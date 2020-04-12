Comrade Adams: Good Citizens Volunteer For Big Tech Health Surveillance…

Comrade Adams is not happy with non-compliant citizens refusing to adjust their wrongful thinking to benefit the needs of our new state. During these stressful times thought, without regard for collective need, is an indication a citizen may be a subversive. Please report subversives to the Ministry of COVID Compliance, so they may be blocked from the benefits of the new union; and encouraged with enhanced support.
If wrong-thoughts continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to deduct 200 credits from your social compliance score. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest.
State influence agent, Comrade Adams, helps to correct wrong-thinking. The state will never force you to share your health records. Only if you wish to remove yourself from voluntary home confinement, access rights, and unlock your social privileges, will you be encouraged to join a health registry via your voluntary cell phone/transponder provider.
The Ministry would never force your compliance comrade. You may choose to remain external to the Federated United State System (FUSS). You may also choose not to participate in the employment network, state services, access to civil transit, large entertainment gatherings, parks and restaurants. Nothing is mandated. Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry. We reward good citizenship status with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; were the odds will always be in your favor.
Would it not be preferable in the new regime to have an alert on your phone warning you of your proximity to a non-compliant, possibly infected, citizen?
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.
Surely all good citizens would agree with Comrade Adams; there must be an emergency alert of some form identifying the larger audience to these subversive public enemies so we could respond accordingly. The infrastructure is already established. Society is familiar with “Amber Alerts”, this would be a slight modification to avoid viral spread.
Relax, it’s going to be lots of fun Comrades. Perhaps we just start with digital armbands, certifications within your portable transponder unit, to compliment our mandatory face masks. Each state could create their designated digital stamps for your COVID ID.
Traveling will be so much fun, we can collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation.
Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.
Scott is about to be unfollowed by me.
Scott isn’t right leaning, but other people that supposedly champion the cause like Mike Cernovich had expressed themselves in ways that show they can’t be trusted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This cartoonist was never followed by me, because I’m not a subject of the sewer of Twatter. Never did get how anybody gave a shat about this self-absorbed turd.
Other than that, his new young “fiance” is really hot. She has lots of undressed selfies all over the web. You could call her a model.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He did a LOT of good in his defense of Trump. And his way of doing it was so unique and impressive, that I know of people who actually changed their views of Trump BECAUSE of Adams. But now?… yeah, scary stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I never heard of him before CTH promoted him. I don’t subscribe to the leftist newspapers, and don’t care about their cartoons. I’d heard of “Dilbert” but not impressed.
Unlike you, I don’t know of a single person who voted Trump in 2016 because of this guy.
LikeLike
Seems as though he is saying that IF YOU VOLUNTEER information to the government then you shouldn’t complain about the government using that information…
I agree with this… don’t volunteer information through some app on your phone if you don’t want to have that information used by whomever you released it to under the terms in which you allowed it’s release.
LikeLike
I think he is pranking with this stuff to make you think. Letting you come to your own decision. This is his style to say things in a way you will object to the government position.
LikeLike
He’s been pretty clear this is how he really feels. He has his fiance holed up in another house down the street, this is how serious he is taking this. Read his twitter feed over the past 3 weeks, he has literally lost his mind.
LikeLike
a model citizen?
LikeLike
I think you misunderstand him. He was talking about people “voluntarily” reporting their health status.
In a land of liberty, where individual rights trump the community, you should be allowed to do what you want.
He can report his status if he wants,
or not.
Seems reasonable.
…but maybe I missed something?
I usually do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re – read Sundance’s post, yes, he’s talking about Voluntary, it’s completely voluntary. As long as you don’t want to work… or drive… or leave your house. Or stay out of jail.
Government always comes at the other end of a gun. Remember that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought that the reason your country was so great and good was because it was the citizens who ran it.
Surely, it is you who have the guns?
Isn’t that the genius of your second amendment?
Do NOT expect your police or mayor to fight for you.
