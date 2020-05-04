Jim Jordan Blasts FBI Director Chris Wray in Letter Demanding Answers and Interviews With Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka…

Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, sends a scathing letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray questioning why the evidence of gross political corruption within his institution has to come from judicial documents in the Flynn case rather than honest production of material from the FBI.
Within the letter Mr. Jordan implicates Director Wray in an institutional effort to hide prior abuses in order to keep the American public blind to the corruption within it. Given recent comments by President Trump about Director Wray, Jordan appears to be in-line with POTUS:
[…] “We write to request that you immediately review the actions of the FBI in targeting LTG Flynn. The American people continue to learn troubling details about the politicization and misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administration.
Even more concerning, we continue to learn these new details from litigation and investigations—not from you. It is well past time that you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era.”
“Please facilitate making former FBI Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap and FBI Agent Joe Pientka available for transcribed interviews about their actions related to LTG Flynn.”
Here’s the full six page letter:
With this specifically pointed focus, things are getting interesting.
Here’s a reminder of President Trump’s most recent statements on Director Wray. This was the day after the IG report which outlined the FISA abuse, and FBI Director Chris Wray downplayed the findings…
.
This letter serves as a “we the people” know and you know that we know memo. We know there won’t be a hearing but if it puts additional pressure in Wray and Barr then good.
But there is a downside if details are wrong. If there are important omissions. If the bad guys use it to prepare better defenses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you find any wrong details?
Just curious which one(s).
LikeLike
I’m just talking in general. There’s plenty of room for errors as the great group of internet researchers and analysts are uncovering new details and relationships almost by the hour.
LikeLike
It doesn’t matter, if the details are wrong.
It doesn’t matter if their right.
It’s just a letter by a man with morals and virtue, trying to do the right thing.
The only ‘right’ thing the left has is win at any cost.
They’re killing us now.
And they are getting away with that, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d feel a lot better about these nasty letters if they actually lead to any sort of meaningful action. It’s great knowing exactly who conspired to do what and how, but not so great knowing that they’re still getting away with it.
Hmm, we “accidentally” framed an innocent person for political reasons? Clearly we just need more training in how to get away with it next time!
That said, maybe this will at least prompt his firing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only way to ” fix” the FBI is to totally defund it. No money No mischief!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Then they would be out there robbing banks. Americans have no idea the level of corruption there is in all of the civilian ran agencies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’re basically already out there doing that and have been for years — in the False Flags they pull off and other crimes they aid and abet — the OKC Bombing was FBI handiwork thru “infiltrated” informants they were controlling– the bombs blew the Building OUT not in — so it wasn’t McVeigh’s truck that did it — then the FBI covered it up and has continued to do so until today — with the help of a number of Federal Judges to their great shame. They had advance knowledge of 911 from many sources and “ignored” it or worse. The FBI Lab was caught basically just making up evidence for years, including in Death Penalty cases….
The Vegas Shooting incident recently is another one that has a nasty smell to it and of course the FBI was “all over it” but could not determine why the patsy, er shooter, had done it…– Of course for its greatest hit ever, the FBI, as all know here, actually tried to install Hillary Clinton as President by destroying the case against her as to her numerous Felonies involving her “Private Server” and, failing that, went forward with a coup to overthrow the Government of the newly elected President, framing Gen. Mike Flynn as part of that — if the Mainslime Media wasn’t covering for them and all in on it with them the Hoover Building would already have been closed by now, as it should be, and the cases taken over by a real Law Enforcement Agency not run by criminals…remember the “Bad Apples” pick all the rest….
LikeLiked by 7 people
And we cannot and will not forget their performance at Ruby Ridge and Waco. The time has come to disband it, fire everyone attached to it and transfer the domestic law enforcement to the US Marshalls. ATF also needs to go as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
REFORM THE DOJ/FBI needs to become our mantra .
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO,
Y’all are missing the big picture, falling for the outrage trap.
