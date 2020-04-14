NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Reopening The U.S. Economy…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the administration plans to re-open the U.S. economy. Something is going to need to happen prior to May 1st, or the long-term economic challenge is going to be much more difficult.

Kudlow again notes a ‘bring back manufacturing’ proposal with 100% tax deduction (expensing) for U.S. manufacturers to relocate their manufacturing supply chains out of China and back to the U.S. The Beijing lobbyists would go bananas.