This is YOUR land.
Isn’t America the “give me liberty or give me death”, kinda place I read about in school?
Now is not the time to be divided against one citizen. This must be the time for citizens to allow others to do what they want.
It’s called liberty.
In fact, it’s the essence thereof.
George Orwell wrote, “If the right to free speech doesn’t mean the right to say things people find offensive, then it is no right at all.”
You’re our wee brother but you’ve grown up now and you’re bigger and stronger, so lead the way as you once did.
Lead the way the man at the helm, the man whose Mum was born on my land, is leading you. He is leading you in the straight path.
Trust the plan.
LikeLike
Your post is laughable considering the subject matter. Have you no clue what we’re even talking about here? “this must be the time for cit8izens to allow others to do what they want”
Scott’s whole thing he’s talking about is why he doens’t support allowing people to go back to work. He’s literally ranting about not allowing people to work, and you chide me with ‘allow him to do what he wants’ ?
Don’t give me the rah rah speech about freedom while you’re apologizing for Scott’s TechTyranny.
LikeLike
The thing is, none of us was born yesterday.
LikeLike
you are not required to have a smart phone…
LikeLike
I was in the U.S. Army. You volunteer whether you want to or not. Previously, I respected Scott Adams’ opinion. Now – meh, not so much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Sundance has pointed out, it is NOT “volontary” if there is ANY Coercion, any with holding of rights, priviledges or opportunites for NOT complying.
So, if their is NO benefit in complying, WHY would anyone volonteer?
Ah, for something intangible; “Peace of mind” empathy sympathy (to protect the vulnerables!).
Like Faceplant, twatter and goggle, there IS a price, usually concealed, and there is a benefit, obvious and on display.
As most can’t see the cost, only the benefit, they can’t make an informed cost/benefit analyses.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was called the “hey You” roster! When a Sgt yelled hey you, you learned real fast to not stop and make a turn down an aisle or street as fast as possible! Mostly, it was the NCOIC that yelled that. You would “volunteer” for all kinds of jobs! Police the grounds of cigarette butts, guard duty, sweep/mop/buff the day room, or any other detail that needed to be done by someone! Memories, eh??
LikeLike
I unfollowed Scott 2 weeks ago. Was thinking bad about it until I saw this. Guess I made the right decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hermann Göering pointed out that the only thing you needed to do, to bend the citizens to the leaders’ will, is to tell them that they are in danger and to vilify anyone who argues against it. “It works the same in every country,” he said. And he was right.
It is shocking how many government officials immediately seized upon the fear of … uhh … basically a cold virus … and used it to inflict tyranny and to test just how many liberties people would willingly give up. It turns out to be a very tremendous amount.
“So that’s how liberty dies – wearing a mask.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL! Love ya Sundance!!
Happy Easter, all you Easter Worshippers!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was going to give Comrade Adams the benefit of the 48 hour rule – I have a little cabin fever myself.
However, he’s going full commie now. Never go full commie.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Voluntary. Voluntary?! What HAPPENED to Scott? Just a few months ago I can’t even imagine this guy being so dense! I’ve heard that FEAR can be the most powerful motivator… and I think we’re seeing that here. I can’t think of many people I’ve ever seen/heard who seemed more in touch with how things worked, how society and social interactions worked. How manipulation and all the rest work. But despite that, Adams himself has succumbed to the demons.
Yeah, I’m angry at him. I’m very disappointed, and kinda sad. But most of all it SCARES me that someone of his level of intelligence and (I thought) common sense could go down so quickly and so far.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s saying that he can “voluntarily” do what he wants.
What’s wrong with that?
He may voluntarily tell them his health status or he may voluntarily NOT tell them.
The word, “voluntarily”, seems to be confusing people in this chat.
It infers the ability to choose.
…or I have lost my grasp of the English language, to whom I owe my education and privilege of literacy?
LikeLike
Kirsty it’s completely voluntary. Unless you want to eat. Or Work. or work to eat.
