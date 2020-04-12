Comrade Adams: Good Citizens Volunteer For Big Tech Health Surveillance…

Posted on April 12, 2020 by

Comrade Adams is not happy with non-compliant citizens refusing to adjust their wrongful thinking to benefit the needs of our new state.  During these stressful times thought, without regard for collective need, is an indication a citizen may be a subversive.  Please report subversives to the Ministry of COVID Compliance, so they may be blocked from the benefits of the new union; and encouraged with enhanced support.

If wrong-thoughts continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to deduct 200 credits from your social compliance score.  Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest.

State influence agent, Comrade Adams, helps to correct wrong-thinking.  The state will never force you to share your health records. Only if you wish to remove yourself from voluntary home confinement, access rights, and unlock your social privileges, will you be encouraged to join a health registry via your voluntary cell phone/transponder provider.

The Ministry would never force your compliance comrade.  You may choose to remain external to the Federated United State System (FUSS). You may also choose not to participate in the employment network, state services, access to civil transit, large entertainment gatherings, parks and restaurants.  Nothing is mandated.  Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society.

The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry.  We reward good citizenship status with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society.  A safer society; were the odds will always be in your favor.

Would it not be preferable in the new regime to have an alert on your phone warning you of your proximity to a non-compliant, possibly infected, citizen?

A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state.  Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.

Surely all good citizens would agree with Comrade Adams; there must be an emergency alert of some form identifying the larger audience to these subversive public enemies so we could respond accordingly.  The infrastructure is already established.  Society is familiar with “Amber Alerts”, this would be a slight modification to avoid viral spread.

Relax, it’s going to be lots of fun Comrades. Perhaps we just start with digital armbands, certifications within your portable transponder unit, to compliment our mandatory face masks. Each state could create their designated digital stamps for your COVID ID.

Traveling will be so much fun, we can collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation.

Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Communist, Conspiracy ?, Coronavirus, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Economy, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Legislation, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to Comrade Adams: Good Citizens Volunteer For Big Tech Health Surveillance…

  1. Von Henry says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Scott is about to be unfollowed by me.

    Scott isn’t right leaning, but other people that supposedly champion the cause like Mike Cernovich had expressed themselves in ways that show they can’t be trusted.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      April 12, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      This cartoonist was never followed by me, because I’m not a subject of the sewer of Twatter. Never did get how anybody gave a shat about this self-absorbed turd.

      Other than that, his new young “fiance” is really hot. She has lots of undressed selfies all over the web. You could call her a model.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • jello333 says:
        April 12, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        He did a LOT of good in his defense of Trump. And his way of doing it was so unique and impressive, that I know of people who actually changed their views of Trump BECAUSE of Adams. But now?… yeah, scary stuff.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          April 12, 2020 at 10:56 pm

          Ok, I never heard of him before CTH promoted him. I don’t subscribe to the leftist newspapers, and don’t care about their cartoons. I’d heard of “Dilbert” but not impressed.

          Unlike you, I don’t know of a single person who voted Trump in 2016 because of this guy.

          Like

          Reply
          • James Groome says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:05 pm

            Seems as though he is saying that IF YOU VOLUNTEER information to the government then you shouldn’t complain about the government using that information…

            I agree with this… don’t volunteer information through some app on your phone if you don’t want to have that information used by whomever you released it to under the terms in which you allowed it’s release.

            Like

            Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          April 12, 2020 at 11:01 pm

          I think he is pranking with this stuff to make you think. Letting you come to your own decision. This is his style to say things in a way you will object to the government position.

          Like

          Reply
          • treehouseron says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:10 pm

            He’s been pretty clear this is how he really feels. He has his fiance holed up in another house down the street, this is how serious he is taking this. Read his twitter feed over the past 3 weeks, he has literally lost his mind.

            Like

            Reply
    • Kirsty I says:
      April 12, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      I think you misunderstand him. He was talking about people “voluntarily” reporting their health status.
      In a land of liberty, where individual rights trump the community, you should be allowed to do what you want.
      He can report his status if he wants,
      or not.
      Seems reasonable.
      …but maybe I missed something?
      I usually do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        April 12, 2020 at 10:58 pm

        Re – read Sundance’s post, yes, he’s talking about Voluntary, it’s completely voluntary. As long as you don’t want to work… or drive… or leave your house. Or stay out of jail.

