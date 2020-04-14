Big Tech and State Governors Begin Initiating COVID-19 Tracking App…

An interesting share from [It’s5O’ClockSomewhere] that outlines what will likely become the standard COVID-19 compliance request from many state offices. It appears this is a voluntary registration; however, in the era of fear and alarm it doesn’t take long for businesses and stakeholders to evaluate their interests and require participation.
This is not an endorsement, not even close, CTH is sharing information because several weeks ago we began to outline the likely direction a new era of monitoring was going. This is the Big Tech system that Comrade Scott Adams has been advocating for. Obviously there are layers-upon-layers of privacy concerns. An internal email shared below:
If you are not already doing so, I highly recommend downloading the Care 19 App. It is being recommended by Governor Noem (South Dakota) and Governor Burgum (North Dakota).
It tracks where you’ve been so that if you do get diagnosed with COVID-19 the Department of Health can quickly identify who may need to be notified that they have been exposed. Once there are enough subscribers the system will be able to notify you directly if you may have been exposed and need to monitor for symptoms.
The app is currently only available for iPhones but will be available soon (next week) for Android devices. For more information, or to download the *app, please visit: https://covid.sd.gov/care19app.aspx.
*Note that in order for the app to be most effective you must go into your settings after downloading the app and adjust your location services so that the app can monitor your whereabouts at all times. This is another way that each of you can play a part in helping our communities combat this virus.
I would strongly urge people to start thinking about this now. Think about the pros-and-cons of this type of registration and tracking system. Keep in mind that all electronic metadata is also absorbed by massive U.S. intelligence networks. That electronic metadata lies at the heart of material available for surveillance exploitation.
Once this ‘mobile health registry’ and tracking system, a pandora’s box of sorts, is open; and many will argue it has already been opened; it will be impossible to reverse the course.
State influence agent, Comrade Adams, helps to correct wrong-thinking.
The state will never force you to share your health records. However, if you wish to remove yourself from voluntary home confinement, access rights, and unlock your social privileges, it is likely you will be encouraged to join a health registry via your voluntary cell phone/transponder provider.
The Ministry would never force your compliance. You may choose to remain external to the Federated United State System (FUSS). You may also choose not to participate in the employment network, state services, access to civil transit, large entertainment gatherings, parks and restaurants. Nothing is mandated. Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry.
We reward good citizenship status with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
Not me and this comes from someone who’s email address was made in June 1998 and I have never been on Facebook
LikeLike
I knew the nefarious side of the internet long before Facebook existed
LikeLike
And the sheeple will obey, slipping down the slope ever so quickly.
LikeLike
Not in this Lifetime.
LikeLike
This is absolutely insane. Are people going to agree to be tracked like cattle? This is absolutely unacceptable. How would this be any different than what China is doing tracking all its citizens? Time to go back to a flip phone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OR no phone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t matter … your car reports your location too.
LikeLike
And they probably won’t even give us a choice as to what color our cow bells will be.
LikeLike
Wow! Imagine what Stalin could have done if the Soviets had this technology during the 1937-38 purges . . . Or what could Chairman Mao have done during the Great Cultural Revolution?
Electronic liberation now!
LikeLike
It’s happening now. In real time. In China. That’s why Xi is still in power.
LikeLike
It only happens if you lie down and take it.
You are an armed citizenry for this very reason!
LikeLike
We must all learn to love Big Brother.
And remember, if you don’t embrace fascism, you are not being patriotic.
LikeLike
What happened to the American spirit of Give me Liberty or Give Me Death?
The founding Fathers are weeping at your limp and placid response to the death of your God given freedoms.
Stand up, men and women! YOU ARE AMERICAN CITIZENS!
I thought that meant they went down fighting.
Europe has cemeteries to the American dead in almost every country. What happened to you?
You are literally slouching towards Gomorrah.
This is your choice and you’re yawning. Shame on you.
Btw, there’s an RFID chip in your driver’s license and your meds are all known on line to any medical profession in the world.
Wakey, wakey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool. Need to invest in burner phone stock. Keep the iPhone at home and travel with the burner phone in case of an emergency.
So cell phones will be provided to the people who don’t have or want one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TBH, I’d need some instruction on how to use a cell phone – I do not own one
hours and hours and hours of instruction – doubt I’ll EVER figure it out (wink wink)
LikeLike
Praise Comrade Adams, Supreme Dear Leader. Wrong thinking is non-compliance and sternly discouraged.
#JoeWillGetItDone
LikeLike
Ever since I found out about this crap, the “smart” phone stays at home. I went for 50 years of my life without carrying a phone, they are convenient but not if they spy on you and monitors where you go. More examples of Globullists leveraging technology to control the masses.
LikeLike
Ummm, there’s a RFID chip in your driver’s license.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a blocker for that in wallet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RFID has limited capability, but yeah, get yourself one of those faraday wallets.
LikeLike
Most states abandoned that idea long ago, due to protests by citizens.
LikeLike
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but they’re already tracking all the meds you’ve taken and are on. I’m a nurse so I have access to the global network that tracks everybody’s medication history. I would suggest that this is enough.
I pray you go down swinging, go to jail, stand up for your God given and Constitutional rights and when you go to jail the second time, make your one phone call and direct it to Alan Dershowitz.