“Pursuit of Happiness” and all that jazz
LikeLike
…but surely the “pursuit of happiness” is God given. Government doesn’t give you your rights, God does!
That’s the genius of your Constitution. It relies on patriots to stand up against the government when it goes sideways.
You have a Second Amendment and the ability, nay the right, the responsibility to fight those who would over run your land.
That is individual liberty. That is why you are Americans.
Individual liberty means YOU.
LikeLike
Kirsty there is no individual liberty right now to go to work. Do you not understand what we’re even talking about? The government won’t allow us to go to work. Scott’s saying we can go to work if we have a digital certificate saying it’s o.k.
You might want to just sit this one out, you have no clue what we’re even talking about and you’re apparently in another country.
LikeLike
We are currently asking our government when we can have our rights back. If and when we get them back they won’t really be ours anymore.
LikeLike
Your are adorable. Our constitution means nothing if the government doesn’t follow it.
LikeLike
As Trotsky liked to say about the new normal under Stalin: who does not obey shall not eat
LikeLike
Didn’t he say he would unfollow anyone who complains about voluntarily giving their health information to be tracked like a felon. Why yes he did.
LikeLike
Voluntary… but with what conditions attached? They can’t fine or arrest you. Okay, cool. But can they condition you ability to acquire OTHER things on your acceptance of the “voluntary” thing? You haven’t “voluntarily” signed up for the CV app? No problem. Until you get to your favorite grocery store and find a “greeter” asking for your CV ID# to get in. Yeah…
LikeLike
Sign me up for the
“Enemy of the People”
Designation please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are already checking on me.
LikeLike
For those who don’t get their mind right: Room 101
LikeLiked by 3 people
Screw him
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a beautiful thing, not owning a smart phone…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who the hell is Scott Adams. Guess I don’t get out enough. Maybe I should go to the one of his seminars, concerts, coloring books?… just not sure. Sounds like a complete numbskull.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the whole thing, he’s generally a super intelligent guy (like… MENSA level) who has shown strong support for President Trump for years now, the guy is a very thought provoking, thoughtful guy…
And then the coronavirus mass delusion started, and he was quite honestly, likely the biggest sucker for it in the entire country. I mean he’s self-quarantined in his house having people slide pizzas under the door and crap. Unbelievable how far he’s fallen in like… oh… three weeks.
LikeLike
“Who the hell is Scott Adams.”
treehouseron has your answer & all you need to know down the thread:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/12/comrade-adams-good-citizens-volunteer-for-big-tech-health-surveillance/comment-page-1/#comment-8068631
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
To any of my Trump-hating friends who are afraid that $1,200 has all kinds of Trump CV cooties on it, do the right thing. Get rid of it…. send it to ME!… for the children!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Its really too bad he couldn’t have had actual checks printed, with his signature.
I really think my libtard sister, who IS being adversely affected by the shutdown, would have a REALLY hard time depositing a “Trump check”!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now that there is funny! (but a fact!) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry.”
Gee, I guess I do not meet their definition of a “good citizen”. I am all broken up about that 😦 /sarc
I am anticipating situations like having people on a crowded sidewalk part ways so I have a smooth straightforward walk without anyone in my way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not imagine, comrades, that leadership is a pleasure! On the contrary, it is a deep and heavy responsibility. No one believes more firmly than Comrade
NapoleonAdams that all animals are equal. He would be only too happy to let you make your decisions for yourselves. But sometimes you might make the wrong decisions, comrades, and then where should we be?
– George Orwell’s Animal Farm
LikeLiked by 3 people
1984 had some lessons, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
War is Peace.
Serfdom is Health.
Obedience is Freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should focus our attention on China.
Not on each other. I don’t mean let tyranny run wild but I wish ALL countries would focus on going after China. They need to pay us back. Reparation, now.
Back to the tyranny in America, now I finally have the answer I always wanted to know…
Will our law enforcement go after we the people and obey unlawful orders, unconstitutional orders?
