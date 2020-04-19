Brutally Honest – President Trump Calls Top FBI Coup Plotters: “Human Scum”…

Earlier today President Trump took a question during the coronavirus task force briefing about Roger Stone’s upcoming prison confinement. During his answer President Trump hinted toward a likely pardon for the individuals unfairly targeted by corrupt FBI and DOJ investigations…. calling the top tier of the former FBI “Human Scum”. WATCH:

