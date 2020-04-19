Brutally Honest – President Trump Calls Top FBI Coup Plotters: “Human Scum”…

Posted on April 19, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump took a question during the coronavirus task force briefing about Roger Stone’s upcoming prison confinement.  During his answer President Trump hinted toward a likely pardon for the individuals unfairly targeted by corrupt FBI and DOJ investigations…. calling the top tier of the former FBI “Human Scum”. WATCH:

72 Responses to Brutally Honest – President Trump Calls Top FBI Coup Plotters: “Human Scum”…

  1. Robert Schecter says:
    April 19, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Human scum? I think he’s being too kind.

  2. MM says:
    April 19, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    That’s our fearless President calling a strike a strike!

  3. TheTorch says:
    April 19, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Have to admit. I did a fist pump when he did that!

    Love this President ! 🙂

  5. Chip Doctor says:
    April 19, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    It would be a lot easier politically if Bondo Barr would get off his ass and arrest someone. Not to mention that he should pull all charges from Flynn. There is a lot Barr could do while still “protecting” John Durhams “investigation”. Waiting………

    • helix35 says:
      April 19, 2020 at 11:23 pm

      I fear that you, unfortunately, will be waiting until about the time you can safely go ice skating in hell.

    • footballfan33 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 12:02 am

      I don’t want that to happen to Flynn. I want him to go through the full process and unearth every bit of dirt on the FBI the prosecutors, the judges, and every country who lied to bring him down.
      That being said, I also hope he has a wealthy benefactor making he and his family comfortable during the process.

    • CET says:
      April 20, 2020 at 12:06 am

      Every single official prosecuting Stone, Manafort, and Flynn, and opposing the appeals, motions, and relief they all need to get a fair shake, is a full time employee of Bill Barr. We have to wait to see that all that will happen is waiting.

  6. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    And THAT my dear Patriots, is why We, The People voted him in as our 45th President of the U.S. of A.!!!
    God Bless President Trump!

  7. candyman says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Attaboy.

  8. Bogeyfree says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    I would have preferred he said again,

    I caught them, I caught them all.

    Scum doesn’t sound the same as I caught them all.

    Seems like maybe we moved from caught to Barr doesn’t think he has enough to convict so scum?

    I sure as hell hope not!

  9. Caius Lowell says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Including and especially Comey…

  10. JohnCasper says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Synonyms for Scum:
    contaminant (noun)
    cur (noun)
    dregs (noun)
    dross (noun)
    filth (noun)
    froth (noun)
    mud (noun)
    refuse (noun)
    sleazebag (noun)
    slime (noun)
    sludge (noun)
    trash (noun)
    dirt
    garbage

  11. Tl Howard says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    I suspect Barr said to his wife when he saw/heard that, “Oh, God, he’s making it hard on me again!”

  12. mugzey302 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Perp walk them all! Treasonous bastards.

  13. JohnCasper says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    You want to know what they are? Huh? Huh? They don’t. I do. Everyone does. They are the sons of a thousand fathers, all bastards like them.. They never had a rope around their neck. Well, I’m going to tell them something crazy. When that rope starts to pull tight, they will feel the Devil bite them in the ass.
    – Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Wait, I thought “human scum” was a term of endearment for leftists

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 19, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      Don’t you dare tell Nancy, but that $13 / pint designer ice cream she has been eating out of her $24,000 refrigerator is actually that – pasteurized human scum.

  15. sixgeese says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I heard the whole briefing today on One America News Network. A friend was watching it on a lame stream station, and they stopped broadcasting the briefing long before Trump said this.

  16. guest4ever says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I think he’s insulting scum!!!

  17. jpacord says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    The fake investigation of Trump was not the first attempt at destroying anyone and anybody whom they rigged a criminal conspiracy. Read Sydney Powells’ “License to Lie.” and you will understand this is SOP for the FBI and the DOJ. They are truly a collection of the dregs of humanity, wannabe Beria, and scum. Every DOJ and FBI investigation needs to be reopened and those unjustly convicted released and compensated.

  18. avi says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Pure human scum

  19. T2020 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    I disagree with the “human” classification.

  20. chojun says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    The spokesman for human scum wrote in protest of the comparison of them to the likes of Comey, McCabe and Rosenstein.

  21. Mike says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    So far the only person Durham has indicted is some nut job that threatened Schiff. The nut job made no overt act against Schiff, yet my understanding is the guy is in jail.

    Meanwhile McCabe and Clinesmith have NOT been indicted. From what I have read, there is no evidence that Durham has even convened a grand jury. If low hanging fruit like McCabe and Clinesmith are not indicted, no one will be.

    Sorry, but I see no evidence that Barr and company are doing anything, other than talk.

    Please Barr, prove me wrong. If not F U.

    • jpacord says:
      April 19, 2020 at 11:36 pm

      If they indicted this scum it is likely hundreds of cases they prosecuted or investigated would have to be reopened. They learned to be SCUM on the job. That’s how the FBI Operated. It takes the lowest scum they find and turns them into NKVD type robots. Sorry, Elliot Ness,you’ve been replaced by thugs that make Al Capone a sissy boy.

  22. WSB says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Slash and burn every C S’er to the ground. Pardon EVERY victim that Yates, Brennan, Weissman, Mueller, Obama, and others victimized.

    There should be no level of justice too equal for these crumbs of feces.

    How about solitary for a year until someone decides what to do with them.

  23. Ono says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Scum sucking bilge rats is what they arrrghhh

  24. fred5678 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Mr. President, I wish you wouldn’t insult humans. Would you please call them “pond scum” instead??

  25. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    When the FBI went after Flynn and Manafort, the FBI was telling every campaign and White House adviser to become FBI informants or end up broke and in prison. Now Stone was just an idiot and low handing fruit. He was never even an adviser. He got arrested so he could raise money and write books.

  26. Biff says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    We need indictments soon!

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      April 19, 2020 at 11:57 pm

      The problem with indictments is can you convict. How do you convict any deep stater (Comey or Brennan) with a Washington DC or a Northern Virginia Court and Jury.

      • Brutalus says:
        April 19, 2020 at 11:59 pm

        Indictments and dragging these people through the daily media mud and forcing them to pay millions in legal fees will be enough for me….convictions would be the cherry on top

      • starfcker says:
        April 20, 2020 at 12:13 am

        Why would you worry about anything like that? Are you brainwashed? That should never enter a good prosecutor’s mind. The jury either convicts or they don’t. Potential jury nullification is not a basis for deciding whether to prosecute or not.

  27. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    He insulted human scum.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 12:09 am

      How about this……they time it all….for Brennan , Comey…..all of em…

      They raid each of their houses at the same time….

      4 AM in the morning……Give OAN the heads up it is gonna happen…..so they can film it all…

      Make all their wives get into the street in their pajamas…..

      And keep them in jail…..For lying to the American People

      On the same day….Our President Pardons Roger Stone

  28. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 19, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    We’ve almost gotten used to it, we’ve been so conditioned to The Official Lies–but it is quite striking how the Press Corpse will never broach the subject, Only the President.

    Imagine if during Watergate, Woodward and Bernstein and all the others were working feverishly to protect Richard Nixon, John Mitchell, Haldeman and Ehrlichman,, G. Gordon Liddy and L. Patrick Gray. That’s how it is for the Obama/Clinton Syndicate. The Biggest Scandal in American History and our allegedy “Free” Press has gone radio silent.

    It’s surreal, really.

  29. Tiffthis says:
    April 20, 2020 at 12:10 am

    He ain’t lying 💯😱