        Government always comes at the other end of a gun. Remember that.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Kirsty I says:
          April 12, 2020 at 11:04 pm

          I thought that the reason your country was so great and good was because it was the citizens who ran it.
          Surely, it is you who have the guns?
          Isn’t that the genius of your second amendment?
          Do NOT expect your police or mayor to fight for you.
          This is YOUR land.
          Isn’t America the “give me liberty or give me death”, kinda place I read about in school?
          Now is not the time to be divided against one citizen. This must be the time for citizens to allow others to do what they want.
          It’s called liberty.
          In fact, it’s the essence thereof.
          George Orwell wrote, “If the right to free speech doesn’t mean the right to say things people find offensive, then it is no right at all.”
          You’re our wee brother but you’ve grown up now and you’re bigger and stronger, so lead the way as you once did.
          Lead the way the man at the helm, the man whose Mum was born on my land, is leading you. He is leading you in the straight path.
          Trust the plan.

          Like

          Reply
          • treehouseron says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:13 pm

            Your post is laughable considering the subject matter. Have you no clue what we’re even talking about here? “this must be the time for cit8izens to allow others to do what they want”

            Scott’s whole thing he’s talking about is why he doens’t support allowing people to go back to work. He’s literally ranting about not allowing people to work, and you chide me with ‘allow him to do what he wants’ ?

            Don’t give me the rah rah speech about freedom while you’re apologizing for Scott’s TechTyranny.

            Like

            Reply
          • QuiAudetVincit says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:17 pm

            The thing is, none of us was born yesterday.

            Like

            Reply
        • James Groome says:
          April 12, 2020 at 11:06 pm

          you are not required to have a smart phone…

          Like

          Reply
  2. Elric VIII says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    I was in the U.S. Army. You volunteer whether you want to or not. Previously, I respected Scott Adams’ opinion. Now – meh, not so much.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 12, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      As Sundance has pointed out, it is NOT “volontary” if there is ANY Coercion, any with holding of rights, priviledges or opportunites for NOT complying.

      So, if their is NO benefit in complying, WHY would anyone volonteer?

      Ah, for something intangible; “Peace of mind” empathy sympathy (to protect the vulnerables!).

      Like Faceplant, twatter and goggle, there IS a price, usually concealed, and there is a benefit, obvious and on display.

      As most can’t see the cost, only the benefit, they can’t make an informed cost/benefit analyses.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      April 12, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      That was called the “hey You” roster! When a Sgt yelled hey you, you learned real fast to not stop and make a turn down an aisle or street as fast as possible! Mostly, it was the NCOIC that yelled that. You would “volunteer” for all kinds of jobs! Police the grounds of cigarette butts, guard duty, sweep/mop/buff the day room, or any other detail that needed to be done by someone! Memories, eh??

      Like

      Reply
  3. rockymtnconservative says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    I unfollowed Scott 2 weeks ago. Was thinking bad about it until I saw this. Guess I made the right decision.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Mike Robinson says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Hermann Göering pointed out that the only thing you needed to do, to bend the citizens to the leaders’ will, is to tell them that they are in danger and to vilify anyone who argues against it. “It works the same in every country,” he said. And he was right.

    It is shocking how many government officials immediately seized upon the fear of … uhh … basically a cold virus … and used it to inflict tyranny and to test just how many liberties people would willingly give up. It turns out to be a very tremendous amount.

    “So that’s how liberty dies – wearing a mask.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. progpoker says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    LOL! Love ya Sundance!!
    Happy Easter, all you Easter Worshippers!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. merlintobie says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    I was going to give Comrade Adams the benefit of the 48 hour rule – I have a little cabin fever myself.

    However, he’s going full commie now. Never go full commie.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. jello333 says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Voluntary. Voluntary?! What HAPPENED to Scott? Just a few months ago I can’t even imagine this guy being so dense! I’ve heard that FEAR can be the most powerful motivator… and I think we’re seeing that here. I can’t think of many people I’ve ever seen/heard who seemed more in touch with how things worked, how society and social interactions worked. How manipulation and all the rest work. But despite that, Adams himself has succumbed to the demons.