Jordans letter is an escalation in the battle between PDJT and his “forces” and the forces that oppose him;
Republican leadership in Congress.
It is the latter that have given Wray and Barr their “marching orders” to slow walk and obsfuscate, delay and deny.
Unless and until the Republican leadership in Congress are exposed and discredited, the swamp will not be drained, and none of the small group will be held accountable.
Its NOT about Wray, or Barr/Durham, its about who is giving them their orders.
Does anyone really ‘buy’Lindseys excuse, that he won’t,conduct oversight hearings on spygate, UNTIL criminal investigations are complete?
Does he think we don’t remember Watergate, where a joint committee had televised hearings, and the committee worked WITH Prosecutors and investigators???
Graham is insulting our intelligence with that lame excuse.
And, does anyone think Graham farts or burps, without McConnells permission?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why does he need to investigate after the criminal investigation is complete. If they indict people no need for an investigation. In they don’t indict people then an investigation by Graham won’t accomplish anything at all. The “suspects” will just refer to the non-findings of the criminal investigation and blow him off. Even if he finds he is “outraged” they will just go on with their lives as he has no power whatsoever to have the criminal investigations reopened.
LikeLike
Why do you trust the US Marshalls? Where have they been, with corruption in every agency? My first thought is are they corrupt to, or just not stopping the corruption?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They also had an innocent man murdered in prison because he resembled the third suspect in the OKC bombing. There used to be a great special about it on YouTube where they interviewed the poor guys brother. He’s been trying to get answers for decades now.
LikeLike
And who would be first on the scene to “collect evidence” at Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island? Why that would be the FBI. And have we ever seen any of that evidence? Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are already searching the fisa database for insider trading and extortion information. Job #1 – if my guess is right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOps, meant NSA database.
LikeLike
The drug dealing would increase like the Clowns In America do on a regular basis to fund dark projects
LikeLike
A critical question, never asked, I wonder why.
Did X-President Obama, know about the Crossfire Razor operation created by Strzok? If so, when and was Obama kept informed as to the progress of the Strzok Crossfire Razor operation?
1. Produce all documents and communications referring or relating to Crossfire Razor, the
FBI code name for its investigation into LTG Flynn.
2. Product all documents and communications between or among the FBI and other
executive branch agencies, including but not limited to the Executive Office of the
President, for the period December I, 2016 to January 20, 2017, referring or relating to
LTG Michael Flynn’s December 30, 2016, conversation with Sergey Kislyak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll predict what the answer to your questions and requests would be: “Executive Privilege!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama is not the President. These are government records. President Trump can relese these documents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I recall, didn’t the Crimson Kenyan deliberately transfer ‘Benghazi’ and F&F records and maybe some other sensitive (criminal) records over to his future Presidential Library which somehow makes them “private” and not accessible for a long period of time (50 years?)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Sandy Berger could slip them into his pants…
LikeLike
The Strzok “extension” of Crossfire Razor came on January 4, 2017, when he found out the agents working the case wanted to close it. The next day, Obama hosted a meeting with Comey, Rice and Biden among others. This was the “by the book” meeting Rice wrote about in her memo to self dated January 20, 2017.
Much of this was covered here a few days ago. Unlike Joe Biden, I can remember things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but was Obama told about this Strzok version of Crossfire Razor on 1/4/17? If so, then don’t you have Obama on treason?
LikeLike
The answer to your questions is a resounding yes he knew and yes he committed treason on more then one occasion I might add. Sending money to Iran and creating and assisting ISIS are but two times he committed treason.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For my education, can you provide proof that Obama saw the Strzok version of Crossfire Razor, on or before the 1/5/17 meeting, please?
LikeLike
Look guys, I dislike Obama much as you. But UNFORTUNATELY, Treason is only during a time of a declared war with a clearly defined enemy state. The so-called “war on terror” thus doesn’t apply.
Sedition is strictly defined as using “force” in various actions against the country. Lawfare is not force. RICO however would apply as well as probably a dozen other felony statutes.
