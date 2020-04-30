Sidney Powell Discusses the Latest FBI Documents in The Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn’s defense attorney appears for a brief interview with Sean Hannity to discuss the recently unsealed documents showing FBI strategic planning to target Lt. Gen Flynn prior to their interview on January 24, 2017. WATCH:
A few notes of caution. Don’t fall into the outrage trap; the DOJ will certainly justify the FBI notes as a valid discussion on investigative strategy, nothing more.
Second, Bill Barr did not appoint Missouri Attorney Jensen in an effort to support General Flynn. AG Barr was ordered by the FISA court to review every case and all evidence that touched upon the fraudulent Carter Page FISA application. Be careful about projecting a motive onto Bill Barr around these revelations. Without that FISC ordered sequestration review order; the DOJ/FBI may not have moved on this.
Lastly, despite the known corruption within the existing FBI leadership {outlined here}, and we can now add the FBI hiding these documents for 3 years, AG Bill Barr continues to pour effusive praise upon the FBI. That reality doesn’t reconcile with a good intent.
When the FISA Court responded to the DOJ Inspector General report in December and January 2020 they requested an action plan from the DOJ and FBI to respond to the issues raised about misrepresentations to the court.
The DOJ/FBI replied to the FISA Court admitting the last two FISA renewals (April, June ’17) used against Carter Page were insufficiency predicated while withholding opinion on the original application (Oct ’16) and first renewal (Jan ’17).
To address the consequences of fraudulently obtained FISA warrants the DOJ and FBI informed the court they would begin a process to “sequester” all collected evidence from all four FISA warrants. [FISA COURT LINK]
Sequestering the evidence is essentially a search for what investigative material the FISA warrants were used to obtain; ie. the search for the fruit of the poisoned tree; and then a review of all DOJ/FBI cases that may have utilized that investigative material.
In late January the DOJ contacted the FISA court and asked for an extension to the deadline. The FISA court granted an extension until February 5th [LINK] The final response from the DOJ has not been declassified or released by the FISC for public review.
However, with media reporting of AG Barr using “outside prosecutors” to review current, former and ongoing cases, it simply makes sense this ‘outsider’ effort is part of the DOJ/FBI sequestration review.
If you consider that several DOJ offices may be involved with the material under review, including the Southern District of New York; The Eastern District of New York; The Eastern District of Virginia; The Washington DC District, and even Main Justice itself; it makes sense that outside DOJ personnel would be needed for this review.
Additionally, all of the various FBI field offices who may have used the FISA authorizations as the underpinning evidence to gain separate Title-1 and/or Title-3 warrants, wiretaps or National Security Letters, in their various investigative cases would also need to be reviewed. This is an aspect the media is not discussing while they write opinions about AG Bill Barr bringing in outside DOJ attorneys.
The media are framing the use of outside attorneys as Bill Barr working on behalf of President Trump to undermine current and former prosecutions. However, understanding the FISC order requiring the sequestration effort, the use of outsiders is absolutely necessary.
The same U.S. Attorneys, prosecutors and FBI agents who used evidence gathered from the FISA warrants cannot be the same attorneys, agents and prosecutors making decisions about what parts of the warrants were used to gather evidence and how each part of any case was assembled by the use therein. It is a simple matter of a conflict of interest.
Additionally, the Robert Mueller team of FBI investigators and special counsel prosecutors certainly used the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants as part of their investigative evidence collection. Common sense would tell us this had to be the case or the FBI and Mueller team would not have requested renewals of the FISA warrant.
If the FBI & Special Counsel were not using the FISA warrant(s) to capture information, they would not have needed them renewed. Despite media spin to the contrary, the simple truth of renewals holding investigative value is evident in the renewal itself (ie. common sense).
Under this rather extensive effort to find exactly which investigations -over the course of three years- were touched directly, or indirectly, by the four FISA warrants; and/or which investigative paths may have been influenced downstream or enhanced -by varying degrees of importance- by evidence stemming from the FISA warrants; a reasonable person could see how AG Bill Barr would need to put a team together to retrace the investigative steps and make the sequestration determinations.
