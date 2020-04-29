First Quarter GDP Drops 4.8% Amid COVID-19 Shutdown…

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the first quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced estimate and the result is a 4.8% decline in economic activity. [BEA Here]
The revised fourth quarter GDP shows the economy was growing at 2.1 percent prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. The severity of the change in GDP reflects a severe drop in consumer spending, essentially bringing the economy to a halt in March as the entire nation went into lock-down. As the BEA explains:
The decline in first quarter GDP was, in part, due to the response to the spread of COVID-19, as governments issued “stay-at-home” orders in March. This led to rapid changes in demand, as businesses and schools switched to remote work or canceled operations, and consumers canceled, restricted, or redirected their spending.
The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP estimate for the first quarter of 2020 because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. (more)
Digging down into the details the data shows what we all have seen. There is some specific data that is noteworthy in the tables.
Consumer spending on food purchased for consumption at home jumped a remarkable 57.4 percent over the prior quarter [Table 3, line 10]. That stunning increase shows how much people started shopping at supermarkets; and keep in mind the increase only really started in the last month of the quarter (March).
Second quarter spending on durable goods dropped 77.3 percent compared to durable good purchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 [Table 3, line 4], and purchases of motor vehicles dropped 53.3 percent.
Despite the overall bad news, there is some more optimistic data. While the export of goods dropped 1.2 percent, the import of goods dropped 11.4 percent [Table 1, line 20]. The net impact was positive for our GDP growth at +1.30 percent [Table 2, line 43].
The Import/Export dynamic is following a slightly longer term trend and indicates overall GDP is benefiting from expanded production in the U.S. and decreased purchasing of goods from overseas. The primary contributors to this domestic economic gain appear to be coming from increased energy exports; a return of durable good manufacturing; and specifically increased investment in North American auto manufacturing.
Further, when we consider that: (1) Boeing was essentially shut-down in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020; and (2) China was not purchasing agriculture products; the net GDP growth in the import/export equation is strong and will likely only get stronger once we restart the economy. Bottom line: as a nation we appear to be on a track to much less dependence on foreign products.
It does not seem coincidental this part of the economic shift is happening as the USMCA was ratified and corporations are re-evaluating the best location for future investment. The U.S. stock market appears to be taking note of this investment trend-line.
Current‑dollar GDP decreased 3.5 percent, or $191.2 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $21.54 trillion. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 3.5 percent, or $186.6 billion (tables 1 and 3). (link)
The data is troubling… behind the data are real people, real lives, real workers, real families. and it is challenging to remain optimistic amid all of the economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shut-down. However, there is hope in the underlying data… once we get beyond this challenge.
Keep strong. Keep faithful. Keep optimistic. Remain kind.
Take care of yourself and your family.
Live your best life.
You’re worth it.
Totally caused by China. They were seriously getting even with PDJT.
On the bright side, we’ll never run out of ventilators.
I believe this was an intentional bioweapon. This is a big issue as it appears Xi is not a rational actor. Nor is the CCP. That is disturbing. The CCP believed we are in a trade war. They can’t rationally separate a trade war from an economic, biochemical, or conventional war. War is a war. That means that Trump must respond to dissuade them from this notion. Trump must respond in a way that the CCP is not anticipating. This is why people are blaming China for an “accident” at the Wuhan lab and not a bioweapon. Mitch and Nancy still want to do business with them. I believe Trump will now start the economic war. He currency and silk road. How will China respond. Will China surrender by removing Xi or will they move to conventional war in Taiwan Guam and Hong Kong and seize countries. Dangerous games.
The US can distribute the surplus to other nations as part of our foreign aid. Ventilators are less fungible than discretionary funds. Ventilators would be pretty obvious in open auctions. Sure, corrupt officials can try to corral the ventilators and further distribute them to “preferred” facilities for the “proper show of appreciation.” However, ventilators given to Mexico could be disproportionately valuable if carefully handled. These are the types of goods that the cartels like to control in order to build esteem and loyalty among the citizenry. Ventilators are not like road building equipment or cement that would easily blend into the landscape.
Personally, I am happy that the US has over-produced ventilators. They will be good trading cards and will help out the corrupt.
Some argue it will be a V recovery, others say a U recovery. Personally, I think it is going to be a boomerang recovery.
China and allies (deep state, globalists)
Happen literally while the Chinese were signing a peace treaty ending the trade war.
They out-Japan’d Japan during Pearl Harbor.
Well at least the large politically connected businesses got to stay open and reap incredible profits!
In an odd way the Trump boomerang is coming. We had been slowing down and could have slipped into a mild recession anyway. Instead everything gets shutdown, a recession is obscured by the pandemic, and there could be a strong rebound based on optimistic views that we beat a virus. If consumers spend and are confident, we could have merely been on a 6 week vacation. What is odd is that the stock market is at 24,667 from 19,000. It’s only 20% from the all time high. And the market is a 6 month indicator. It’s not predicting recession. Could the pandemic and Doom and gloom lead to a rebound??? Are we already rebounding????
Appreciate the analysis and positive messages….good to hear them when while my cold, hard anger seethes at all that is going on.
Mike Rowe would be a nice candidate for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Like your suggestion. 👍🏼
Someone on Twitter said this report was an error and called for it to be pulled?? Said drop of 4%+ was annualized, not quarterly.?