    Yeah, I’m angry at him. I’m very disappointed, and kinda sad. But most of all it SCARES me that someone of his level of intelligence and (I thought) common sense could go down so quickly and so far.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kirsty I says:
      April 12, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      He’s saying that he can “voluntarily” do what he wants.
      What’s wrong with that?
      He may voluntarily tell them his health status or he may voluntarily NOT tell them.
      The word, “voluntarily”, seems to be confusing people in this chat.
      It infers the ability to choose.
      …or I have lost my grasp of the English language, to whom I owe my education and privilege of literacy?

      Like

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        April 12, 2020 at 11:00 pm

        Kirsty it’s completely voluntary. Unless you want to eat. Or Work. or work to eat.

        “Pursuit of Happiness” and all that jazz

        Like

        Reply
        • Kirsty I says:
          April 12, 2020 at 11:08 pm

          …but surely the “pursuit of happiness” is God given. Government doesn’t give you your rights, God does!
          That’s the genius of your Constitution. It relies on patriots to stand up against the government when it goes sideways.
          You have a Second Amendment and the ability, nay the right, the responsibility to fight those who would over run your land.
          That is individual liberty. That is why you are Americans.
          Individual liberty means YOU.

          Like

          Reply
          • treehouseron says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:15 pm

            Kirsty there is no individual liberty right now to go to work. Do you not understand what we’re even talking about? The government won’t allow us to go to work. Scott’s saying we can go to work if we have a digital certificate saying it’s o.k.

            You might want to just sit this one out, you have no clue what we’re even talking about and you’re apparently in another country.

            Like

            Reply
          • mugdiller says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:16 pm

            We are currently asking our government when we can have our rights back. If and when we get them back they won’t really be ours anymore.

            Like

            Reply
          • Zoe says:
            April 12, 2020 at 11:17 pm

            Your are adorable. Our constitution means nothing if the government doesn’t follow it.

            Like

            Reply
        • bjorn says:
          April 12, 2020 at 11:09 pm

          As Trotsky liked to say about the new normal under Stalin: who does not obey shall not eat

          Like

          Reply
      • Zoe says:
        April 12, 2020 at 11:15 pm

        Didn’t he say he would unfollow anyone who complains about voluntarily giving their health information to be tracked like a felon. Why yes he did.

        Like

        Reply
      • jello333 says:
        April 12, 2020 at 11:17 pm

        Voluntary… but with what conditions attached? They can’t fine or arrest you. Okay, cool. But can they condition you ability to acquire OTHER things on your acceptance of the “voluntary” thing? You haven’t “voluntarily” signed up for the CV app? No problem. Until you get to your favorite grocery store and find a “greeter” asking for your CV ID# to get in. Yeah…

        Like

        Reply
  8. con says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Sign me up for the
    “Enemy of the People”
    Designation please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. emet says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    For those who don’t get their mind right: Room 101

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. AnotherView says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Screw him

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. visage13 says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    It is a beautiful thing, not owning a smart phone…..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Ted Kunkel Jr says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Who the hell is Scott Adams. Guess I don’t get out enough. Maybe I should go to the one of his seminars, concerts, coloring books?… just not sure. Sounds like a complete numbskull.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    “The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry.”

    Gee, I guess I do not meet their definition of a “good citizen”. I am all broken up about that 😦 /sarc

    I am anticipating situations like having people on a crowded sidewalk part ways so I have a smooth straightforward walk without anyone in my way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. JohnCasper says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Do not imagine, comrades, that leadership is a pleasure! On the contrary, it is a deep and heavy responsibility. No one believes more firmly than Comrade Napoleon Adams that all animals are equal. He would be only too happy to let you make your decisions for yourselves. But sometimes you might make the wrong decisions, comrades, and then where should we be?
    – George Orwell’s Animal Farm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. kleen says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    We should focus our attention on China.
    Not on each other. I don’t mean let tyranny run wild but I wish ALL countries would focus on going after China. They need to pay us back. Reparation, now.

