG Barr, he’s the boss of Comey 2.0 (Wray)…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. samwise163 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Wray has no shame. He should have resigned yesterday. He is a disgrace to our country. He will go down in history as a traitor or a willfully blind dirty cop. He gets no quarter from me. He is thick as thieves with Comey the Weasel and Rod the Rat. Spit

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Can Jim Jordan train Wray, too?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Richie says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Busted

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Doppler says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Wray just got taken down by a Badger NCAA champion wrestler.

    Another terrible abuse of power that is omitted here and most places I see Flynn’s case discussed these days is what might be called the coup’s “FARA gambit.” Whether or not Flynn’s consulting partnership with his son and that Turkish businessman who was tried and acquitted of wilful violation of FARA was required to register under FARA is debatable, in my mind. But we do know that DOJ/FBI encouraged Flynn to register. Here’s the Federalist:

    “The government had pushed Flynn’s previous attorneys at Covington and Burling LLP, in February 2017, to quickly file a registration statement under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), for Flynn Intel Group (FIG).” https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/20/all-eyes-on-judge-in-michael-flynn-case-after-weeks-of-shocking-developments/

    At the same time the coup/resistance lawyers at Lawfare were all over the issue, as detailed in this March 10, 2017 report, detailing everything plotters would need to know about FARA, the difference between being a Foreign Agent under FARA, and for FISA purpose, all things “bad” about Flynn, and also citing unnamed sources about calls between Flynn’s lawyers and the White House Transition team, also citing Sean Spicer as confirming the information, when asked: https://www.lawfareblog.com/flynn-fisa-and-fara-foreign-principals-and-agents-foreign-powers.

    I’ve seen Covington described as Flynn’s personal lawyer, or prior lawyer, and they could have been the source of some of Lawfare’s reporting. I don’t know whether Flynn’s engagement of them preceded his troubles with the DOJ, but Covington, in advising in the Flynn-was-lying charge and in the FARA matters, is playing multiple roles, not necessarily in their client’s interest. The abuse of power, and collusion in it by Covington, is complex, but boils down to this. They prepared and filed the FARA registration as Flynn’s counsel, after DOJ encouraged Flynn to file it, telling him he needed to (did he? or was this another – do we get him to admit he needed to file, and didn’t, one crime, or refuse to file when advised he needed to – prosecutorial trap.

    Once DOJ/FBI started investigating Flynn, FIG and his partners for FARA violations, Covington had a big conflict of interest, since they were key players and witnesses in the act of filing the FARA.

    ABA Rules of Professional Conduct 3.7: “(a) A lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless:

    (1) the testimony relates to an uncontested issue;

    (2) the testimony relates to the nature and value of legal services rendered in the case; or

    (3) disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client. [with certain exceptions, likely inapplicable here]”

    The threat to prosecute Flynn’s son involved the FARA registration issues, for which Flynn’s other partner was indicted and acquitted, and in which Flynn’s arm was twisted to testify, contrary to his own recollection, that whatever was false about the FARA registration was inserted by the partners intentionally, with knowledge of its falsity.

    In the plea negotiations, Sidney Powell reported that the DOJ pressed Covington to get Flynn to plea to lying, and, in doing so, used their knowledge of Covington’s conflict (never fully disclosed and waived in writing, as required) to pressure Covington. Covington is now also reported to have carried DOJ’s water in trying to get Flynn to flip on Trump.

    So the whole thing is double calumny, involving both the Logan Act/lying setup and the FARA registration and cases brought and threatened against Flynn’s partners, including his son.

    I do believe Flynn has a prima facie case for malpractice against Covington, in addition to an excuse to have his plea withdrawn and his case dismissed. He should at a minimum get back what he paid them. Maybe if some FBI agents from Missouri got those white shoe Covington lawyers into a sweat box, they could get them to flip on Strzok, et al.

    [Lightbulb] Maybe they already have, and that’s why they’ve disappeared from the narrative.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Buckeye.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 4, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      “The government had pushed Flynn’s previous attorneys at Covington and Burling LLP, in February 2017, to quickly file a registration statement under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), for Flynn Intel Group (FIG).”

      And C & B, who is supposed to be the go-to law firm for these things in DC, somehow managed to screw up the application.

