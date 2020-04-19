Brutally Honest – President Trump Calls Top FBI Coup Plotters: “Human Scum”…

Earlier today President Trump took a question during the coronavirus task force briefing about Roger Stone’s upcoming prison confinement. During his answer President Trump hinted toward a likely pardon for the individuals unfairly targeted by corrupt FBI and DOJ investigations…. calling the top tier of the former FBI “Human Scum”. WATCH:
Human scum? I think he’s being too kind.
The expected Durham indictments must be close, we’ll see, tick tock.
There won’t be any Durham indictments. It should be clear to all by now that nothing is going to happen to Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Brennan, Clapper or anyone else.
It’s coming. Tick. Tock.
You may very well be right. The elites do tend to skate. But what keeps my hopes up is the knowledge that prosecutors start with indictments of the small fish and then work their way up. My fear is that the small fish will be sacrificed…paid off, do their two years in Lompoc then come out and become celebrities a la John Dean.
It depends how many little fish are already in the net…maybe there will be enough bait to catch a least a few of the main sharks! I do think there is blood in the water surrounding John Brennan…
just what we need, cynical, surrendering socialist brain washed.
Our odds are the same as our founders against king george.
Our founders were the minority.
people like you, surrenderers, were who they had to contend with to win.
If the American spirit is out of you so be it.
Stay out of our way. We are still American bred.
I think they could be called ‘lying criminal sonsofbitches’.
Randolph, I believe our PRESIDENT would agree with you. He just can’t say that on TV. 😉
Trump calls `em like he sees `em, love Mr. Trump!
Bush would never have used such harsh language. He didn’t want to make waves.
Bush 1 and 2 were part of the bacteria embedded in the scum.
And Helix, Laura Bush shows up at the celebrity fundraiser with Michelke Obama, Oprah, J Lo et al to raise money for WHO that President Trump just defunded.
That’s more affirmation whose team the Bushes are on. George Bush is undoubtedly cheering for the human scum. He’s certainly not on our team.
barbara the daughter is a huge campaigner for planned parenthood as are her mother and sister. allies of hildebeast and nancy
Bush is deep state globalist. Bush Sr. was a Rothschild ally
You know the President, he’s just a softly.
I think Trump is bored and needs the scum to start tweeting again.
It is good to hear President Trump say it outright in blunt terms.
If there are any patriots left in these organization – which I doubt, now’s the time to come forward.
That’s our fearless President calling a strike a strike!
Have to admit. I did a fist pump when he did that!
Love this President ! 🙂
That was some greatness like we haven’t seen from an elected official in my lifetime.
👍👍👍
It would be a lot easier politically if Bondo Barr would get off his ass and arrest someone. Not to mention that he should pull all charges from Flynn. There is a lot Barr could do while still “protecting” John Durhams “investigation”. Waiting………
I fear that you, unfortunately, will be waiting until about the time you can safely go ice skating in hell.
I don’t want that to happen to Flynn. I want him to go through the full process and unearth every bit of dirt on the FBI the prosecutors, the judges, and every country who lied to bring him down.
That being said, I also hope he has a wealthy benefactor making he and his family comfortable during the process.
Every single official prosecuting Stone, Manafort, and Flynn, and opposing the appeals, motions, and relief they all need to get a fair shake, is a full time employee of Bill Barr. We have to wait to see that all that will happen is waiting.
And THAT my dear Patriots, is why We, The People voted him in as our 45th President of the U.S. of A.!!!
God Bless President Trump!
Attaboy.
I would have preferred he said again,
I caught them, I caught them all.
Scum doesn’t sound the same as I caught them all.
Seems like maybe we moved from caught to Barr doesn’t think he has enough to convict so scum?
I sure as hell hope not!
Yeah… I kind of had a twinge of that too… from ‘dead to rights’ to ‘name-calling’…. I pray not.
He said the tables were turned and now they are investigating the investigators.
Including and especially Comey…
Brennan.
Easy to think that Brennan was close to the head of this treason….but maybe someone was even above him…telling him to go ahead
Without doubt. Brennan would never be a planner…only a fixer. His personality is not broad enough to to do anything but arrange.
Synonyms for Scum:
contaminant (noun)
cur (noun)
dregs (noun)
dross (noun)
filth (noun)
froth (noun)
mud (noun)
refuse (noun)
sleazebag (noun)
slime (noun)
sludge (noun)
trash (noun)
dirt
garbage
That works. 👍🏻
Schiff, Pelosi, Comey,etc
add weasel
I suspect Barr said to his wife when he saw/heard that, “Oh, God, he’s making it hard on me again!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best comment of night.
