Big Tech and State Governors Begin Initiating COVID-19 Tracking App…

An interesting share from [It’s5O’ClockSomewhere] that outlines what will likely become the standard COVID-19 compliance request from many state offices. It appears this is a voluntary registration; however, in the era of fear and alarm it doesn’t take long for businesses and stakeholders to evaluate their interests and require participation.

This is not an endorsement, not even close, CTH is sharing information because several weeks ago we began to outline the likely direction a new era of monitoring was going. This is the Big Tech system that Comrade Scott Adams has been advocating for. Obviously there are layers-upon-layers of privacy concerns. An internal email shared below:

If you are not already doing so, I highly recommend downloading the Care 19 App. It is being recommended by Governor Noem (South Dakota) and Governor Burgum (North Dakota). It tracks where you’ve been so that if you do get diagnosed with COVID-19 the Department of Health can quickly identify who may need to be notified that they have been exposed. Once there are enough subscribers the system will be able to notify you directly if you may have been exposed and need to monitor for symptoms.

The app is currently only available for iPhones but will be available soon (next week) for Android devices. For more information, or to download the *app, please visit: https://covid.sd.gov/care19app.aspx. *Note that in order for the app to be most effective you must go into your settings after downloading the app and adjust your location services so that the app can monitor your whereabouts at all times. This is another way that each of you can play a part in helping our communities combat this virus.

I would strongly urge people to start thinking about this now. Think about the pros-and-cons of this type of registration and tracking system. Keep in mind that all electronic metadata is also absorbed by massive U.S. intelligence networks. That electronic metadata lies at the heart of material available for surveillance exploitation.

Once this ‘mobile health registry’ and tracking system, a pandora’s box of sorts, is open; and many will argue it has already been opened; it will be impossible to reverse the course.

State influence agent, Comrade Adams, helps to correct wrong-thinking.

The state will never force you to share your health records. However, if you wish to remove yourself from voluntary home confinement, access rights, and unlock your social privileges, it is likely you will be encouraged to join a health registry via your voluntary cell phone/transponder provider.

The Ministry would never force your compliance. You may choose to remain external to the Federated United State System (FUSS). You may also choose not to participate in the employment network, state services, access to civil transit, large entertainment gatherings, parks and restaurants. Nothing is mandated. Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society.

The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry.

We reward good citizenship status with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.