Clearly it’s intent was sedition, but thru a RICO colusive action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
war on terror – treason.
2 can play their word games! lets do our word play to our advantage
LikeLike
Flynn could confirm what they did, and that Obama knew and that is why they went after him.
LikeLike
I think the closest evidence we have so far that Obama knew of the investigation into Flynn, only by inference, was the warning he gave to Trump about his 2 greatest dangers – Kim Jong Un and Gen Flynn.
The strong inference being Obama knew something about Flynn that had been brought to his attention by the Intel Agencies. Obama would not pass on mere rumor or speculation to an incoming POTUS and pose it as a national security threat.
Barry, why did you equate Gen Flynn to Kim Jong Un? Uh, because the intel agencies told me so.
LikeLike
I think footnote 29 relates to a hand written note in Obama’s handwriting: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute or get him fired?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
footnote 29 references document 188. Do you happen to have a copy of document 188?
LikeLike
I was thinking it was this:
I saved to my computer a comparison of the handwriting in a note on White House stationary by Obama that matches the writing in this note, but I don’t know how to upload it here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://thedonald.win/p/FfWKZJre/obama-wrote-the-note/c/
LikeLiked by 1 person
barry has been a very very bad boy!
LikeLike
One way – Capture both images together, side by side and place on youtube. Then reference the combined image..
LikeLike
Thank you, I’ll keep that in mind as a way. Check the link above. The image with the comparison is there.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope this helps your case
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone a hand writing expert? I can see your point.
LikeLike
Look at the ‘g’ in grateful in the top letter vs. the word ‘get’ in the bottom. No match.
LikeLike
And now that I”m seeing these two comparisons another thing stands out to me. Obama writes with a tilt of his words back and to the left. The writer of that note writes in a more upright or even slight right tilt. While a couple of the letters have similarities I don’t think it’s him.
And believe me, I would LOVE it, if we could bust him on a hand written note like this. One thing I know for sure, is his hand print would be on that paper. No doubt about it. Whoever wrote it, their hand print and maybe distinctive finger print is on there somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This. Some handwriting is always going to look similar. I don’t think these are the ame handwriting either.
LikeLike
Obama was never stupid enough to leave tracks that could be traced to him. Plausible deniability has always been his MO. All of his ‘orders’ are always strong suggestions or calls-out of organizations he disliked in speeches that pretty much told the underlings who to target.
LikeLike
Couple things, the author of that document uses the word “we” when discussing investigative techniques. There is about 0% chance Obama would have casually written the word “We” when discussing investigative techniques.
The second thing that jumps out at me, find some hand written letters by Obama and he’s likely to have either written the word “and” or used the symbol “+”. The writer of that letter used the symbol rather than writing the word. That could pique my interest if he did used the symbol often when hand writing free hand.
But him using the word “we” tells me this was most likely an agent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good point about the “we”. If it’s his handwriting then that would show a group with a common plan. We need other samples of Priestep’s handwriting too for comparison. If they are written by two different people, then they have a lot in common in their personalities to write so similarly. For instance, small case letters are small, showing secretive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Information for your consideration Bill
“Similarities in handwriting produced by family members do sometimes exist when a writer imitates the characters of another family member or even a respected acquaintance.
http://www.livescience.com/32804-is-bad-handwriting-genetic.html
LikeLike
Island, I’m not sure I follow what you are getting at here. Are you saying that one of them could have been imitating the others handwriting? I don’t think Obama and Priestap would have been at a point where one of them found it necessary to try and copy the others penmanship. Maybe I’m not understanding what you’re getting at.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did someone from Obama’s family write one of the notes?
LikeLike
Sentinnelle, That handwritten note was penned by Priestep, not Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a comparison of Obama’s handwriting to this note and there are many combinations of letters that are identically written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sentinelle, don’t give up – make your case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The kenyan imposter was lefthanded, writing would show handedness; this looks righty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An ‘inverted’ lefty.