      IMO they screwed it up intentionally. So that Flynn could be persecuted for a FARA violation and put on ice.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Uncle Max says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Wray can ignore this letter, just as the mainstream media will. See, if Democrats in the minority write a letter with demands like this, the NYT or WaPo publish columns on it… Dem lawmakers get airtime to make demands and TV network shows run at least one night of stories on it. It’s NEVER that way for GOP. Without media pressure, Wray will just wait and see who wins in November. There is absolutely nothing the media will do about this and Pelosi’s Congress certainly isn’t going to call Wray to testify. Yeah, I’m cynical. Run out the clock, DC style.

    Like

    Reply
  12. paintbrushsage says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I love how Rep. Jordan (Coach) and Rep. Johnson (Constitutional lawyer) only ask for Priestap and Pientka to interview. The rest of the Obama-Biden team FBI HQ 7th floor team have to go talk to their friends the media to share their story again. No one wants to talk to them anymore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. peace says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I sent this post to AG Barr at the DOJ. I hope he reads it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jeans2nd says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Will Rep Jordan really facilitate any action from Wray with this letter?
    Nope.
    Would be surprised if this letter even rates a response from Wray.
    But hope springs eternal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • paintbrushsage says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      Nadler wants to hold hearings soon. Obama-Biden abuses will be a centerpiece. Rep. Jordan and Rep. Johnson are just getting started.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • PatrickS says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      Hopefully our President will magnify it x 100,000 in the public’s eye with a tweet or two.

      Like

      Reply
    • lotbusyexec says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

      Let’s just agree to Disagree – the BIG Ugly is happening. Just is!

      Like

      Reply
  15. carthoris says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Christopher Wray has never come across anything he didn’t want to censor.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Zy says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Sidney Powell replying to Mark Levin’s question “What’s the problem with Wray”.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. Orson says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    I suppose Fusion GPS is dispatching their media contacts to Ohio as we speak.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. hokkoda says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    The only thing that bugs me about this letter, and related, is the insistence that the dossier was “Russian disinformation”. They always skip right over the fact that the Clinton Campaign paid for that “Russian disinformation”, making it to this very day the only documented example of a political campaign colluding with the Russians to interfere in an election.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • samwise163 says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      Exactly Hokkoda – this was DNC Clinton disinformation. Not Russian. Perkins Coie – Fusion – Ohr – Steele – Halper and on and on. Saying Russian disinformation feeds the whole hoax in and of itself. Just call it an Obama WH Special. What a great mixed drink name.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Zy says:
      May 4, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      Important point as it plays into an excuse that the coupsters are already using “we were duped” (as if that wouldn’t be a scandal in itself).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • hokkoda says:
        May 4, 2020 at 7:39 pm

        Yep, Comey has tried that already with his “it was all seven levels below” me bull. Can you imagine the media putting microphones in his face asking how it could all be seven levels below him when we have notes from meetings he presided over discussing it all?!

        Like

        Reply
    • Bill says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:07 pm

      The whole duped thing doesn’t hold water. Simply because they checked out the source from Steele and declared him to be insufficient. Meaning they should have stopped the investigation at that point. It’s them deciding to move forward that is the crime. The fact that the Russian information was bunk does’t hold water because they knew it, and admitted it. As the documents released last weekend showed, they knew after 10 months of checking into the bunk information that the information was clearly BS. Yet they still used it to further their scope.

      The excuse of the Russians using disinformation dies on the door step the day they admitted it to themselves and kept moving forward.

      They can take that weak a$$ excuse and shove it up their exhaust pipes.

      Like

      Reply
  19. samwise163 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    I would love comments on why Wray hasn’t been asked for his resignation by VSGPDJT. If it is inevitable or dependent on Barr…why wait…I understand after election etc… I’m just wondering why he hasn’t been asked to resign directly. He is shameful and crooked as his predecessors.

    Like

    Reply
  20. paintbrushsage says:
    May 4, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Lots going on this week with POTUS, Ratcliffe, and Jordan.

    Like

    Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      I sure wish PT would go outside DC to add to his team as it seems like the vast majority of all these internal job referrals turn out to be Obama lovers and bit PT in the Azz.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. Bryan Alexander says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Any of the top-50 people at the FBI who were working as of December 1, 2019, and are still employed, should be fired. That is just the starting point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. GFY says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Must be getting close to election time. See Lindsey Graham

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Henry says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    It’s going to be a long hot summer before election.

    Like

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      I am wrong all the time but I see some folks getting hurt in the months going forward. The dems/globalist are going for Trump’s head and nothing will stop them unless The Donald is holding the Rook ! We’re in a war for the soul of this country. Forget about changes after the election for that isn’t wise. Changes have to be made now. The rhino’s want Trump gone but we know that as well.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. kathydeles says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    This is me not holding my breath… Tired of this clown show. Their routine never changes.