Obviously, for reasons of biased intent, corporate left-wing media would like to ignore why outside prosecutors are needed under this framework. Ignored in part because honest reporting would require an admission the FISA warrants were fraudulently obtained; and in part because the left-wing media have never informed the public of the DOJ/FBI sequestration effort in the first place. Likely more than half the country has no idea the DOJ and FBI have been told to go find the material.
There have been numerous articles, thousands of words, and endless hours of pundit protestations about Bill Barr using outside DC lawyers to review all of the previous DOJ Attorney activities; yet not a single time have they ever acknowledged the originating order from the FISA court requiring the DOJ/FBI to conduct the review. Imagine that?
New York Times – Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said. The team includes at least one prosecutor from the office of the United States attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, who is handling the Flynn matter, as well as prosecutors from the office of the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen. (more)
Likewise, considering AG Barr has been ordered by the court to review all the targets, cases and evidence, we should not be projecting an altruistic “clean up” effort… Arguably, one could say Barr is being forced to reopen, and revisit, all of this material. Certainly Bill Barr would not willingly expose the corrupt intents of his friends Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein…. So we should watch carefully.
It would certainly be ironic if the FISA court ends-up in 2020 as the least corrupt institution within a DC network fraught with institutional corruption.
When it comes to DC politics, we cannot be too cynical.
Remember James Wolfe?…
In other words Benjamin Wittes admits Judge Sullivan is in on the frame up! Who knew?
Like I had said, he seems very confident Actually, arrogant.
He and Page are both very arrogant..
I don’t know, if this would come down to just an ethics charge, not criminal. Wray will institute more bias training so we should all feel better.
This has been very egregious. Flynn wasn’t under oath at all, he was SET UP and they met him in a disarming manner. Flynn was, indeed, rail roaded.
Pardon my language, but F U Wittes.
Respectfully, I suggest you step back and look at what Wittes is admitting.
1. Flynn was set up. (Undeniably true.)
2. The corrupt FBI/DOJ does this routinely. (Undeniably true.)
3. Sullivan won’t care because he is “in” on all the DOJ/FBI corruption, even though they often target people of the race Wittes is supposed to “advance.”
Wow. A misguided tweet is worth a thousand books.
The F U is for the smugness of the tweet.
Magabear, I get it and love your posts!
Let’s rejoice in how their smugness is adding to the revelation of just how insularly corrupt the left is.
The Judge knows.
It’s been obvious since ‘the’ transcript. (Not all things need to be known first hand or print).
Now, it is fine to say he knows.
Truly, “we’ll see what happens”.
My bet ? This judge takes the conduct in his court a personal measure of the order over which he presides.
Alt Note: he couldn’t have put the words he would have preferred to hear in from Flynn’s mouth.
Our Lord needed time to work.
It is not easy to bend PHYSICAL LAW with so many eyez on. The excitations are collapsed so often.
Comey said that President Trump and his Administration were moving into the White House. It was the perfect time to send 2 agents over to talk to Michael Flynn.
The Democrat Party is now a monolith.
A street gang, really. Fight one, fight them all.
A dozen prominent Democrats will now emerge to call Priestap a liar. All Democrats will close ranks against him.
There is truly no place for honorable, principled dissent within the modern Democrat Party. For many, that’s an ideal. They have no loyalty to America now. They are citizens of the Party.
This is the bridge they crossed with their amoral support of the Clintons. Notice how easy they find it now to swear allegiance to the imbecile Biden. Biden is a placeholder, a nullity. They are swearing support to the Party, and that they all understand.
And notice that only anachronisms like Romney still use the word bipartisan. There is no legitimate Republican Party in the modern Democrats’ world. Dissent from the Democrat Party’s worldview is insanity, criminality or heresy. Political correctness is a religious concept.