LikeLike
A trans-lefty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe a family member wrote one of the notes?
LikeLike
Another sample of Obama’s hand witing
LikeLike
After Ratcliffe is confirmed to DNI then President Trump should fire Wray and move Grennell over to FBI Director.
LikeLiked by 6 people
and that is why Ratcliffe will not be confirmed…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian Baker is brilliant but you are more likely correct.
Pressure on Mitch, Burr and Lindsey is leverage that Trump may possess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Ratcliffe is not confirmed, Grennell turns into a monster.
LikeLike
Exactly. Check mate.
LikeLike
I’m thinking Wray can just ignore this letter? As republicans are the minority, Jordan has no stroke??
LikeLiked by 1 person
No chance he can ignore, as I understand it was actually a “strongly-worded” letter. Jordan is playing hardball!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing like a scathing letter or two (which will be ignored) to really bring justice. Although I like Jordan, this is the same thing we get from Graham and it is no longer cutting the mustard.
More handcuffs and less letter writing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, at least Congressman Jordan put a May 18 deadline for response in his letter. Senator Graham’s last letter requested information from A.G. Barr, but no schedule for it.
LikeLike
Well Mr Jordon does not have arrest powers. He has letterhead. I think on his letterhead he is asking Wray why there are not arrest. You are complaining about a does, because of those that don’t. Turn your guns 180 degrees, TY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did he leave out “or else”?
LikeLike
This is the point, he CAN ignore it. Without the Democrats setting up a hearing, it’s no more then a nasty letter. Wray was put into the position because he is thick skinned, thick headed and knows the rewards will be great if the President loses in November. He wasn’t stealthed into the position for his integrity, he was stealthed in there for his ability to stall, disorganize and keep the facts hidden…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t Jordan copy AG Barr, he’s the boss of Comey 2.0 (Wray)…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wray has no shame. He should have resigned yesterday. He is a disgrace to our country. He will go down in history as a traitor or a willfully blind dirty cop. He gets no quarter from me. He is thick as thieves with Comey the Weasel and Rod the Rat. Spit
LikeLiked by 4 people
..seen to me …he is extremely arrogant,numb & pompous as*…is he heavy drinker ???
LikeLike
Can Jim Jordan train Wray, too?
LikeLike
Busted
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray just got taken down by a Badger NCAA champion wrestler.
Another terrible abuse of power that is omitted here and most places I see Flynn’s case discussed these days is what might be called the coup’s “FARA gambit.” Whether or not Flynn’s consulting partnership with his son and that Turkish businessman who was tried and acquitted of wilful violation of FARA was required to register under FARA is debatable, in my mind. But we do know that DOJ/FBI encouraged Flynn to register. Here’s the Federalist:
“The government had pushed Flynn’s previous attorneys at Covington and Burling LLP, in February 2017, to quickly file a registration statement under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), for Flynn Intel Group (FIG).” https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/20/all-eyes-on-judge-in-michael-flynn-case-after-weeks-of-shocking-developments/
At the same time the coup/resistance lawyers at Lawfare were all over the issue, as detailed in this March 10, 2017 report, detailing everything plotters would need to know about FARA, the difference between being a Foreign Agent under FARA, and for FISA purpose, all things “bad” about Flynn, and also citing unnamed sources about calls between Flynn’s lawyers and the White House Transition team, also citing Sean Spicer as confirming the information, when asked: https://www.lawfareblog.com/flynn-fisa-and-fara-foreign-principals-and-agents-foreign-powers.
I’ve seen Covington described as Flynn’s personal lawyer, or prior lawyer, and they could have been the source of some of Lawfare’s reporting. I don’t know whether Flynn’s engagement of them preceded his troubles with the DOJ, but Covington, in advising in the Flynn-was-lying charge and in the FARA matters, is playing multiple roles, not necessarily in their client’s interest. The abuse of power, and collusion in it by Covington, is complex, but boils down to this. They prepared and filed the FARA registration as Flynn’s counsel, after DOJ encouraged Flynn to file it, telling him he needed to (did he? or was this another – do we get him to admit he needed to file, and didn’t, one crime, or refuse to file when advised he needed to – prosecutorial trap.