The answer is yes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I liked him better when he was just a cartoonist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should go after China not each other.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question I asked myself in the past was, will law enforcement come after us and obey unconstitutional orders?
The answer is now clear, YES.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t recognize this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I look, America is standing there
I can almost breathe her in like summer in the air
When I look, America is still reaching for me
I would reach for her, but who can hold a memory?
LikeLike
Scott is obviously showing how his fear of death, personal and for others, is far outweighing his natural distrust in the benevolence of Big Tech and Big Corp, which has been his MO to parody and criticize for decades. A big and surprising turnaround for him IMO.
BTW, I wouldn’t call him a Trump fan, he was simply pointing out that Trump was doing a far better job persuading people to believe and trust him than his opposition, in his Trump the Master Persuader series. He was also very very disgusted by the BS surrounding the impeachment.
I hope that he comes back to his senses after this is all over and he can calmly and coolly examine the data without rushing to judgment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beware of people who say are going to cut you off permanently if you dont agree with them….what they are really saying is I’m too insecure about my position to want to have a debate with you about it…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That there’s even a App one can sign in to is enough ‘Big Brother’…
Control starts with appearance of being ‘voluntary’…the usual ‘common sense’ argument…
BCNU…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think him blocking people who disagree with him shows his liberal roots, but I don’t see the problem of a private enterprise voluntary app. I won’t use it, but why would I object to it being offered to those who want it? This concept is already present in a lot of social apps that I also decline to use.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Social media is worse than that. People post everything about their lives and their families online for all to see and *store*
It will be there forever.
Parents post everything about their kids online, by the time the kid turns 18 his/her life is out there forever.
Privacy is being given away and most people don’t care.
LikeLike
I thought Sundance made some great points as to why that would still be dangerous.
What if somewhere down the road someone decides that this app is SO cool and important that we might, just might, want to use it for OTHER things. LINK it to all kinds of other things. After all, everyone agrees it’s helping to do A, B, C… so why waste the opportunity to also connect it to X, Y, Z? Yeah, and surely those who didn’t like our A, B, C won’t complain when they don’t have access to X, Y, Z either. It was their own decision as free individuals to forego the greatness of A, B, C, so now they’re on their own.
LikeLike
I think we’ll be OK.
It’s the kids you have to watch out for, with their uniforms and their special compasses and notebooks.
If your children are grown, you should be fine.
You have all the tapes and pictures after all.
RELAX, my brethren and cisterns.
Be happy. You have a President who would give his life, IS giving his life to see that you remain free.
You are one of the freest countries in the world.
Here’s the bad news.
It’s up to YOU to keep it that way.
Not the President, not the Governor of Michigan who will charge you if you fly your flag and hovers over golf courses with helicopters and bullhorns, as she refuses to allow you to buy seeds for your garden.
SHE’S the one you should be taking your lights and voices and petitions to fight.
Show the nation, Michigan!
You’re older, wiser and weaker brother,
Scotland.
We love your President. His Mum’s frae here.
(and we’re no fans of the royal family, if you must know)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scott Adams has been complaining for some time how his videos were being suppressed and he was losing money. I guess George Soros has come to the rescue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s all you need to know about Scott. I’m going to explain what’s going on here in 1 picture.
This is Scott’s beautiful, attractive, intelligent, well educated fiance. He is currently ‘social distancing’ in his home, right down the street from her home, where he is insisting she ‘social distance’. He’s in one house, won’t let her come over.
Any questions? We don’t need any more proof he’s crazy. He has lost his mind.
LikeLike
I’m sure she’s social distancing too..with Chad and Tyrone
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is she all of 17? Is she one of those famous “Instagram Influencers”?