Trump is a criminal at every turn, because he is not a Democrat. If Nikki Haley, or other Republicans, somehow escape criminal prosecution in the coming years (soon) it will be because they are useful idiots for the Democrats, or far worse.
Witless spends a lot of time as a bigot categorizing whole groups of people as types of criminals while, at the same time, submitting an argument that the FBI shouldn’t be held accountable to any laws or standards because they are not on a daily basis and now is no time to start.
It certainly is not moral or right to set up any US citizen, regardless of their race, standing or history. Wittes seems to suggest that because this has been done to minorities, that it is fair play to set up Flynn.
Flynn is a 3 Star General, and served in the Obama and Trump Administration. He didn’t deserve to be ambushed by the FBI.
Last time I checked, Randy Weaver and his wife, the Bundy Clan, David Koresh and all those children murdered at the compound were neither Black, Hispanic nor Middle Eastern. Some of the most egregious cases conducted by the FBI have been conducted against Lily Whites.
But it’s fun to pretend.
(But yes….any Judges who deal with Hoover’s FBI on a regular basis have to know that the FBI, on a whole, are extorters, liars, blackmailers and enticers. Anyone shocked by this need look no further than almost every terror attack on US soil)
Imho
So Wittes thinks General Flynn who served this country with honor and distinction for more than 30 years is no different than “drug dealers, gang members, and terrorists” and should be treated as such! This really gives insight how leftists like Wittes look at patriots like General Flynn with disgust and hatred! Can’t imagine how Wittes and his ilk view WTP in flyover country, who respect and thank General Flynn for his service? The divide in this country is beyond repair with the Benjamin Wittes types running the deep state, DOJ/FBI/IC! God help us!
He’s talking directly to Judge Sullivan in those tweets, hence the racially charged nonsense.
I would further add that Sullivan was a Clinton appointee. Funny how the Clintons have operatives everywhere isn’t it? I don’t think Sullivan is going to exonerate Flynn here. I think Wittes knows that.
And Judge Sullivan has been dragging out sentencing Michael Flynn since December, 2017.
Many of us don’t trust Sullivan. It’s not a new thing either, judges and prosecutors been screwing over people for years.
Why would Priestap hang on to these hand written notes if they weren’t meant to be his get out of jail card? They could have gone into the shredder long ago with no record they ever existed.
20 years in the slammer is probably the reason why documents are not destroyed.
18 U.S. Code § 1519. Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy
U.S. Code
Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
You mean like Hillary?
That gang doesn’t think they’ll ever pay a price for their misdeeds.
They definitely won’t..at least from any law enforcement agency.
Everyone should take note that Drudgereport doesn’t bother with ANY of this news. Drudge is kaput.
Why do you still go there? They are a google affiliate.
I’ve read that Matt drudge sold the DR and lefties now own it. It’s gone to crap.
ah, hasn’t the corruption of rosey and bob ‘ whats fusion gps’ mueller now been laid bare?
“When it comes to DC politics, we cannot be too cynical.”
No truer words said. Amen brother!
-from one cynic to another
Just wondering. The FBI spent a lot of time and resources on the coup, so I’m wondering, who was conducting actual counterintelligence?
Maybe that’s why there were no major terror attacks on US soil in the last two years.
The FBI has been too busy with the coup, so they had little time to co-erce and entice folks to .”…..go tear up Texas”
Whether by design or by fare, the fact that the coup is coming unraveled through the legal system, through the courts, could be a real blessing.
Whether you believe Flynn that the memos prove he was framed or the FBI/DOJ that this is all just normal investigative procedure, the inescapable fact remains this: the FBI/DOJ knew about these memos, texts, and emails and intentionally decided to withhold them from Flynn.
For 3 years.
They don’t have the right to withhold evidence on the grounds that it’s just a recitation of established protocols. The law says you have to disclose it. Shit, Ms. Vito knew that, and she’s a fictional hairdresser in “My Cousin Vinny”!