Once DOJ/FBI started investigating Flynn, FIG and his partners for FARA violations, Covington had a big conflict of interest, since they were key players and witnesses in the act of filing the FARA.
ABA Rules of Professional Conduct 3.7: “(a) A lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless:
(1) the testimony relates to an uncontested issue;
(2) the testimony relates to the nature and value of legal services rendered in the case; or
(3) disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client. [with certain exceptions, likely inapplicable here]”
The threat to prosecute Flynn’s son involved the FARA registration issues, for which Flynn’s other partner was indicted and acquitted, and in which Flynn’s arm was twisted to testify, contrary to his own recollection, that whatever was false about the FARA registration was inserted by the partners intentionally, with knowledge of its falsity.
In the plea negotiations, Sidney Powell reported that the DOJ pressed Covington to get Flynn to plea to lying, and, in doing so, used their knowledge of Covington’s conflict (never fully disclosed and waived in writing, as required) to pressure Covington. Covington is now also reported to have carried DOJ’s water in trying to get Flynn to flip on Trump.
So the whole thing is double calumny, involving both the Logan Act/lying setup and the FARA registration and cases brought and threatened against Flynn’s partners, including his son.
I do believe Flynn has a prima facie case for malpractice against Covington, in addition to an excuse to have his plea withdrawn and his case dismissed. He should at a minimum get back what he paid them. Maybe if some FBI agents from Missouri got those white shoe Covington lawyers into a sweat box, they could get them to flip on Strzok, et al.
[Lightbulb] Maybe they already have, and that’s why they’ve disappeared from the narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buckeye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Badger wrestler
Buckeye assistant coach
LikeLike
That’s what I thought, but when I checked, I saw that he did his wrestling at Wisconsin, coaching at Ohio State.
LikeLike
“The government had pushed Flynn’s previous attorneys at Covington and Burling LLP, in February 2017, to quickly file a registration statement under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), for Flynn Intel Group (FIG).”
And C & B, who is supposed to be the go-to law firm for these things in DC, somehow managed to screw up the application.
IMO they screwed it up intentionally. So that Flynn could be persecuted for a FARA violation and put on ice.
LikeLike
Wray can ignore this letter, just as the mainstream media will. See, if Democrats in the minority write a letter with demands like this, the NYT or WaPo publish columns on it… Dem lawmakers get airtime to make demands and TV network shows run at least one night of stories on it. It’s NEVER that way for GOP. Without media pressure, Wray will just wait and see who wins in November. There is absolutely nothing the media will do about this and Pelosi’s Congress certainly isn’t going to call Wray to testify. Yeah, I’m cynical. Run out the clock, DC style.
LikeLike
I love how Rep. Jordan (Coach) and Rep. Johnson (Constitutional lawyer) only ask for Priestap and Pientka to interview. The rest of the Obama-Biden team FBI HQ 7th floor team have to go talk to their friends the media to share their story again. No one wants to talk to them anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent this post to AG Barr at the DOJ. I hope he reads it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been doing that more lately, too. These people think they are immune from public criticism. Some pitchforks banging on their doors might help them to focus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will Rep Jordan really facilitate any action from Wray with this letter?
Nope.
Would be surprised if this letter even rates a response from Wray.
But hope springs eternal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler wants to hold hearings soon. Obama-Biden abuses will be a centerpiece. Rep. Jordan and Rep. Johnson are just getting started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully our President will magnify it x 100,000 in the public’s eye with a tweet or two.
LikeLike
Let’s just agree to Disagree – the BIG Ugly is happening. Just is!