    Like

    Reply
  25. jc says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Just want to remind everyone that this whole thing did not pop out of thin air. Comey gave the Crooked One a free pass and handed out immunity deals like candy on Halloween. The Crooked One was hiding emails for a reason — most likely arranging sources of, and laundering of, dirty money around the globe. Among other sources, dirty money was stolen from U.S. taxpayers by sending it overseas where kickbacks were arranged (Hunter Biden in Ukraine is just the example we know about, and that came after Clinton was replaced by Kerry). When Sec State, and at the top of the Clinton Foundation, the Crooked One was perfectly positioned to take something off the top of every dirty transaction.

    This whole affair did not come about just because someone didn’t like Trump. A whole pile of people are up to their necks in various crimes that they are desperately trying to bury (and succeeding very well at it BTW). By making it all about Trump they are getting enormous numbers of people to take their eyes off the ball.

    It is my belief that we will never get Trump haters to support justice if the topic remains “Trump.” But there is a slim ray of hope if we can steer the topic back to “dirty money.” From there maybe we can get people to see that it was stolen from them, too.

    A word of caution — a number of Rep politicians may support “justice” only as long as the topic is “spying on Trump” and does not return to “dirty money.” If we choose to cheer them on, we should also watch for the sleight of hand on which topic they think is really important.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      je, Unfortunately you are correct.TDS is very strong within otherwise very smart people. They then become dumber than a box of rocks.

      Like

      Reply
  26. bayoukiki says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    I love that picture of Wray that Sundance uses at the end

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. zorrorides says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Tom Fitton is on Lou Dobbs right now, and talking about FIB Director Wray failings on exposing the requested records to sunlight. Lou was restrained, didn’t raise his voice.

    The new FBI Director should show his/her bona-fides by employing Lou Dobbs as Personnel Manager.

    “It’s time for your interview, Agent. Would you like to see Mr Dobbs, or just sign this confession now?”

    Like

    Reply
  29. jus wundrin says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Nice letter, but actions speak louder than letters. Bureaucrats have become untouchables, and with the dims in control of the house, and grammy at the helm of the judiciary in the senate, my confidence of anything happening is low. No Eeyore, its just a sad reality.

    I think the only thing that will happen is that (A) Eventually Wray gets fired (soon?). (B) Evidence from the Flynn case is so damning that federal prosecutors will have no choice but to indict the treasonists, or (C) Flynns case gets dismissed because the evidence gets too close to home for the higher up treasonists, and we the people never get to see what was really going on.

    The congressional critters are becoming just figure heads today while the bureaucrats assume more control.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • oldumb says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      “The congressional critters are becoming just figure heads today while the bureaucrats assume more control”
      in a nut shell that is my main resistance to term limits (other than robbing me of choice), it will only make congresspeople less powerful than they are currently.

      Like

      Reply
  30. dmvargha says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    This all great theater. But Mister Trump, doesn’t Wray report to you? Isn’t this your DOJ? When are we going to move beyond scathing letters and tweeting rebukes? I am not holding my breath.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Bogeyfree says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Not about Wray but about Flynn and in lieu of a new Flynn thread it fits here because it sounds like more potential hide the weenie crap.

    Sidney Powell Flag of United States⭐⭐⭐
    @SidneyPowell1
    #CovingtonBurlingLLP invites further guidance from the court. Hints at unreasonableness of #Flynn request for telephone records (that would be specifically those of #EricHolder and #MichaelChertoff)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • footballfan33 says:
      May 4, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      Nice find Bogey. My thoughts on Covington: let Ms Powell hire an IT firm to dig into alll their servers. If they’re worried about it, let them know she installed a taint team, and that she and her investigators promise not to use anything they shouldn’t have seen.

      It worked for Mueller. It is now SOP.

      Like

      Reply
    • BIll says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      I’ve got news for Covington, by law Flynn has every right to every single piece of documentation that has to do with his case. JFC!!!!!! The absolute NERVE/DISRESPECT/ETHICAL VIOLATIONS FOR THEIR CLIENT of these people is disgusting!!! When it comes to somebody on the right wanting their fair shake it’s just A OK to crap all over their rights and nobody says boo about it. If this was a lefty case, they news would be harping ON JUST THIS ONE INSTACNE!!!! Yet we have massive bombshells all over this case and they won’t over any of it.

      This is reaching its apex.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Bogeyfree says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    We know Sidney has been fighting the FIB and DOJ for many of these documents for months now.

