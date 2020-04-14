NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Reopening The U.S. Economy…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the administration plans to re-open the U.S. economy. Something is going to need to happen prior to May 1st, or the long-term economic challenge is going to be much more difficult.
Kudlow again notes a ‘bring back manufacturing’ proposal with 100% tax deduction (expensing) for U.S. manufacturers to relocate their manufacturing supply chains out of China and back to the U.S. The Beijing lobbyists would go bananas.
This would be an awesome upside to this whole “Dem-panic”!! We are well past time to reverse the looting of our country that started under Bill and Hillary Clinton!! I am so tired of being forced to buy cheap crap from China because it’s all that’s available – I would happily pay more for quality products made in the USA!!
Started with GHW Bush.
Clinton just happened to be the one that got to sign NAFTA.
True!! Bush was the US Ambassador to China at one point, wasn’t he? The Bushie ties to the Globalists are way too many to count and the open love affair between the Bushes and the Clintons during the last decade is proof positive that the Uniparty still reigns supreme in DC!!
Yes, although ambassador wasn’t the actual title – no official embassy. Right after that assignment he became head of the CIA.
How convenient. As President, Poppy Bush also signed us onto UN’s Agenda 21: New World Order in 1992. He’s a humdinger.
Amen! The China experiment has been a disaster all the way around. Thank God for President Trump!
The real giving in to the commies started under that rapist Bill Clinton.
The entire command staff in my large LEO dept. had to meet with the communist LEO leaders from Communist China. We were all in uniform on both sides.There were quite a few dissed commanders who fought the blastards in Vietnam that were not happy about having to meet with the commies. The commies received the cold shoulder from the vietnam vets.
They were on a tour to different cities in America. I suspect they got a lot of cold shoulders.
Bring it back home. All of it.
Let the Beijing lobbyists go bananas.
Let the American people clearly see the people who put their own profits ahead of America. Worse, at the expense of America.
Let the Beijing lobbyists move to Beijing. Their Chinese Communist Party masters will love them……
“Let the American people clearly see the people who put their own profits ahead of America. Worse, at the expense of America.”
^^^THIS 1000%^^^ Of course the fact that Chinese money controls much of the media is one of the main reasons most Americans don’t already know this information, which is part of why the MSM has been so desperate to destroy him from Day One!!
At this moment, this is the best opportunity to do this. Let’s do this!
Gov. Lee from my state needs to fix this and get his head out of his arse. He’s falling for a lot of BS.
Agreed. Not too impressed by him.
What the hell is up with Ron DeSantis from Florida. H is against opening up?
Never mind, I read it the wrong way.
Mutiny on the Bounty! POTUS loves that movie!
Fantastic plan. Amazing plan. Just what the doctor ordered. Now, how do we ca-doers do it. Yes, of course, preps prior to May 1. Then May day – with a bang.
Oldsters will be willing to continue with masks and social distancing – along with immediately available supplies of hydroxycholorquone+zinc and azithromycin if necessary for a time. Let the youngsters have at it.
May day with a bang. The other slogan: Bring it all back home. I bet some catchy tunes/videos and great memes are just around the corner.
Hat tip, Greg1 above.
I agree. FULL SPEED AHEAD SIR AND DONT LOOK BACK. GRAMMY
Can you imaging how crowded the bars will be when we open back up. The kids are chomping at the bit to party.
This is real simple if the Feds will just listen.
1. Test everyone as soon as possible.
2. Those with Covid 19 get quarantined for a month, and treated with whatever drug works. They cannot be released until they test clean, PERIOD!
3. Everyone else lives their normal lives IMMEDIATELY, NO WAITS, NO BS!
3a. If someone pops up as positive, off they go to quarantine etc…IMMEDIATELY!
3b. In areas of the country where there are few infected, this should happen within 1 DAY!
4. Democraps can go to Hades, they have NOT helped!
Next Freekin Issue, we’re DONE with this one!
Test for antibodies first.
Testing everyone is not only a horrendously expensive and logical nightmare but pointless, as you could test negative but actually have it and even if you got a true negative you could catch it a nanosecond after the test.
Other than that I’m in agreement. Selective quarantine & HCQ prophylactically.
Normally I would agree with you on the expense but the $2.3 trillion Corona bill shows cost is no object. Or it shouldn’t be because the shutdown impact is much more costly.
I read that the inventor of the test being used has said since it was made back in the 80’s that it should not be used to test for viruses. And Fauci should know that as he tried to use it to locate the saars virus and it didn’t work. Also the test doesn’t distinguish between corona virus which are legion so it is more than worthless, it is misleading.
Low risk people should go back to work, high risk people should take precautions, that should be sufficient I think.