    Back to the tyranny in America, now I finally have the answer I always wanted to know…

    Will our law enforcement go after we the people and obey unlawful orders, unconstitutional orders?

    The answer is yes.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. ShibaDad says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    I liked him better when he was just a cartoonist.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. kleen says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    We should go after China not each other.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. kleen says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    The question I asked myself in the past was, will law enforcement come after us and obey unconstitutional orders?

    The answer is now clear, YES.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. kleen says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    I don’t recognize this country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 12, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      When I look, America is standing there
      I can almost breathe her in like summer in the air
      When I look, America is still reaching for me
      I would reach for her, but who can hold a memory?

      Like

      Reply
  22. TarsTarkas says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Scott is obviously showing how his fear of death, personal and for others, is far outweighing his natural distrust in the benevolence of Big Tech and Big Corp, which has been his MO to parody and criticize for decades. A big and surprising turnaround for him IMO.

    BTW, I wouldn’t call him a Trump fan, he was simply pointing out that Trump was doing a far better job persuading people to believe and trust him than his opposition, in his Trump the Master Persuader series. He was also very very disgusted by the BS surrounding the impeachment.

    I hope that he comes back to his senses after this is all over and he can calmly and coolly examine the data without rushing to judgment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Brutalus says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Beware of people who say are going to cut you off permanently if you dont agree with them….what they are really saying is I’m too insecure about my position to want to have a debate with you about it…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. John Drake says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    That there’s even a App one can sign in to is enough ‘Big Brother’…
    Control starts with appearance of being ‘voluntary’…the usual ‘common sense’ argument…

    BCNU…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. mimbler says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I think him blocking people who disagree with him shows his liberal roots, but I don’t see the problem of a private enterprise voluntary app. I won’t use it, but why would I object to it being offered to those who want it? This concept is already present in a lot of social apps that I also decline to use.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • kleen says:
      April 12, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      Social media is worse than that. People post everything about their lives and their families online for all to see and *store*

      It will be there forever.

      Parents post everything about their kids online, by the time the kid turns 18 his/her life is out there forever.

      Privacy is being given away and most people don’t care.

      Like

      Reply
    • jello333 says:
      April 12, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      I thought Sundance made some great points as to why that would still be dangerous.

      What if somewhere down the road someone decides that this app is SO cool and important that we might, just might, want to use it for OTHER things. LINK it to all kinds of other things. After all, everyone agrees it’s helping to do A, B, C… so why waste the opportunity to also connect it to X, Y, Z? Yeah, and surely those who didn’t like our A, B, C won’t complain when they don’t have access to X, Y, Z either. It was their own decision as free individuals to forego the greatness of A, B, C, so now they’re on their own.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Kirsty I says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    I think we’ll be OK.
    It’s the kids you have to watch out for, with their uniforms and their special compasses and notebooks.
    If your children are grown, you should be fine.
    You have all the tapes and pictures after all.

    RELAX, my brethren and cisterns.
    Be happy. You have a President who would give his life, IS giving his life to see that you remain free.
    You are one of the freest countries in the world.
    Here’s the bad news.
    It’s up to YOU to keep it that way.
    Not the President, not the Governor of Michigan who will charge you if you fly your flag and hovers over golf courses with helicopters and bullhorns, as she refuses to allow you to buy seeds for your garden.
    SHE’S the one you should be taking your lights and voices and petitions to fight.
    Show the nation, Michigan!
    You’re older, wiser and weaker brother,
    Scotland.
    We love your President. His Mum’s frae here.
    (and we’re no fans of the royal family, if you must know)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Parker Longbaugh says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Scott Adams has been complaining for some time how his videos were being suppressed and he was losing money. I guess George Soros has come to the rescue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. treehouseron says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Here’s all you need to know about Scott. I’m going to explain what’s going on here in 1 picture.

    This is Scott’s beautiful, attractive, intelligent, well educated fiance. He is currently ‘social distancing’ in his home, right down the street from her home, where he is insisting she ‘social distance’. He’s in one house, won’t let her come over.