    These Flynn document tidbits have been coming out for a week or 10 days now.

    We know Durham has relocated his office to Dc to work due to CV.

    So isn’t it reasonable to expect that Durham MUST have already reached out to Wray and question him?

    This would be a huge tell and especially if he has ignored getting Wray’s statement on many of these questions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. WhiteBoard says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2385

    18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Ed says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Well, it was a little hazy before, and I just couldn’t be sure, but now it is now perfectly clear to me:
    I will quit my job, ditch the house and move to Jim Jordan’s district so that I can vote for him when the time comes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. fred5678 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    POTUS knows his friends:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Joe says:
    May 4, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Remember that the Presidents chief of staff is Mark Meadows. Brother in Arms to Jim Jordon.

    Will be interesting how much pressure the Executive will put on this effort?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Koot Katmando says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Another strongly worded letter LMAO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ed says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      You’re right Koot, no getting around the ‘strongly worded letter’ fact, but this one names names and dates and actual events, instead of usual ‘I heard something might have happened sometime and if you have the time to find out whether it could be something and if somebody could please do another report…”.

      I like how Wray was asked to explain whether he or others delayed or prevented exculpatory evidence from being presented. The (squirmy) answer should be entertaining, if nothing else.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

        “I like how Wray was asked to explain whether he or others delayed or prevented exculpatory evidence from being presented. The (squirmy) answer should be entertaining, if nothing else.”

        Popcorn time entertaining?

        How about organizing a little non- monetary wagering on what law firm Mr. Wray might choose in the immediate future?

        Many of us have time to speculate on our hands, since the demoncRATS want to crash the economy, most of all the private health care system.

        Like

        Reply
  38. Cathy M. says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    John Brennan Cover Up

    “Former NSC chief-of-staff @FredFleitz on @AmThoughtLeader🇺🇸:

    An unpublished @HouseIntel report that contradicts the intelligence community assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election is stuck at @CIA since 2018.”

    MORE Here:

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-brennan-cover-up/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. WSB says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Well, that IS a sternly-worded letter.

    So, one more month and then what?

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      Then you ask for an extension. We know the standard excuses.

      According to PDJT, if Mr. Wray could not understand the IG Report both of them received, it is doubtful that he will have the reading comprehension necessary to assimilate the contents of this letter.

      I thought “common core” was relatively new and predates Mr. Wray’s graduation?
      Perhaps not. Any chance of finding out what kind of grades he received?

      Like

      Reply
    • doofusdawg says:
      May 4, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      The minority has no rights to call witnesses. Would rather see a letter from Jordan to Ryan or even Mccarthy asking what they were doing when they were in charge. But we won’t.

      Like

      Reply
  40. lansdalechip says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    With his track record since becoming Director of the FBI, I cannot accept addressing Mr. Wray as “Honorable”. His actions have been everything but honorable.

    Like

    Reply
  41. trapper says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Sigh. Another strongly worded letter ……

    Like

    Reply
  42. Garavaglia says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    I will always appreciate the aggressive questioning Jordan presented in exposing the impeachment hoax in the house. The work he and others did made it damn near impossible for Senate Republicans to impeach.

    Like

    Reply
  43. MicD says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    They paid Indian scouts to hunt him down and shoot him on sight.
    Letters to his brother spoke of bullets flying through his coat breast and tails as he whirled,
    and numbers of horses shot from beneath him.
    Indian assassins would later tell their British paymasters
    “The man was not born to die from a bullet.”
    He was our number 1.
    Now at 45 we have come full circle.

    Like

    Reply
  44. paintbrushsage says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    I guess it’s kind of hard to correct if you don’t get the benefit of your transcript of the call.

    Susan Rice On Intel Officials Lying: “They’ve Inadvertently Made False Representations”
    Posted By Ian Schwartz
    December 22, 2013

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2013/12/22/susan_rice_on_intel_officials_lying_theyve_made_inadvertently_made_false_representations.html

    Lesley Stahl: Officials in the intelligence community have actually been untruthful both to the American public in hearings in Congress and to the FISA Court.

    Susan Rice: There have been cases where they have inadvertently made false representations. And they themselves have discovered it and corrected it.

    Like

    Reply
  45. jus wundrin says:
    May 4, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    I REALLY like this guys take!

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/former-cia-operative-people-like-comey-and-brennan-should-get-death-penalty

    “I’d love to see the death penalty,” he continued. “And boy, oh boy, I’ll tell you, if I could flip the switch myself, I’d do it. Because these men are traitors.”

    Now THATS what Im talkin about!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s