LikeLike
I’m watching Scott’s live feed right now. He hasn’t mentioned any of his recent crazy comments. He’s sounding like him normally sane and intelligent self right now. Very weird watching this, knowing how insane he’s been just before. Weird…
LikeLike
Okay it just ended. I guess I came in toward the end of it and never heard anything, so maybe earlier on he talked about the stupidity he’s been spewing. I don’t know.
LikeLike
Sigh…..
Please SD, I urge ..
KEEP EYE ON THE PRIZE!
there are plenty of targets, as we have ALL seen
over the last 3plus years.
This is akin to down the rabbit hole from Deep
State awareness-to Illuminati-to Zionist control-
to They are all reptilians- to ……ALEX JONES TOWN.WHAT?
Bigfoot, UFO , The terror of 5G? Fluoride?
JFK?
It is the road to ….
No credibility!!!!!
(Regardless of the shades of truth)
There is a time and a place to discuss the rise of the surveillance state….
This is NOT IT!
Globalist vs Nationalist
Uniparty vs TRUMPISM
THAT IS OUR LANE!
Are those not Important enough???
please please please,
Let’s Solve {WIN} those battles first!
Your influence and efforts have accomplished more on these fronts than ANYONE, would have believed possible!
Borders
Sovereignty
and America First.
Then we can address this sort of stuff.
PEACE
MAGA
LikeLike
I just blocked Adams block with my Harry Potter wand thingy..so there’s that
LikeLike
“Traveling will be so much fun, we can collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation.
Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.”
Wasn’t there some old United Nations designations for residency classifications?
Something about red/yellow/green dots placed on mailboxes to indicate whether or not there was “compliance” or if “re-education” was feasible.
The blue dot – “shoot on sight”.
I guess that was reserved for those whose trip to a re-education camp would not produce “results” and/or foment resistance to “enlightenment”
LikeLike
Mr. Adams is a creative, pithy gentleman I’m glad we have on our- read: conservative, side! I don’t follow him currently because, frankly, I’m already following too many people l don’t seem to read.
You folks got your panties in bind over something that isn’t there. Been holed up, playing the hermit too long. We all hall have… VOLUNTARY, my brothers. Hang in there Scott.
LikeLike
Voluntary?? My Aunt Fanny!
Yeah, it’s VOLUNTARY — until all your neighbors and coworkers start giving you the side-eye and asking suspiciously, “Why AREN’T you on the voluntary roster? do you have something to HIDE?”
Just like wearing these stupid masks (humiliating) is “voluntary.” I went out for a walk in NYC this evening without one, actually feeling a little Naughty (the conditioning takes hold sooo insidiously). Leftoids with masks on avoided me with a 20-foot radius, glaring at me over the tops of their idiotic masks that they were wearing out in the open air with no one near them.
There will be pressure. And Adams, an atheistic jackass, is applying it already with his pissy little threat to “block Everyone” who complains about Big Brother stealing our privacy.
Noted, penwipe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like my neighbor across the street asking me why I don’t recycle. I told her it’s voluntary. She said something along the lines of save the planet. I asked her if she recycles potatoes. She said no. I then asked her why she recycles pine trees.
She hasn’t talked to me in 2 years.
LikeLike
Lucky you.
LikeLike
Scott can go f himself
He had a ste child who died of addiction I believed as do I
. So he probably became a trump conservative as a result
Whatever his schtick is logic
Sometimes a narrow minded logic based on current circumstances blocks overall big picture logic. Like the constitution!!..and like I said my step son passed 6 months ago from same stuff adams.step kid did
I think his step child passed not sure
.anyways I was a conservative in 1992 in college.i lived my entire life as a conservative so maybe I dont really get fly by nights like Adam’s
I never really trusted him as a true conservative
.my instincts are just like sundance’s without the ability to communicate quite like he can lol…so I get this. And btw
Open borders are killing our counfry
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scott is a Libertarian. I have always thought that once you gave the Libertarians all the porn and pot they can handle then they would fall in line with Socialist.
LikeLike
I think he speed ran straight past Socialism and straight into Stalin level Communism
LikeLike