Not only that, but if they really believe it’s a nothingburger, then there was no reason to lie about its existence for 3 years. Therefore, they had some OTHER reason for lying to Gen Flynn and the Court. They knew it was damning and tried to hide it.
Thanks Sundance for helping us keep our heads in the game. It’s tragic that Barr seemingly cannot serve justice directly.
Fortunately, the indirect combination of independent internet researchers and investigators, one feisty Southern attorney, and too much junk to coverup might serve justice.
So,no outrage, but is there an origin on this then? Aren’t the papers showing them deciding what to go after Flynn about?
Sidney Powell thanked Bill Barr and Jensen for working to get this material released. It is in the open now and whatever Mr. Wittes believes and wishes to happen in his evil and cynical world, facts are stubborn things, which have to be acknowledged at some point. We all see what happened to Flynn and who did it.
I believe she has some precedent with the Arthur Andersen case, no?
First we un-f*uck Flynn, then we f*ck them all! Freeze every conspirator’s assets.
“AG Bill Barr continues to pour effusive praise upon the FBI. That reality doesn’t reconcile with a good intent”
Maybe he was watching too much of Mr.Hannity’s FNC show and not enough FBN.
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down.
Maybe he is using a well prscticed tactic of lulling your enemy into a false sense of security? Praise those you would damn…
At the end of the interview Hannity said Lindsay Graham was coming up next with reaction. What he going to do write stern letter? Still waiting on the Senate hearings……
Graham looked a bit deflated tonight and then mumbled something about someone coming to testify in some committee.
Blah, blah, blah.
First let me say that SD is one incredible patriot, and his work has been invaluable. I salute you SD. Cheers.
Second, I think keeping the pressure on folks through getting these ideas out there will continue to have a positive impact, so I want to make that clear.
But third, what will the thread say on the day that one or more of these sickos is frog marched out and stuffed in the back of a police car? “Everyone hold the uncorking of the champagne bottles. Once [insert name, whoever — whether one or more — has been indicted] has been taken to prison, there will be a tiny trap door portal that will warp him to his happy place. Once there, he (or they) will continue their efforts to take down PDJT with impunity. See those handcuffs? They appear real. They look silver and are shiny, but they actually are made of chocolate. Don’t forget, Bill Barr is wearing a kilt and playing bagpipes, and he secretly wrote his memo years ago and later accepted the call to serve as AG for a second stint solely as a deep state plant. They engineered this years ago. Syndey Powell is a fool, and PDJT is an even BIGGER fool.”
If Bill Barr accepted the call to serve, and to put up with all of this garbage and have folks calling him a loser and questioning his patriotism on a daily basis, only to do nothing and hide, then boy, he really is a total fool.
Fortunately (for me at least), I trust Joe DiGenova, personally. And Joe nearly got into a fist fight with a female fake news media member when he was live on television and she essentially called Bill Barr a liar. That’s enough for me. That, and the fact that PDJT trusted him after being burned badly by Sessions. PDJT ain’t making that mistake twice. Take it to the bank, my friends.
Keep it up SD. You may well be the most influential blogger/fact finder/quasi-journalist in the history of our country. You are a great, great patriot. Just sayin…
For me the cynism stems from looking back at some of AG Barr’s work, most notably within the Iran Contra/ Mena airport fiasco. I didn’t bother to dive deeper at Ruby Ridge, others.
This guy goes way back. Old dogs, new tricks? Or, side deal with PDJT… I’m clueless.
I don’t understand something. What was the motive to take Flynn down? Was he going to make the Trump administration too good? Was he not supposed to take the position Trump gave him? Was he a threat to them in some way? I can believe he was railroaded, but why??
So barr, Mueller and wives will dine after Sunday service again….and laugh …..again.
No one should sit near them in church. Lightning and all.
As many including Congressmen and Senators are saying these new pieces of exculpatory evidence indict Flynn was framed, is it even possible that AG Barr will not indict and prosecute anyone within the FIB and DOJ?
There is no more hiding as 100M eyes know the truth and are watching IMO.