    Any questions? We don’t need any more proof he’s crazy. He has lost his mind.

    Like

    Reply
  29. jello333 says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    I’m watching Scott’s live feed right now. He hasn’t mentioned any of his recent crazy comments. He’s sounding like him normally sane and intelligent self right now. Very weird watching this, knowing how insane he’s been just before. Weird…

    Like

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      April 12, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      Okay it just ended. I guess I came in toward the end of it and never heard anything, so maybe earlier on he talked about the stupidity he’s been spewing. I don’t know.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Gregreyalan says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    Sigh…..
    Please SD, I urge ..
    KEEP EYE ON THE PRIZE!
    there are plenty of targets, as we have ALL seen
    over the last 3plus years.
    This is akin to down the rabbit hole from Deep
    State awareness-to Illuminati-to Zionist control-
    to They are all reptilians- to ……ALEX JONES TOWN.WHAT?
    Bigfoot, UFO , The terror of 5G? Fluoride?
    JFK?
    It is the road to ….
    No credibility!!!!!
    (Regardless of the shades of truth)
    There is a time and a place to discuss the rise of the surveillance state….
    This is NOT IT!

    Globalist vs Nationalist
    Uniparty vs TRUMPISM

    THAT IS OUR LANE!
    Are those not Important enough???

    please please please,
    Let’s Solve {WIN} those battles first!
    Your influence and efforts have accomplished more on these fronts than ANYONE, would have believed possible!

    Borders
    Sovereignty
    and America First.

    Then we can address this sort of stuff.

    PEACE
    MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  31. Garavaglia says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    I just blocked Adams block with my Harry Potter wand thingy..so there’s that

    Like

    Reply
  32. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    “Traveling will be so much fun, we can collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation.

    Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.”

    Wasn’t there some old United Nations designations for residency classifications?

    Something about red/yellow/green dots placed on mailboxes to indicate whether or not there was “compliance” or if “re-education” was feasible.

    The blue dot – “shoot on sight”.

    I guess that was reserved for those whose trip to a re-education camp would not produce “results” and/or foment resistance to “enlightenment”

    Like

    Reply
  33. tunstavern says:
    April 12, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Mr. Adams is a creative, pithy gentleman I’m glad we have on our- read: conservative, side! I don’t follow him currently because, frankly, I’m already following too many people l don’t seem to read.

    You folks got your panties in bind over something that isn’t there. Been holed up, playing the hermit too long. We all hall have… VOLUNTARY, my brothers. Hang in there Scott.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Beverly says:
    April 12, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Voluntary?? My Aunt Fanny!

    Yeah, it’s VOLUNTARY — until all your neighbors and coworkers start giving you the side-eye and asking suspiciously, “Why AREN’T you on the voluntary roster? do you have something to HIDE?”

    Just like wearing these stupid masks (humiliating) is “voluntary.” I went out for a walk in NYC this evening without one, actually feeling a little Naughty (the conditioning takes hold sooo insidiously). Leftoids with masks on avoided me with a 20-foot radius, glaring at me over the tops of their idiotic masks that they were wearing out in the open air with no one near them.

    There will be pressure. And Adams, an atheistic jackass, is applying it already with his pissy little threat to “block Everyone” who complains about Big Brother stealing our privacy.

    Noted, penwipe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. jimmy2times says:
    April 12, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Scott can go f himself
    He had a ste child who died of addiction I believed as do I
    . So he probably became a trump conservative as a result
    Whatever his schtick is logic
    Sometimes a narrow minded logic based on current circumstances blocks overall big picture logic. Like the constitution!!..and like I said my step son passed 6 months ago from same stuff adams.step kid did
    I think his step child passed not sure
    .anyways I was a conservative in 1992 in college.i lived my entire life as a conservative so maybe I dont really get fly by nights like Adam’s
    I never really trusted him as a true conservative
    .my instincts are just like sundance’s without the ability to communicate quite like he can lol…so I get this. And btw
    Open borders are killing our counfry

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 12, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Scott is a Libertarian. I have always thought that once you gave the Libertarians all the porn and pot they can handle then they would fall in line with Socialist.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s