LikeLike
Christopher Wray has never come across anything he didn’t want to censor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think Wray has ever come across anything he actually understood.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell replying to Mark Levin’s question “What’s the problem with Wray”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow. Ms. Powell throwing bombs 🤗
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sidney is a bulldog and is a patriot. Burn it down Sidney!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suppose Fusion GPS is dispatching their media contacts to Ohio as we speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing that bugs me about this letter, and related, is the insistence that the dossier was “Russian disinformation”. They always skip right over the fact that the Clinton Campaign paid for that “Russian disinformation”, making it to this very day the only documented example of a political campaign colluding with the Russians to interfere in an election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly Hokkoda – this was DNC Clinton disinformation. Not Russian. Perkins Coie – Fusion – Ohr – Steele – Halper and on and on. Saying Russian disinformation feeds the whole hoax in and of itself. Just call it an Obama WH Special. What a great mixed drink name.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Important point as it plays into an excuse that the coupsters are already using “we were duped” (as if that wouldn’t be a scandal in itself).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, Comey has tried that already with his “it was all seven levels below” me bull. Can you imagine the media putting microphones in his face asking how it could all be seven levels below him when we have notes from meetings he presided over discussing it all?!
LikeLike
The whole duped thing doesn’t hold water. Simply because they checked out the source from Steele and declared him to be insufficient. Meaning they should have stopped the investigation at that point. It’s them deciding to move forward that is the crime. The fact that the Russian information was bunk does’t hold water because they knew it, and admitted it. As the documents released last weekend showed, they knew after 10 months of checking into the bunk information that the information was clearly BS. Yet they still used it to further their scope.
The excuse of the Russians using disinformation dies on the door step the day they admitted it to themselves and kept moving forward.
They can take that weak a$$ excuse and shove it up their exhaust pipes.
LikeLike
I would love comments on why Wray hasn’t been asked for his resignation by VSGPDJT. If it is inevitable or dependent on Barr…why wait…I understand after election etc… I’m just wondering why he hasn’t been asked to resign directly. He is shameful and crooked as his predecessors.
LikeLike
Maybe because dismissing the last FBI Director went so well.
LikeLike
Lots going on this week with POTUS, Ratcliffe, and Jordan.
LikeLike
I sure wish PT would go outside DC to add to his team as it seems like the vast majority of all these internal job referrals turn out to be Obama lovers and bit PT in the Azz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any of the top-50 people at the FBI who were working as of December 1, 2019, and are still employed, should be fired. That is just the starting point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody hired by he FBI or Dept Justice during Obama’s 8 years need to be reassigned to Saudi Arabia with Coates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Dept Justice during Obama’s 8 years”
I read (most likely here) maybe 4 to 8 months ago that everyone hired in the DOJ Civil Rights Division during that period came from only 5 places.
Places like the ACLU and SPLC.
LikeLike
Liquidate the institution
LikeLiked by 1 person
Annihilate the institution. There. Better.
LikeLike
Burn it down
LikeLike
Well I feel you.
But no need to be dramatic.
Just close the offices.
LikeLike
Must be getting close to election time. See Lindsey Graham
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s going to be a long hot summer before election.
LikeLike
I am wrong all the time but I see some folks getting hurt in the months going forward. The dems/globalist are going for Trump’s head and nothing will stop them unless The Donald is holding the Rook ! We’re in a war for the soul of this country. Forget about changes after the election for that isn’t wise. Changes have to be made now. The rhino’s want Trump gone but we know that as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is me not holding my breath… Tired of this clown show. Their routine never changes.
LikeLike
Just want to remind everyone that this whole thing did not pop out of thin air. Comey gave the Crooked One a free pass and handed out immunity deals like candy on Halloween. The Crooked One was hiding emails for a reason — most likely arranging sources of, and laundering of, dirty money around the globe. Among other sources, dirty money was stolen from U.S. taxpayers by sending it overseas where kickbacks were arranged (Hunter Biden in Ukraine is just the example we know about, and that came after Clinton was replaced by Kerry). When Sec State, and at the top of the Clinton Foundation, the Crooked One was perfectly positioned to take something off the top of every dirty transaction.