You may not like him, but he’s the best man standing when it comes to civil rights.
You’d never have to work again in your lives!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately
Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Relaxing Civil Liberties Justified
LikeLike
I’m frightened as to what’s happening.
This is not winning.
Have we just lost our country and our freedoms?
Never thought this would happen while PT was President.
Is anyone organizing a massive protest?
LikeLike
What are you frightened of? I’m sorry, but we ARE WINNING!! Do you not see how the corrupt globalists are being exposed and called out? There ARE MORE OF US THAN THEM!!! They only exist because we comply. Do not be afraid. Do not comply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people are too busy deciding what color cow bell they want. As well as what style of chains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is easy. Place the cell phone in the location you wish it to be and leave it there. LOL. Lots of ways around the tracking. What China did is force all Citizens to carry a registered cell phone, conduct commerce with said cell phone, etc. China used the cell phone to track the citizens and their purchases, movements, etc. We can untether ourselves through a number of means. Otherwise, y’all gonna have to dump your cell, your Internet connection, and your new vehicle. LOL. Things are gonna get spicy for Comrades in the Commie states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are untethered, comrade, you are not in compliance. If you are not in compliance, access to your bank account is not allowed, you are not allowed to return to your job, etc.
LikeLike
Time to go back to a flip phone.
—-
Wrong. That’s just putting your head in the sand. If you don’t see it, it won’t hurt you.
What it’s time for is to FIGHT BACK, HARD!
Gather in the hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands. Protest. LOUDLY! Scream. Yell. Pound the ground.
Make them FEAR you and what you’re WILLING TO DO to stop them! Instead of YOU fearing THEM.
This is NOT the time to buy a flip phone and slink away from the fight.
LikeLike
I’m probably the last person in the US without a smart phone (really!). So I guess I will be forced to get one and carry it if I want to fully enjoy the freedoms of the Safe society?
LikeLike
No, you’re not. I don’t have a cell phone either. I never got onw because the government could track it, i”t expensive, and I don’t need it.
LikeLike
Not you’re not the last person. I have only a land line, in my house!
LikeLike
Cell phone put a on off switch on the battery cable.. looks like big brothers big push,,
Looks like you might want cash also..
Some people will get it some won’t ..it’s like 23 and me..git you my dna never..
LikeLike
Why would I need an app on my phone to alert me to watch for symptoms of Covid or any illness? I’ve been monitoring my own body for signs of illness for at least 50 years. (Actually longer if you count all the mornings back in elementary school when I desperately searched for signs of chicken pox or mumps.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t need an app on your phone to track you. The surveillance technology is already in place and is being used daily. Just sayin.
LikeLike
That is not really the point of this app. Its essentially about tracking every device you come into contact with, where and for how long. Including in your own home.
LikeLike
And what happens should the state give you a false positive reading? What’s your resort? That little problem could be enormously abused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a feature, not a bug.
LikeLike
Unless they come out with a home test antibody kit, I will decline
LikeLike
Decline anyway.
LikeLike
I don’t have a cell phone.
LikeLike
doesn’t take long for businesses and stakeholders to evaluate their interests and require participation.
—-
Would like to see my employer try to pull this crap on all the combat vets around here.
LikeLike
I normally update the apps on my phone, but since Sundance’s first article about this, I have not done any updates. There are 20 “waiting” and I imagine they all have to do with better tracking. (Always under the guise of “fixing bugs” don’t ya know?😏)
Of course, my 2019 car is so “smart” that I could leave my phone at home & still be tracked……anyone know about this??
LikeLike
Just…..no.
LikeLike
Where’s the “nope” meter?
LikeLike
It’s not like a spouse has ever looked at their husband/wife phone to see what they been up to? 😯😄
LikeLike
Director Magistrate, We noticed Citizen 464751324 was at the Federal Post Office this morning.
Yes, go on Inspector.
Well, it seems Citizen 464751324 also has a Concealed Carry Permit and credit cars receipts show recent purchases of small caliber ammunition online. 9mm it looks like.
Good work, Inspector! So a probable firearm carrier was in a post office with a firearm.
Well, we don’t know that for sure, Director. He could have left it on his car.
Inspector, check his Public Health files for any anti-depression medications…
Yes, his Obamacare file shows he once took an SSRI but that was decades ago.
Doesn’t matter. Issue an Order of Concern and have him telephoned immediately for questioning.
By the way, what is his political affiliation, Inspector?
Well, Director, we see from his internet pattern analysis that he frequents The Conservative Treehouse website.
Cancel that last order, Inspector, and change it to an Emergency Declaration of Imminent Bad Thought.
Call the SWAT team and proceed to relay his movements to the Community Peacekeeper Brigade. Also inform the Coroner’s office to stand by.
Yes, sir, Director Magistrate!
LikeLike
Scott Adams blocked me for making fun of him, I never mentioned the phone app BS
he’s just a spoiled, mentally ill millionaire – FU Scott!
LikeLike
I’ve already got an App for this
It’s really cool. It’s called the “Functioning Brain” App
It works like this. If you feel sick, your brain tells you to be smart and get yourself checked out. It also tells me to take precautions and be more aware of possibilities
The App was free too
LikeLike