Perp walk them all! Treasonous bastards.
LikeLiked by 9 people
THATS BETTER THAN…HUMAN SCUM….MUGZEY302
You want to know what they are? Huh? Huh? They don’t. I do. Everyone does. They are the sons of a thousand fathers, all bastards like them.. They never had a rope around their neck. Well, I’m going to tell them something crazy. When that rope starts to pull tight, they will feel the Devil bite them in the ass.
– Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez
–
Blondiiiiiiieeee!!!!!!
Brilliant.
Wait, I thought “human scum” was a term of endearment for leftists
Don’t you dare tell Nancy, but that $13 / pint designer ice cream she has been eating out of her $24,000 refrigerator is actually that – pasteurized human scum.
I heard the whole briefing today on One America News Network. A friend was watching it on a lame stream station, and they stopped broadcasting the briefing long before Trump said this.
I think he’s insulting scum!!!
The fake investigation of Trump was not the first attempt at destroying anyone and anybody whom they rigged a criminal conspiracy. Read Sydney Powells’ “License to Lie.” and you will understand this is SOP for the FBI and the DOJ. They are truly a collection of the dregs of humanity, wannabe Beria, and scum. Every DOJ and FBI investigation needs to be reopened and those unjustly convicted released and compensated.
Pure human scum
Her Mueller and his gang needs to be investigated.
Her Mueller and his gang needs to be investigated.
I disagree with the “human” classification.
The spokesman for human scum wrote in protest of the comparison of them to the likes of Comey, McCabe and Rosenstein.
So far the only person Durham has indicted is some nut job that threatened Schiff. The nut job made no overt act against Schiff, yet my understanding is the guy is in jail.
Meanwhile McCabe and Clinesmith have NOT been indicted. From what I have read, there is no evidence that Durham has even convened a grand jury. If low hanging fruit like McCabe and Clinesmith are not indicted, no one will be.
Sorry, but I see no evidence that Barr and company are doing anything, other than talk.
Please Barr, prove me wrong. If not F U.
If they indicted this scum it is likely hundreds of cases they prosecuted or investigated would have to be reopened. They learned to be SCUM on the job. That’s how the FBI Operated. It takes the lowest scum they find and turns them into NKVD type robots. Sorry, Elliot Ness,you’ve been replaced by thugs that make Al Capone a sissy boy.
Slash and burn every C S’er to the ground. Pardon EVERY victim that Yates, Brennan, Weissman, Mueller, Obama, and others victimized.
There should be no level of justice too equal for these crumbs of feces.
How about solitary for a year until someone decides what to do with them.
After all, they would only be paying their fair share.
Scum sucking bilge rats is what they arrrghhh
Mr. President, I wish you wouldn’t insult humans. Would you please call them “pond scum” instead??
When the FBI went after Flynn and Manafort, the FBI was telling every campaign and White House adviser to become FBI informants or end up broke and in prison. Now Stone was just an idiot and low handing fruit. He was never even an adviser. He got arrested so he could raise money and write books.
We need indictments soon!
The problem with indictments is can you convict. How do you convict any deep stater (Comey or Brennan) with a Washington DC or a Northern Virginia Court and Jury.
Indictments and dragging these people through the daily media mud and forcing them to pay millions in legal fees will be enough for me….convictions would be the cherry on top
Why would you worry about anything like that? Are you brainwashed? That should never enter a good prosecutor’s mind. The jury either convicts or they don’t. Potential jury nullification is not a basis for deciding whether to prosecute or not.
He insulted human scum.
How about this……they time it all….for Brennan , Comey…..all of em…
They raid each of their houses at the same time….
4 AM in the morning……Give OAN the heads up it is gonna happen…..so they can film it all…
Make all their wives get into the street in their pajamas…..
And keep them in jail…..For lying to the American People
On the same day….Our President Pardons Roger Stone
We’ve almost gotten used to it, we’ve been so conditioned to The Official Lies–but it is quite striking how the Press Corpse will never broach the subject, Only the President.
Imagine if during Watergate, Woodward and Bernstein and all the others were working feverishly to protect Richard Nixon, John Mitchell, Haldeman and Ehrlichman,, G. Gordon Liddy and L. Patrick Gray. That’s how it is for the Obama/Clinton Syndicate. The Biggest Scandal in American History and our allegedy “Free” Press has gone radio silent.
It’s surreal, really.
He ain’t lying 💯😱