This whole affair did not come about just because someone didn’t like Trump. A whole pile of people are up to their necks in various crimes that they are desperately trying to bury (and succeeding very well at it BTW). By making it all about Trump they are getting enormous numbers of people to take their eyes off the ball.
It is my belief that we will never get Trump haters to support justice if the topic remains “Trump.” But there is a slim ray of hope if we can steer the topic back to “dirty money.” From there maybe we can get people to see that it was stolen from them, too.
A word of caution — a number of Rep politicians may support “justice” only as long as the topic is “spying on Trump” and does not return to “dirty money.” If we choose to cheer them on, we should also watch for the sleight of hand on which topic they think is really important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
je, Unfortunately you are correct.TDS is very strong within otherwise very smart people. They then become dumber than a box of rocks.
LikeLike
I love that picture of Wray that Sundance uses at the end
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Fitton is on Lou Dobbs right now, and talking about FIB Director Wray failings on exposing the requested records to sunlight. Lou was restrained, didn’t raise his voice.
The new FBI Director should show his/her bona-fides by employing Lou Dobbs as Personnel Manager.
“It’s time for your interview, Agent. Would you like to see Mr Dobbs, or just sign this confession now?”
LikeLike
Not sure where to put this, so I’ll post it here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/boom-sidney-powell-drops-bomb-comey-company-prosecuted-flynn-trump-not-expose-crimes-flynn-first-key-part-insurance-policy/
The link describes itself
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice letter, but actions speak louder than letters. Bureaucrats have become untouchables, and with the dims in control of the house, and grammy at the helm of the judiciary in the senate, my confidence of anything happening is low. No Eeyore, its just a sad reality.
I think the only thing that will happen is that (A) Eventually Wray gets fired (soon?). (B) Evidence from the Flynn case is so damning that federal prosecutors will have no choice but to indict the treasonists, or (C) Flynns case gets dismissed because the evidence gets too close to home for the higher up treasonists, and we the people never get to see what was really going on.
The congressional critters are becoming just figure heads today while the bureaucrats assume more control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The congressional critters are becoming just figure heads today while the bureaucrats assume more control”
in a nut shell that is my main resistance to term limits (other than robbing me of choice), it will only make congresspeople less powerful than they are currently.
LikeLike
This all great theater. But Mister Trump, doesn’t Wray report to you? Isn’t this your DOJ? When are we going to move beyond scathing letters and tweeting rebukes? I am not holding my breath.
LikeLike
Are you really that unaware?
LikeLike
Not about Wray but about Flynn and in lieu of a new Flynn thread it fits here because it sounds like more potential hide the weenie crap.
Sidney Powell Flag of United States⭐⭐⭐
@SidneyPowell1
#CovingtonBurlingLLP invites further guidance from the court. Hints at unreasonableness of #Flynn request for telephone records (that would be specifically those of #EricHolder and #MichaelChertoff)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice find Bogey. My thoughts on Covington: let Ms Powell hire an IT firm to dig into alll their servers. If they’re worried about it, let them know she installed a taint team, and that she and her investigators promise not to use anything they shouldn’t have seen.
It worked for Mueller. It is now SOP.
LikeLike
I’ve got news for Covington, by law Flynn has every right to every single piece of documentation that has to do with his case. JFC!!!!!! The absolute NERVE/DISRESPECT/ETHICAL VIOLATIONS FOR THEIR CLIENT of these people is disgusting!!! When it comes to somebody on the right wanting their fair shake it’s just A OK to crap all over their rights and nobody says boo about it. If this was a lefty case, they news would be harping ON JUST THIS ONE INSTACNE!!!! Yet we have massive bombshells all over this case and they won’t over any of it.
This is reaching its apex.
LikeLike
We know Sidney has been fighting the FIB and DOJ for many of these documents for months now.
These Flynn document tidbits have been coming out for a week or 10 days now.