It’s correct. The link to the BEA is here (which SD also provided up top):
https://www.bea.gov/news/2020/gross-domestic-product-1st-quarter-2020-advance-estimate
Current‑dollar GDP decreased 3.5 percent, or $191.2 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $21.54 trillion. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 3.5 percent, or $186.6 billion (tables 1 and 3).
The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.6 percent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter (table 4). The PCE price index increased 1.3 percent, compared with an increase of 1.4 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.8 percent, compared with an increase of 1.3 percent.
The reaction to the virus domestically….. Does anyone actually think if Hillary was President, Fauci and Blix would have demanded a shutdown of the economy 9 months before a Presidential election?? And does anyone think Hillary and Democrats would have agreed to it? Oh hell no, on both questions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are you kidding? Hillary and the dems having a chance to control how the masses live hour to hour day to day? She’d have kept the country closed until after the election, got voting by mail approved and that would have been the end of the United States. The dems live for these type of crisis, and we just might find out down the road they had a hand in it.
There is a major reset coming for government employees and their pensions including those presently collecting a government pension.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doubtful. Too many of them and they have been promised, contractually. Future government workers will pay the price
The reset will be on your taxes, not their benefits.
When we entered the great depression, we were still a horse drawn economy. We left the depression an automobile economy. When we entered the coronacrisis, we were still globalist. All the MAGA trade deals were still mostly on paper. But we will exit the coronacrisis fully MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thats what I have been thinking. This is a reset.
IMO that relies heavily on Trump being re-elected, which is by no means a done deal. The globalists have accomplished their mission beyond their wildest dreams to bring chaos to the economy, so far.
President Trump has fueled the economic rocket and its very close to launch and will be flying higher than ever again. Be patient and kind, and especially be kind with your spending locally to help local employees who are showing up to work!
Important to remember: A recession is defined as 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth. Don’t let the commies in the media fool you as to what the definition of a recession “Is now”. They lie.
One optimistic way to consider these numbers: what if there had been a sudden recession going into the election season? Now it doesn’t matter, it is completely hidden by the pandemic.
Just wait until the hair, nail, and massage salons open again. There may be socially distanced lines around the block. Expect gift cards for spas to zoom. A 1/2 day at the spa for a stressed out mother? Yeah, those will sell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope all Dr’s. got a full refund on their liability insurance cost! Haven’t heard about it have you?
By the way my wife will finally get a cataract removed on the 20th here in my county Tn. I’ll be sure to ask the Doc.
“It’s a strange reality that in the midst of a pandemic, we have a healthcare-led recession.”
Thank the Governors. How does my BFF’s canceled gastroscopy and colonoscopy, that was scheduled to be done in a Health Clinic setting – not a hospital, have to do with caring for Wuhan virus patients in a hospital?
I need a major operation in a hospital, so I can see my procedure being cancelled because I have been told that I can wait a few months.
The sick people who are pushing this panic and wrecking our livelihoods did it and and continue doing it because they’re not afraid of us. They hide in their apparent anonymity and behind their minions and we tolerantly remain quiet.
Our governments are supposed to protect us — all of us … EQUALLY, but they don’t.
They’re not scared of us. Let that sink in.
“The sick people who are pushing this panic and wrecking our livelihoods did it and and continue doing it because they’re not afraid of us.”
I put many (not all) of the people at the CDC on this list.
All these signs with Executive Order restrictions cite the CDC as if they were God.
The latest dung to cone outof there is dealing with pets now. IMO, the CDC is just as corrupt part of “the swamp” as the DOJ.
Talked to a businessman I know that owns a gym that has been closed two months. He knows its political. Everyone does
“The second set of governors, those who are extending their lockdown orders, are coming off as… not so reasonable. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he was still weeks away from making “measurable and meaningful changes” to his statewide stay-at-home order.
Newsom’s decision about reopening the country’s most populous state, he said, would be driven by data and “behavior”—and the behavior he saw over the weekend, with crowds of people gathering at Ventura and Orange County beaches, is just the sort of thing that will delay reopening. “We can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere, in the state of California.”
https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/29/some-governors-are-getting-serious-about-the-cost-of-coronavirus-lockdowns-some-arent/
That shaming of the OC beaches was a lie! AND, he said you didn’t see pictures like that of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Mateo county beaches – he didn’t bother to mention those beaches were all CLOSED. That was pure political hackery. OC is the conservative county, hence the shaming.
Since you said “Keep strong. Keep faithful. Keep optimistic. Remain kind.
Take care of yourself and your family.
Live your best life.
You’re worth it.” it reminded me of Desiderata and I would love to share!
https://www.desiderata.com/desiderata.html
Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.
Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.
A little perspective from out West:
– 7,615,000 Washington state population
– 765 Washington state coronavirus deaths
After years of intellectual/moral ‘domestication’ by our ministries of education and entertainment, our leaders have confined us to their maze … and are taking notes.
Most citizens have obediently submitted. Time for massive civil disobedience, time to stop government over-reach or get used to our lives as lab rats. Again, our overlords are taking notes.
Zero reason anymore for this lock-down.
Do something, take action or get used to the maze.
Bitching alone ain’t enough. I wondered why FB allowed some anti-lockdown groups such as Reopen California, then it hit me, allow the wild rats room to squeal (just an analogy, except to those “taking notes”) and vent pent-up anger; contain the outrage to the online world and avoid the physical confrontation of a free people, a confrontation that didn’t end well for the oppressors’ of 1776.
“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, ”
“from the –consent– of the governed,”
The Declaration of Independence … it still applies.