Exactly why would I care that Beijing lobbyists would go bananas? Bring your business home. Make wonderful American goods. Hire Americans. It doesn’t get any better than this.
I forgot #5. GO AFTER China for 100% of the money the world spent and make them pay a min of $1M/life lost to the famalies. Now Our National Debt. is erased and China is in a very deep hole. Shut down Communists access to anything in our country, even the restrooms!
Does that include all the special gender restrooms? Or just the 2 old fashioned non PC one’s?
Asking for a friend.
When an individual does it, self-mutilation is considered to be a sign of very serious mental illness. hat is the difference between that and a nation doing it, except for scale? Rather like what is the difference between a home invasion and a nation invasion, except for scale?
Better yet if the list of Governors and their Chicom social credit scores were to be made public knowledge. That should encourage those Governors who planned to inhibit the economic recovery as a political weapon to rethink their position.
They do not do the thinking, zcrap1ron.
They do the Talking.
They’re the Salesman.
Their job is to make nice, overcome the objections and get your but in the sales office… signing Ze Papers.
The canary-in-the-coalmine is the used car lots. I was driving around yesterday and noticed how many small (as most are) used car lots are empty of cars. This means they’re out of business. Lot after lot along a major thoroughfare is now closed. These are small business that are typically under financed—they literally skate from month-to-month, relying almost totally on their monthly car sales for survival. Seeing all the vacant properties I couldn’t help wondering how many of these little business will never reopen.
It’s a whole lot easier to get toothpaste out of a tube than back in it.
Where are the above lists from, Sundance? Are these the ones Pompeo spoke of?? Anyone here able to translate? A2?
Are these the ones Pompeo spoke of??
That is my assumption: note Ohio RINO Gov. DeWine listed as an unknown with a rating of “72” whatever that means.
DeWine will most probably follow the wind, as far as I have observed. On the other hand, he might try to become a hero to The Deep State. So, Unknown is accurate.
That list still has Matt Bevin as governor of KY
Wow!!!! That IS something: 100% expensing !!!! I would love to see our manufacturing base become even stronger.
RE: China. I think China has to pay up for all the harm and damage they have caused all around the world.
It’d be difficult, very difficult to quantify all the losses in the US and around the world, because the loss of human life is incalculable, but they should pay.
They more than tarnished their image; they basically showed themselves for what they are, and that is a heartless totalitarian marxist regime. They unmasked themselves all on their own. China is not ready for a seat on the world stage.
I’m not stunned that Roy Cooper (D-CCP) is a Red Chinese Whore. He won an extremely close election via voter fraud here in N.C. a place where President trump carried the state. Funny that.
If they don’t use this moment to implement a strong America First, economic nationalist set of policies, the transition back to opening the economy will fail. I hope Trump’s team has the brains and balls to pull it off. I don’t trust the Rinocrats in Congress to give him any help. The Uniparty will do everything they can to turn this into another 2009 bailouts bonanza.
Nothing like some extra “friendly” renminbi in your pocket..
garrison.i can’t say how the used car dealers work nowadays but when my dad was selling cars he had loaans on the cars and just made the interest payments every month until he sold the cars so if thats the case they probably just cleared out the inventory and took em to a dealer auction.
Congress who is out of session until May 4 should have to forgo their salaries while the are allowing the PPP Program to run out of money! This is totally unacceptable!
The reason we shut down the economy was to flatten the curve as to not overwhelm our medical system. We have now accomplished that so any continuance is bait and switch. Open it up this week, at least to those under 50. Let the 50-65 crowd go in two weeks, and everyone else two weeks after that.
If restaurants and bars open up, I will not wait 4 more weeks to visit them
This pandemic and what has transpired since should teach us a few things. 100% support of President Trump, buy all you can of Made in America and support your local businesses and growers. I look forward to our country reopening and a renewed American Spirit!
The idea of establishing ties with China seemed to be to open up a huge market for our goods. It didn’t quite turn out that way. Instead we ended up opening up our markets to the Chinese with little in return but our big dog politicians lining up their pockets with Chinese bribes.
It is time for Fauci to start producing numbers. If he is against opening the economy, produce hard data as to why.
To this point, the press has allowed him to spout off unchecked, with no evidence provided. All of us see with our own eyes what the situation is on the ground. Make the old bastard show some evidence to contradict it.
This has gone in too long. Open it back up.
Finally, the list of governors. As I suspected, my governor is China-friendly (he owns coal companies). So, basically there are three times as many China-friendly governors as hardliners, and most of the remainder are probably leaning toward China-friendly. I reckon you don’t get to be a governor unless you know how to sniff out the money.