We know Durham has relocated his office to Dc to work due to CV.
So isn’t it reasonable to expect that Durham MUST have already reached out to Wray and question him?
This would be a huge tell and especially if he has ignored getting Wray’s statement on many of these questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2385
18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it was a little hazy before, and I just couldn’t be sure, but now it is now perfectly clear to me:
I will quit my job, ditch the house and move to Jim Jordan’s district so that I can vote for him when the time comes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS knows his friends:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember that the Presidents chief of staff is Mark Meadows. Brother in Arms to Jim Jordon.
Will be interesting how much pressure the Executive will put on this effort?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another strongly worded letter LMAO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right Koot, no getting around the ‘strongly worded letter’ fact, but this one names names and dates and actual events, instead of usual ‘I heard something might have happened sometime and if you have the time to find out whether it could be something and if somebody could please do another report…”.
I like how Wray was asked to explain whether he or others delayed or prevented exculpatory evidence from being presented. The (squirmy) answer should be entertaining, if nothing else.
LikeLike
“I like how Wray was asked to explain whether he or others delayed or prevented exculpatory evidence from being presented. The (squirmy) answer should be entertaining, if nothing else.”
Popcorn time entertaining?
How about organizing a little non- monetary wagering on what law firm Mr. Wray might choose in the immediate future?
Many of us have time to speculate on our hands, since the demoncRATS want to crash the economy, most of all the private health care system.
LikeLike
John Brennan Cover Up
“Former NSC chief-of-staff @FredFleitz on @AmThoughtLeader🇺🇸:
An unpublished @HouseIntel report that contradicts the intelligence community assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election is stuck at @CIA since 2018.”
MORE Here:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-brennan-cover-up/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that IS a sternly-worded letter.
So, one more month and then what?
LikeLike
Then you ask for an extension. We know the standard excuses.
According to PDJT, if Mr. Wray could not understand the IG Report both of them received, it is doubtful that he will have the reading comprehension necessary to assimilate the contents of this letter.
I thought “common core” was relatively new and predates Mr. Wray’s graduation?
Perhaps not. Any chance of finding out what kind of grades he received?
LikeLike
The minority has no rights to call witnesses. Would rather see a letter from Jordan to Ryan or even Mccarthy asking what they were doing when they were in charge. But we won’t.
LikeLike
With his track record since becoming Director of the FBI, I cannot accept addressing Mr. Wray as “Honorable”. His actions have been everything but honorable.
LikeLike
Sigh. Another strongly worded letter ……
LikeLike
I will always appreciate the aggressive questioning Jordan presented in exposing the impeachment hoax in the house. The work he and others did made it damn near impossible for Senate Republicans to impeach.
LikeLike
They paid Indian scouts to hunt him down and shoot him on sight.
Letters to his brother spoke of bullets flying through his coat breast and tails as he whirled,
and numbers of horses shot from beneath him.
Indian assassins would later tell their British paymasters
“The man was not born to die from a bullet.”
He was our number 1.
Now at 45 we have come full circle.
LikeLike
I guess it’s kind of hard to correct if you don’t get the benefit of your transcript of the call.
Susan Rice On Intel Officials Lying: “They’ve Inadvertently Made False Representations”
Posted By Ian Schwartz
December 22, 2013
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2013/12/22/susan_rice_on_intel_officials_lying_theyve_made_inadvertently_made_false_representations.html
Lesley Stahl: Officials in the intelligence community have actually been untruthful both to the American public in hearings in Congress and to the FISA Court.
Susan Rice: There have been cases where they have inadvertently made false representations. And they themselves have discovered it and corrected it.
LikeLike
I REALLY like this guys take!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/former-cia-operative-people-like-comey-and-brennan-should-get-death-penalty
“I’d love to see the death penalty,” he continued. “And boy, oh boy, I’ll tell you, if I could flip the switch myself, I’d do it. Because these men are traitors.”
Now THATS what Im talkin about!
LikeLike